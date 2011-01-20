People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.
I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.
He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.
Agreed.
Labour just need to get in, and to do that they need to reclaim the red wall and many of the small c, one nation type tories in certain seats. They are up against a partisan RW press that have the ear of many of the target voters, if that's not enough they have what is now proven to be politically influenced BBC to overcome. The Mail's performance with Starmer's campaign beer is an example of the stunts they'll pull as the election draws closer.
Frustrating though it sometimes is, I can understand Labour appearing to fence sit, because they know how things will be spun. I've already seen headlines about "tax raids on pensions" - which is merely reversing the giveaway in the recent budget. If the right can turn 2024 into a single issue then they will, it depends how desperate they get.
I think Labour need to be campaigning for at least 2 terms on the basis that given the mess we're in and the level of debt, they wont be able to do everything.The only upside is that there now may be a hope of gaining a few more scottish seats than has been realistic in the last few elections.
The Corbyn era has gone; there needs to be a combined effort with plenty of pragmatism from all to shift what has been comfortably the worst Government in living memory.