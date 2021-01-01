I hope Im wrong, but Im yet to see anyone on the Labour front bench attack this disgraceful act from the Tories on moral grounds.



If her BBC Breakfast appearance is anything to go buy Cooper just seems to want to make this appalling Tory policy workable.

Its so depressing



.



Coopers destroyed Patel and Braverman.Not sure what you mean when you say Cooper wants to make the Tory policys work.Think we have to remember what this is about, refugees arriving in boats. nobody should think that's something that should be supported, nobody should think it's ok for it to be happening. we should be stopping people arriving in boats, stopping them doesn't mean your racist or a facist.This is about detailed forensic scrutiny on every Tory policy that has turned the boat crossings from a small problem into a crisis. shocking how the Torys keep saying Labour have no solutions to the boat crossings when Cooper has stood up in Parliament time after time and explained what the Torys have done wrong at every stage of the refugees journey to the UK. she's then given the solutions to those problems.The last person who deserves shit thrown at her for being no better than the Torys is Cooper.Cooper has been superb when it comes to destroying the Torys on the boat refuges but I wouldn't confuse her policys to stop these crossing as support for the Torys asylum seekers aims.