Andy, youve got the wrong end of the stick again, There are party rules against joining other parties, Tepid pointed out that under the circumstances the party should turn a blind eye to the rules. So I suggested putting a caveat in the rules that lends itself to exceptional circumstances like resigning after being racially abused.



Got it?







There are party rules for someone not a member of the party not to join another party?I'd like to see those rules, because if they exist then the Labour Party is certifiable.If you have to put rules in place about recognising someone being harrased, bullied, beaten up, racially abused then what kind of Party is that? Shouldn't it be the other way around? If someone is being treated in that way then shouldn't the default to protect and look after them and boot out the ones doing the shit? Why isn't that a given. In any place I've ever worked, if you did any of those things you'd be sacked and/or jailed.