People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.



I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.



He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.