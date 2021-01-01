I don't believe I've said (written) this.



I'm possibly being a bit pedantic - but all I (and a couple of others) have done is correct your version of history.



New Labour DIDN'T reverse all of the 'Thatcherite bullshit'. That's a simple fact.



They reversed enough for my family and my community to have some hope. They reversed enough to rescue the NHS and Schools and public services and 1,000,0001 other things.If you're argument is "They didn't successfully reverse everything that happened in a devestating 20 years for the UK" then yeah, fine. But what's your point? It's far easier to destroy and far harder to build.If the NHS gets disbanded and sold off then I can guarantee that it'll never come back. Ever. It would cost too much. The circumstances of its creation were something that hadn't happened before and will never happen again.Maintaining it is expensive if it's well run. Labour will need to get in and refund it (Like Blair's government had to do)I remember in the 70s and 80s and 90s being in some proper shithole hospitals, dumpy fucking schools, devestated high streets, people on the dole everywhere, everything fucked, everything dark and hopeless. After Labour got in charge, although I was older by then, the differences in society, public services, hospitals and everything else was brighter and hope had been rediscovered.Could Labour have ever replaced all the damage caused by the wilful neglect and wilful damage exercised over 20 years? No. Clearly not.So I struggle to see your point unless you're just being pedantic or point-scoring?