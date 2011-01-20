Lets see what Starmer brings us when elected. Hes done little to get my vote, but I will vote for him ass I find him less offensive than the alternative.



You don't think he's done a lot since he's been leader. I do but it seems to have gone unnoticed by many.He's managed to change decades of old fashioned ignorant views that have done my head in, they have really done a lot of harm to the way people think.2 biggest ones being the "They are all as bad as each other" nobody has ever tackled that one but Starmer did that head on.The link between Care and the NHS. I know it's seems obvious to people now but it wasn't for decades, all we got was we cant keep throwing money down a bottomless pit NHS. these aren't trivial points.I don't know what you mean by less offensive, it can't be anything to do with decency, honesty etc as the 2 main partys are wide apart on that one. surely nobody thinks Starmers not much different than Johnson and all the other right wing fanatics. assume it must be policys, I find the high moral ground principles the most offensive.