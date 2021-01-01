Its one of Thatcherisms biggest victories, becoming the new common sense so that actually reversing the changes that occurred back then becomes an intolerable, unacceptable extremism. As Maggie herself said when she praised New Labour as one of her greatest achievements.



We can see now that this was a global phenomenon. Several really fine books have been written on it - the retreat of social democracy and the growing inability of national governments to buck trends in the world economy that followed globalisation. The key event isn't Thatcher (as important as she was). It's "the Nixon shock" of 1971 which undermined Bretton Woods and fixed exchange rates, and the oil crisis of 1973 which destroyed the national finances. Labour's old and trusted model, based on the 1945 settlement and the welfare state, was always going to be under increasing attack after these developments. With de-industrialisation, which began in the 1970s and accelerated in the 1980s under Thatcher, the economic landscape of this country obviously changed. But so did the political landscape. Blair could not go back to 1945, not least because the organised working class - the real engine of change after the war - was now a phantom army. It had ceased to exist. The smokestack industries which had created it had gone. Most trade unionists are now public sector and white collar.In that sense the Blair governments were always going to be the inheritors of the 'Thatcher legacy', just as they were always going to have to contend with the economic rigours of a globalised world. Fortunately his governments spent a shed-load of money and made life more tolerable and enjoyable for millions of us, even if he didn't even try to recreate the 'golden past' of socialism that people thought they remembered.We're still living in the same world, although another paradigm shift is imminent. Global warming and the environmental crisis will leave us with no choice. If we are to survive as a planet there's no question we shall have to survive as a social democratic one, in a more equal world. There's no future for capitalism. What we don't want is the Left fighting old economic battles and talking about 'socialism in one country' and re-opening coal mines (like Corbyn did). We need forward-thinking socialists, not back-ward thinking socialists. That's tricky, because as Nye Bevan once said, most socialists prefer 'ancestor worship'. Conservatism has always been the bane of the socialist movement.