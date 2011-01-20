« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 02:43:17 pm »
Would have better and more honest if Starmer had just said "I don't want Corbyn standing at the next election because I'm not too keen on socialists"
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 02:53:03 pm »
The 2019 result was a disaster for Labour and one of the main reasons for that was Corbyn (according to public polls).  Add in the antisemitism debacle and the more recent comments on Ukraine, it was an easy decision to bin him off.  Early doors too, before it became too much of a distraction for the next GE.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 03:16:36 pm »
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:39:07 pm
I probably don't agree with your politics, but I don't mind giving you a tip anyway. Make yourself clearer. I've no idea what you're trying to say.

Throw a bunch of keywords together that appeal to the targeted demographic. Said demographic preens themselves on understanding the message, which isn't so much a coherent sentence, as a re-statement of their identity.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 03:36:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:36 pm
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history.
I quite like Corbyn but agree with you that outside certain circles where hes loved, hes hated or feared.
However Starmer has handled this terribly,  Hes turned Labour into a nasty, hypocritical, divided party.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 03:38:15 pm »
Corbyn is an absolutely terrible politician. The esteem some people hold him in is fucking bonkers. There's plenty other 'socialists' to hang your hat on.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 03:43:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:36 pm
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.

Honestly couldn't have put it anywhere near as well myself.

Spot on.

His recent Ukraine comments are batshit crazy as well and people still support him? He's actually bonkers. Some of the shite he comes out with given the state of the country is mind boggling. People aren't arsed about half the stuff he goes on about.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 03:44:15 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:36 pm
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.

I don't think he will be consigned to history, or at least not yet. I think he will win his Islington seat as an Independent Socialist, or however he decides to stand ('Peace in Ukraine' party?  'Friends of Hezbollah'?). There will be a large amount of activist support for him in his constituency and I would expect enormous numbers of Trots and Commies to come to the borough to help him win what, for them, will be one of the Great Class Battles of the last 150 years (up there with the storming of the Winter Palace and the fight against Franco - in all seriousness). A lot of ordinary people in Islington like Corbyn too and so he'll get their votes. By all accounts he's been a decent constituency MP.

But I also think Starmer knows this. He's willing to lose the Labour party a seat in parliament in order to win scores more. It's both a pragmatic and an ideological consideration. Pragmatic because Corbyn is a vote-loser across the country and ideological because Corbyn represents a strain of authoritarian socialism which doesn't really belong in the Labour party. What it is emphatically NOT is a fair or legal consideration. Corbyn is being drummed out of the party unconstitutionally in my opinion. It's pretty scandalous as an act of justice. But good riddance. Worse things happen at sea.

A bit nerdy this, but it reminds me of DN Pritt, who Attlee evicted from the party in 1940 for being too much in love with Stalin and the Soviet tyranny. A figure very like Corbyn. But Hammersmith re-elected him. Once. Then it came back to Labour.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 03:44:26 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:38:15 pm
Corbyn is an absolutely terrible politician. The esteem some people hold him in is fucking bonkers. There's plenty other 'socialists' to hang your hat on.

Ultimately thats the crux of it. Forget about his views and all of that for a second, but he was so bad at the politics game that it was unreal. He had no nous or any understanding of getting things done, and he was absolutely awful as an opposition leader holding the government to account.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 03:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:36:27 pm
I quite like Corbyn but agree with you that outside certain circles where hes loved, hes hated or feared.
However Starmer has handled this terribly,  Hes turned Labour into a nasty, hypocritical, divided party.


It's been that since 2015 to be fair.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:35:24 pm
Throw a bunch of keywords together that appeal to the targeted demographic. Said demographic preens themselves on understanding the message, which isn't so much a coherent sentence, as a re-statement of their identity.

But what has Robert Reich got to do with anything? I suppose it's meant to be insulting, but it went over my head completely.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 03:48:14 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:47:15 pm
But what has Robert Reich got to do with anything? I suppose it's meant to be insulting, but it went over my head completely.

I think he's equating Starmer and Labour as Nazis.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 03:50:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:36 pm
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.
Agreed.
Labour just need to get in, and to do that they need to reclaim the red wall and many of the small c, one nation type tories in certain seats. They are up against a partisan RW press that have the ear of many of the target voters, if that's not enough they have what is now proven to be politically influenced BBC to overcome. The Mail's performance with Starmer's campaign beer is an example of the stunts they'll pull as the election draws closer.

Frustrating though it sometimes is, I can understand Labour appearing to fence sit, because they know how things will be spun. I've already seen headlines about "tax raids on pensions" - which is merely reversing the giveaway in the recent budget. If the right can turn 2024 into a single issue then they will, it depends how desperate they get.

I think Labour need to be campaigning for at least 2 terms on the basis that given the mess we're in and the level of debt, they wont be able to do everything.The only upside is that there now may be a hope of gaining a few more scottish seats than has been realistic in the last few elections.

The Corbyn era has gone; there needs to be a combined effort with plenty of pragmatism from all to shift what has been comfortably the worst Government in living memory.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 03:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:48:14 pm
I think he's equating Starmer and Labour as Nazis.

Ah, right, the Third Reich.

Blimey. I fear now for his safety should Starmer ever come to power and burn down Parliament. Scary stuff.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 04:05:33 pm »
It's a good move, the UK public much prefers someone who appears centrist and they will accept many left wing policies and ideas if delivered by a party that doesn't seem so left wing itself. Fairness is a much easier sell than a revolution.

Just hope Corbyn stands himself and even starts his own party that campaigns elsewhere, they will hoover up all the cranks still in the Labour party and Starmer will be sat nicely in the middle between them and the right wing nutjobs in the Tory party. Those 2 sides can then carry on their culture wars against each other and fingers crossed Labour won't get caught up in that so much.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 04:16:49 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:05:33 pm
It's a good move, the UK public much prefers someone who appears centrist and they will accept many left wing policies and ideas if delivered by a party that doesn't seem so left wing itself. Fairness is a much easier sell than a revolution.

Just hope Corbyn stands himself and even starts his own party that campaigns elsewhere, they will hoover up all the cranks still in the Labour party and Starmer will be sat nicely in the middle between them and the right wing nutjobs in the Tory party. Those 2 sides can then carry on their culture wars against each other and fingers crossed Labour won't get caught up in that so much.

They won't form their own party because they'll get licked and they know it.

But maybe Corbyn alone will "hoover up all the cranks" in his Islington campaign. That would be a fine thing. It would liberate Stoke-on-Trent and Hartlepool from Labour canvassers who want to talk to Mrs Robson and Mr Throttlewaite about Palestine and Cuba. They'll all be down in North London where that sort of chat is expected.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:36 pm
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.
This is an important point.  They (we?) need to stop blaming Starmer/the MSM/whoever, look inwards, and do better.  It's the political version of Everton.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 04:25:19 pm
This is an important point.  They (we?) need to stop blaming Starmer/the MSM/whoever, look inwards, and do better.  It's the political version of Everton.

No chance. My Facebook page has pretty much exploded. Friends of friends going absolutely nuts.

I'd already dropped the ones that wound me up. Might be another cull incoming.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 04:45:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:40:11 pm
No chance. My Facebook page has pretty much exploded. Friends of friends going absolutely nuts.

I'd already dropped the ones that wound me up. Might be another cull incoming.

You do seem to know a load of weirdos Andy.

Do you throw off a special scent which attracts them?

(Sorry, been watching too much Attenborough recently)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm »
Funny, I thought this was a forum for Liverpool fans. You know, the club that adores Bill Shankly and socialism... But instead there seems to be a love in for someone that quoted Margaret Thatcher, aligned himself with Theresa May and literally has done nothing to support unions, the man literally told hustings he would never speak to The Sun FFS. But yeah, the socialist and left wing cranks are the problem, and the serial liar is all good.

I do wonder how long this BS about can't be seen to do this or that will last, they've shown no sign of having a moral compass and it'll never change.

 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 04:56:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:44:15 pm
I don't think he will be consigned to history, or at least not yet. I think he will win his Islington seat as an Independent Socialist, or however he decides to stand ('Peace in Ukraine' party?  'Friends of Hezbollah'?). There will be a large amount of activist support for him in his constituency and I would expect enormous numbers of Trots and Commies to come to the borough to help him win what, for them, will be one of the Great Class Battles of the last 150 years (up there with the storming of the Winter Palace and the fight against Franco - in all seriousness). A lot of ordinary people in Islington like Corbyn too and so he'll get their votes. By all accounts he's been a decent constituency MP.

But I also think Starmer knows this. He's willing to lose the Labour party a seat in parliament in order to win scores more. It's both a pragmatic and an ideological consideration. Pragmatic because Corbyn is a vote-loser across the country and ideological because Corbyn represents a strain of authoritarian socialism which doesn't really belong in the Labour party. What it is emphatically NOT is a fair or legal consideration. Corbyn is being drummed out of the party unconstitutionally in my opinion. It's pretty scandalous as an act of justice. But good riddance. Worse things happen at sea.

A bit nerdy this, but it reminds me of DN Pritt, who Attlee evicted from the party in 1940 for being too much in love with Stalin and the Soviet tyranny. A figure very like Corbyn. But Hammersmith re-elected him. Once. Then it came back to Labour.
I heard his wife has been trying to persuade him to stand. this a few weeks back so he knew Starmer wasn't going to back down, also makes you think he had told her he doesn't intend to stand, she wouldn't be trying to persuade him if he had said he's standing no matter what. looks like he's changed his mind according to a few the other night, how they have inside knowledge, he is standing.
He walked right into it, always been the same, no foresight, it's not just him that this affects. it affects many. the SCG MPs are going to have play things careful and they know it. what do the local CLP do if Corbyn stands. same with Momentum. all put in a very difficult spot.
The best thing for the left would be for Corbyn to walk away at the next GE.
Learn from it for the future. imagine many would prefer some sort of fightback.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 05:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:40:11 pm
No chance. My Facebook page has pretty much exploded. Friends of friends going absolutely nuts.

I'd already dropped the ones that wound me up. Might be another cull incoming.

The same on twitter as well, but sadly it will always be the same for some people, but we need to look ahead rather than behind now otherwise nothing will change.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 05:02:15 pm »
Quote from: NANDO09 on Today at 04:53:44 pm
Funny, I thought this was a forum for Liverpool fans. You know, the club that adores Bill Shankly and socialism... But instead there seems to be a love in for someone that quoted Margaret Thatcher, aligned himself with Theresa May and literally has done nothing to support unions, the man literally told hustings he would never speak to The Sun FFS. But yeah, the socialist and left wing cranks are the problem, and the serial liar is all good.

I do wonder how long this BS about can't be seen to do this or that will last, they've shown no sign of having a moral compass and it'll never change.

Someone will be along soon to explain morals dont compare to getting elected
In the meantime here's Grace Murdoch's Godfather with a similar message
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tony-blair-kier-starmer-wokeism-b1964432.html

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 05:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:02:15 pm
Someone will be along soon to explain morals dont compare to getting elected
In the meantime here's Grace Murdoch's Godfather with a similar message
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/tony-blair-kier-starmer-wokeism-b1964432.html

Did you feel good in 2015-2020 with a proper left wing Labour leader under a Tory government?

I remember the last time we had a Labour government. IIRC we were still in Europe at the time.
