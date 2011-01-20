This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites. The new leader acted decisively. He made it the number one when priority when he stood for the party leadership to stamp the stuff out and get rid of the culprits. He has done.



The Tories meanwhile purged their moderate wing. The extremists took over the party and the government. Racism flourishes in their party.



I do think Austin raises some important points, and that Starmer does need to properly address them. But I'd disagree with Austin that an after-dinner speech is the right forum for it.I think in addition to the answers you already guess at, it'll come down to staying and playing the longer game to try to win back control of the party (from the people running it while it went into EHRC's special measures) versus walking away and leaving a party in dire straits (still in the hands of the people who steered it directly into the cliffs, following Corbyn's resignation and the election disaster)