« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 64895 times)

Offline Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,316
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2560 on: April 2, 2023, 11:40:08 am »
Looks like theyre coming after Kier now and hes going to have to ironically apologise

Lord (for services to the Tory party) Ian Austin really is a vile piece of shite in weaponising racism but weve been here before with this creature



« Last Edit: April 2, 2023, 11:42:05 am by Armchair expert »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2561 on: April 2, 2023, 12:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on April  2, 2023, 11:40:08 am
Looks like theyre coming after Kier now and hes going to have to ironically apologise

Lord (for services to the Tory party) Ian Austin really is a vile piece of shite in weaponising racism but weve been here before with this creature





This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites. The new leader acted decisively. He made it the number one when priority when he stood for the party leadership to stamp the stuff out and get rid of the culprits. He has done.

The Tories meanwhile purged their moderate wing. The extremists took over the party and the government. Racism flourishes in their party.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,582
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2562 on: April 3, 2023, 10:18:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  2, 2023, 12:26:19 pm
This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites.

<<< sighs >>>
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2563 on: April 3, 2023, 10:46:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  3, 2023, 10:18:37 am
<<< sighs >>>
But it keeps coming up and it's an easy answer for Starmer. It also allows him to turn the tables on the Tory party, a genuine party of extremists.

How would you answer it?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2564 on: April 3, 2023, 10:50:21 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  2, 2023, 12:26:19 pm
This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites. The new leader acted decisively. He made it the number one when priority when he stood for the party leadership to stamp the stuff out and get rid of the culprits. He has done.

The Tories meanwhile purged their moderate wing. The extremists took over the party and the government. Racism flourishes in their party.
I do think Austin raises some important points, and that Starmer does need to properly address them. But I'd disagree with Austin that an after-dinner speech is the right forum for it.

I think in addition to the answers you already guess at, it'll come down to staying and playing the longer game to try to win back control of the party (from the people running it while it went into EHRC's special measures) versus walking away and leaving a party in dire straits (still in the hands of the people who steered it directly into the cliffs, following Corbyn's resignation and the election disaster)
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,496
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2565 on: April 3, 2023, 11:00:58 am »
Plenty of Tories cant erase their support for Liz Truss. You know, the person who, unlike Corbyn, actually became Prime Minister - and managed to knee cap the economy within 36 hours.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2566 on: April 3, 2023, 11:03:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April  3, 2023, 10:18:37 am
<<< sighs >>>
Weird that he mentioned "extremism", genuinely not playing with a full deck.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,359
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2567 on: April 4, 2023, 12:04:45 am »
Quote from: daindan on April  1, 2023, 06:03:24 pm
Corbyn has been mp there since the 80s I have a feeling a large number would be loyal to him rather than labour.

He is definitely a lot more popular in his constituency than an MP usually is, but it would be nowhere near enough for him to retain his seat.
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,116
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2568 on: April 4, 2023, 08:08:33 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April  3, 2023, 11:06:40 pm
Why should anyone be loyal to this awful band of liars and backstabbers that currently masquerade as "Labour", Starmer is a complete snake, he'll lie about anybody or anything, no scruples whatsoever, a shithouse.
What outcome are you looking for?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,791
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2569 on: April 4, 2023, 10:07:57 am »
Flaccido do you vote in UK elections from Ireland (if that's correct in your profile), or just take an interest?
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2570 on: April 4, 2023, 10:10:20 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on April  3, 2023, 11:06:40 pm
Why should anyone be loyal to this awful band of liars and backstabbers that currently masquerade as "Labour", Starmer is a complete snake, he'll lie about anybody or anything, no scruples whatsoever, a shithouse.

Thoughtful post, as always.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,973
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2571 on: April 4, 2023, 10:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April  4, 2023, 08:08:33 am
What outcome are you looking for?
Quote from: classycarra on April  4, 2023, 10:07:57 am
Flaccido do you vote in UK elections from Ireland (if that's correct in your profile), or just take an interest?
I think it's reasonable that we get an answer to these posts please Flaccido.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,559
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2572 on: April 5, 2023, 10:57:28 am »
He just likes to stir the pot in here because he is a fucking idiot.

Genuinely one of the worst posters this site has ever had.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2573 on: Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April  4, 2023, 10:10:20 am
Thoughtful post, as always.
Ah, the abiter of what's right or wrong in the political threads, only a few pages back you were ranting about anti-semitism again for no reason, without prompt, or in reply to no one, but I'm the one making thoughtless posts.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,030
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2574 on: Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on April  4, 2023, 08:08:33 am
What outcome are you looking for?
I want a Labour Party that has the downtrodden and working classes at the core of its objectives for any election, I want the leader of Labour (or whatever party I support/vote for) to be honest, it's not much to ask.
Quote from: classycarra on April  4, 2023, 10:07:57 am
Flaccido do you vote in UK elections from Ireland (if that's correct in your profile), or just take an interest?
When I lived in England I voted for Labour, so from about 1997 until 2013 or so, I was a member of Labour for around 13 or 14 years I think, I now vote for Alliance as I'm back home again.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,685
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2575 on: Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:05:24 pm
Ah, the abiter of what's right or wrong in the political threads, only a few pages back you were ranting about anti-semitism again for no reason, without prompt, or in reply to no one, but I'm the one making thoughtless posts.

I don't think I ever rant. But why don't you quote the post and make your case like a rational person?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline LFC_R_BOSS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 160
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2576 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm »
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,724
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2577 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm
No chance.

You think the Speaker will lose his seat? :P
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 12:03:18 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Yesterday at 11:51:35 pm
You genuinely dont think Starmer is a liar? Ive got a bridge here to sell you if your interested.

Is he more of a liar than other politicians? If other politicians are as much liars as Starmer is, why do you particularly point him out as one?

Name one politician who isn't a liar, whom you respect.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 12:12:16 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:03:18 am
Is he more of a liar than other politicians? If other politicians are as much liars as Starmer is, why do you particularly point him out as one?

Name one politician who isn't a liar, whom you respect.

Put it this way, the very least I expect out of a politician is to be upfront about where they stand on the political spectrum to give people at least half an inkling what they are voting for.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 12:26:56 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:12:16 am
Put it this way, the very least I expect out of a politician is to be upfront about where they stand on the political spectrum to give people at least half an inkling what they are voting for.
Which side of the spectrum are these policys. that's just for starters.

Labour will strengthen Union rights, ban fire and rehire, ban zero hour contracts, raise the National Living Wage
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 12:34:04 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:12:16 am
Put it this way, the very least I expect out of a politician is to be upfront about where they stand on the political spectrum to give people at least half an inkling what they are voting for.

Does position on Brexit count? Considering it's the biggest and most passionately discussed political subject in my lifetime.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 12:42:38 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:26:56 am
Which side of the spectrum are these policys. that's just for starters.

Labour will strengthen Union rights, ban fire and rehire, ban zero hour contracts, raise the National Living Wage

Oh yeah sure, we are talking about a man who jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and spivvy bankers whilst seeing his own @rse if any Labour MP has the temerity to join a picket line. That New Labour wing of the party he represents had 13 years to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws but didnt lift a finger, in fact they actively distanced themselves from the trade union movement. Starmer is the man who ordered his MPs to abstain on that spy-cops bill even though it was left wing groups including trade unions who were overwhelmingly targeted.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 01:07:13 am »
Quote from: Red46 on Today at 12:42:38 am
Oh yeah sure, we are talking about a man who jets off to Davos to kiss the @rse of billionaires and spivvy bankers whilst seeing his own @rse if any Labour MP has the temerity to join a picket line. That New Labour wing of the party he represents had 13 years to repeal Thatchers anti trade union laws but didnt lift a finger, in fact they actively distanced themselves from the trade union movement. Starmer is the man who ordered his MPs to abstain on that spy-cops bill even though it was left wing groups including trade unions who were overwhelmingly targeted.
So ignore all the left wing policys which actually define how people and partys stand on the political spectrum and focus on personal criticisms and claim that makes them right wing.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 01:14:47 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:07:13 am
So ignore all the left wing policys which actually define how people and partys stand on the political spectrum and focus on personal criticisms and claim that makes them right wing.

What left wing policies? New Labour were unashamedly pro private enterprise, free markets and all that neoliberal crap.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 