People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.



I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.



He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.



I don't think he will be consigned to history, or at least not yet. I think he will win his Islington seat as an Independent Socialist, or however he decides to stand ('Peace in Ukraine' party? 'Friends of Hezbollah'?). There will be a large amount of activist support for him in his constituency and I would expect enormous numbers of Trots and Commies to come to the borough to help him win what, for them, will be one of the Great Class Battles of the last 150 years (up there with the storming of the Winter Palace and the fight against Franco - in all seriousness). A lot of ordinary people in Islington like Corbyn too and so he'll get their votes. By all accounts he's been a decent constituency MP.But I also think Starmer knows this. He's willing to lose the Labour party a seat in parliament in order to win scores more. It's both a pragmatic and an ideological consideration. Pragmatic because Corbyn is a vote-loser across the country and ideological because Corbyn represents a strain of authoritarian socialism which doesn't really belong in the Labour party. What it is emphatically NOT is a fair or legal consideration. Corbyn is being drummed out of the party unconstitutionally in my opinion. It's pretty scandalous as an act of justice. But good riddance. Worse things happen at sea.A bit nerdy this, but it reminds me of DN Pritt, who Attlee evicted from the party in 1940 for being too much in love with Stalin and the Soviet tyranny. A figure very like Corbyn. But Hammersmith re-elected him. Once. Then it came back to Labour.