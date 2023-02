It's because they are seen as the 'safe hands' of the UK and Labour are seen as 'spending everyone elses money'



When I was reviewing stuff about Corbyn - I read a lot of crap about a lot of crap - not just politics and like to catch up with ideas going at the time, something like 90% of the articles and 'talking heads' with Corbyn around seemed to be about costing with him saying it was, they saying it wasn't and then them 'proving' that he lied.



Like yourself, it's incredible how much money the Tories spunk up the wall. It's even more incredible that people don't realise the Tories always leave the economy worse off, while Labour always improve it.



Is Starmer being too cautious? Maybe. The Tories have lost hundreds of billions and tens of billions every year with their Brexit shite.



You have a go at Starmer over not rocking the Brexit vote and that's fair enough, but Corbyn would from all accounts be worse - he was the first poltician to say 'DO IT' at 7 am the next morning and all the other things we've talked about endlessly on here.



How would you feel if Starmer went 'Fuck it!' and went full socialist - put all those ideas on the table, said he'd tax the rich til they squeaked, made industry and the rest pay, pay and pay again and put everything right.



And then Labour never got into power for 100 years? Another term of these bastards and I see no way back. I'm struggling to see a way back now.





The other argument is he does that and the country go 'FUCK YEAH' and we end up with 100 years of sunlit uplands



At the end of the day mate, it comes down to hope. Either we can throw our hands up, say everything is fucked and some tinkering around the edges is the best we can hope for, or we can imagine that maybe a better future for this country is possible if only the political will for it existed.The whole Brexit shitshow destroyed a lot of my faith in politics and politicians - like you, I was behind Corbyn for the first year or so of his leadership but his awful half-arsed Brexit campaigning and him saying his piece at 7am the morning after the vote was the moment he lost me. The behaviour of the Tory Brexiteers in the ensuing 3 years was despicable but entirely predictable - what was most disappointing to me was how pathetically useless the Remainers proved to be - almost all of them, whether they be Labour, Lib Dem or SNP, put narrow self-interest or the interests of their party before the good of the country with disastrous results. Despite all that, I was ready to support Starmer based on the pledges he made in his leadership campaign - I thought we would be getting some of the good bits of Corbyn without all the anti-Semitism baggage and foreign policy nonsense that went with him. I thought his apparent lack of ambition for the first 18 months or so was due to circumstances beyond his control with COVID dominating the news cycles and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson setting the agenda with his antics so he retained my support. But then one by one he starting rowing back on his pledges - scrapping tuition fees defending freedom of movement - all for the scrap heap. I understand the argument that as circumstances change so must your policies but then who is to say the same thing won't happen to his 5 new 'missions'? He's essentially asked for a blank cheque to respond to any situation as he sees fit despite having already betrayed my trust.There will never be a perfect time to do any of this - in 1945 for example Britain was victorious but on its knees economically yet the incoming Labour government founded the NHS, nationalised key industries, built a million new homes and introduced the modern welfare state - they lost power 6 years later yet the changes they made were transformative, lasting even to this day in some cases. People now are crying out for something better as we emerge from the pandemic just as people then wanted better as they emerged from the war. They're sick to death of the Tories but I don't see any enthusiasm for Starmer's Labour, just a jaded cynicism - an 'oh might as well give the other lot a go now'. Is that really the best we can ever dare to hope for? Some tinkering around the edges then the Tories get back in and start the whole cycle again. Maybe I'm wrong and what the country really wants is something boring and cautious - it would certainly be better than what we have now - but I have to believe that something better than that is possible otherwise what's the point of any of it?