Corbyn has been mp there since the 80s I have a feeling a large number would be loyal to him rather than labour.



there's quite fun potential for a bit of history repeating in Islington NorthCorbyn took that seat for Labour in 1983 when he challenged the sitting MP of the previous 20+ years Michael O'Halloran, who had first defected from Labour to the SDP and then ran as 'Independent Labour' (which I've seen some of his online fans unironically suggest he should do!)No guarantee he'd win if he ran, and I suspect that might be why he's paused to have a think for now and reacted angrily to journalists asking him if he will