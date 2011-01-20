Looks like theyre coming after Kier now and hes going to have to ironically apologise Lord (for services to the Tory party) Ian Austin really is a vile piece of shite in weaponising racism but weve been here before with this creature
This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites.
<<< sighs >>>
This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites. The new leader acted decisively. He made it the number one when priority when he stood for the party leadership to stamp the stuff out and get rid of the culprits. He has done. The Tories meanwhile purged their moderate wing. The extremists took over the party and the government. Racism flourishes in their party.
Corbyn has been mp there since the 80s I have a feeling a large number would be loyal to him rather than labour.
Why should anyone be loyal to this awful band of liars and backstabbers that currently masquerade as "Labour", Starmer is a complete snake, he'll lie about anybody or anything, no scruples whatsoever, a shithouse.
What outcome are you looking for?
Flaccido do you vote in UK elections from Ireland (if that's correct in your profile), or just take an interest?
Thoughtful post, as always.
Ah, the abiter of what's right or wrong in the political threads, only a few pages back you were ranting about anti-semitism again for no reason, without prompt, or in reply to no one, but I'm the one making thoughtless posts.
Chorley probably.
No chance.
You genuinely dont think Starmer is a liar? Ive got a bridge here to sell you if your interested
Is he more of a liar than other politicians? If other politicians are as much liars as Starmer is, why do you particularly point him out as one?Name one politician who isn't a liar, whom you respect.
Put it this way, the very least I expect out of a politician is to be upfront about where they stand on the political spectrum to give people at least half an inkling what they are voting for.
Which side of the spectrum are these policys. that's just for starters.Labour will strengthen Union rights, ban fire and rehire, ban zero hour contracts, raise the National Living Wage
Oh yeah sure, we are talking about a man who jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and spivvy bankers whilst seeing his own @rse if any Labour MP has the temerity to join a picket line. That New Labour wing of the party he represents had 13 years to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws but didnt lift a finger, in fact they actively distanced themselves from the trade union movement. Starmer is the man who ordered his MPs to abstain on that spy-cops bill even though it was left wing groups including trade unions who were overwhelmingly targeted.
So ignore all the left wing policys which actually define how people and partys stand on the political spectrum and focus on personal criticisms and claim that makes them right wing.
