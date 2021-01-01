I've always tried to view this thread (and predecessors) as just a place to air one's political opinions concerning Labour.
It should be a place where the merits or otherwise of different approaches toward, and views about, the Labour Party and general left-of-centre politics can be aired and discussed.
It isn't, though.
I think people who get very aggressive-defensive about New Labour and criticism of New Labour's policies and record, need to remember this is just a small number of Liverpool fans on a forum, not a televised debate upon which the soul of the nation rests.
The most agressive people on here always seem to be the Corbynistas to be honest.
Most other people seem to take a pragmatic view of get into power and then actually make a difference.
You get this element calling everyone Blairites, Red Tories, 'The Right' and a ton of other names.
There are some measured voices and it's an interesting thread. I'm an interested observer more than a professional or a person that knows everything - I don't and I frequently admit I don't. I've learned something about politics and I learn a little more every day, but there are people on here that are very knowledgeable about the odd thing.
I and others I suppose are passionate - rather than agressive - because I went through the shite that was Thatcher and have seen Tories fuck my country and people I love and I saw them rescued for a time by Labour only to be thrown to the wolves again and yet there you are suggesting there was no difference and indeed in the post above saying Labour made 'it worse'
I have no idea where you live or who you know or how rich you are, but real people knew that Labour made a difference. Family and friends that worked in places like the NHS and education and ... you know what? Fuck it been said 1,001 times before on here by medical professionals and teachers and governers and people that work across every sector but you think 'New Labour' made everything worse.
You do you, kid.