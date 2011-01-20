« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 60361 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,708
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 09:38:00 pm »
I thought this was a fairly interesting article

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/jeremy-corbyn-russia-nato-alliance-putin-b2065861.html

I was the archetypal Corbyn supporter, but I admit we were both wrong about Nato

In a lot of ways I was the archetypal Corbyn supporter. It wasnt just voting for Jeremy on four separate occasions, I canvassed on phone banks and knocked on doors during the general election. I was even an officer at Merseyside Momentum.

Although most of us supported Corbyn out of frustration at the diet of austerity offered by the Labour Party at the time, for me it was international peace and an anti-imperialist foreign policy that was worth fighting for.

At the heart of this was a support for internationalist causes like Palestine, Kurdistan and Latin America ignored by the western mainstream. I spent my twenties couch-surfing in the West Bank and backpacking in Zapatista country. Corbyn was the guy who history had proven right so many times, on Iraq, on apartheid and I thought he was right on Nato too.

And in the past, maybe he was. But with five million refugees now escaping a brutal war of aggression in Europe, hes been proven wrong and so have I. I didnt expect Russias invasion. In fact I even had a bet with a friend that it wouldnt happen.

Im currently writing this from Warsaw in Poland, where Im on a journalism fellowship. When people asked me if I was going to be safe there, I answered confidently in the affirmative. Why? Well, Nato, I suppose. That thing Im against, remember?

The war hits different when youre in a country thats been carved up by Russia twice before, and which former Russian president Medvedev openly threatened just last month. Without Natos defensive alliance, its likely that bombs would be raining down on where Im sitting now, like they are in Kharkiv. Remember, its only 160 miles from Warsaw to Russias border.

As much as it pains me to admit, the hawks called it right. We should have listened to the central and eastern Europeans who warned about the insatiable appetite of Russian imperialism and accused us of westsplaining.

Nato is not perfect, but right now its all weve got. Its all well and good talking about turning back the clock, the peace dividend and what should have happened in the Nineties after the Cold War ended, as Jeremy Corbyn did on John Pienaars Times Radio show. Who wouldnt prefer to spend money on hospitals than weapons? But Russia is tragically showing us that if you dont have enough weapons and you get attacked by a more powerful country, you wont have hospitals for long either.

Though I applaud the principles, and wish from the bottom of my heart that things were different, Corbyns stubbornness about Nato is unconscionable in the face of Putins atrocities in Ukraine. A defensive alliance is the only option for peace and security in Europe, and the EU can barely agree on stopping sending Russia weapons, let alone an energy embargo. This leaves Nato as the only, and therefore the best, option for peace and security in Europe.

Natos withdrawal from Afghanistan was botched, and US sanctions starving the Afghan people are even worse. Neither am I comfortable with Turkey being a member of Nato while Erdogan tramples over democracy and brutalises the Kurds. But an end to US-led foreign adventurism and a Nato focused on defending Europe from imperialist Russian tyranny is one I can get behind.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

The left should drop its well-intentioned but naive opposition so we can help make this alliance focus on defending democracy against fascism. That was a cause thousands of socialists volunteered to fight and die for during the Spanish civil war.

Hearing my comrades talk about how democratic Ukraine should surrender and live under a murderous, corrupt oligarchy makes me feel queasy, as does an obsessive focus on the (admittedly awful) Azov battalion, who wouldnt exist if Russia hadnt invaded in 2014. People often forget that socialists were among the loudest voices who were against appeasing Hitler. Im not saying we should clamour for another world war, especially not a nuclear one.

But right now, Nato is the only force stopping Russia reaching out and grabbing any territory it wants.

Of course we all wish for a world without military alliances, but right now with Putins troops on the march, its a distant dream, and one the left needs to wake up from.
Logged
Poor.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,988
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 09:41:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:32:14 pm
Forwards.not backwards.

The last has gone.

Some hope!  :-\
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online TerenceTrentDerby

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:55:22 pm
This is the Socialist Party https://www.socialistparty.org.uk/
(Wiki) The Socialist Party is a Trotskyist political party in England and Wales. Founded in 1997, it had formerly been Militant, an entryist group in the Labour Party from 1964 to 1991, which became Militant Labour from 1991 until 1997.

This is the Labour Party https://labour.org.uk/
(Wiki) The Labour Party is a political party in the United Kingdom that has been described as an alliance of social democrats, democratic socialists and trade unionists. The Labour Party sits on the centre-left of the political spectrum.
I don't need wiki to tell me what the Labour Party stands for, it's quite literally stated on my membership card. Democratic Socialism.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,708
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 09:49:37 pm »
Quote from: TerenceTrentDerby on Today at 09:46:17 pm
I don't need wiki to tell me what the Labour Party stands for, it's quite literally stated on my membership card. Democratic Socialism.

So which part of him saying "The Labour Party is a political party in the United Kingdom that has been described as an alliance of social democrats, democratic socialists and trade unionists. The Labour Party sits on the centre-left of the political spectrum" have you got objections to?

Also, it is interesting when you read the analysis of where 2019 went wrong and it showed that Corbyn was toxic to the working class. That you could have a Labour leader that had that effect was pretty incredible wasn't it?
Logged
Poor.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 09:50:52 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:26:14 pm
Whereas those dirty disgusting red tory centrists only gave you the following:-

Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses.
32,000 more doctors.
NHS Direct offering free convenient patient advice.
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.(though I can understand you not liking that)
£200 winter fuel payment to pensioners & up to £300 for over-80s.
Free eye test for over 60s.
More than doubled the number of apprenticeships.
Cut long-term youth unemployment by 75 per cent.
Free nursery places for every three and four-year-olds.

Plus many more things those disgusting red tory centrists provided as a Government.
Realty of this was if you needed help. you got it. you didn't need to hope for help. you got it. yet Labour are being accused of not bringing hope. hard thing to do when people aren't taking much notice.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,100
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: TerenceTrentDerby on Today at 09:46:17 pm
I don't need wiki to tell me what the Labour Party stands for, it's quite literally stated on my membership card. Democratic Socialism.

Think you may need to look up the definition of Democratic Socialism. It's not Socialism.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,522
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 10:09:38 pm »
Oh christ, weve reached the no true Scotsman stage of discussion

Pass me the meths
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,471
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 10:11:31 pm »
Quote from: TerenceTrentDerby on Today at 09:46:17 pm
I don't need wiki to tell me what the Labour Party stands for, it's quite literally stated on my membership card. Democratic Socialism.

Im maybe wasting my time, but as a fellow card carrying member of the Labour Party, and in all sincerity, Ill ask you this: given the clear rejection of Corbyns Labour by the U.K. electorate, would you prefer a similarly aligned Labour Party, perpetually in (noble, uncompromisingly and ideologically pure) opposition, or the Tories in opposition?

Because however uncomfortable it is to contemplate, the bitter truth, given the makeup of the U.K electorate, is that thats the choice.

(And moreover, thats making a judgement about the motivation of Keir Starmer - horribly maligned by the left, but in my view, focused entirely on a mission to rid the country of a Tory government, and fully cognisant of the Tory media machines powerful capacity to muddy the waters).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 10:16:29 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:26:14 pm
Whereas those dirty disgusting red tory centrists only gave you the following:-

Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses.
32,000 more doctors.
NHS Direct offering free convenient patient advice.
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.(though I can understand you not liking that)
£200 winter fuel payment to pensioners & up to £300 for over-80s.
Free eye test for over 60s.
More than doubled the number of apprenticeships.
Cut long-term youth unemployment by 75 per cent.
Free nursery places for every three and four-year-olds.

Plus many more things those disgusting red tory centrists provided as a Government.

Long term homeless brought down to negligible levels (around 5k nationally or something).
Homeless charities noting that they'd been given more funding than they'd actually asked for.
Then PM/Homeless Czar Blair continuing to insist that this still wasn't enough and more needed to be done.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,522
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 10:21:59 pm »
Look, if you werent convinced by new labours policy record by now, you never will be.

People arent gong to change their minds based on evidence theyve had access to for 15 years.

Forwards not back.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 10:24:23 pm »
What I find amazing about politics on this forum is the Tory thread is pretty much everyone in agreement but the Labour thread is everyone at loggerheads 🤷
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 10:31:42 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 09:26:14 pm
Whereas those dirty disgusting red tory centrists only gave you the following:-

Over 14,000 more police in England and Wales.
Record levels of literacy and numeracy in schools.
85,000 more nurses.
32,000 more doctors.
NHS Direct offering free convenient patient advice.
Delivered 2,200 Sure Start Childrens Centres.
Introduced the Equality and Human Rights Commission.(though I can understand you not liking that)
£200 winter fuel payment to pensioners & up to £300 for over-80s.
Free eye test for over 60s.
More than doubled the number of apprenticeships.
Cut long-term youth unemployment by 75 per cent.
Free nursery places for every three and four-year-olds.

Plus many more things those disgusting red tory centrists provided as a Government.








Done a lot with Remploy to support disabled folk into employment.  It was subsequently decimated largely under  the Tories via the coalition.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Remploy
Logged

Online TerenceTrentDerby

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 10:36:31 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:49:37 pm
So which part of him saying "The Labour Party is a political party in the United Kingdom that has been described as an alliance of social democrats, democratic socialists and trade unionists. The Labour Party sits on the centre-left of the political spectrum" have you got objections to?

Also, it is interesting when you read the analysis of where 2019 went wrong and it showed that Corbyn was toxic to the working class. That you could have a Labour leader that had that effect was pretty incredible wasn't it?
I dont have a problem with it. I do have a problem with life long members being advised to leave a socialist party especually when ex Tory MPs and others that stood against the Party are welcomed with open arms. .
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 09:57:33 pm
Think you may need to look up the definition of Democratic Socialism. It's not Socialism.
Bloody Hell!  ;D
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,100
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 10:38:48 pm »
Quote from: TerenceTrentDerby on Today at 10:36:31 pm
I dont have a problem with it. I do have a problem with life long members being advised to leave a socialist party especually when ex Tory MPs and others that stood against the Party are welcomed with open arms. . Bloody Hell!  ;D

It's not a socialist party. No matter how many times you say this it won't be true.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online TerenceTrentDerby

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 10:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:11:31 pm
Im maybe wasting my time, but as a fellow card carrying member of the Labour Party, and in all sincerity, Ill ask you this: given the clear rejection of Corbyns Labour by the U.K. electorate, would you prefer a similarly aligned Labour Party, perpetually in (noble, uncompromisingly and ideologically pure) opposition, or the Tories in opposition?

Because however uncomfortable it is to contemplate, the bitter truth, given the makeup of the U.K electorate, is that thats the choice.

(And moreover, thats making a judgement about the motivation of Keir Starmer - horribly maligned by the left, but in my view, focused entirely on a mission to rid the country of a Tory government, and fully cognisant of the Tory media machines powerful capacity to muddy the waters).
Corbyn would possibly have won the 2017 election if it hadnt have been for the Chicken Coup shenanigans and Labour grandees working against a Labour government.
And 2019 was all. about Brexit.
Lets not forget also that Starmer was elected as Labour leader on Corbyns blueprint. Which hes now abandoned along with rejoining the EU and local CLPs selecting their parliamentary candidates.
Logged

Online TerenceTrentDerby

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 10:47:09 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:38:48 pm
It's not a socialist party. No matter how many times you say this it won't be true.
We're through the looking glass here!  ;D Seriously, you need to take it up with the Labour Party. Or their proof reader!
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 10:48:33 pm »
Quote from: TerenceTrentDerby on Today at 10:43:52 pm
Corbyn would possibly have won the 2017 election if it hadnt have been for the Chicken Coup shenanigans and Labour grandees working against a Labour government.
And 2019 was all. about Brexit.

Pure Everton
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,648
  • The first five yards........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 10:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:48:41 pm
I think you are missing the mark on this Yorkie

Me finding the Labour shadow cabinet less offensive than the government is true, but the point you are missing is I am voting Labour for the greater good. 
Economically, I personally would be better off under the Tories, but I would never vote for them.




Fair enough.

Quote from: TerenceTrentDerby on Today at 08:44:48 pm
Why should socialists leave the socialist party?

I didn't say they should. I was talking about a particular type of socialist. You know the ones. Authoritarian socialists, Revolutionary socialists, National socialists. They have no right being in a democratic socialist party. But you're right. They'll want to stay. They can't stand on their own two feet. The voters hate them.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red46

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 11:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:37 pm
Fair enough.

I didn't say they should. I was talking about a particular type of socialist. You know the ones. Authoritarian socialists, Revolutionary socialists, National socialists. They have no right being in a democratic socialist party. But you're right. They'll want to stay. They can't stand on their own two feet. The voters hate them.

But the crew who cosied up to reactionary right wing crackpots like Bush, Cheney et al are all more than welcome in the party?
Logged

Online TerenceTrentDerby

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 11:05:10 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:48:33 pm
Pure Everton
Did you get that from wiki too?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,522
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 11:14:22 pm »
Christ almighty is this what life under a labour government will sound like?

It's never going to work.  We have no chance of ever having a fairer society if this is how the electorate are going to behave.

Some of you make Tory's sound reasonable.  FFS an early grave is more palatable than this shitfest!!
Logged

Online TerenceTrentDerby

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 21
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 11:16:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:48:37 pm
Fair enough.

I didn't say they should. I was talking about a particular type of socialist. You know the ones. Authoritarian socialists, Revolutionary socialists, National socialists. They have no right being in a democratic socialist party. But you're right. They'll want to stay. They can't stand on their own two feet. The voters hate them.
Phew! I thought you (and a couple of subsequent posters) were advocating a Labour Party without socialism!
And I dont think there'll be many, if any, of the other types of 'socialists' mentioned still in the Party if they were ever even present.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 