« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 57127 times)

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,848
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2240 on: Today at 12:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:07:09 am
Well. Finally. I've unfriended the several people that keep bringing shit up. So that won't appear on my newsfeeds any more.

Sick of arguing with them to be honest. Everything now is how Starmer and Labour are more Tory than the Tories and anyone that votes Labour is a Tory and.. and.. and...


So no more updates like that from me any more. It's a lost cause and where does arguing even get you when any facts are dismissed as RWM and the 'Establishment' conning everyone.

You'll be much better off.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,052
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2241 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:37:48 pm
You'll be much better off.

And so will we  ;)
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2242 on: Today at 02:47:20 pm »
"Labour said comparisons with Germany in the 1930s "aren't always the best way to make" an argument.

This is in response to Linekers tweet to Bravermans speech. It's frustrating Labour (like Democrats) always try to take a moral high ground when Tories and Republican loons don't give a shit

Linekers tweet wasn't exactly explosive or that controversial imo

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2243 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:47:20 pm
"Labour said comparisons with Germany in the 1930s "aren't always the best way to make" an argument.

This is in response to Linekers tweet to Bravermans speech. It's frustrating Labour (like Democrats) always try to take a moral high ground when Tories and Republican loons don't give a shit

I hope Im wrong, but Im yet to see anyone on the Labour front bench attack this disgraceful act from the Tories on moral grounds.

If her BBC Breakfast appearance is anything to go buy Cooper just seems to want to make this appalling Tory policy workable. 
Its so depressing

.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2244 on: Today at 02:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:52:25 pm
I hope Im wrong, but Im yet to see anyone on the Labour front bench attack this disgraceful act from the Tories on moral grounds.

If her BBC Breakfast appearance is anything to go buy Cooper just seems to want to make this appalling Tory policy workable. 
Its so depressing

.

Not sure who provided that quote, it's attributed to Labour, so I'm assuming it's their official spokesperson

Can't blame Kate Hoey anymore
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2245 on: Today at 03:07:18 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:56:10 pm
Not sure who provided that quote, it's attributed to Labour, so I'm assuming it's their official spokesperson

Can't blame Kate Hoey anymore

I think it was Cooper herself on LBC
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,052
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2246 on: Today at 03:08:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:56:10 pm
Not sure who provided that quote, it's attributed to Labour, so I'm assuming it's their official spokesperson

Can't blame Kate Hoey anymore

They're scared to say anything that would potentially put off the Red Wall voters and that could be weaponised by the Tory press.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2247 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:08:23 pm
They're scared to say anything that would potentially put off the Red Wall. voters and that could be weaponised by the Tory press.

Ive said this in the past, they will piss off the left, but not the Red Wall "patriots"
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2248 on: Today at 03:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:52:25 pm
I hope Im wrong, but Im yet to see anyone on the Labour front bench attack this disgraceful act from the Tories on moral grounds.

If her BBC Breakfast appearance is anything to go buy Cooper just seems to want to make this appalling Tory policy workable. 
Its so depressing

.
?
Coopers destroyed Patel and Braverman.
Not sure what you mean when you say Cooper wants to make the Tory policys work.
Think we have to remember what this is about, refugees arriving in boats. nobody should think that's something that should be supported, nobody should think it's ok for it to be happening. we should be stopping people arriving in boats, stopping them doesn't mean your racist or a facist.
This is about detailed forensic scrutiny on every Tory policy that has turned the boat crossings from a small problem into a crisis. shocking how the Torys keep saying Labour have no solutions to the boat crossings when Cooper has stood up in Parliament time after time and explained what the Torys have done wrong at every stage of the refugees journey to the UK. she's then given the solutions to those problems.
The last person who deserves shit thrown at her for being no better than the Torys is Cooper.
Cooper has been superb when it comes to destroying the Torys on the boat refuges but I wouldn't confuse her policys to stop these crossing as support for the Torys asylum seekers aims.

Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,241
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2249 on: Today at 04:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:47:20 pm
"Labour said comparisons with Germany in the 1930s "aren't always the best way to make" an argument.

This is in response to Linekers tweet to Bravermans speech. It's frustrating Labour (like Democrats) always try to take a moral high ground when Tories and Republican loons don't give a shit

Linekers tweet wasn't exactly explosive or that controversial imo


I think they are right though. Not that its not a disgusting policy, but going back to 30s Germany isnt perhaps a great comparison for a whole host of different reasons. And I think their response is a very sensible response and we must remember that this goes alongside them battering the tories all day on the issue.

However, I fully support Lineker, as he says, speaking up for those with no voice is something those in positions of influence dont do enough of.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2250 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:51:56 pm
?
Coopers destroyed Patel and Braverman.
Not sure what you mean when you say Cooper wants to make the Tory policys work.
Think we have to remember what this is about, refugees arriving in boats. nobody should think that's something that should be supported, nobody should think it's ok for it to be happening. we should be stopping people arriving in boats, stopping them doesn't mean your racist or a facist.
This is about detailed forensic scrutiny on every Tory policy that has turned the boat crossings from a small problem into a crisis. shocking how the Torys keep saying Labour have no solutions to the boat crossings when Cooper has stood up in Parliament time after time and explained what the Torys have done wrong at every stage of the refugees journey to the UK. she's then given the solutions to those problems.
The last person who deserves shit thrown at her for being no better than the Torys is Cooper.
Cooper has been superb when it comes to destroying the Torys on the boat refuges but I wouldn't confuse her policys to stop these crossing as support for the Torys asylum seekers aims.

I want a country that helps the most vulnerable people in the world, not criminalises them.

https://twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1633375273851682818

Ive not said shes no better than the Tories, so lets not go down that road,




Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,212
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2251 on: Today at 04:53:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 02:47:20 pm
"Labour said comparisons with Germany in the 1930s "aren't always the best way to make" an argument.

This is in response to Linekers tweet to Bravermans speech. It's frustrating Labour (like Democrats) always try to take a moral high ground when Tories and Republican loons don't give a shit

Linekers tweet wasn't exactly explosive or that controversial imo


Linekers tweet was idiotic, symptomatic of the moronic discourse typical of somebody who spends too much of their time on Twitter. The policy, though you can argue it's daft, unworkable and immoral, is nothing like the Nazis, people were fleeing Nazi Germany not trying to get into it. The comparison is utterly pathetic and reduces what should be an intelligent and moral pushback against the policy to a debate about a BBC football commentators imbecilic opinions.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2252 on: Today at 05:03:18 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:53:41 pm
Linekers tweet was idiotic, symptomatic of the moronic discourse typical of somebody who spends too much of their time on Twitter. The policy, though you can argue it's daft, unworkable and immoral, is nothing like the Nazis, people were fleeing Nazi Germany not trying to get into it. The comparison is utterly pathetic and reduces what should be an intelligent and moral pushback against the policy to a debate about a BBC football commentators imbecilic opinions.

Strongly disagree. Moronic, pathetic and idiotic it certainly wasnt. Imho, Lineker, as Ive posted elsewhere, was pointing out parallels between far right institutions using propaganda calculated to encourage folk to blame others for their woes. It might be considered inappropriate politically, I grant you.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,660
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2253 on: Today at 05:07:34 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:53:41 pm
Linekers tweet was idiotic, symptomatic of the moronic discourse typical of somebody who spends too much of their time on Twitter. The policy, though you can argue it's daft, unworkable and immoral, is nothing like the Nazis, people were fleeing Nazi Germany not trying to get into it. The comparison is utterly pathetic and reduces what should be an intelligent and moral pushback against the policy to a debate about a BBC football commentators imbecilic opinions.

Lineker didn't say the policy was like the Nazis, he said the language being used was. And he was absolutely right. Fair play to Lineker for calling it out for what it is when the 'sensible' 'opposition' are too scared of their own shadows to do it.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2254 on: Today at 05:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:53:41 pm
Linekers tweet was idiotic, symptomatic of the moronic discourse typical of somebody who spends too much of their time on Twitter. The policy, though you can argue it's daft, unworkable and immoral, is nothing like the Nazis, people were fleeing Nazi Germany not trying to get into it. The comparison is utterly pathetic and reduces what should be an intelligent and moral pushback against the policy to a debate about a BBC football commentators imbecilic opinions.

Linaker referred to the language used as being like the Nazis.
"|There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and Im out of order?"

a holocaust survivor has already called out Bravermans language
Is she idiotic too?
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2255 on: Today at 05:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:47:09 pm
I want a country that helps the most vulnerable people in the world, not criminalises them.

https://twitter.com/jrc1921/status/1633375273851682818

Ive not said shes no better than the Tories, so lets not go down that road,
No, you never used the actual words of being no better than the Torys but you said Cooper wants to make these appalling Tory policys work.

Cooper is fighting to protect asylum seekers but she cant's defend the boat crossings, she has to fight the policys that brought this about.


So should we change the law to allow people to come into the country without going through immigration control. are we going to assume everyone who arrives by boat or any other method is applying for Asylum.
This is about setting up a system that allows these people to apply for asylum, that's the problem we have now, it's the Torys incompetent policys that have forced these people into boats, if we had a system like this then the boat crossings would return to the days of people coming in by boat and disappearing into towns all over the UK to work for buttons illegally for years. did anyone argue this was ok or not illegal.
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2256 on: Today at 05:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:53:41 pm
Linekers tweet was idiotic, symptomatic of the moronic discourse typical of somebody who spends too much of their time on Twitter. The policy, though you can argue it's daft, unworkable and immoral, is nothing like the Nazis, people were fleeing Nazi Germany not trying to get into it. The comparison is utterly pathetic and reduces what should be an intelligent and moral pushback against the policy to a debate about a BBC football commentators imbecilic opinions.

are you purposely being obtuse?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,905
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2257 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:53:41 pm
Linekers tweet was idiotic, symptomatic of the moronic discourse typical of somebody who spends too much of their time on Twitter. The policy, though you can argue it's daft, unworkable and immoral, is nothing like the Nazis, people were fleeing Nazi Germany not trying to get into it. The comparison is utterly pathetic and reduces what should be an intelligent and moral pushback against the policy to a debate about a BBC football commentators imbecilic opinions.

I think plenty of people would disagree and already have here

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:42:23 pm
I think they are right though. Not that its not a disgusting policy, but going back to 30s Germany isnt perhaps a great comparison for a whole host of different reasons. And I think their response is a very sensible response and we must remember that this goes alongside them battering the tories all day on the issue.

However, I fully support Lineker, as he says, speaking up for those with no voice is something those in positions of influence dont do enough of.



Again massively disagree and symptomatic where one party always tries to play fair. Meanwhile Tories outdoing each other for decades of who can be the biggest c*nt. They may not win now, but know how to win elections
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 52 53 54 55 56 [57]   Go Up
« previous next »
 