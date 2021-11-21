There's a conspiracy theory that's been doing the rounds that Israel together with the Blairites undermined Corbyn and prevented him from becoming PM. Luciana is seen as one of the agents involved, a central one. It's utter madness.



Corbyn has been stoking this in the background which means he won't represent the Labour party in the next election, thank god. However he still has enough loyal disciples who will cause as much trouble for the likes of Luciana Berger and Kier Starmer as they possibly can.



Not everyone on the left of the Labour party is stupid enough to be involved in this madness though. The ones that do generally also hang out at Say No To NATO rallies, that's the central group.



In what way were constant leadership challenges, attempted coups, mishandling antisemitism claims for factional gains, re-directing party funds to favourited Labour right MP's, Tony Blair saying he'd rather Labour lost than won on a left-wing platform, Mandelson saying he worked everyday to undermine Corbyn, filling the airwaves with constant in-fighting, breakaway parties, idiotic Brexit positions, ex-Labour MP's touring news outlets telling voters to vote Tory in 2019, campaigns to tell people to vote for a party with 12 MP's who were somehow going to spring the shock of all recorded politics and pull off a massive majority and 'stop Brexit' not about undermining Labour's chances of winning?They obviously were. And it played out before our very eyes, rather than being some disputed 'conspiracy'.That some idiots online happen to bring Israel into it doesn't detract from all those things happening. That people in here clearly think it was all good and are glad is another matter. That's fair enough, if that's what you want.I preferred these threads when people just flat out said they were glad Starmer lied to party members and conned them, as it gave them the politics they wanted - because that was all it was about for them.