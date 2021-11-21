« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 53160 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 03:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:02:48 pm
Andy, youve got the wrong end of the stick again, There are party rules against joining other parties, Tepid pointed out that under the circumstances the party should turn a blind eye to the rules. So I suggested putting a caveat in the rules that lends itself to exceptional circumstances like resigning after being racially abused.

Got it?



There are party rules for someone not a member of the party not to join another party?

I'd like to see those rules, because if they exist then the Labour Party is certifiable.

If you have to put rules in place about recognising someone being harrased, bullied, beaten up, racially abused then what kind of Party is that? Shouldn't it be the other way around? If someone is being treated in that way then shouldn't the default to protect and look after them and boot out the ones doing the shit? Why isn't that a given. In any place I've ever worked, if you did any of those things you'd be sacked and/or jailed.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,688
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 03:34:43 pm »
For what it's worth, by the letter of the law I think she is inelligible for membership, although the wording is a bit ambiguous.

It also appears that the NEC have discretion to overrule them in special circumstances, which is probably what happens here.  I assume that's how they manage MPs crossing the floor etc.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 03:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 03:34:43 pm
For what it's worth, by the letter of the law I think she is inelligible for membership, although the wording is a bit ambiguous.

It also appears that the NEC have discretion to overrule them in special circumstances, which is probably what happens here.  I assume that's how they manage MPs crossing the floor etc.

I thought she was invited back by Kier or can the NEC overrule him?
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 04:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:51:05 pm
You are looking at this arse about tit. In a situation where someone has been racially bullied out of a party, it's not on the person who has been racially bullied to justify joining the party again (including returning as an MP), it's on the party to justify themselves to the person who has been racially bullied. The party should be thankful the person is back.

The opinion of those who racially bullied the person, or who are allies of the bullies, should have no bearing on the situation at all.

I can't believe I'm having to type the above out in relation to the Labour party however that's where that c*nt Corbyn and his gang of c*nts took us.

The people abusing Berger certainly shouldnt have any say over her return to the party or even be in the party themselves. But not everyone in the left of the party was involved in abusing her or anyone else. Just worth remembering that too.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:38 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 04:09:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:01:44 pm
The people abusing Berger certainly shouldnt have any say over her return to the party or even be in the party themselves. But not everyone in the left of the party was involved in abusing her or anyone else. Just worth remembering that too.

An important point that.



Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 04:11:22 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:01:44 pm
The people abusing Berger certainly shouldnt have any say over her return to the party or even be in the party themselves. But not everyone in the left of the party was involved in abusing her or anyone else. Just worth remembering that too.

What do you mean by the left? Pretty much everyone in this thread is in the left of the Labour Party and certainly weren't involved in such absue.

If you mean the far left (And it's those that seem to be objecting the most) then why are they objecting? Doesn't really put them in a good light does it?
Logged
Poor.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 04:11:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:01:44 pm
The people abusing Berger certainly shouldnt have any say over her return to the party or even be in the party themselves. But not everyone in the left of the party was involved in abusing her or anyone else. Just worth remembering that too.

What exactly did she do to the left of the party that these comments keep being repeated as a reason she shouldn't be allowed back?
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 04:23:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:11:34 pm
What exactly did she do to the left of the party that these comments keep being repeated as a reason she shouldn't be allowed back?

I've been following this from the start and I still have no firm idea. If you view Twitter it's endless claims from some in the Corbyn wing that she made up the anti-semitism claims. The people I know who hate her, and they really do hate her viscerally, each and every one is obsessed with the Palestinian issue, I think that's the genesis. She was seen as a Jewish Blairite and it all snowballed from there.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 04:29:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:23:41 pm
I've been following this from the start and I still have no firm idea. If you view Twitter it's endless claims from some in the Corbyn wing that she made up the anti-semitism claims. The people I know who hate her, and they really do hate her viscerally, each and every one is obsessed with the Palestinian issue, I think that's the genesis. She was seen as a Jewish Blairite and it all snowballed from there.

When you see those tweets and posts - it's really hard for anyone to claim they aren't racist.

Anyone agreeing with them has to be careful that they aren't agreeing with racists as well you'd think. I wasn't aware really how racist that part of the party are (based on what they've been saying) and when I looked it up and read some of it I was pretty upset that 'the left' and especially the Labour Party from the left could think like that.

For them to double-down and deny it and for Corbyn to pretend there wasn't a problem was actually astonishing. That people are still backing him over it is incredible.
Logged
Poor.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 04:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:29:35 pm
When you see those tweets and posts - it's really hard for anyone to claim they aren't racist.

Anyone agreeing with them has to be careful that they aren't agreeing with racists as well you'd think. I wasn't aware really how racist that part of the party are (based on what they've been saying) and when I looked it up and read some of it I was pretty upset that 'the left' and especially the Labour Party from the left could think like that.

For them to double-down and deny it and for Corbyn to pretend there wasn't a problem was actually astonishing. That people are still backing him over it is incredible.

Just to clarify:

Are you saying the whole of the 'left' or 'far-left' are racist?

Also, are you accusing any posters in here of being racist (I don't think I've read anyone in here agreeing with those tweets)?


« Last Edit: Today at 04:41:50 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,311
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 04:40:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:11:34 pm
What exactly did she do to the left of the party that these comments keep being repeated as a reason she shouldn't be allowed back?

Shes wasnt a fan of Corbyn, but I dont remember her being especially critical either to be honest. But you have to remember, some people on that side of the party were cultish towards Corbyn, a bit obsessed with Palestine/Israel, and a bit conspiratorial lets say, add that all together and throw in a Jewish person and it unfortunately doesnt take a huge number of leaps to end up where it ended up.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 05:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:23:41 pm
I've been following this from the start and I still have no firm idea. If you view Twitter it's endless claims from some in the Corbyn wing that she made up the anti-semitism claims. The people I know who hate her, and they really do hate her viscerally, each and every one is obsessed with the Palestinian issue, I think that's the genesis. She was seen as a Jewish Blairite and it all snowballed from there.

What's the Palestine issue? 

Has she done some nasty stuff or being declared responsible for the atrocities due to her being Jewish?

It exasperates me that petty shit like this is made such a big deal that it clouds the issues we should all be united on.

It's actually stuff like this that pushes me away from politics generally and the Labour Party specifically.

It's like being back in a primary school playground.  People need to grow the fuck up or they'll still be quibbling over miniscule crumbs that's something somebody did or said is a thousandth of a millimeter too far right to be acceptable and we can all lump it having the Tory's for another decade.

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 05:42:51 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:40:26 pm
Shes wasnt a fan of Corbyn, but I dont remember her being especially critical either to be honest. But you have to remember, some people on that side of the party were cultish towards Corbyn, a bit obsessed with Palestine/Israel, and a bit conspiratorial lets say, add that all together and throw in a Jewish person and it unfortunately doesnt take a huge number of leaps to end up where it ended up.

So who actually gives a fuck about these petty little fuckers then? 

I just give up if that's what all the whoha is about.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,325
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 05:50:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:11:34 pm
What exactly did she do to the left of the party that these comments keep being repeated as a reason she shouldn't be allowed back?

There are people on the left who believe that Berger lied about the antisemitism she was experiencing and used it as a means of scuppering Corbyns election chances. I backed Corbyns leadership enthusiastically, but even at that particular time, there was absolutely no denying that she had been on the receiving end of a lot of very grim stuff.

I actually think its quite disgusting that people are still viewing it in left/right (of the Labour Party) terms. What happened to Luciana Berger was properly disgusting, and the Labour Party should be ashamed. It feels like even fundamentally decent people have allowed their cynicism to overtake to the point that they have lost sight of their humanity.
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 05:58:53 pm »
Personally though I do think it is too soon to be talking about seats for Luciana. Take it a day at a time and slowly. Let her have time to get back into the swing of things. She may not even want a seat. But lets take things easy give her room and let her assimilate back into the party at her own pace.

But when I saw that she accepted the invitation from Keir to rejoin I was delighted.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 06:00:41 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:50:51 pm
There are people on the left who believe that Berger lied about the antisemitism she was experiencing and used it as a means of scuppering Corbyns election chances. I backed Corbyns leadership enthusiastically, but even at that particular time, there was absolutely no denying that she had been on the receiving end of a lot of very grim stuff.

I actually think its quite disgusting that people are still viewing it in left/right (of the Labour Party) terms. What happened to Luciana Berger was properly disgusting, and the Labour Party should be ashamed. It feels like even fundamentally decent people have allowed their cynicism to overtake to the point that they have lost sight of their humanity.

That's what I don't get. 

As far as can gather she's done nothing wrong other than be on the recieving end of obscene racist abuse for being Jewish.  It's abhorrent to see so many posts saying that her return is divisive or antagonistic by the leadership towards the left because of the anti Semitic clearout that from this viewpoint was badly needed and overdue.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 06:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 04:23:41 pm
I've been following this from the start and I still have no firm idea. If you view Twitter it's endless claims from some in the Corbyn wing that she made up the anti-semitism claims. The people I know who hate her, and they really do hate her viscerally, each and every one is obsessed with the Palestinian issue, I think that's the genesis. She was seen as a Jewish Blairite and it all snowballed from there.
A close family member, and staunch Corbynite, told me that Chris Williams is not, I repeat, NOT an anti-Semite. Clueless, of course.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,993
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 06:28:54 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:50:51 pm
There are people on the left who believe that Berger lied about the antisemitism she was experiencing and used it as a means of scuppering Corbyns election chances. I backed Corbyns leadership enthusiastically, but even at that particular time, there was absolutely no denying that she had been on the receiving end of a lot of very grim stuff.

I actually think its quite disgusting that people are still viewing it in left/right (of the Labour Party) terms. What happened to Luciana Berger was properly disgusting, and the Labour Party should be ashamed. It feels like even fundamentally decent people have allowed their cynicism to overtake to the point that they have lost sight of their humanity.

I agree. Sad, isn't it.

I also agree with the second point.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:30:59 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,437
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 06:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:28:54 pm
I agree. Sad, isn't it.

I also agree with the second point.
yep well explained ljycb

I may be remembering wrong, but I had a vague recollection earlier of ljycb sharing some really expressed messages a couple of years back on this broader topic and not allowing factionalism to overtake rationality and decency
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,203
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 06:54:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:41:05 pm
What's the Palestine issue? 

Has she done some nasty stuff or being declared responsible for the atrocities due to her being Jewish?

There's a conspiracy theory that's been doing the rounds that Israel together with the Blairites undermined Corbyn and prevented him from becoming PM. Luciana is seen as one of the agents involved, a central one. It's utter madness.

Corbyn has been stoking this in the background which means he won't represent the Labour party in the next election, thank god. However he still has enough loyal disciples who will cause as much trouble for the likes of Luciana Berger and Kier Starmer as they possibly can.

Not everyone on the left of the Labour party is stupid enough to be involved in this madness though. The ones that do generally also hang out at Say No To NATO rallies, that's the central group.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 07:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:54:41 pm
There's a conspiracy theory that's been doing the rounds that Israel together with the Blairites undermined Corbyn and prevented him from becoming PM. Luciana is seen as one of the agents involved, a central one. It's utter madness.

Corbyn has been stoking this in the background which means he won't represent the Labour party in the next election, thank god. However he still has enough loyal disciples who will cause as much trouble for the likes of Luciana Berger and Kier Starmer as they possibly can.

Not everyone on the left of the Labour party is stupid enough to be involved in this madness though. The ones that do generally also hang out at Say No To NATO rallies, that's the central group.

Thanks for a proper explanation mate though it's sad that grown adults feel the need to make up stuff when they feel aggrieved and also how it eventually becomes gospel.

I know not all labours left think like that and not all Liverpool fans are on labours left but considering that we're still having police and political lies sung at us whenever we play in the UK.

It beggars belief really.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,446
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 07:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:54:41 pm
There's a conspiracy theory that's been doing the rounds that Israel together with the Blairites undermined Corbyn and prevented him from becoming PM. Luciana is seen as one of the agents involved, a central one. It's utter madness.

Corbyn has been stoking this in the background which means he won't represent the Labour party in the next election, thank god. However he still has enough loyal disciples who will cause as much trouble for the likes of Luciana Berger and Kier Starmer as they possibly can.

Not everyone on the left of the Labour party is stupid enough to be involved in this madness though. The ones that do generally also hang out at Say No To NATO rallies, that's the central group.

In what way were constant leadership challenges, attempted coups, mishandling antisemitism claims for factional gains, re-directing party funds to favourited Labour right MP's, Tony Blair saying he'd rather Labour lost than won on a left-wing platform, Mandelson saying he worked everyday to undermine Corbyn, filling the airwaves with constant in-fighting, breakaway parties, idiotic Brexit positions, ex-Labour MP's touring news outlets telling voters to vote Tory in 2019, campaigns to tell people to vote for a party with 12 MP's who were somehow going to spring the shock of all recorded politics and pull off a massive majority and 'stop Brexit' not about undermining Labour's chances of winning?

They obviously were. And it played out before our very eyes, rather than being some disputed 'conspiracy'.

That some idiots online happen to bring Israel into it doesn't detract from all those things happening. That people in here clearly think it was all good and are glad is another matter. That's fair enough, if that's what you want.

I preferred these threads when people just flat out said they were glad Starmer lied to party members and conned them, as it gave them the politics they wanted - because that was all it was about for them.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 07:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:38:28 pm
Just to clarify:

Are you saying the whole of the 'left' or 'far-left' are racist?

Also, are you accusing any posters in here of being racist (I don't think I've read anyone in here agreeing with those tweets)?




I think you can easily answer your own questions with what I've said.

Did I say the whole of the left are racist? Would I accuse myself of being a racist? I'm probably further left than 95% of the UK (But not as left as the ultra left)

Did I accuse a single poster of being racist?

Not sure if you've been on the ale? :)
Logged
Poor.

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • blazed
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2103 on: Today at 07:49:42 pm »
Ah I see the anti Israel's murderous policies= antisemitic narrative is well and alive on RAWK.  ;D

Of course.
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2104 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:40:52 pm
In what way were constant leadership challenges, attempted coups, mishandling antisemitism claims for factional gains, re-directing party funds to favourited Labour right MP's, Tony Blair saying he'd rather Labour lost than won on a left-wing platform, Mandelson saying he worked everyday to undermine Corbyn, filling the airwaves with constant in-fighting, breakaway parties, idiotic Brexit positions, ex-Labour MP's touring news outlets telling voters to vote Tory in 2019, campaigns to tell people to vote for a party with 12 MP's who were somehow going to spring the shock of all recorded politics and pull off a massive majority and 'stop Brexit' not about undermining Labour's chances of winning?

They obviously were. And it played out before our very eyes, rather than being some disputed 'conspiracy'.

That some idiots online happen to bring Israel into it doesn't detract from all those things happening. That people in here clearly think it was all good and are glad is another matter. That's fair enough, if that's what you want.

I preferred these threads when people just flat out said they were glad Starmer lied to party members and conned them, as it gave them the politics they wanted - because that was all it was about for them.

Quite a conspiracy list you have there.

What politics did 'they' want? Was it the poltics of Labour being in power and actually opposing the Tories. Corbyn and the other Lexiters were as responsible for Brexit are their counterparts on the far right from what I can make out.
Logged
Poor.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,041
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2105 on: Today at 07:51:10 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:49:42 pm
Ah I see the anti Israel's murderous policies= antisemitic narrative is well and alive on RAWK.  ;D

Of course.

Here we have it. 

The source of the racism and bigotry against Jews.

Because  of course thats not what Berger suffered from.  As you well know. It was pure antisemitism
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:26 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,911
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2106 on: Today at 07:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:40:52 pm
In what way were constant leadership challenges, attempted coups, mishandling antisemitism claims for factional gains, re-directing party funds to favourited Labour right MP's, Tony Blair saying he'd rather Labour lost than won on a left-wing platform, Mandelson saying he worked everyday to undermine Corbyn, filling the airwaves with constant in-fighting, breakaway parties, idiotic Brexit positions, ex-Labour MP's touring news outlets telling voters to vote Tory in 2019, campaigns to tell people to vote for a party with 12 MP's who were somehow going to spring the shock of all recorded politics and pull off a massive majority and 'stop Brexit' not about undermining Labour's chances of winning?

 :thumbup

Of course there was a concerted effort to discredit Corbyn and prevent a Labour government under his leadership. Not good for business you see.

Well you reap what you sow.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • blazed
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2107 on: Today at 07:56:36 pm »
I could write essays on why such broad generalizations are wrong and why everyone opposing Israel's murderous campaigns is not doing it out of hate for jewish people, but what is the point?

There are a handful of people who always dominate these threads and shape the narrative.

So I will retract my statement and concede whatever point you are trying to make. You win👍. We are all anti semites.  I am out!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:51:10 pm
Here we have it. 

The source of the racism and bigotry against Jews.

Because  of course thats not what Berger suffered from.  As you well know. It was pure antisemitism
Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2108 on: Today at 07:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:54:46 pm
:thumbup

Of course there was a concerted effort to discredit Corbyn and prevent a Labour government under his leadership. Not good for business you see.

Well you reap what you sow.

If Corbyn was in power now after Russias invasion, what would the UK response have been given what he has said since? Is that why Putin wanted Corbyn and Trump in?
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,280
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2109 on: Today at 07:59:16 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:56:36 pm
I could write essays on why such broad generalizations are wrong and why everyone opposing Israel's murderous campaigns is not doing it out of hate for jewish people, but what is the point?

There are a handful of people who always dominate these threads and shape the narrative.

So I will retract my statement and concede whatever point you are trying to make. You win👍. We are all anti semites.

They were threatining and in some cases plotting to murder a Labour MP. Many were saying she should have been hung or executed.. Some of them got jail time for it. Nip on and read the shite they were saying. You either agree with what they said or you don't.

You don't get to pretend it didn't happen as it was all public.
Logged
Poor.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,041
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2110 on: Today at 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:56:36 pm
I could write essays on why such broad generalizations are wrong and why everyone opposing Israel's murderous campaigns is not doing it out of hate for jewish people, but what is the point?

There are a handful of people who always dominate these threads and shape the narrative.

So I will retract my statement and concede whatever point you are trying to make. You win👍. We are all anti semites.  I am out!
Anti Israel fuck that


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 