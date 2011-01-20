« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2280
Would have better and more honest if Starmer had just said "I don't want Corbyn standing at the next election because I'm not too keen on socialists"
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2281
The 2019 result was a disaster for Labour and one of the main reasons for that was Corbyn (according to public polls).  Add in the antisemitism debacle and the more recent comments on Ukraine, it was an easy decision to bin him off.  Early doors too, before it became too much of a distraction for the next GE.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2282
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history. If there is to be a socialist voice in Labour then they need to do better than people like him and some of them that are in there. The socialists need to look at themselves and realise that they are represented by some utter chancers who are completely incompetent.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2283
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:39:07 pm
I probably don't agree with your politics, but I don't mind giving you a tip anyway. Make yourself clearer. I've no idea what you're trying to say.

Throw a bunch of keywords together that appeal to the targeted demographic. Said demographic preens themselves on understanding the message, which isn't so much a coherent sentence, as a re-statement of their identity.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2284
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:16:36 pm
People can moan about whatever they want but Corbyn was an absolute disaster for Labour. He was utterly shite at the politics game and on top of that he was so loathed across the country, and I say that as someone who backed him to become leader and, if i were a member, would have voted for him in the leadership contest to replace Milliband.

I didn't campaign in the elections but did during the EU referendum and outside the usual young, Labour crowd, he was hated by nearly every demographic. On top of that, those people who were indifferent about him (people around the 30-40 age range) didn't take him seriously.

He needs consigning to history.
I quite like Corbyn but agree with you that outside certain circles where hes loved, hes hated or feared.
However Starmer has handled this terribly,  Hes turned Labour into a nasty, hypocritical, divided party.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #2285
Corbyn is an absolutely terrible politician. The esteem some people hold him in is fucking bonkers. There's plenty other 'socialists' to hang your hat on.
