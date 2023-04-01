« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 63899 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,766
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2560 on: April 1, 2023, 06:32:51 pm »
Quote from: daindan on April  1, 2023, 06:03:24 pm
Corbyn has been mp there since the 80s I have a feeling a large number would be loyal to him rather than labour.
there's quite fun potential for a bit of history repeating in Islington North

Corbyn took that seat for Labour in 1983 when he challenged the sitting MP of the previous 20+ years Michael O'Halloran, who had first defected from Labour to the SDP and then ran as 'Independent Labour' (which I've seen some of his online fans unironically suggest he should do!)

No guarantee he'd win if he ran, and I suspect that might be why he's paused to have a think for now and reacted angrily to journalists asking him if he will
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 am »
Looks like theyre coming after Kier now and hes going to have to ironically apologise

Lord (for services to the Tory party) Ian Austin really is a vile piece of shite in weaponising racism but weve been here before with this creature



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:42:05 am by Armchair expert »
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,674
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 12:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 11:40:08 am
Looks like theyre coming after Kier now and hes going to have to ironically apologise

Lord (for services to the Tory party) Ian Austin really is a vile piece of shite in weaponising racism but weve been here before with this creature





This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites. The new leader acted decisively. He made it the number one when priority when he stood for the party leadership to stamp the stuff out and get rid of the culprits. He has done.

The Tories meanwhile purged their moderate wing. The extremists took over the party and the government. Racism flourishes in their party.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,541
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 10:18:37 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:26:19 pm
This so easy for Labour answer. We had an extremism problem and a culture that was tolerant to anti-semites.

<<< sighs >>>
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 