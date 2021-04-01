« previous next »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 10:02:57 pm »
Except its not Labour Party infighting - the far left and Momentum have been largely marginalised. Its this-particular-thread-on-a football-forum nonsense, where the usual suspects occasionally saunter in, throw a little grenade, and saunter out again. And even though the odd one grudgingly concedes that anything is better than the Tories - most particularly the current appalling manifestation - the palpable disdain for the centre left is as predictable as its scathing dismissiveness of Starmer, and his being an heir to Blair (not that centre left ever appears in the vocabulary).

to be honest, I always assume that any infighting here on RAWK is a pale imitation of what is probably going on on Twitter. I thought we were better than there (it's a low bar though).  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 10:04:45 pm »
to be honest, I always assume that any infighting here on RAWK is a pale imitation of what is probably going on on Twitter. I thought we were better than there (it's a low bar though).  ;D

Well Ill take your word for that Elmo - I wouldnt touch Twitter with four barge poles tied together.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 10:13:09 pm »
Very welcome!

You seem to know Phil Hayes, guess you could ask him his politics?

Can't say I understand your repeated 2012 point? You seemed to take issue with the claim people on the left having received convictions for these crimes, didn't realise you were only interested in certain years.
I only know him by name as he was owner of The Picket.
I thought Andy Allerton, who I was initially replying to, was referring to the Corbyn era when he  was talking about the anti semitic death threats made to Luciana. Obviously Hayes made his threats years before that and the others were made by right wing thugs (also before the Corbyn era?) Ive just read up about the other guy though and he is a right (left wing) nut case, although not gaoled for threatening violence against Luciana.
Thanks for clearing it up for me.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 10:14:30 pm »
That the PLP is to the right of the membership?

This is probably a stupid question but does that matter?

I'm not a member, never have been so I've no idea what benefits there are to being a member or what effect it has on the party generally.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2164 on: Yesterday at 10:15:04 pm »
I only know him by name as he was owner of The Picket.
I thought Andy Allerton, who I was initially replying to, was referring to the Corbyn era when he  was talking about the anti semitic death threats made to Luciana. Obviously Hayes made his threats years before that and the others were made by right wing thugs (also before the Corbyn era?) Ive just read up about the other guy though and he is a right (left wing) nut case, although not gaoled for threatening violence against Luciana.
Thanks for clearing it up for me.
ah right, got it
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2165 on: Yesterday at 10:19:39 pm »
I only know him by name as he was owner of The Picket.
I thought Andy Allerton, who I was initially replying to, was referring to the Corbyn era when he  was talking about the anti semitic death threats made to Luciana. Obviously Hayes made his threats years before that and the others were made by right wing thugs (also before the Corbyn era?) Ive just read up about the other guy though and he is a right (left wing) nut case, although not gaoled for threatening violence against Luciana.
Thanks for clearing it up for me.

I feel you are trying to make some sort of point here. What is it exactly?

Given this is a forum, people tend to make their point known and occasionly present words in order to achieve this goal.

Your point is somewhat elusive.
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2166 on: Yesterday at 10:34:23 pm »
Totally agree, this lot make Thatcher seem moderate.



They don't.

It's just that The Thatcher and her junta were operating in a theatre where society and economic consenses were far less right-of-centre.

The evil bitch was revolutionary, and would have gone further if she'd have been able to.

Don't underestimate the impacts of the systematic neutering of the trade unions (a massive reason for the surge in wealth inequality since the 80's), the destruction of the ethos of mass social housing, privatisation and outsourcing services to profiteering shysters, slashing taxes for the already rich.

New Labour did little to reverse those catastrophic (for ordinary people) policies, indeed they even accelerated some (like piecemeal privatisation of the NHS and care system)

All Cameron, May, Bozo and Sunak have done is continue the stroll rightwards (Bozo added some endemic corruption).

Whereas The Thatcher took giant strides.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2167 on: Yesterday at 10:43:42 pm »
to be honest, I always assume that any infighting here on RAWK is a pale imitation of what is probably going on on Twitter. I thought we were better than there (it's a low bar though).  ;D


I've always tried to view this thread (and predecessors) as just a place to air one's political opinions concerning Labour.

It should be a place where the merits or otherwise of different approaches toward, and views about, the Labour Party and general left-of-centre politics can be aired and discussed.

It isn't, though.

I think people who get very aggressive-defensive about New Labour and criticism of New Labour's policies and record, need to remember this is just a small number of Liverpool fans on a forum, not a televised debate upon which the soul of the nation rests.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2168 on: Yesterday at 10:48:09 pm »
New Labour did little to reverse those catastrophic (for ordinary people) policies, indeed they even accelerated some (like piecemeal privatisation of the NHS and care system)




Absolute rubbish. What on Earth do you base that on?
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2169 on: Yesterday at 10:53:59 pm »
I feel you are trying to make some sort of point here. What is it exactly?

Given this is a forum, people tend to make their point known and occasionly present words in order to achieve this goal.

Your point is somewhat elusive.
I'm not trying to make a point, I was asking you a question. The answer to which I now have.
The people gaoled for death threats  against Luciana and the murder plots were issued by right wing fascists and before Corbyns leadership. (Although people do seem to insist on throwing  these right wing fascists threats and actions in with the anti semitism charges during Corbyns leadership, which I find disingenuous.)


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2170 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm »
I've always tried to view this thread (and predecessors) as just a place to air one's political opinions concerning Labour.

It should be a place where the merits or otherwise of different approaches toward, and views about, the Labour Party and general left-of-centre politics can be aired and discussed.

It isn't, though.

I think people who get very aggressive-defensive about New Labour and criticism of New Labour's policies and record, need to remember this is just a small number of Liverpool fans on a forum, not a televised debate upon which the soul of the nation rests.

The most agressive people on here always seem to be the Corbynistas to be honest.

Most other people seem to take a pragmatic view of get into power and then actually make a difference.

You get this element calling everyone Blairites, Red Tories, 'The Right' and a ton of other names.

There are some measured voices and it's an interesting thread. I'm an interested observer more than a professional or a person that knows everything - I don't and I frequently admit I don't. I've learned something about politics and I learn a little more every day, but there are people on here that are very knowledgeable about the odd thing.

I and others I suppose are passionate - rather than agressive - because I went through the shite that was Thatcher and have seen Tories fuck my country and people I love and I saw them rescued for a time by Labour only to be thrown to the wolves again and yet there you are suggesting there was no difference and indeed in the post above saying Labour made 'it worse'

I have no idea where you live or who you know or how rich you are, but real people knew that Labour made a difference. Family and friends that worked in places like the NHS and education and ... you know what? Fuck it been said 1,001 times before on here by medical professionals and teachers and governers and people that work across every sector but you think 'New Labour' made everything worse.

You do you, kid.
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2171 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm »
I'm not trying to make a point, I was asking you a question. The answer to which I now have.
The people gaoled for death threats  against Luciana and the murder plots were issued by right wing fascists and before Corbyns leadership. (Although people do seem to insist on throwing  these right wing fascists threats and actions in with the anti semitism charges during Corbyns leadership, which I find disingenuous.)




I looked into it and read what people were going on about. Are you saying that these were all right-wing trolls? People posted stuff around the time at Labour meetings they had been to and were disgusted.

I can only go off what I was reading up on and it was hard work reading all the filth on social media around it. Have you read it yourself?

I was particuarly upset that it seemed to be Labour members doing it.

It doesn't surprise me if some of them were also right-wing gobshites, sounds like the kind of shit you'd expect them to pull
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2172 on: Yesterday at 11:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Yesterday at 08:43:54 pm
What difference did he make? Seriously. Seems like it was all wiped away in an instant the minute the coalition took charge. What are people meant to do, burn their cherished pictures of ye old Sure Start centres for warmth to get them through the fifteen years until Labour decide they've got a right-wing enough Leader to actually pull behind? The economy fucking exploded and killed that style of politics stone dead, wiping away any good feelings most people might have had. And I'm not saying that was Labour's fault, although it does seem like a massive rebuttal to their 'let the market decide' mantra.

You read like you've swallowed some cliched Labour right book about those glorious Britpoppin', New Labour days and are just regurgitating it randomly into the thread. It was shite, a wasted opportunity. Being better than the Tories isn't exactly some miraculous achievement only St. Tone could deliver, they don't even attempt to make things better except for them and their class. Of course New Labour was better than that. I thought they were better, they were - because anything would be.

You might not be attempting to change the world, but the Tories are and every time they get in they push it further and further. All you're doing is fighting a doomed rearguard action, always on the defensive.

Agree with a lot of this. The Blair and Brown governments were much better than what came before or after but so many of its flagship achievements didn't last much beyond them leaving office and they did little to undo much of the lasting damage caused by Thatcher such as privatising the railways and utilities, selling off council housing and neutering trade unions.

Saw a piece in the Guardian earlier (see below), thought it was a good summary of why so many are left feeling cold by Starmer's Labour. I fully appreciate all the arguments about electability and getting into power before you can do anything but power just for the sake of it cannot be an end in itself. Any Labour government will be better than a Tory one and we will probably see short term improvements to people's lives as we did the last time they were in power, but the danger is that a Labour government that doesn't address the huge structural problems this country has and make changes that last far beyond them leaving office will end up being nothing more than a placeholder, a temporary stall while the Tories rebuild. They'll then get back in and resume selling off the family silver and enriching themselves and their mates at the expense of everyone else and people's faith in politics and politicians will continue to be eroded. Is 'we're not the Tories' really the best that we're allowed to hope for?

Don't get me wrong, Labour have my vote at the next election because they're the only chance of getting the Tories out in my constituency but it will be a vote cast out of obligation rather than any genuine hope or enthusiasm.

Quote
Labour dreams of a slightly better Britain. But a truly great country is within reach  Ive lived there | Nesrine Malik

I am often asked why I hate this country. Whenever I criticise our political culture (which has been rather a lot recently, for obvious reasons), I am asked by various pleasant people on the internet why I am so ungrateful to the country that naturalised me. The simple answer, of course, is that you dont have to hate a country to point out what is wrong with it. The more complicated answer is that sometimes, you point out what is wrong with the country precisely because you believe  because you know  it can do better. Because you have hope.

My own hope was cultivated in a country that doesnt exist any more. It grew every time I found solace in times of precariousness  which I did, over and over again. I arrived in the UK in the mid-noughties, with little money and even fewer connections. I went to night school and survived by finding the cheapest canteens and supermarket deals, and taking temping jobs all over London. I stuffed envelopes and answered phones (badly  I was told I was too curt, and was not invited to return). And when cracks did inevitably appear, in jobs or homes or immigration applications, I came to depend on a growing network of friends and partners who came through for me.

Life was not easy, but it was viable. What little disposable income I had stretched to cheap pubs, groceries, buses, entertainment and, eventually, the foundations of a life. Undergirding it all was the public realm. I rented rooms in council estates in east and west London where there was always a staffed office to help out. The first time I used the NHS during a serious illness and hospitalisation, I couldnt believe that there was nothing to pay. I stood in front of the hospital chemists till clutching my prescription, waiting for and dreading the bill. After being told there wasnt one, not for the treatment or the medicine, I walked out in a daze, half expecting someone to run after me to say that there had been a mistake. To someone from a country with a threadbare public sphere, it felt like a dream.

I romanticise it all, of course, in hindsight and in comfort. There was stinging racism, mostly in workplaces, that I had neither the skills nor the luxury to challenge, and moments of profound uncertainty and alienation. But my experience in that period was brought into relief by what followed: the financial crisis, austerity and a hostile environment that almost deported me. It felt like closing time on the sort of precarious but survivable, and ultimately prosperous, existence an outsider like myself could forge.

The council estates were sold off to developers, and with them the offices that gave support and advice, and the stalls and shops that sustained those communities. Every local library that I used has been turned into flats. In their place new, expensive things were erected. Metallic new-builds, low-lit restaurants, identikit shopping outlets, cool pop-ups. And we were the lucky ones. In other parts of the country, that infrastructure was replaced by nothing at all.

You might know this as gentrification, but it was really a sort of class cleansing. And it was down to a post-2008 settlement that determined that the financial crisis had been the result of public sector spending, rather than of a failure of regulation. It was decided that private investment and consumerism were the keys to growth, deficits had to be eliminated, and the welfare state simply was no longer affordable. So the country became inhospitable to those unable to spend, unable to earn high incomes, or unable to work at all.

The fallout of those slash-and-burn years is vividly clear in the shape of a cost of living crisis, a public health crisis and roiling labour discontent. I bring the promise of my history to these times with the expectation that that connection is surely clear by now: that divestment from the state has made us vulnerable to shocks; that we have been unable to effectively distribute the rewards of all that private wealth creation, which squatted on the site of the old public realm, unable to transform it into a hospital bed, a cheap home or an affordable energy bill. And I am told that, yes, a long-awaited Labour government may finally be on the cards, but there is not much now that we can change, so please be a grownup.

With the instruction to settle comes a stigmatisation of hope. It is seen as not just misplaced but suspect, disqualifying. If you have hope, then you must believe you can change things, which means you are capricious, not to be taken seriously, and certainly not to be allowed anywhere near mainstream politics.

Its bleak, but I get it. The iron grip of what felt like never-ending Tory rule, a huge defeat for Jeremy Corbyns agenda in 2019, and a particularly disastrous and corrupt current government have yielded a self-inflicted lowering of expectations. Labour finally has a shot, you see, and must not squander it by offering any solutions that involve a head-on collision with the economic and political status quo.

If we can just trust in Keir Starmers vague but ambitious pledges, we have the chance to have an NHS for the future, be a green energy superpower, insulate homes and devolve some power from Westminster. If that doesnt excite you or seem to relate to your life in any way, then would you rather have another Tory government? Is that what you want?

The argument  the rebuke, in fact  is that you risk being able to achieve anything at all if you dare to suggest policies that might actually rebalance the economy. Why bother, if you can win without any of that headache? And so you cannot take on large corporates and redistribute their astronomical profits, or reverse a privatisation of public utilities that has done nothing but gouge customers for poor services, or deviate in any real way from the rightwing presss poisonous line on immigration and race that obscures an expansive, diverse modern Britain.

And so low expectations become a virtue  a mark of maturity, skill and electoral viability. Not being excited becomes the pre-requisite of a Labour government. We cant promise all the things we want to do, said Emily Thornberry in an interview with this paper last week. But to get rid of this lot and have some decent people on board who know where theyre going and why theyre going there is all right. Its all right!

And I guess it will be all right, if your ambition for a Labour government does not involve those who are striking and struggling to eat and keep warm, those who cant survive, let alone thrive. If you believe that the key to it all is the groundhog day of being open to business. But dont tell me that I am naive, indulgent or sabotaging Labours chances if I believe that there could be more; for listening to myself when I think this does not feel good. Dont tell me to ignore my eyes and ears when I see and hear in Starmer not a political master but a leader reneging on his promises, constantly calculating which of the people desperately awaiting his government he can afford to ignore because they have no powerful advocates.

Perhaps I have let what was simply a formative personal experience inform my politics too much. Perhaps my good fortune was down to luck and privilege, rather than the bountifulness I attribute it to. But I cant shake the feeling that if I had arrived in the UK in more recent times, I would not be here, writing these words you are reading, telling you that it is all right to have hope. That to have hope for a country, despite all instructions to submit to what we cannot change, is to love it.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/feb/27/labour-britain-change-hope
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2173 on: Yesterday at 11:07:25 pm »
I looked into it and read what people were going on about. Are you saying that these were all right-wing trolls? People posted stuff around the time at Labour meetings they had been to and were disgusted.

I can only go off what I was reading up on and it was hard work reading all the filth on social media around it. Have you read it yourself?

I was particuarly upset that it seemed to be Labour members doing it.

It doesn't surprise me if some of them were also right-wing gobshites, sounds like the kind of shit you'd expect them to pull
I'd prefer it if you didn't put words into my mouth please, mate.
Im not talking about trolls at all.
Im talking about those actually gaoled for issuing death threats and plotting to kill..
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2174 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
The most agressive people on here always seem to be the Corbynistas to be honest.

Most other people seem to take a pragmatic view of get into power and then actually make a difference.

You get this element calling everyone Blairites, Red Tories, 'The Right' and a ton of other names.

There are some measured voices and it's an interesting thread. I'm an interested observer more than a professional or a person that knows everything - I don't and I frequently admit I don't. I've learned something about politics and I learn a little more every day, but there are people on here that are very knowledgeable about the odd thing.

I and others I suppose are passionate - rather than agressive - because I went through the shite that was Thatcher and have seen Tories fuck my country and people I love and I saw them rescued for a time by Labour only to be thrown to the wolves again and yet there you are suggesting there was no difference and indeed in the post above saying Labour made 'it worse'

I have no idea where you live or who you know or how rich you are, but real people knew that Labour made a difference. Family and friends that worked in places like the NHS and education and ... you know what? Fuck it been said 1,001 times before on here by medical professionals and teachers and governers and people that work across every sector but you think 'New Labour' made everything worse.

You do you, kid.

No one is saying New Labour made everything worse though. People are saying it that maybe that period wasn't some magical utopia - just a marginally less shitty period in the shitty recent history of this shitty country. And given it exploded quite spectacularly in a MASSIVE financial crisis most people have barely recovered from fifteen years plus later it's possibly not all that desirable, or even feasible to return there.

How are you going to have New Labour Part 2 without the conditions that enabled New Labour OG? And more importantly, why have you had thirteen years out of office but are just returning with the same old ideas you had back then, tarted up a bit. Tough on crime? I don't even care about crime that much, I care more about the ambulance my Dad called for for my Mum arriving after 14 hours (true story) - as an example.

It's smacks of arrogance, "all this country needs is sensible types like us running the show, we have the ideas - they're the same ideas we had last time admittedly, public/private partnerships, more coppers, volley some migrants back into the sea to appease the fuckers out there, etc".

The best thing about New Labour was that they actually spent some fucking money and we don't even hear about that, just some excuses why we might need to dampen down our already low expectations.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2175 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 pm »
The most agressive people on here always seem to be the Corbynistas to be honest.

Most other people seem to take a pragmatic view of get into power and then actually make a difference.

You get this element calling everyone Blairites, Red Tories, 'The Right' and a ton of other names.

There are some measured voices and it's an interesting thread. I'm an interested observer more than a professional or a person that knows everything - I don't and I frequently admit I don't. I've learned something about politics and I learn a little more every day, but there are people on here that are very knowledgeable about the odd thing.

I and others I suppose are passionate - rather than agressive - because I went through the shite that was Thatcher and have seen Tories fuck my country and people I love and I saw them rescued for a time by Labour only to be thrown to the wolves again and yet there you are suggesting there was no difference and indeed in the post above saying Labour made 'it worse'

I have no idea where you live or who you know or how rich you are, but real people knew that Labour made a difference. Family and friends that worked in places like the NHS and education and ... you know what? Fuck it been said 1,001 times before on here by medical professionals and teachers and governers and people that work across every sector but you think 'New Labour' made everything worse.

You do you, kid.
I don't know how anyone can tear into the Torys over running down the NHS, rise in poverty and foodbanks etc etc then say Labour were only marginally a bit better, seems a contradiction to me, who brought in these services and policys in the first place.
I think you have had to live through the Thatcher period, devastating period as well as depressing, I remember town, you couldn't walk 10yrs without someone asking you for 20p. come out the pictures with the kids and you would be asked for money 3 or 4 times by the time you got the bus stop.
Ive got the stats to prove Labour weren't much better than the Torys doesn't wash with me, I saw the realty of living under a Thatcher government.
History may repeat itself in years to come. people surviving on food banks today, eviction etc etc will hopefully start to come out of the nightmare in years to come when Labour gain power but someone will come along and say this Labour government never changed much, younger people who never lived through the present period may fall for it as well.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2176 on: Yesterday at 11:21:08 pm »
Reading up a bit more we have Joshua Bonehill-Paine (Far right), Garron Helm (Far right - but from Merseyside)

So it seems you were right, the left under Corbyn it seems were only responsible for death threats, anti-semetic language, hate speech, threats of violence and the like. Based on what I've read and seen online on social media (Twitter, Facebook etc.)
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2177 on: Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm »
No one is saying New Labour made everything worse though. People are saying it that maybe that period wasn't some magical utopia - just a marginally less shitty period in the shitty recent history of this shitty country. And given it exploded quite spectacularly in a MASSIVE financial crisis most people have barely recovered from fifteen years plus later it's possibly not all that desirable, or even feasible to return there.

How are you going to have New Labour Part 2 without the conditions that enabled New Labour OG? And more importantly, why have you had thirteen years out of office but are just returning with the same old ideas you had back then, tarted up a bit. Tough on crime? I don't even care about crime that much, I care more about the ambulance my Dad called for for my Mum arriving after 14 hours (true story) - as an example.

It's smacks of arrogance, "all this country needs is sensible types like us running the show, we have the ideas - they're the same ideas we had last time admittedly, public/private partnerships, more coppers, volley some migrants back into the sea to appease the fuckers out there, etc".

The best thing about New Labour was that they actually spent some fucking money and we don't even hear about that, just some excuses why we might need to dampen down our already low expectations.

Sorry you are blaming the 2008 financial crash on Labour?

Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2178 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 pm »
No, I wasn't. I was saying the conditions for that government's approach existed at the time, pre-financial crash.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2179 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm »
No, I wasn't. I was saying the conditions for that government's approach existed at the time, pre-financial crash.

Ok fair enough.

I have said it before and I'll say it again. This countries political caste have gone fucking bananas. They don't give a shite about anyone but themselves and their mates. Anything for a quick buck.

I'd welcome a party that just did it's fucking job. The Tories have deliberately destroyed so much that it's hard to see how any party could even begin to restore it all and set the country back on course.

I hope that Labour could address it, but it's worse now than under Thatcher. This country has never been so fucked in the modern age - exactly what the Tories planned - unless they are even fucking thicker than I've given them credit for.

I'll ask you a question mate. What five things would you do and how would that help all the people in the UK?

We can pick five subjects that are dear to the 'left' which is fine, you can do that - how will that help everyone?

My argument is that it can't - there is too much fucked and too little time in an election cycle to fix it.

So. If that's the case (You don't have to agree) then what do you do? What five things can you do to improve life for everyone? I've thought about it a lot and it mostly won't be something amazing - just something that is basic and works and helps.

The left will hate anything like that, but let's say we give 'the left' what they want - five pet goals? Does that help the whole country? Can it be costed? Will it make things worse?

It's going to be a fucking nightmare for any poor bastard that has to deal with it. Corbyn couldn't even manage when he wasn't even running anything. I think Starmer will struggle. I think anyone would which is why I'm prepared to give him a bit of slack.

I've said before that all I'm interested in is getting these fucking thieving robbing, UK-destroying c*nts out. We can go from there.
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2180 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 pm »
Ok fair enough.

I have said it before and I'll say it again. This countries political caste have gone fucking bananas. They don't give a shite about anyone but themselves and their mates. Anything for a quick buck.

I'd welcome a party that just did it's fucking job. The Tories have deliberately destroyed so much that it's hard to see how any party could even begin to restore it all and set the country back on course.

I hope that Labour could address it, but it's worse now than under Thatcher. This country has never been so fucked in the modern age - exactly what the Tories planned - unless they are even fucking thicker than I've given them credit for.

I'll ask you a question mate. What five things would you do and how would that help all the people in the UK?

We can pick five subjects that are dear to the 'left' which is fine, you can do that - how will that help everyone?

My argument is that it can't - there is too much fucked and too little time in an election cycle to fix it.

So. If that's the case (You don't have to agree) then what do you do? What five things can you do to improve life for everyone? I've thought about it a lot and it mostly won't be something amazing - just something that is basic and works and helps.

The left will hate anything like that, but let's say we give 'the left' what they want - five pet goals? Does that help the whole country? Can it be costed? Will it make things worse?

It's going to be a fucking nightmare for any poor bastard that has to deal with it. Corbyn couldn't even manage when he wasn't even running anything. I think Starmer will struggle. I think anyone would which is why I'm prepared to give him a bit of slack.

I've said before that all I'm interested in is getting these fucking thieving robbing, UK-destroying c*nts out. We can go from there.

This list would be a pretty good start. If only there were a candidate committed to all these things...

Quote
1. Economic justice

Increase income tax for the top 5% of earners, reverse the Tories cuts in corporation tax and clamp down on tax avoidance, particularly of large corporations. No stepping back from our core principles.

2. Social justice

Abolish Universal Credit and end the Tories cruel sanctions regime. Set a national goal for wellbeing to make health as important as GDP; Invest in services that help shift to a preventative approach. Stand up for universal services and defend our NHS. Support the abolition of tuition fees and invest in lifelong learning.

3. Climate justice

Put the Green New Deal at the heart of everything we do. There is no issue more important to our future than the climate emergency. A Clean Air Act to tackle pollution locally. Demand international action on climate rights.

4. Promote peace and human rights

No more illegal wars. Introduce a Prevention of Military Intervention Act and put human rights at the heart of foreign policy. Review all UK arms sales and make us a force for international peace and justice.

5. Common ownership

Public services should be in public hands, not making profits for shareholders. Support common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water; end outsourcing in our NHS, local government and justice system.

6. Defend migrants rights

Full voting rights for EU nationals. Defend free movement as we leave the EU. An immigration system based on compassion and dignity. End indefinite detention and call for the closure of centres such as Yarls Wood.

7. Strengthen workers rights and trade unions

Work shoulder to shoulder with trade unions to stand up for working people, tackle insecure work and low pay. Repeal the Trade Union Act. Oppose Tory attacks on the right to take industrial action and the weakening of workplace rights.

8. Radical devolution of power, wealth and opportunity

Push power, wealth and opportunity away from Whitehall. A federal system to devolve powers  including through regional investment banks and control over regional industrial strategy. Abolish the House of Lords  replace it with an elected chamber of regions and nations.

9. Equality

Pull down obstacles that limit opportunities and talent. We are the party of the Equal Pay Act, Sure Start, BAME representation and the abolition of Section 28  we must build on that for a new decade.

10. Effective opposition to the Tories

Forensic, effective opposition to the Tories in Parliament  linked up to our mass membership and a professional election operation. Never lose sight of the votes lent to the Tories in 2019. Unite our party, promote pluralism and improve our culture. Robust action to eradicate the scourge of antisemitism. Maintain our collective links with the unions.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2181 on: Yesterday at 11:42:04 pm »
Reading up a bit more we have Joshua Bonehill-Paine (Far right), Garron Helm (Far right - but from Merseyside)

So it seems you were right, the left under Corbyn it seems were only responsible for death threats, anti-semetic language, hate speech, threats of violence and the like. Based on what I've read and seen online on social media (Twitter, Facebook etc.)
I just wish people like yourself  (and TepidT2O, who I've just realised erronously states that Phil Hayes was a Corbyn Supporter!) wouldnt casually lump in the gaoled Right Wing Fascists with the rest. They were gaoled for a reason.
Anyway, enough politics for me, I'm off to see if my favourite RAWK posters Al666 and Peter The Red  have posted recently!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2182 on: Yesterday at 11:43:59 pm »
This list would be a pretty good start. If only there were a candidate committed to all these things...


Good list

I agree with 1) but this would cost a fortune which would be tricky in todays economic climate. Also there is the argument that these corporations would pull out, losing more money

2) Changing this is a great idea and will cost a stack of money - probably as much as Universal Credit cost to put in - plus we havent got the people or resources or even businesses any more which is a lot more money

3) Again a great idea. Going to cost even more money than 1 and 2 put together

4) We are losing our human rights in our country right now due to Brexit. Bit harsh on the British people to give other countries more rights than we have :(

5) Great idea. Going to cost an immense amount of money

6) I agree with this. Not sure the electorate does at the moment

7) See 4 - because of Brexit our workers rights are fucked.

8) Great idea, but going to cost a load of money and would take years to implement for initially little gain unless Im missing something. With GDP being through the floor, going to make regional areas even more vunerable isnt it?

9) See 4 and 7 - because of Brexit, all this is fucked

10) Agree



Some good ideas mate. My concerns are all about Brexit and money. What do you reckon? How do we get around that?
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 12:05:06 am »
Some good ideas mate. My concerns are all about Brexit and money. What do you reckon? How do we get around that?

I share your concerns around Brexit - rejoining the EU, or at least the single market and customs union, would go a long way to getting the economy back on the right track which would increase tax receipts towards some of the good stuff in the list. Sadly, the leader of the Labour party doesn't share our concerns and thinks that there's no case for going back to the EU or going back into the single market. Whether that's because he's scared of pissing off (an ever shrinking number of) Brexiteers in the Red Wall or whether that's what he genuinely believes I don't know but the result is the same.

I'm no expert but I'm sure there are a number of mechanisms to raise the money necessary - there is a huge amount of wealth in this country but much of it is concentrated at the top among a very small number of people. I know Nobby likes to go on about this point relentlessly but there are billions of pounds squirrelled away offshore in British overseas territories yet the British government spends far more time and money going after people on Universal Credit to recover relative peanuts than they do trying to untangle that web. I also don't think Labour should be ashamed of borrowing for the sake of investment - investment in schools, hospitals, transport infrastructure, green energy etc. aren't simply costs on the balance sheet, they improve well-being and productivity which generates income for the exchequer. It's not the same as Liz Truss wanting to borrow billions so she can cut taxes for her rich mates.

As an aside, I do find it interesting that the left are always asked to cost their proposals down the last penny while the Tories can spunk huge amounts on, for example, dodgy PPE contracts for their mates which then get quietly written off and not mentioned again. I'd love to know how much the government could have increased nurses' pay with the money they wasted during COVID.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 12:13:33 am »
I share your concerns around Brexit - rejoining the EU, or at least the single market and customs union, would go a long way to getting the economy back on the right track which would increase tax receipts towards some of the good stuff in the list. Sadly, the leader of the Labour party doesn't share our concerns and thinks that there's no case for going back to the EU or going back into the single market. Whether that's because he's scared of pissing off (an ever shrinking number of) Red Wall voters or whether that's what he genuinely believes I don't know but the result is the same.

I'm no expert but I'm sure there are a number of mechanisms to raise the money necessary - there is a huge amount of wealth in this country but much of it is concentrated at the top among a very small number of people. I know Nobby likes to go on about this point relentlessly but there are billions of pounds squirrelled away offshore in British overseas territories yet the British government spends far more time and money going after people on Universal Credit to recover relative peanuts than they do trying to untangle that web. I also don't think Labour should be ashamed of borrowing for the sake of investment - investment in schools, hospitals, transport infrastructure, green energy etc. aren't simply costs on the balance sheet, they improve well-being and productivity which generates income for the exchequer. It's not the same as Liz Truss wanting to borrow billions so she can cut taxes for her rich mates.

As an aside, I do find it interesting that the left are always asked to cost their proposals down the last penny while the Tories can spunk huge amounts on, for example, dodgy PPE contracts for their mates which then get quietly written off and not mentioned again. I'd love to know how much the government could have increased nurses' pay with the money they wasted during COVID.

It's because they are seen as the 'safe hands' of the UK and Labour are seen as 'spending everyone elses money'

When I was reviewing stuff about Corbyn - I read a lot of crap about a lot of crap - not just politics and like to catch up with ideas going at the time, something like 90% of the articles and 'talking heads' with Corbyn around seemed to be about costing with him saying it was, they saying it wasn't and then them 'proving' that he lied.

Like yourself, it's incredible how much money the Tories spunk up the wall. It's even more incredible that people don't realise the Tories always leave the economy worse off, while Labour always improve it.

Is Starmer being too cautious? Maybe. The Tories have lost hundreds of billions and tens of billions every year with their Brexit shite.

You have a go at Starmer over not rocking the Brexit vote and that's fair enough, but Corbyn would from all accounts be worse - he was the first poltician to say 'DO IT' at 7 am the next morning and all the other things we've talked about endlessly on here.

How would you feel if Starmer went 'Fuck it!' and went full socialist - put all those ideas on the table, said he'd tax the rich til they squeaked, made industry and the rest pay, pay and pay again and put everything right.

And then Labour never got into power for 100 years? Another term of these bastards and I see no way back. I'm struggling to see a way back now.


The other argument is he does that and the country go 'FUCK YEAH' and we end up with 100 years of sunlit uplands :)
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 12:36:02 am »
Lets assume the Torys take a hammering at the next election.
This may not be bad news for many of the Torys who hated the far right kippers hijacking the party. they know the party has to change, they might be more open to reforming Parliament.
It's alright having all these marvellous policys right now but history will just repeat itself unless we bring in more accountability.
I always think of the effect of ALEC on US politics, politicians on the payroll of big business to push for laws that benefit those companies, laws which can hurt us all in the long run. it was rife in this Tory government, it cost many lives, it cost the country billions.
3 yrs ago our PM stood in front of TV cameras and told blatant lies on how goods imported and exported between the UK and Ireland would travel without any customs checks. he was repeatedly challenged, told it wasn't true many times but he just gave his usual cheeky grin and assured everyone he was right, he did this just before a GE, millions believed his lies, he won that election then ripped up the deal as intended and here we are back to where we where in 2019. except we've had 3 yrs of Tory incompetence and corruption with 2 more to go.
Labour will improve lives but history will repeat itself unless we bring radical reform in Parliament.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 12:43:30 am »
It's because they are seen as the 'safe hands' of the UK and Labour are seen as 'spending everyone elses money'

When I was reviewing stuff about Corbyn - I read a lot of crap about a lot of crap - not just politics and like to catch up with ideas going at the time, something like 90% of the articles and 'talking heads' with Corbyn around seemed to be about costing with him saying it was, they saying it wasn't and then them 'proving' that he lied.

Like yourself, it's incredible how much money the Tories spunk up the wall. It's even more incredible that people don't realise the Tories always leave the economy worse off, while Labour always improve it.

Is Starmer being too cautious? Maybe. The Tories have lost hundreds of billions and tens of billions every year with their Brexit shite.

You have a go at Starmer over not rocking the Brexit vote and that's fair enough, but Corbyn would from all accounts be worse - he was the first poltician to say 'DO IT' at 7 am the next morning and all the other things we've talked about endlessly on here.

How would you feel if Starmer went 'Fuck it!' and went full socialist - put all those ideas on the table, said he'd tax the rich til they squeaked, made industry and the rest pay, pay and pay again and put everything right.

And then Labour never got into power for 100 years? Another term of these bastards and I see no way back. I'm struggling to see a way back now.


The other argument is he does that and the country go 'FUCK YEAH' and we end up with 100 years of sunlit uplands :)

At the end of the day mate, it comes down to hope. Either we can throw our hands up, say everything is fucked and some tinkering around the edges is the best we can hope for, or we can imagine that maybe a better future for this country is possible if only the political will for it existed.

The whole Brexit shitshow destroyed a lot of my faith in politics and politicians - like you, I was behind Corbyn for the first year or so of his leadership but his awful half-arsed Brexit campaigning and him saying his piece at 7am the morning after the vote was the moment he lost me. The behaviour of the Tory Brexiteers in the ensuing 3 years was despicable but entirely predictable - what was most disappointing to me was how pathetically useless the Remainers proved to be - almost all of them, whether they be Labour, Lib Dem or SNP, put narrow self-interest or the interests of their party before the good of the country with disastrous results. Despite all that, I was ready to support Starmer based on the pledges he made in his leadership campaign - I thought we would be getting some of the good bits of Corbyn without all the anti-Semitism baggage and foreign policy nonsense that went with him. I thought his apparent lack of ambition for the first 18 months or so was due to circumstances beyond his control with COVID dominating the news cycles and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson setting the agenda with his antics so he retained my support. But then one by one he starting rowing back on his pledges - scrapping tuition fees, ending NHS outsourcing, nationalising energy firms, defending freedom of movement - all for the scrap heap. I understand the argument that as circumstances change so must your policies but then who is to say the same thing won't happen to his 5 new 'missions'? He's essentially asked for a blank cheque to respond to any situation as he sees fit despite having already betrayed my trust.

There will never be a perfect time to do any of this - in 1945 for example Britain was victorious but on its knees economically yet the incoming Labour government founded the NHS, nationalised key industries, built a million new homes and introduced the modern welfare state - they lost power 6 years later yet the changes they made were transformative, lasting even to this day in some cases. People now are crying out for something better as we emerge from the pandemic just as people then wanted better as they emerged from the war. They're sick to death of the Tories but I don't see any enthusiasm for Starmer's Labour, just a jaded cynicism - an 'oh might as well give the other lot a go now'. Is that really the best we can ever dare to hope for? Some tinkering around the edges then the Tories get back in and start the whole cycle again. Maybe I'm wrong and what the country really wants is something boring and cautious - it would certainly be better than what we have now - but I have to believe that something better than that is possible otherwise what's the point of any of it? 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 12:49:55 am »
Lets assume the Torys take a hammering at the next election.
This may not be bad news for many of the Torys who hated the far right kippers hijacking the party. they know the party has to change, they might be more open to reforming Parliament.
It's alright having all these marvellous policys right now but history will just repeat itself unless we bring in more accountability.
I always think of the effect of ALEC on US politics, politicians on the payroll of big business to push for laws that benefit those companies, laws which can hurt us all in the long run. it was rife in this Tory government, it cost many lives, it cost the country billions.
3 yrs ago our PM stood in front of TV cameras and told blatant lies on how goods imported and exported between the UK and Ireland would travel without any customs checks. he was repeatedly challenged, told it wasn't true many times but he just gave his usual cheeky grin and assured everyone he was right, he did this just before a GE, millions believed his lies, he won that election then ripped up the deal as intended and here we are back to where we where in 2019. except we've had 3 yrs of Tory incompetence and corruption with 2 more to go.
Labour will improve lives but history will repeat itself unless we bring radical reform in Parliament.

Agree with much of this too. It was a real eye opener through the Brexit years just how many processes and procedures in Parliament were just based on convention and gentleman's agreements rather than actual rules. We end up with the ludicrous situation where a politician can lie with impunity but if you stand up and call the liar a liar you'd be ejected from the House.

Gentleman's agreements don't work when people stop behaving like gentleman.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 01:31:49 am »
It's because they are seen as the 'safe hands' of the UK and Labour are seen as 'spending everyone elses money'

When I was reviewing stuff about Corbyn - I read a lot of crap about a lot of crap - not just politics and like to catch up with ideas going at the time, something like 90% of the articles and 'talking heads' with Corbyn around seemed to be about costing with him saying it was, they saying it wasn't and then them 'proving' that he lied.

Like yourself, it's incredible how much money the Tories spunk up the wall. It's even more incredible that people don't realise the Tories always leave the economy worse off, while Labour always improve it.

Is Starmer being too cautious? Maybe. The Tories have lost hundreds of billions and tens of billions every year with their Brexit shite.

You have a go at Starmer over not rocking the Brexit vote and that's fair enough, but Corbyn would from all accounts be worse - he was the first poltician to say 'DO IT' at 7 am the next morning and all the other things we've talked about endlessly on here.

How would you feel if Starmer went 'Fuck it!' and went full socialist - put all those ideas on the table, said he'd tax the rich til they squeaked, made industry and the rest pay, pay and pay again and put everything right.

And then Labour never got into power for 100 years? Another term of these bastards and I see no way back. I'm struggling to see a way back now.


The other argument is he does that and the country go 'FUCK YEAH' and we end up with 100 years of sunlit uplands :)

Just to add a bit more, I definitely benefited from the last Labour government - child benefit allowed my mum to give up work for a few years to raise me and my sister saving my parents a fortune on child care costs. I was at school from 1997 until 2011, almost perfectly matching up with the years of massive increases to the education budget, and I was fortunate enough to be part of the final year to go to university before the Coalition trebled the fees. Any Labour government will be better than a Tory one - any Labour government will improve the lives of people like myself and people who are less fortunate. That's not my argument, I'm not a ideological zealot who'd rather Labour lose on a left wing platform than win on a more centrist one.

My point is that Labour will not be in power forever. Even good governments don't last indefinitely - the talent that wins power in the first place grow older and move on, ideas dry up, events beyond the government's control take over. When that happens there need to be changes made that the Tories can't just come in and easily roll back. Yes, the Blair government improved the lives of many in the moment but so many of its best achievements are now distant memories.

There's a great list hereof things achieved between 1997 and 2010 - all very worthwhile and paint a picture of times far more prosperous than what has come since. But how many of the changes have survived them leaving office? Devolved governments in Wales, Scotland, and London, gay rights, the fox hunting ban and the minimum wage are probably the most eye catching but the vast majority of that list was gone soon after the government that achieved them. The big structural issues around things like low wages and productivity, unaffordable housing, rampant wealth inequality, an unhealthy and ageing population and infrastructure unfit for the 21st century were fundamentally unchanged.

This piece is well worth a read - it gives a reasonably balanced overview of what the Blair/Brown government did well and where it failed: https://tribunemag.co.uk/2021/04/did-blairism-work

Anyway, that's quite enough from me for one night :P
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 01:46:44 am »
Agree with much of this too. It was a real eye opener through the Brexit years just how many processes and procedures in Parliament were just based on convention and gentleman's agreements rather than actual rules. We end up with the ludicrous situation where a politician can lie with impunity but if you stand up and call the liar a liar you'd be ejected from the House.

Gentleman's agreements don't work when people stop behaving like gentleman.
 

If youre wondering why Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is in hiding tonight watch this. RT it if you think it should be shown on every UK news channel

https://twitter.com/PeterStefanovi2/status/1630311986046091266?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1630336253680861184%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=




Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 08:41:10 am »

People forget that before new Labour came into power they were constantly criticised for promising too little and being over cautious. Brown and Blair even committed to sticking to the Tories spending commitments. But once in power Labour spent billions on the NHS and education replacing crumbling Victorian infrastructure with new facilities as well as increasing pay for the public sector. There was also 11 years of economic growth which meant it was all paid for which in turn earned them the publics trust. Blair knew that he could spend once in power but that it would be disastrous to say so beforehand.

By contrast the hard left have achieved nothing in the past 40 years beyond ensuring perpetual Tory government (cf Foot and Corbyns disastrous student politics manifestos), allowing the Tories to rip the country apart while the hard left gazed at their collective navels. For all the hand wringing here over the evils of Thatcher, she was only able to do that because Foot vacated the centre ground allowing her to present herself as the rational option. So yes Thatcher was to blame but the likes of Foot, Scargill  and Hatton provided an assist. Fast forward 30 years and theres Corbyn making the same mistakes, enabling Boris and chums to do the f*ck they want. The far left have become the hard rights useful idiots.

I have no issue with people wishing for more from Starmer. He doesnt energise anyone in a way that Blair did but equally Id trust him more not to develop a Messiah complex. Call it low ambition but Ill take quiet competence and integrity.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 08:51:36 am »
At the end of the day mate, it comes down to hope. Either we can throw our hands up, say everything is fucked and some tinkering around the edges is the best we can hope for, or we can imagine that maybe a better future for this country is possible if only the political will for it existed.

The whole Brexit shitshow destroyed a lot of my faith in politics and politicians - like you, I was behind Corbyn for the first year or so of his leadership but his awful half-arsed Brexit campaigning and him saying his piece at 7am the morning after the vote was the moment he lost me. The behaviour of the Tory Brexiteers in the ensuing 3 years was despicable but entirely predictable - what was most disappointing to me was how pathetically useless the Remainers proved to be - almost all of them, whether they be Labour, Lib Dem or SNP, put narrow self-interest or the interests of their party before the good of the country with disastrous results. Despite all that, I was ready to support Starmer based on the pledges he made in his leadership campaign - I thought we would be getting some of the good bits of Corbyn without all the anti-Semitism baggage and foreign policy nonsense that went with him. I thought his apparent lack of ambition for the first 18 months or so was due to circumstances beyond his control with COVID dominating the news cycles and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson setting the agenda with his antics so he retained my support. But then one by one he starting rowing back on his pledges - scrapping tuition fees, ending NHS outsourcing, nationalising energy firms, defending freedom of movement - all for the scrap heap. I understand the argument that as circumstances change so must your policies but then who is to say the same thing won't happen to his 5 new 'missions'? He's essentially asked for a blank cheque to respond to any situation as he sees fit despite having already betrayed my trust.

There will never be a perfect time to do any of this - in 1945 for example Britain was victorious but on its knees economically yet the incoming Labour government founded the NHS, nationalised key industries, built a million new homes and introduced the modern welfare state - they lost power 6 years later yet the changes they made were transformative, lasting even to this day in some cases. People now are crying out for something better as we emerge from the pandemic just as people then wanted better as they emerged from the war. They're sick to death of the Tories but I don't see any enthusiasm for Starmer's Labour, just a jaded cynicism - an 'oh might as well give the other lot a go now'. Is that really the best we can ever dare to hope for? Some tinkering around the edges then the Tories get back in and start the whole cycle again. Maybe I'm wrong and what the country really wants is something boring and cautious - it would certainly be better than what we have now - but I have to believe that something better than that is possible otherwise what's the point of any of it?

I totally agree!

The country is crying out for a bold, brighter future.  There's no point winning the next election and just tinkering around the edges.

Labour needs to be bold and transformative, not just better than the Tories.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 09:17:25 am »
Just to add a bit more, I definitely benefited from the last Labour government - child benefit allowed my mum to give up work for a few years to raise me and my sister saving my parents a fortune on child care costs. I was at school from 1997 until 2011, almost perfectly matching up with the years of massive increases to the education budget, and I was fortunate enough to be part of the final year to go to university before the Coalition trebled the fees. Any Labour government will be better than a Tory one - any Labour government will improve the lives of people like myself and people who are less fortunate. That's not my argument, I'm not a ideological zealot who'd rather Labour lose on a left wing platform than win on a more centrist one.

My point is that Labour will not be in power forever. Even good governments don't last indefinitely - the talent that wins power in the first place grow older and move on, ideas dry up, events beyond the government's control take over. When that happens there need to be changes made that the Tories can't just come in and easily roll back. Yes, the Blair government improved the lives of many in the moment but so many of its best achievements are now distant memories.

There's a great list hereof things achieved between 1997 and 2010 - all very worthwhile and paint a picture of times far more prosperous than what has come since. But how many of the changes have survived them leaving office? Devolved governments in Wales, Scotland, and London, gay rights, the fox hunting ban and the minimum wage are probably the most eye catching but the vast majority of that list was gone soon after the government that achieved them. The big structural issues around things like low wages and productivity, unaffordable housing, rampant wealth inequality, an unhealthy and ageing population and infrastructure unfit for the 21st century were fundamentally unchanged.

This piece is well worth a read - it gives a reasonably balanced overview of what the Blair/Brown government did well and where it failed: https://tribunemag.co.uk/2021/04/did-blairism-work

Anyway, that's quite enough from me for one night :P

Yeah I could see people around us that we knew that were desperate at the end of Thatchers rule that were given a new lease of life. The difference to town centres, schools, hospitals, social care, mental care, even parks, ameneties, social clubs, the fabric of the society that Thatcher said didn't exist was pulled closer together in areas that were down and out.

I let most people off that discount stuff that Labour did to reverse the damage; When I've spoken to them it's a combination usually of them being too affluant to be affected, too young to have experienced it, too entrenched in ideaology or swayed by other stuff written. This is why I'm always going to be rubbish at political threads, I just want a better future for everyone, I like to see the country as being fair with everyone having an opportunity, I want to see our schools and hospitals and universities open to all and for everyone to benefit from a society that pulls together for the greater good. I want to see a country that makes those with insane wealth contribute and I want to see those without a chance and in desperate circumstances helped. We all benefit from that. I might not be a socialist (I think I am, but not in the sense that I own a card with that on or go to meetings, I just want the best and I'm prepared to pay more tax to help others out).

The sad thing I always find is that the 'Right' are all always together. They stick up for each other and close ranks when threatened. The 'Left' seem to be the opposite. Maybe a throwback to the 'Right' wanting to be told what to do and regimented (Although ironically they seem to see themselves more as individuals) whereas the 'Left' read a lot more, know a lot more and think a lot more which means you get two people that broadly agree having mad arguments about nothing.
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2193 on: Today at 09:23:44 am »
People forget that before new Labour came into power they were constantly criticised for promising too little and being over cautious. Brown and Blair even committed to sticking to the Tories spending commitments. But once in power Labour spent billions on the NHS and education replacing crumbling Victorian infrastructure with new facilities as well as increasing pay for the public sector. There was also 11 years of economic growth which meant it was all paid for which in turn earned them the publics trust. Blair knew that he could spend once in power but that it would be disastrous to say so beforehand.

By contrast the hard left have achieved nothing in the past 40 years beyond ensuring perpetual Tory government (cf Foot and Corbyns disastrous student politics manifestos), allowing the Tories to rip the country apart while the hard left gazed at their collective navels. For all the hand wringing here over the evils of Thatcher, she was only able to do that because Foot vacated the centre ground allowing her to present herself as the rational option. So yes Thatcher was to blame but the likes of Foot, Scargill  and Hatton provided an assist. Fast forward 30 years and theres Corbyn making the same mistakes, enabling Boris and chums to do the f*ck they want. The far left have become the hard rights useful idiots.

I have no issue with people wishing for more from Starmer. He doesnt energise anyone in a way that Blair did but equally Id trust him more not to develop a Messiah complex. Call it low ambition but Ill take quiet competence and integrity.
I think the people who are criticising them for lack of ambition have a really warped view of the state of the country right now, and the amount of work that is needed just to get things back on track.  It's fine to talk about all the big picture ideas you might have for organising the country, but right now we have people dying in hospital corridors and rape victims waiting 2 years for a trial.

I personally think that the case for things like Nationalising the railways, water companies, bringing in PR, HoL reform etc. is overwhelming.  But we need to stop the bleeding first.  It's going to take at least one parliament just to clear up the mess.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2194 on: Today at 09:31:43 am »
Absolute rubbish. What on Earth do you base that on?


I listed four specific policies of the Thatcher regime that have most contributed to the unequal shitfest that was its government's legacy:

1) the systematic neutering of the trade unions (a massive reason for the surge in wealth inequality since the 80's),
2) the destruction of the ethos of mass social housing,
3) privatisation and outsourcing services to profiteering shysters,
4) slashing taxes for the already rich.

And said:

"New Labour did little to reverse those catastrophic (for ordinary people) policies, indeed they even accelerated some (like piecemeal privatisation of the NHS and care system)"

If you want to provide some genuine examples of how New Labour reversed those policies, I'd be happy to change my opinion.

Additionally, if you want to explain how New Labour didn't expand the piecemeal privatisation of the NHS, I'm all ears.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 09:42:03 am »
The most agressive people on here always seem to be the Corbynistas to be honest.

Most other people seem to take a pragmatic view of get into power and then actually make a difference.

You get this element calling everyone Blairites, Red Tories, 'The Right' and a ton of other names.

There are some measured voices and it's an interesting thread. I'm an interested observer more than a professional or a person that knows everything - I don't and I frequently admit I don't. I've learned something about politics and I learn a little more every day, but there are people on here that are very knowledgeable about the odd thing.

I and others I suppose are passionate - rather than agressive - because I went through the shite that was Thatcher and have seen Tories fuck my country and people I love and I saw them rescued for a time by Labour only to be thrown to the wolves again and yet there you are suggesting there was no difference and indeed in the post above saying Labour made 'it worse'

I have no idea where you live or who you know or how rich you are, but real people knew that Labour made a difference. Family and friends that worked in places like the NHS and education and ... you know what? Fuck it been said 1,001 times before on here by medical professionals and teachers and governers and people that work across every sector but you think 'New Labour' made everything worse.

You do you, kid.


Only, I don't think New Labour 'made it worse' overall. See above.

The New Labour government improved life for most. This isn't a new admission from me, I've said it countless times on here.

My issue is that, all too often, they only made things better marginally. And they did it by sticking a plaster over the festering wounds left by The Thatcher and Tories, and mostly addressing issues on the periphery.

The fundamental economic system implemented by Thatcherism remained. And you cannot hope to fundamentally cure the country of those ills by still leaving the cancer that is that regime's version of the 'monetarist corporate-capitalism' model. A model that has an inbuilt mechanism for widening wealth inequality.

Labour secured a massive majority in 1997 and, despite 'losing' about 2.5 million votes by 2001, maintained most of that majority.

Whether it was through over-timidness or an actual aversion to genuinely left-of-centre economic policy (ie, with the core aim at its heart of reversing wealth inequality), they simply adopted the same broad economic model as the Tories (hell, for the first two years, they literally adopted the Tories' tax/spend budgets - https://www.theguardian.com/politics/1997/jan/21/economy.uk )

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
