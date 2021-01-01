« previous next »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:42:45 am
That's why he's ahead in the polls.

They have to appear centrist to get elected in England, thats where most of the seats are so its a bit of a balancing act, because it will cost them votes/seats in some regions. Hopefully theyll do more progressive things when in power.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:56:38 am
They have to appear centrist to get elected in England, thats where most of the seats are so its a bit of a balancing act, because it will cost them votes/seats in some regions. Hopefully theyll do more progressive things when in power.

I think we're all hoping for that mate. But they main thing is to get into power otherwise we're stuck with the Tories again and Labour haven't done anything worthwhile. Again.

Fucking hate the idea some people seem to want Labour to be a principled protest party that never does anything to help anyone ever.

Can't get my head around that.
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:56:03 am
You're correct Debs.
It's essential that we have challenge and scrutiny of all of our politicians, but sometimes I wonder why people seem to act like Daily Mail plants whose only objective is to undermine Starmer and thrive on attempting to diminish a Labour chance of victory. It's a strange one.

RAWK members were much more hostile towards the previous leader (when he was leader).

RAWK members are generally favourable towards Starmer, I think there is very little chance anything posted here will diminish the chances of Labour victory.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:11:59 am
RAWK members were much more hostile towards the previous leader (when he was leader).

RAWK members are generally favourable towards Starmer, I think there is very little chance anything posted here will diminish the chances of Labour victory.
Agree. If you cant take it, dont dish it out.

But I dont think harking back to the past is helpful whatever ones proclivities
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:11:59 am
RAWK members were much more hostile towards the previous leader (when he was leader).

RAWK members are generally favourable towards Starmer, I think there is very little chance anything posted here will diminish the chances of Labour victory.

Equally, there's nothing wrong with wanting a Labour victory at the next GE, whilst at the same time not liking (or trusting) Starmer.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:25:01 am
Agree. If you cant take it, dont dish it out.

But I dont think harking back to the past is helpful whatever ones proclivities.

Sure, and you are consistent in that view, but I thought it was worth pointing out especially as John indicated it could diminish Labour chances. Did similar views surface in the previous leadership? I seem to remember Mods being part of the attacks on the previous leadership





Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:36:31 am
Equally, there's nothing wrong with wanting a Labour victory at the next GE, whilst at the same time not liking (or trusting) Starmer.

I said basically this yesterday,
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:40:20 am
I said basically this yesterday,

 :)
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:38:53 am
Sure, and you are consistent in that view, but I thought it was worth pointing out especially as John indicated it could diminish Labour chances. Did similar views surface in the previous leadership? I seem to remember Mods being part of the attacks on the previous leadership


If you look back then plenty of people were really happy that Corbyn got in. We backed him and thought he'd be like a breath of fresh air. I got behind him and I thought it was going to be great.

Unfortunately through a series of self-made cockups, weird decisions, Brexit enabling and loads of other shit that we've all already done to death, it turned out he wasn't a catalyst or a great leader or a wonderful politician. It seemed like he had spent so much time in the wilderness protesting that this is all he could do. Even when we have things as bad as we are, his pet projects seem to take the front seat against UK people really struggling and he's gone to to trump that with this crazy 'Peace in Ukraine' line. Added to that his views on NATO, Russia, Putin and self-defence as a nature and I'd say we dodged a bullet. Things are pretty shite now. Imagine if we were pulling up the Treaties that seem to be holding the world together?

You always seem to think people put the boot in immediately, but that's simply not true - many of us gave him much more of a chance than some (most?) Corbynites on here have ever given Starmer.
I never liked Blair (always seemed smarmy to me) but I voted for him. I like Starmer, to me he seems decent, has actually had a job and been successful at it. He seems organised, can follow a long term plan and can do 'devious' when required. Let's not blow it eh, the tories are shit scared of him.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:47:24 am

If you look back then plenty of people were really happy that Corbyn got in. We backed him and thought he'd be like a breath of fresh air. I got behind him and I thought it was going to be great.

Unfortunately through a series of self-made cockups, weird decisions, Brexit enabling and loads of other shit that we've all already done to death, it turned out he wasn't a catalyst or a great leader or a wonderful politician. It seemed like he had spent so much time in the wilderness protesting that this is all he could do. Even when we have things as bad as we are, his pet projects seem to take the front seat against UK people really struggling and he's gone to to trump that with this crazy 'Peace in Ukraine' line. Added to that his views on NATO, Russia, Putin and self-defence as a nature and I'd say we dodged a bullet. Things are pretty shite now. Imagine if we were pulling up the Treaties that seem to be holding the world together?

You always seem to think people put the boot in immediately, but that's simply not true - many of us gave him much more of a chance than some (most?) Corbynites on here have ever given Starmer.

 ;D  speaking of consistency, yet again you have misrepresented what Ive said

Quote
You always seem to think people put the boot in immediately
Ive litterally never said anything that could back up this comment.

fwiw I wanted Starmer to win the leadership contest. Im not sure what thats supposed to prove.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:55:38 am
;D  speaking of consistency, yet again you have misrepresented what Ive said
Ive litterally never said anything that could back up this comment.

fwiw I wanted Starmer to win the leadership contest. Im not sure what thats supposed to prove.


So you are saying that you didn't say

"RAWK members were much more hostile towards the previous leader (when he was leader)."

Followed by..

"I seem to remember Mods being part of the attacks on the previous leadership"


My point is that most people didn't 'attack' Corbyn until he had proven beyond any reasonable doubt that he wasn't very good at anything. Having a nutter brother didn't help much either, nor did his views that I mentioned above. All easily weaponised by the Tories and their media mates.

And there are plenty of examples on here alone (And on social media) that many Corbynitas :D  never gave Starmer any leeway or chance whatsoever. They were instantly on the attack.

That may not be you and fair enough if not, but as I said. Plenty of evidence of that even on here.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:50:20 am
I never liked Blair (always seemed smarmy to me) but I voted for him. I like Starmer, to me he seems decent, has actually had a job and been successful at it. He seems organised, can follow a long term plan and can do 'devious' when required. Let's not blow it eh, the tories are shit scared of him.
He's a Tory in disguise.

How can anyone with 'Sir' in their name be considered to be remotely interested in working class people.
When the first thing you do as leader is reveal everything you pretended to stand for in order to win the job was a load of complete bullshit and youre now going to gleefully tear it all up youre not actually entitled to an extended period of lets give him a chance.

If you start off by lying and fucking people over, your period of good grace is naturally going to decrease.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:00:06 am
So you are saying that you didn't say

"RAWK members were much more hostile towards the previous leader (when he was leader)."

Followed by..

"I seem to remember Mods being part of the attacks on the previous leadership"


My point is that most people didn't 'attack' Corbyn until he had proven beyond any reasonable doubt that he wasn't very good at anything. Having a nutter brother didn't help much either, nor did his views that I mentioned above. All easily weaponised by the Tories and their media mates.

Of course I said that (a few minutes ago  ;D)

What I havent said is that people attacked Corbyn from day one.  OR as you put it
Quote
You always seem to think people put the boot in immediately

Im always having to correct your false conclusions on my posts and its really irritating.
Can you stop it?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:05:45 am
Of course I said that (a few minutes ago  ;D)

What I havent said is that people attacked Corbyn from day one.  OR as you put it
Im always having to correct your false conclusions on my posts and its really irritating.
Can you stop it?

Well you literally said "RAWK members were much more hostile towards the previous leader (when he was leader)."

Which is untrue. Many weren't as I''ve pointed out. It didn't happen overnight and it wasn't en-masse - maybe you've just worded it strangely. If you'd said "RAWK members after seeing just how shite Corbyn was after his laughable leadership  were much more hostile towards the previous leader" then I'd agree with you. The way I'm reading your sentence is that it happened immediately.

The reason I've interpreted it that way is because Starmer wasn't given one second before being called "A Tory in Disguise" (Funnily enough there's actually someone saying that exact thing on this page) or people saying stuff like "If you start off by lying and fucking people over, your period of good grace is naturally going to decrease" (And again, madly there is something on this very page on that too!)


Apologies if you always gave Starmer a chance and you never said anything against him or Labour since Corbyn left - I honestly thought you weren't a committed fan of him, but if you are fair enough, apologies.

But. Again. My point is that there are plenty of examples on this very site that there were people that immedaitely gave Starmer down the banks and never gave him a chance from day one. That point is tied to Corbyn because I'd say the vast majority on here DID give Corbyn a chance. The only people that really didn't were people like Yorkie (Who to be fair knows a bit about Politics and chancers like Corbyn and called it right)
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:12:53 am
Well you literally said "RAWK members were much more hostile towards the previous leader (when he was leader)."

Which is untrue..



I stopped reading at this point

You get so much wrong its staggering. 

This will be my last post on this ridiculous conversation. Try to improve.
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:04:58 am
He's a Tory in disguise.

How can anyone with 'Sir' in their name be considered to be remotely interested in working class people.
Starmer didn't receive his knighthood for some dodgy parliamentary deal, he got it for services to law and criminal justice, a year before becoming an MP. As head of the CPS, coming from a working class background, it would be pretty churlish of anybody to suggest he didn't merit the award.
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:04:58 am
He's a Tory in disguise.

How can anyone with 'Sir' in their name be considered to be remotely interested in working class people.
interesting logic there - hope you don't think the same of king kenny
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:20:36 am
interesting logic there - hope you don't think the same of king kenny

I was about to make this point, There are other examples, but non should hit home more than our clubs greatest servant. 

There are plenty of things to criticise him for getting a knighthood isnt one of them.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:20:16 am
Starmer didn't receive his knighthood for some dodgy parliamentary deal, he got it for services to law and criminal justice, a year before becoming an MP. As head of the CPS, coming from a working class background, it would be pretty churlish of anybody to suggest he didn't merit the award.

He deserves a knighthood for his services to lying.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:25:30 am
I was about to make this point, There are other examples, but non should hit home more than our clubs greatest servant. 

There are plenty of things to criticise him for getting a knighthood isnt one of them.

Jordan Henderson MBE says hi.......government shill that he is......
