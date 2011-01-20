« previous next »
Offline Schmidt

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:25:55 pm
Keeping Corbyn away from the party is definitely the right move in my view. He would be a very unwanted distraction, especially with his past track record of undermining Starmer you don't need that come the election.

What is the point of risking giving the opposition and media live grenades to throw at you? The right wing media will be looking for anything and everything to attack Labour and praise Sunak the next 18 months. Sensible to remove him and that's not even going into the reasons he was suspended in the first place.

In footballing terms (and a wayward comparison ;D) it's kind of like Klopp removing Karius and keeping that massive distraction away from the team and for the media to constantly focus on, it's harsh but the best thing to do in my opinion. Turned out well in the end.

You forgot Labours biggest detractors; Labour voters.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 05:49:41 pm »
The weird thing is that even if Labour went entirely 'far-left' there would still be open warfare.

The Hard-left socialists arguing against the Communists, arguing against the Trots, arguing against the Marxists, arguing against the followers of  Mao Tse-tung, arguing against the Marxist-Leninists, arguing against the anarchists. Be funny to see the hard-left getting called out as 'right wing' though :)
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 05:51:01 pm »
Fucking splitters.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 05:53:02 pm »
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 05:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 05:49:41 pm
The weird thing is that even if Labour went entirely 'far-left' there would still be open warfare.

The Hard-left socialists arguing against the Communists, arguing against the Trots, arguing against the Marxists, arguing against the followers of  Mao Tse-tung, arguing against the Marxist-Leninists, arguing against the anarchists. Be funny to see the hard-left getting called out as 'right wing' though :)

Can't comment on the people you hang out with, but I don't come across many of those people in my daily life.

It sounds like something you'd read in the Mail or Express.  They like labels and weaponising anything 'left wing'.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 05:53:44 pm »
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 05:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:53:25 pm
Can't comment on the people you hang out with, but I don't come across many of those people in my daily life.

It sounds like something you'd read in the Mail or Express.  They like labels and weaponising anything 'left wing'.

It's the left wing scene that Life of Brian satirised in that quote. Orwell wrote about them a lot. In more recent times, see the linguistically impenetrable arguments over trans. I gave up trying to follow the arguments when I found that I didn't understand many of the terms being thrown around.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 06:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:53:25 pm
Can't comment on the people you hang out with, but I don't come across many of those people in my daily life.

It sounds like something you'd read in the Mail or Express.  They like labels and weaponising anything 'left wing'.

Do you come across many hard-left people in your daily life? What number of people across the UK would identify as 'hard-left'

I read this the other day and I found it interesting. I suppose a lot comes down to if you are a political activist or simply interested (or not interested) in Politics.

I've never been an activist, but as I've said a ton of times, I want people to be treated fairly and well whoever and wherever they are. I'd bang on about the NHS and stuff, but I've said it a hundred if not a thousand times before and I still believe that. The 'problem' is where do you define the lines of what people mean and what people think and how people act.

Anyway, this article..

https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/articles-reports/2019/08/14/left-wing-vs-right-wing-its-complicated


Offline gazzalfc

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 06:00:50 pm »
In all seriousness, the tories wont take Islington North in the next election. It'll either be corbyn as an independent or whoever labour parachute in (which wont be popular with the local CLP).

I dont think Corbyn will run in the next election. It's just not worth the hassle at his age and as much as he hates what the party has done, he wants them to win. He wont risk splitting any vote
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 06:01:54 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:00:50 pm
In all seriousness, the tories wont take Islington North in the next election. It'll either be corbyn as an independent or whoever labour parachute in (which wont be popular with the local CLP).

I dont think Corbyn will run in the next election. It's just not worth the hassle at his age and as much as he hates what the party has done, he wants them to win. He wont risk splitting any vote


Does he though? It's crystal clear that a load of his supporters absolutely don't want Labour to win.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 06:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:43:36 pm
Just as matter of interest, is that how you tend to vote? Whether you feel "offended" or not?

Yes Ill vote Labour. 



Quote
I ask because I'm intrigued by the whole question of voters feeling "insulted" or "offended". It seems such a....Tory sort of thing. All about Me, Me, Me, you know.

Im not sure what you mean by this.  How is voting for a Labour party I dont like but for the greater good a Tory me me me attitude?

You make plenty of comments that indicate that you are "offended" by those further left, particularly Corbyn and going back Benn.  Perhaps Im misunderstanding you?

Quote
I know class voting is not so popular any more. But it's worrying, from a socialist point of view, if it's being replaced by something so solipsistic. 

Im not sure what you mean this. Whats class voting?




Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 06:06:42 pm »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 06:14:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 06:05:27 pm

Im not sure what you mean by this.  How is voting for a Labour party I dont like but for the greater good a Tory me me me attitude?

It obviously isn't. But I didn't say it was. What I described as "slightly Tory" was the decision of any voter to vote according to how "offended" they personally felt about a party's policies.

'Class voting' is the term used to describe how people vote according to their class. It was one of the the main determinants in how Britons voted between 1918 and 2000-ish. One voted for yourself and others in your class, to put it at its crudest.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 06:29:44 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:14:03 pm
It obviously isn't. But I didn't say it was. What I described as "slightly Tory" was the decision of any voter to vote according to how "offended" they personally felt about a party's policies.

'Class voting' is the term used to describe how people vote according to their class. It was one of the the main determinants in how Britons voted between 1918 and 2000-ish. One voted for yourself and others in your class, to put it at its crudest.

Well you did indicate such, and the word slightly has been added from the original post, but anyway whatever, if not liking either of the two parties makes me 'slightly' Tory, so be it

I assumed thats what class voting meant, I just didnt match it with the theme of our discussion.
Im not actually sure what class I would be pigeon holed into. 
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 06:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:36:28 pm
Lets see what Starmer brings us when elected.  Hes done little to get my vote, but I will vote for him ass I find him less offensive than the alternative.
You don't think he's done a lot since he's been leader.  I do but it seems to have gone unnoticed by many.
He's managed to change decades of old fashioned ignorant views that have done my head in, they have really done a lot of harm to the way people think.
2 biggest ones being the "They are all as bad as each other" nobody has ever tackled that one but Starmer did that head on.

The link between Care and the NHS. I know it's seems obvious to people now but it wasn't for decades, all we got was we cant keep throwing money down a bottomless pit NHS. these aren't trivial points.
I don't know what you mean by less offensive, it can't be anything to do with decency, honesty etc as the 2 main partys are wide apart on that one. surely nobody thinks Starmers not much different than Johnson and all the other right wing fanatics. assume it must be policys, I find the high moral ground principles the most offensive.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:31:42 pm
You don't think he's done a lot since he's been leader.  I do but it seems to have gone unnoticed by many.
He's managed to change decades of old fashioned ignorant views that have done my head in, they have really done a lot of harm to the way people think.
2 biggest ones being the "They are all as bad as each other" nobody has ever tackled that one but Starmer did that head on.

The link between Care and the NHS. I know it's seems obvious to people now but it wasn't for decades, all we got was we cant keep throwing money down a bottomless pit NHS. these aren't trivial points.
I don't know what you mean by less offensive, it can't be anything to do with decency, honesty etc as the 2 main partys are wide apart on that one. surely nobody thinks Starmers not much different than Johnson and all the other right wing fanatics. assume it must be policys, I find the high moral ground principles the most offensive.

The Link between Care and NHS under Labour in Wales is still broken.  If Starmer fixes it, good.
How has he helped dispell "they are all as bad as each other" viewpoint?
Yes I categorically think Starmer lacks honesty. Being more honest than Johnson is a very low bar.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2336 on: Today at 06:42:50 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:31:42 pm
You don't think he's done a lot since he's been leader.  I do but it seems to have gone unnoticed by many.
He's managed to change decades of old fashioned ignorant views that have done my head in, they have really done a lot of harm to the way people think.
2 biggest ones being the "They are all as bad as each other" nobody has ever tackled that one but Starmer did that head on.

The link between Care and the NHS. I know it's seems obvious to people now but it wasn't for decades, all we got was we cant keep throwing money down a bottomless pit NHS. these aren't trivial points.
I don't know what you mean by less offensive, it can't be anything to do with decency, honesty etc as the 2 main partys are wide apart on that one. surely nobody thinks Starmers not much different than Johnson and all the other right wing fanatics. assume it must be policys, I find the high moral ground principles the most offensive.

Politically, he's turned the polls around, personally pushing a point that chimed intensely with the voters and ushered in the year of 3 PMs.

Economically, he's reoriented Labour from red to green, which was exactly the lesson I drew from listening to Leave voters and the former Red Wall. He's lambasted for not being socialist, but AFAICS socialism in its old form is irrelevant to most voters (and voters decide elections, not debates). The left wing that appeals to a consensus of voters is green, namely localisation and sustainability.
