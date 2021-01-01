« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:04:22 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:57:57 am
No time for Starmer, will vote for Labour obviously but hes attacking the left in the party, stitching up selection with little concern for democracy, and generally allowing no internal opposition. The argument heard on here is that he has to do it to get elected, Id dispute that and think the Tories are in such a mess any competent opposition would have a chance to be elected, and Starmer rather than being a tactical genius has been handed a gift horse and just about hasnt fucked it up, but thats just my opinion,I havent got the time and Im not really arsed arguing about it on here. I come on mainly for football. But a big problem will rise if he does get elected after culling the left


If Labour gets into power, which is likely with the Tories imploding and mired in corruption. Starmers culled the left of the party and historically they have been very important part of helping Labour Party actually govern. With the effects of years of cutbacks making public sector workers reach a point where they feel they cant continue without investment and rising inflation, the unions being pushed by members to do something Starmer is going to need the left and the broad church, instead hes been spending his time fighting yesterdays battles and culling the left to the extent its raising eyebrows from the likes of Claire Short. Bumpy road for him ahead if he does get elected

 

 

But who were Labour representing when Corbyn was leader?

The Working Class completely rejected him. I know it's the usual narrative that it was the 'wealthy centrists' that caused Labour not to be in power, but in fact there are several studies that have shown it was the 'Red Wall' and 'Working Class' that rejected him.

Did a great job with the youth and getting people engaged while turning Labours core voters against the Party (Summarised by Yorkie above)

A couple of articles about this if you want to read about it..

https://www.vox.com/world/2019/12/13/21004755/uk-election-2019-jeremy-corbyn-labour-defeat

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election-2019-50543903

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/abour-why-lose-general-election-2019-results-explained-jeremy-corbyn-conservative-win-majority-374693
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:05:14 pm
This thread makes me despair weirdly more than the Tory one.

I genuinely don't think this country stands a chance of improving anything when so many are so anti towards the leadership.

So much petty nitpicking about decades old slights that are brought up every and any time something positive is posted. 

Talk about elephants not forgetting!!

Are any of you in a long term relationship because you come across as the hardest bloody minded principled twats that I would have ousted from my life.  I couldn't breath having to live such a perfect life, I'd feel suffocated FFS!
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:07:57 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:05:14 pm
This thread makes me despair weirdly more than the Tory one.

I genuinely don't think this country stands a chance of improving anything when so many are so anti towards the leadership.

So much petty nitpicking about decades old slights that are brought up every and any time something positive is posted. 

Talk about elephants not forgetting!!

Are any of you in a long term relationship because you come across as the hardest bloody minded principled twats that I would have ousted from my life.  I couldn't breath having to live such a perfect life, I'd feel suffocated FFS!


I just want the Tories out of power and for a party to reverse their shit.

That's it. I find politics interesting. I voted for Corbyn throughout, or more properly Maria Eagle (Who is, in my view, an excellent MP and has always responded promptly whenever I've asked her questions)

Labour need to be in. I don't give a shiny shite what they say in their manifestos. Get in number 10. Make an actual fucking difference. Like 'New Labour' did when they reversed all the Thatcherite bullshit.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:10:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:05:14 pm
This thread makes me despair weirdly more than the Tory one.

I genuinely don't think this country stands a chance of improving anything when so many are so anti towards the leadership.

So much petty nitpicking about decades old slights that are brought up every and any time something positive is posted. 

Talk about elephants not forgetting!!

Are any of you in a long term relationship because you come across as the hardest bloody minded principled twats that I would have ousted from my life.  I couldn't breath having to live such a perfect life, I'd feel suffocated FFS!

Conversely, I think disagreements are healthy (provided they remain civil).

Different opinions are a good thing IMO.

Otherwise, it would be North Korea, or something... something.

:)
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:11:25 pm
Rayner is so much stronger at PMQs then Starmer.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:11:31 pm
Raynor doing a great job here.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:11:42 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:07:57 pm
I just want the Tories out of power and for a party to reverse their shit.

That's it. I find politics interesting. I voted for Corbyn throughout, or more properly Maria Eagle (Who is, in my view, an excellent MP and has always responded promptly whenever I've asked her questions)

Labour need to be in. I don't give a shiny shite what they say in their manifestos. Get in number 10. Make an actual fucking difference. Like 'New Labour' did when they reversed all the Thatcherite bullshit.

New Labour reversed all the Thatcher bullshit? What like her repressive anti trade union laws? lol,
Blair admired Thatcher.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:12:38 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:07:57 pm
Like 'New Labour' did when they reversed all the Thatcherite bullshit.

That's not how I remember things.

Yes, they improved the lives of many folk - but they happily left plenty of 'Thatcherite bullshit' in place mate.

:)
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:13:59 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:57:57 am
No time for Starmer, will vote for Labour obviously but hes attacking the left in the party, stitching up selection with little concern for democracy, and generally allowing no internal opposition. The argument heard on here is that he has to do it to get elected, Id dispute that and think the Tories are in such a mess any competent opposition would have a chance to be elected, and Starmer rather than being a tactical genius has been handed a gift horse and just about hasnt fucked it up, but thats just my opinion,I havent got the time and Im not really arsed arguing about it on here. I come on mainly for football. But a big problem will rise if he does get elected after culling the left


Don't kid yourself 92! No one with any sense comes on to RAWK for the football. Those threads are tedious beyond reckoning once Liverpool aren't winning. Full of crying kids. A quick scan of your recent posts suggests you agree with me!

It's much more fun bickering about the Labour party and other non-footy stuff. 
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:14:03 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:11:31 pm
Raynor doing a great job here.

Agreed. Absolutely ruined Raab.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:15:25 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:50:20 am
I never liked Blair (always seemed smarmy to me) but I voted for him. I like Starmer, to me he seems decent, has actually had a job and been successful at it. He seems organised, can follow a long term plan and can do 'devious' when required. Let's not blow it eh, the tories are shit scared of him.

Starmer is a bit like Blair without the charisma, the duplicitous way he got the leadership (10 pledges), led by the nose by Mandelson. His personal ratings are pretty rubbish for someone hoping to be next PM.

However, he's done a good job of detoxifying the party after the 2010's, although you can argue with the way he's gone about it. The Tory implosion accounts for much of the poll lead, but it seems that it takes an inoffensive centrist Labour leader, who isn't feared by the establishment, to win an election in the UK.

He told a lot of lies to become Labour leader so maybe he won't be a complete square when he becomes PM.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:15:37 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:12:38 pm
That's not how I remember things.

Yes, they improved the lives of many folk - but they happily left plenty of 'Thatcherite bullshit' in place mate.

:)

That's what happens when an actual party gets actually elected. They have to actually deliver stuff.

You say you're in your sixties, so you should remember how fucked the country was. Plenty of people in desperate poverty with absolutely zero hope.

The country was so fucked, I can't see how any party could completely reverse the damage. And, of course, they couldn't and didn't.

You can only do so much in the time alotted and from someone in poor circumstances, to see the difference in the Uk before Labour got in and from Thatcher being booted out, the differences were stark (Unless you were pretty wealthy, in which case I guess you wouldn't have noticed much?)
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:17:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:07:57 pm
I just want the Tories out of power and for a party to reverse their shit.

That's it. I find politics interesting. I voted for Corbyn throughout, or more properly Maria Eagle (Who is, in my view, an excellent MP and has always responded promptly whenever I've asked her questions)

Labour need to be in. I don't give a shiny shite what they say in their manifestos. Get in number 10. Make an actual fucking difference. Like 'New Labour' did when they reversed all the Thatcherite bullshit.

Exactly mate.  I can't be arsed with this holding grudges shit and never have done. 

Principles are great in a perfect world Eutopia but real life is a grind with no room for pedestals. 

Sometimes you need to get your hands dirty to get a job done, not stand over folks decrying their efforts.

There's something to be said for snobby fucking socialists, they're not a nice breed in my eyes.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:20:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:15:37 pm
That's what happens when an actual party gets actually elected. They have to actually deliver stuff.

You say you're in your sixties, so you should remember how fucked the country was. Plenty of people in desperate poverty with absolutely zero hope.

The country was so fucked, I can't see how any party could completely reverse the damage. And, of course, they couldn't and didn't.

You can only do so much in the time alotted and from someone in poor circumstances, to see the difference in the Uk before Labour got in and from Thatcher being booted out, the differences were stark (Unless you were pretty wealthy, in which case I guess you wouldn't have noticed much?)

Of course I noticed the improvements.

But you specifically wrote "Like 'New Labour' did when they reversed all the Thatcherite bullshit."

They didn't.

[EDIT] And it was Major that was 'booted out'. :)
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:21:34 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:57:57 am
The argument heard on here is that he has to do it to get elected, Id dispute that and think the Tories are in such a mess any competent opposition would have a chance to be elected, and Starmer rather than being a tactical genius has been handed a gift horse and just about hasnt fucked it up, but thats just my opinion,
The problem we have Albie, and its my fear at every election, is this......
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:35:56 am
The electorate do not love Labour.
I'd be delighted to see the Torys extinct for a generation as their credibility has been absolutely tanked, but we face a really serious situation where Sunak's popularity is steadily increasing. I dread polling time when, based on Yorkys correct theory, the country faces voting for a person who is being bolstered by the right-wing press as trustworthy albeit his part is hated, versus an opposition, irrespective of its leader being kicked about by even its own supporters.

I really do regard it all as a worrying threat to the future of our kids. Nobody seems to get it.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:22:03 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:12:38 pm
That's not how I remember things.

Yes, they improved the lives of many folk - but they happily left plenty of 'Thatcherite bullshit' in place mate.

:)

Why is that a bad thing?  I thought improving the lives of many was the name of the game.

This is the bullshit whataboutery crap that annoys.

Ooh ooh yeah he did great but pffft he still did this!!!


Maybe some things needed to stay to allow the good things to happen but yet again we get this Eutopia fucking nitpicking where every minutest detail has to be absolutely on fucking point.

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:26:33 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:22:03 pm
Why is that a bad thing?  I thought improving the lives of many was the name of the game.

This is the bullshit whataboutery crap that annoys.

Ooh ooh yeah he did great but pffft he still did this!!!


Maybe some things needed to stay to allow the good things to happen but yet again we get this Eutopia fucking nitpicking where every minutest detail has to be absolutely on fucking point.

I wasn't arguing anything different.

Just correcting Andy's version of history was all.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:28:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:07:57 pm
I just want the Tories out of power and for a party to reverse their shit.

That's it. I find politics interesting. I voted for Corbyn throughout, or more properly Maria Eagle (Who is, in my view, an excellent MP and has always responded promptly whenever I've asked her questions)

Labour need to be in. I don't give a shiny shite what they say in their manifestos. Get in number 10. Make an actual fucking difference. Like 'New Labour' did when they reversed all the Thatcherite bullshit.

Not wanting to start an argument here, but this is not correct.

Blair admired Thatcher.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:29:22 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:21:34 pm
The problem we have Albie, and its my fear at every election, is this...... I'd be delighted to see the Torys extinct for a generation as their credibility has been absolutely tanked, but we face a really serious situation where Sunak's popularity is steadily increasing. I dread polling time when, based on Yorkys correct theory, the country faces voting for a person who is being bolstered by the right-wing press as trustworthy albeit his part is hated, versus an opposition, irrespective of its leader being kicked about by even its own supporters.

I really do regard it all as a worrying threat to the future of our kids. Nobody seems to get it.

I checked at the weekend, Tories are 6-1 against. I'm thinking of lumping on at that price to pay for a holiday to escape post election.

I share your fears and can see it getting very close, especially when the RWP get their attack lines sorted.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:30:59 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:22:03 pm
Ooh ooh yeah he did great but pffft he still did this!!!


PS: I didn't say (write) that he did 'great'.

He also allowed UK troops to invade a sovereign nation, based on a lie.

No argument from me that plenty of New Labour's policies improved the lives of many UK citizens (subjects) - but equally, I'm allowed to dislike other policies they enacted.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:31:34 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:05:14 pm
This thread makes me despair weirdly more than the Tory one.

I genuinely don't think this country stands a chance of improving anything when so many are so anti towards the leadership.

So much petty nitpicking about decades old slights that are brought up every and any time something positive is posted. 

Talk about elephants not forgetting!!

Are any of you in a long term relationship because you come across as the hardest bloody minded principled twats that I would have ousted from my life.  I couldn't breath having to live such a perfect life, I'd feel suffocated FFS!
Do you remember this thread when Corbyn was leader?

Was like a mainstream media echo chamber
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:32:06 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:29:22 pm
I checked at the weekend, Tories are 6-1 against. I'm thinking of lumping on at that price to pay for a holiday to escape post election.

I share your fears and can see it getting very close, especially when the RWP get their attack lines sorted.

Despite Labout being 20 points ahead, Sunak is polling level (or just ahead) of Starmer, in the personal ratings.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:33:36 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:20:26 pm
Of course I noticed the improvements.

But you specifically wrote "Like 'New Labour' did when they reversed all the Thatcherite bullshit."

They didn't.

[EDIT] And it was Major that was 'booted out'. :)

I don't know what point you are trying to make? Thatcher got forced out by her own Party. The policies in place were Thatcherite despite the grey man being 'in charge' (Leading to many Spitting Image brilliant puppets and storylines and funding a whole era of Socialist comedians and commentaries) and her mini-me shitheads in the current Conservative Party are loving being able to renact her cruel and disgusting worldview. Major was just a mouthpiece for her continued legacy.

What is the point you're trying to make? Like Kenny before what you are saying doesn't seem to make much sense and then people get angry when you ask them what they actually meant? I accept I must be a bit thick, because when I quote people back, they seem to say that they didn't mean what they'd posted themselves. I find this confusing personally.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:35:22 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:32:06 pm
Despite Labout being 20 points ahead, Sunak is polling level (or just ahead) of Starmer, in the personal ratings.

The problem is, the 'media' are almost treating his government like they're a 'new' government - conveniently forgetting Johnson and Truss - and indeed the last thirteen years.

Hopefully the electorate WILL remember - but sadly, as the election approaches, the media will do their level best to spin things as 'Sunak getting things done'. :(
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:35:54 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:28:51 pm
Not wanting to start an argument here, but this is not correct.

Blair admired Thatcher.

He may have done. I'm not getting into that argument. The argument I'm making is that Labour reversed a load of Thatcherite shite.

I'm either getting whooshed, people are too young to have experienced Thatcherism or they didnt see any change between Thatchers Tories and New Labour (In which case that's likely to be either wealth or location?)
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:38:38 pm
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 12:31:34 pm
Do you remember this thread when Corbyn was leader?

Was like a mainstream media echo chamber

I remember everyone being excited when he won the leadership until they realised he wasn't a very good MP and allowed his views on Europe to fuck  us all over for generations for not campaigning to remain.

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:39:58 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:33:36 pm
...when I quote people back, they seem to say that they didn't mean what they'd posted themselves. I find this confusing personally.

I don't believe I've said (written) this.

I'm possibly being a bit pedantic - but all I (and a couple of others) have done is correct your version of history.

New Labour DIDN'T reverse all of the 'Thatcherite bullshit'. That's a simple fact.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:41:35 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:35:54 pm
The argument I'm making is that Labour reversed a load of Thatcherite shite.

I'm either getting whooshed, people are too young to have experienced Thatcherism or they didnt see any change between Thatchers Tories and New Labour (In which case that's likely to be either wealth or location?)

You didn't write 'a load' - you wrote 'all'.

You're 'whooshing' yourself.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:41:43 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:22:03 pm
Why is that a bad thing?  I thought improving the lives of many was the name of the game.

This is the bullshit whataboutery crap that annoys.

Ooh ooh yeah he did great but pffft he still did this!!!


Maybe some things needed to stay to allow the good things to happen but yet again we get this Eutopia fucking nitpicking where every minutest detail has to be absolutely on fucking point.



A few years of a slightly better brand of Thatcherism is pretty useless long term. Better than nothing obviously, but its just the boot upon your neck being eased off a bit. We know the Tories will be back soon enough with an even bigger wrecking ball to smash down everything they didnt get a chance to destroy the last time or the time before that.

Its one of Thatcherisms biggest victories, becoming the new common sense so that actually reversing the changes that occurred back then becomes an intolerable, unacceptable extremism. As Maggie herself said when she praised New Labour as one of her greatest achievements.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:46:30 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:38:38 pm
I remember everyone being excited when he won the leadership until they realised he wasn't a very good MP and allowed his views on Europe to fuck  us all over for generations for not campaigning to remain.

He did campaign to remain...Also kinda makes you wonder why Labour aren't going to campaign at the next election on a new referendum ticket. Then again are Labour planning to reverse any current Tory polices ?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:47:58 pm
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 12:39:58 pm
I don't believe I've said (written) this.

I'm possibly being a bit pedantic - but all I (and a couple of others) have done is correct your version of history.

New Labour DIDN'T reverse all of the 'Thatcherite bullshit'. That's a simple fact.

They reversed enough for my family and my community to have some hope. They reversed enough to rescue the NHS and Schools and public services and 1,000,0001 other things.

If you're argument is "They didn't successfully reverse everything that happened in a devestating 20 years for the UK" then yeah, fine. But what's your point? It's far easier to destroy and far harder to build.

If the NHS gets disbanded and sold off then I can guarantee that it'll never come back. Ever. It would cost too much. The circumstances of its creation were something that hadn't happened before and will never happen again.

Maintaining it is expensive if it's well run. Labour will need to get in and refund it (Like Blair's government had to do)

I remember in the 70s and 80s and 90s being in some proper shithole hospitals, dumpy fucking schools, devestated high streets, people on the dole everywhere, everything fucked, everything dark and hopeless. After Labour got in charge, although I was older by then, the differences in society, public services, hospitals and everything else was brighter and hope had been rediscovered.

Could Labour have ever replaced all the damage caused by the wilful neglect and wilful damage exercised over 20 years? No. Clearly not.

So I struggle to see your point unless you're just being pedantic or point-scoring?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:48:28 pm
Quote from: the 92A on Today at 11:57:57 am
No time for Starmer, will vote for Labour obviously but hes attacking the left in the party, stitching up selection with little concern for democracy, and generally allowing no internal opposition. The argument heard on here is that he has to do it to get elected, Id dispute that and think the Tories are in such a mess any competent opposition would have a chance to be elected, and Starmer rather than being a tactical genius has been handed a gift horse and just about hasnt fucked it up, but thats just my opinion,I havent got the time and Im not really arsed arguing about it on here. I come on mainly for football. But a big problem will rise if he does get elected after culling the left


If Labour gets into power, which is likely with the Tories imploding and mired in corruption. Starmers culled the left of the party and historically they have been very important part of helping Labour Party actually govern. With the effects of years of cutbacks making public sector workers reach a point where they feel they cant continue without investment and rising inflation, the unions being pushed by members to do something Starmer is going to need the left and the broad church, instead hes been spending his time fighting yesterdays battles and culling the left to the extent its raising eyebrows from the likes of Claire Short. Bumpy road for him ahead if he does get elected

 

 
They call it Due Diligence. future candidates being allowed to put their names on the long list to be considered for selection without any serious look into their past history, local press exposing skeletons embarrassing the party.
I do think Starmers gone after some on the left but it's not been down to him hating all left wingers or being against Socialism, it's down to him viewing them as a serious liability. they have history.

 Starmers not interested in making futile protests, he wont let ideology dictate his decisions either. he won't let either force him to walk into Tory traps.
People argued Labour should be 20pts ahead of this government well before Starmer took over for a reason , the Torys were awful yet Labour were well behind in the polls.
Starmer took over and turned all that around. he refused to give the Torys ammo to attack him and the party. no walking into traps. no selfish stands on major issues based on his own principles.
Starmer is ruthless, he won't back down just because he fears people maybe influenced by attacks trying to portray his actions in a bad light, he has no tolerance when it comes to playing games.


Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:50:14 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:33:36 pm
I don't know what point you are trying to make?

I'll just add... I guess the 'point I'm trying to make' is that one can be a Labour supporter/voter without being a Starmer (or Blair) fanboy.

Just because I support/vote Labour doesn't mean I can't criticise them.

Yeah?

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:50:32 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:35:54 pm
He may have done. I'm not getting into that argument. The argument I'm making is that Labour reversed a load of Thatcherite shite.

I'm either getting whooshed, people are too young to have experienced Thatcherism or they didnt see any change between Thatchers Tories and New Labour (In which case that's likely to be either wealth or location?)

I'm old enough to remember the Tories before New Labour and I'm really glad Labour were in power when I found myself long-term unemployed.

They did do a lot of good, but they didn't reverse all the Thatcherite policies, which you said.  They were the best government I've known in my lifetime, and it was great under a Labour government.  However, they were still hugely finance centric and some of the discontent in the Red Wall started then, towards Labour.  We had a very good safety net (benefits system), but inequality was still growing.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:52:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:50:32 pm
I'm old enough to remember the Tories before New Labour and I'm really glad Labour were in power when I found myself long-term unemployed.

They did do a lot of good, but they didn't reverse all the Thatcherite policies, which you said.  They were the best government I've known in my lifetime, and it was great under a Labour government.  However, they were still hugely finance centric and some of the discontent in the Red Wall started then, towards Labour.  We had a very good safety net (benefits system), but inequality was still growing.

So all this from you and a few others is pedantry then really?

I'm pretty sure you knew exactly what I meant?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:53:13 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:47:58 pm
...unless you're just being pedantic or point-scoring?

Ah! There it is.

I'll leave it there then fellah.

Peace.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:54:33 pm
This is all a bit mad, not wanting Labour under Kier because he's not left enough is like me saying I don't want to be single any more, but I'll only date a supermodel, with a net worth more than Elon musk, who's an avid green campaigner and wittier than Blackadder.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:54:39 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:52:10 pm
So all this from you and a few others is pedantry then really?

I'm pretty sure you knew exactly what I meant?

No, it's called a balanced discussion.

No, I didn't.  I'm not a mind reader.  If someone says all, I take it they mean all.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:56:04 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:54:33 pm
This is all a bit mad, not wanting Labour under Kier because he's not left enough is like me saying I don't want to be single any more, but I'll only date a supermodel, with a net worth more than Elon musk, who's an avid green campaigner and wittier than Blackadder.

Leave my missus alone, bollocks ;)
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:59:32 pm
Sad thing is that we've now lost the possibility that the amazing Paul O'Grady could have been Labour Leader. That would have been amazing.
