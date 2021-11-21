I've been following this from the start and I still have no firm idea. If you view Twitter it's endless claims from some in the Corbyn wing that she made up the anti-semitism claims. The people I know who hate her, and they really do hate her viscerally, each and every one is obsessed with the Palestinian issue, I think that's the genesis. She was seen as a Jewish Blairite and it all snowballed from there.
What's the Palestine issue?
Has she done some nasty stuff or being declared responsible for the atrocities due to her being Jewish?
It exasperates me that petty shit like this is made such a big deal that it clouds the issues we should all be united on.
It's actually stuff like this that pushes me away from politics generally and the Labour Party specifically.
It's like being back in a primary school playground. People need to grow the fuck up or they'll still be quibbling over miniscule crumbs that's something somebody did or said is a thousandth of a millimeter too far right to be acceptable and we can all lump it having the Tory's for another decade.