« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 55022 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,772
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2200 on: February 28, 2023, 07:22:12 pm »
Michael Crick has got a new podcast series out talking about the profiles and background of people. He did Klopp this week.
Last weeks was Angela Raynor, its really good. The only slight annoying aspect to it is Crick attempts to paint a bleak picture of her relationship with Starmer but the two contributors to the show aren't having it.

Find it wherever you get all your podcasts and go for a long walk listening to it.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,659
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 12:22:41 am »
Starmer is apparently considering recruiting senior civil servant Sue Gray to be his new chief of staff!
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,328
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 04:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:22:41 am
Starmer is apparently considering recruiting senior civil servant Sue Gray to be his new chief of staff!

What an absolute idiotic thing to do, seriously its absolutely fucking stupid as stupid can be if not outright arrogant that they think they have the next election already sown up and complacency has crept in.

They have literally just given the Tories and Johnson the easiest get out of jail free card they could have dreamed of it was all a stitch up, Gray was in Labours pocket all along

 :butt
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:48:00 pm
What an absolute idiotic thing to do, seriously its absolutely fucking stupid as stupid can be if not outright arrogant that they think they have the next election already sown up and complacency has crept in.

They have literally just given the Tories and Johnson the easiest get out of jail free card they could have dreamed of it was all a stitch up, Gray was in Labours pocket all along

 :butt

What's so bad about this appointment?
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,417
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 05:02:14 pm »
Gray's report doesn't really matter now anyway, the committee will be looking at the evidence themselves, and if Sunak has any sense he won't exactly be encouraging a whitewash from any friendly Tories on there.

If Labour has any sense they spin it as a relatively apolitical appointment and Gray left govt because standards had collapsed so far for so long.

No doubt the nutty wing of the Tory party will say it shows the civil service is full of communists but that's nothing new for them
« Last Edit: Today at 05:05:47 pm by filopastry »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,328
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2205 on: Today at 05:13:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 05:00:17 pm
What's so bad about this appointment?

Because it allows the Tories to tarnish her report into their law breaking. If the situation was reversed and someone investigating the Labour Party finds them guilty of breaking the rules and then joins the Tory party we would all be going mental and saying it was a stitch up, and the Tories will do just that.

Its just completely unnecessary. 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2206 on: Today at 05:46:37 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:13:00 pm
Because it allows the Tories to tarnish her report into their law breaking. If the situation was reversed and someone investigating the Labour Party finds them guilty of breaking the rules and then joins the Tory party we would all be going mental and saying it was a stitch up, and the Tories will do just that.

Its just completely unnecessary. 

Still don't see the big deal, she wasn't in the Labour party when she did the report, she was a respected senior civil servant. If they create a fuss it just reminds everyone of their behaviour during Covid. Labour are getting high calibre people which can only be a good thing.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2207 on: Today at 09:25:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:48:00 pm
What an absolute idiotic thing to do, seriously its absolutely fucking stupid as stupid can be if not outright arrogant that they think they have the next election already sown up and complacency has crept in.

They have literally just given the Tories and Johnson the easiest get out of jail free card they could have dreamed of it was all a stitch up, Gray was in Labours pocket all along

 :butt


I agree with you 100%. Shooting themselves in the foot with a bazooka.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2208 on: Today at 09:37:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:13:00 pm
Because it allows the Tories to tarnish her report into their law breaking. If the situation was reversed and someone investigating the Labour Party finds them guilty of breaking the rules and then joins the Tory party we would all be going mental and saying it was a stitch up, and the Tories will do just that.

Its just completely unnecessary. 

Reports done and dusted, showing the covid shitshow up for what it was under the Tories.  Fines were dished out aside from the report because party central.  That was done so by police.

Cynics likely expected a cover up incoming from Gray.  It wasnt so demonstrated the investigation was apolitical.

Tories can spin it anyway they like, too late for that.  Even today social media leaks show what a mess government was through covid.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,099
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2209 on: Today at 09:38:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:48:00 pm
What an absolute idiotic thing to do, seriously its absolutely fucking stupid as stupid can be if not outright arrogant that they think they have the next election already sown up and complacency has crept in.

They have literally just given the Tories and Johnson the easiest get out of jail free card they could have dreamed of it was all a stitch up, Gray was in Labours pocket all along

 :butt
I could not agree less.

Bringing up partygate would be utter madness for the Tories. Utter madness.

Because, the public have already made up their mind (and did well well before the Grey report).  All they are doing is dredging up the story again and again when the public all think they are a bunch of lying c*nts.

Plus, who appointed Sue Grey? Them.

Its a win win for Labour.  The Tories bring it up and the public get reminded of the boozing and puking.  They dont bring it up then some right wing idiots have waged their time over nothing
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,481
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2210 on: Today at 10:01:15 pm »
Does anyone give a shit?

Mail trying to make a story of it and the trolls that made up Johnsons cabinet all over it.

Weird career move for me. Think shed have been well placed to be made Cabinet Secretary when Starmer inevitably asks for Simon Cases resignation.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,336
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2211 on: Today at 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:01:15 pm
Does anyone give a shit?

Mail trying to make a story of it and the trolls that made up Johnsons cabinet all over it.

Weird career move for me. Think shed have been well placed to be made Cabinet Secretary when Starmer inevitably asks for Simon Cases resignation.

No. Not in the slightest. Always astonishing the number of ways people can manage to be angry at stuff.

I'm angry at stuff, but at least I'm consistent :D
Logged
Poor.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm »
Yep. Feels like a huge own goal there. This generation of Tories will cling on to anything, and the agenda against Sue Grays report is now in full swing. No doubt Johnson will use it as ammunition when he returns.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 