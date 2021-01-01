No, I wasn't. I was saying the conditions for that government's approach existed at the time, pre-financial crash.



Ok fair enough.I have said it before and I'll say it again. This countries political caste have gone fucking bananas. They don't give a shite about anyone but themselves and their mates. Anything for a quick buck.I'd welcome a party that just did it's fucking job. The Tories have deliberately destroyed so much that it's hard to see how any party could even begin to restore it all and set the country back on course.I hope that Labour could address it, but it's worse now than under Thatcher. This country has never been so fucked in the modern age - exactly what the Tories planned - unless they are even fucking thicker than I've given them credit for.I'll ask you a question mate. What five things would you do and how would that help all the people in the UK?We can pick five subjects that are dear to the 'left' which is fine, you can do that - how will that help everyone?My argument is that it can't - there is too much fucked and too little time in an election cycle to fix it.So. If that's the case (You don't have to agree) then what do you do? What five things can you do to improve life for everyone? I've thought about it a lot and it mostly won't be something amazing - just something that is basic and works and helps.The left will hate anything like that, but let's say we give 'the left' what they want - five pet goals? Does that help the whole country? Can it be costed? Will it make things worse?It's going to be a fucking nightmare for any poor bastard that has to deal with it. Corbyn couldn't even manage when he wasn't even running anything. I think Starmer will struggle. I think anyone would which is why I'm prepared to give him a bit of slack.I've said before that all I'm interested in is getting these fucking thieving robbing, UK-destroying c*nts out. We can go from there.