Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 52570 times)

Online Bobsackamano

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 11:25:30 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:15:42 am
Can someone explain properly what's actually happened for this argument to be happening?

All I've got so far is she was hounded out of the party by anti semites but was she an MP or just a party member? 

She's then done the rounds of other political parties but now wants back in?  Again has she been an MP for other parties or just a member?

So now she wants to rejoin the labour party to stand as an MP or has the leadership specifically approached her to stand?

I don't follow politics as intricately as you guys, I've never heard of her or any of the issues she's faced.

What is it about her wanting to stand as a Labour candidate that's got so many riled up? 

It sounds very petty and childish from what I've read on here. 



She was MP for Wavertree, hounded out of the party by the Far Left with some ugly anti-semitic undertones. Decided to start her own party, then joined the lib Dems.

As Labour has just been cleared as not racist anymore by the EHRC then Kier Starmer has invited her back in and Lucinda has accepted. The Far Left has gone mad as they still hate her (I could never work out why).

It's likely she will be invited to stand for a seat and I suggested Islington North as a joke.
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 11:31:10 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:20:46 am
The answers are here. https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/25/luciana-berger-rejoins-labour-after-keir-starmers-antisemitism-apology

Thanks Yorkie but it doesn't explain why people are so annoyed at her returning. 

Surely it's a good thing to have as many competent MPs standing at the election to get the win and then have them in cabinet afterwards?
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 11:32:29 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:25:30 am
She was MP for Wavertree, hounded out of the party by the Far Left with some ugly anti-semitic undertones. Decided to start her own party, then joined the lib Dems.

As Labour has just been cleared as not racist anymore by the EHRC then Kier Starmer has invited her back in and Lucinda has accepted. The Far Left has gone mad as they still hate her (I could never work out why).

It's likely she will be invited to stand for a seat and I suggested Islington North as a joke.

What has she done for the far left to hate her?

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 11:36:38 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:31:10 am
Thanks Yorkie but it doesn't explain why people are so annoyed at her returning. 

Surely it's a good thing to have as many competent MPs standing at the election to get the win and then have them in cabinet afterwards?
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:25:30 am
She was MP for Wavertree, hounded out of the party by the Far Left with some ugly anti-semitic undertones. Decided to start her own party, then joined the lib Dems.

As Labour has just been cleared as not racist anymore by the EHRC then Kier Starmer has invited her back in and Lucinda has accepted. The Far Left has gone mad as they still hate her (I could never work out why).

It's likely she will be invited to stand for a seat and I suggested Islington North as a joke.
I think the little joke didn't go down to well with the far left, who are not generally known for their humour and self-deprecation.

She will also forever be a reminder of the excesses of some of the stupider/nastier members of the far left.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 11:44:17 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:32:29 am
What has she done for the far left to hate her?

She's Jewish and a woman? It's a toxic combo for some on the extremes of British politics.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:15:42 am
Can someone explain properly what's actually happened for this argument to be happening?

All I've got so far is she was hounded out of the party by anti semites but was she an MP or just a party member? 

She's then done the rounds of other political parties but now wants back in?  Again has she been an MP for other parties or just a member?

So now she wants to rejoin the labour party to stand as an MP or has the leadership specifically approached her to stand?

I don't follow politics as intricately as you guys, I've never heard of her or any of the issues she's faced.

What is it about her wanting to stand as a Labour candidate that's got so many riled up? 

It sounds very petty and childish from what I've read on here.

It's funny but Berger's CLP helped get her elected three times to parliament by putting in the hard yards going door to door for her. Yet they all turned into raging anti-Semites overnight when she was going to be deselected..
She didn't seem to have a problem either with Corbyn judging by a letter she wrote to him in 2016



Offline Lusty

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:32:29 am
What has she done for the far left to hate her?


It's hard to answer that question without using a certain name that normally makes this thread descend into chaos...
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2047 on: Today at 11:54:53 am »
From her Wiki page:

Antisemitic abuse

Quote
Berger described receiving a 'torrent of anti-Semitic abuse' beginning from her selection as prospective parliamentary candidate and election as an MP.[54]

In January 2013, Merseyside music promoter Philip Hayes was convicted of a racially aggravated public order offence and fined £120 after making a series of antisemitic remarks about Jews to Berger at the Liverpool Music Awards. He later apologised and said he had been drunk and was acting out of character.[55][56]

In October 2014, Garron Helm, a member of the neo-Nazi National Action youth group, was imprisoned for four weeks after he sent an antisemitic tweet to Berger in August 2014. He served two weeks before being released.[57][58][59] Following the conviction, it was reported similar messages to her were being posted on Twitter.[60] According to Berger in December 2014, "[a]t the height of the abuse, the police said I was the subject of 2,500 hate messages in the space of three days" using the same hashtag.[61] She had to take security measures where she lived in Liverpool, and also at her London home. She has accused Twitter of insufficient action to counter the problem. In her view, the site "could start by proactively banning racist words which aren't allowed to be printed in newspapers or broadcast on TV that could never be used in a positive way".[61]

During the 2015 general election campaign, UK Independence Party prospective parliamentary candidate for West Lancashire, Jack Sen tweeted at Berger, "Protect child benefits? If you had it your way you'd send the £ to Poland/Israel". UKIP suspended Sen from the party for the antisemitic tweet to Berger, as well as other similar comments.[62]

Joshua Bonehill-Paine, a supporter of Garron Helm and a self-described far-right antisemite, was convicted of racially aggravated harassment of Berger in December 2016. He was sentenced to two years in prison.[63][64]

In February 2017, John Nimmo was sentenced to 27 months in prison after pleading guilty to nine charges, including sending Berger death threats and antisemitic messages signed "your friend the Nazi".[65]

After Berger asked Jeremy Corbyn's office in March 2018 why in 2012 he had queried the removal by a local council of an allegedly antisemitic mural by Mear One, she received further online abuse which she stated came from left-wing individuals.[66][67] She has noted the "volume and toxicity of stuff that come from the left for daring to speak out, for daring to address this" and that "people believe there is a place for anti-Semitism on the left".[68] She also noted the antisemitic abuse she had received from Twitter accounts with the hashtag 'JC4PM', a hashtag promoting support for Jeremy Corbyn in his prime ministerial campaign.[68]

In July 2018, Jack Coulson, a teenager obsessed with neo-Nazism and who allegedly had told an acquaintance that he was going to kill Berger, was jailed for eight-and-a-half months for possessing a document for terrorist purposes. He had a past conviction for making a pipe bomb.[69]

Not sure why there's a strikethrough at the bottom there.
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2048 on: Today at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:47:32 am
It's funny but Berger's CLP helped get her elected three times to parliament by putting in the hard yards going door to door for her. Yet they all turned into raging anti-Semites overnight when she was going to be deselected..
She didn't seem to have a problem either with Corbyn judging by a letter she wrote to him in 2016

I don't get what's funny? 

Do you mean she decided they were all racist because of her deselection but she also supported the then leadership's lack of leadership for not ousting the racists?

It's like deciphering some secret code reading about Labour politics.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2049 on: Today at 11:58:51 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:47:32 am
It's funny but Berger's CLP helped get her elected three times to parliament by putting in the hard yards going door to door for her. Yet they all turned into raging anti-Semites overnight when she was going to be deselected..
She didn't seem to have a problem either with Corbyn judging by a letter she wrote to him in 2016

So there appears to be this as well. The idea that she is insincere or maybe even lying about the anti-semitism. That she is therefore opportunist and, by implication, manipulative and powerful. That good, hard-working people without a racist bone in their body have been shafted by dark forces in order to allow her to prosper.
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2050 on: Today at 12:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:44:17 am
She's Jewish and a woman? It's a toxic combo for some on the extremes of British politics.

Very true.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2051 on: Today at 12:09:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:58:26 am
I don't get what's funny? 

Do you mean she decided they were all racist because of her deselection but she also supported the then leadership's lack of leadership for not ousting the racists?

It's like deciphering some secret code reading about Labour politics.

It's because there are two sides that continually take swipes at each other.  Sometimes it is obvious, sometimes it is done in a sarcastic, subtle kind of way.

It seems to come in waves.
Offline Armchair expert

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2052 on: Today at 12:15:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:58:26 am
I don't get what's funny? 

Do you mean she decided they were all racist because of her deselection but she also supported the then leadership's lack of leadership for not ousting the racists?

It's like deciphering some secret code reading about Labour politics.

I don't think it's funny about what happened. I'm indifferent about Berger (never liked her never will) and it's not the readmission that pisses me off, it's the orchestrated repetition of the smears against hundreds of thousands of Labour Party members and voters. that does

The shit she received from Nazis was abhorrent.
The anti-Semitic shit people say she received from Labour Party members... is strangely unsubstantiated.
Online west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2053 on: Today at 12:26:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:15:42 am
Can someone explain properly what's actually happened for this argument to be happening?

All I've got so far is she was hounded out of the party by anti semites but was she an MP or just a party member? 

She's then done the rounds of other political parties but now wants back in?  Again has she been an MP for other parties or just a member?

So now she wants to rejoin the labour party to stand as an MP or has the leadership specifically approached her to stand?

I don't follow politics as intricately as you guys, I've never heard of her or any of the issues she's faced.

What is it about her wanting to stand as a Labour candidate that's got so many riled up? 

It sounds very petty and childish from what I've read on here. 



She was a Labour MP, wasnt a big fan of Corbyn, got a lot of anti-semetic abuse and left the party to form Change or whatever they were called, and then became a Lib Dem, then lost her seat at the GE (she wasnt contesting the seat she won while a Labour MP In Merseyside but a seat in London).

Kier Starmer has invited her to join the Labour Party that shes accepted.

There seems to be an assumption she will run for an MP but I havent seen anything to say that one way or another.

Personally I dont think she should be standing as an MP, I think its a bit antagonistic towards the left of the party for no real reason, its also not a big deal either to be fair. Ken Livingstone ran as Independent against Labour for his first Mayoral term, and Im sure plenty of Labour members and supporters voted for him over the Labour candidate (and its the only time in my life I have not voted Labour) so probably a degree of hypocrisy on some level, including by me.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2054 on: Today at 12:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 12:15:57 pm
I don't think it's funny about what happened. I'm indifferent about Berger (never liked her never will) and it's not the readmission that pisses me off, it's the orchestrated repetition of the smears against hundreds of thousands of Labour Party members and voters. that does

The shit she received from Nazis was abhorrent.
The anti-Semitic shit people say she received from Labour Party members... is strangely unsubstantiated.


So what's going on, do you think?

Where are these accusations coming from and why do they appear to be sticking?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2055 on: Today at 12:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm
How, you said the rules dont apply due to the circumstances, so put something in the rules that caveat for being hounded out due to racism.

Thats not absurd, that was me placating your comments




Wow.

If someone was killed in the course of their political career,  would you mark them down for not being in position or something?

This person got horrific racist abuse, was threatened and at least one group of Corbyn supporters appeared to be up for straight up murdering her and you're blaming her for trying to move away from that very real danger?
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2056 on: Today at 12:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 12:15:57 pm
I don't think it's funny about what happened. I'm indifferent about Berger (never liked her never will) and it's not the readmission that pisses me off, it's the orchestrated repetition of the smears against hundreds of thousands of Labour Party members and voters. that does

The shit she received from Nazis was abhorrent.
The anti-Semitic shit people say she received from Labour Party members... is strangely unsubstantiated.

What, so she orchestrated hundreds of thousands of unsubstantiated anti Semitic claims against party members?  For what end?  What did she gain from doing that? 

I thought there was an investigation into the anti semitism within the party that was found to be true? 

Did they omit to look into her claims that you feel they are unsubstantiated?  Why would they do that?

 
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2057 on: Today at 12:51:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:26:46 pm
She was a Labour MP, wasnt a big fan of Corbyn, got a lot of anti-semetic abuse and left the party to form Change or whatever they were called, and then became a Lib Dem, then lost her seat at the GE (she wasnt contesting the seat she won while a Labour MP In Merseyside but a seat in London).

Kier Starmer has invited her to join the Labour Party that shes accepted.

There seems to be an assumption she will run for an MP but I havent seen anything to say that one way or another.

Personally I dont think she should be standing as an MP, I think its a bit antagonistic towards the left of the party for no real reason, its also not a big deal either to be fair. Ken Livingstone ran as Independent against Labour for his first Mayoral term, and Im sure plenty of Labour members and supporters voted for him over the Labour candidate (and its the only time in my life I have not voted Labour) so probably a degree of hypocrisy on some level, including by me.

Why would she agree to go back to the party but not to stand as an MP though?

And I still don't know why people think it'll be divisive or antagonistic? 

Hasn't her case been proven or don't people believe it happened?

It all still feels petty and childish to me with the flippant comments that border on discrimination to me.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2058 on: Today at 12:54:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:51:14 pm
Why would she agree to go back to the party but not to stand as an MP though?

And I still don't know why people think it'll be divisive or antagonistic? 

Hasn't her case been proven or don't people believe it happened?

It all still feels petty and childish to me with the flippant comments that border on discrimination to me.

It deffo happened. Just look on Social Media.

The fact that the defenders of it all are trying to rewrite history (Like Corbyn did when he was pulled up on it) is fairly weird. It's not like it can be hidden. It's already in the public domain if you can be arsed wading through the cesspit of hate.
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2059 on: Today at 12:57:42 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:54:04 pm
It deffo happened. Just look on Social Media.

The fact that the defenders of it all are trying to rewrite history (Like Corbyn did when he was pulled up on it) is fairly weird. It's not like it can be hidden. It's already in the public domain if you can be arsed wading through the cesspit of hate.

I don't do social media Andy apart from RAWK so no I won't be wading through loads of hate thanks 👍

This is what I don't get and why it feels very discrinatory towards her. 
Offline reddebs

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2060 on: Today at 12:59:36 pm »
RIP Betty 😟

BBC News - First woman Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64786680
Online west_london_red

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2061 on: Today at 01:28:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:51:14 pm
Why would she agree to go back to the party but not to stand as an MP though?

And I still don't know why people think it'll be divisive or antagonistic? 

Hasn't her case been proven or don't people believe it happened?

It all still feels petty and childish to me with the flippant comments that border on discrimination to me.

I dont think anyone is disputing the abuse she received (Im certainly not), I just have trouble admitting someone back to the party who didnt just leave the party but left and formed a rival party to compete with Labour and now wants back in. She wasnt the only one who left to form Change and I wouldnt have any of them back either I should add.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2062 on: Today at 01:31:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:32:29 am
What has she done for the far left to hate her?
Be born to a Jewish family, that's what.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2063 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:59:36 pm
RIP Betty 😟

BBC News - First woman Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64786680

Betty was an outstanding speaker of the commons and just an all round great human being. Very sad.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2064 on: Today at 01:51:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:28:04 pm
I dont think anyone is disputing the abuse she received (Im certainly not), I just have trouble admitting someone back to the party who didnt just leave the party but left and formed a rival party to compete with Labour and now wants back in. She wasnt the only one who left to form Change and I wouldnt have any of them back either I should add.

You are looking at this arse about tit. In a situation where someone has been racially bullied out of a party, it's not on the person who has been racially bullied to justify joining the party again (including returning as an MP), it's on the party to justify themselves to the person who has been racially bullied. The party should be thankful the person is back.

The opinion of those who racially bullied the person, or who are allies of the bullies, should have no bearing on the situation at all.

I can't believe I'm having to type the above out in relation to the Labour party however that's where that c*nt Corbyn and his gang of c*nts took us.
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 01:52:21 pm »
I seem to recall Betty retiring because she was fed up with the way the New Labour government was running things. Something about bypassing conventions or rules when it came to HoC procedures? I think disillusioned is probably the best word.

As for Berger, nobody really needs that much of a pretext to leave a party. MPs cross the aisle all the time, hell Churchill did it more than once. And there's a difference between leaving and being hounded out. I can't comment on the potential that claims of anti-Semitism against her from local party members were fabricated, and I'm the first one to admit I was never happy how she was parachuted into Wavertree, knowing nothing about the area or its people in general.

But again, if this is the kind of stuff that can put an entire wing of the party's nose out of joint, then said wing of the party should be taking a long, hard look at itself in the mirror. I'd say all the Change UK MPs left their respective parties for good reasons - the system is broke and attention needed drawing to it. So again, I've no real problem with her coming back, as the country needs capable people to fix the mess we are in.   
Offline classycarra

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 01:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 12:15:57 pm
I don't think it's funny about what happened. I'm indifferent about Berger (never liked her never will) and it's not the readmission that pisses me off, it's the orchestrated repetition of the smears against hundreds of thousands of Labour Party members and voters. that does

The shit she received from Nazis was abhorrent.
The anti-Semitic shit people say she received from Labour Party members... is strangely unsubstantiated.
Oh no, won't someone think of the poor unfortunate unnamed party members - much more concerning than racism and death threats, I can entirely understand why only one of those things sounds bad to you.

For the record, here's something substantiated. It's not just members either, it's significant figures in the Wavertree CLP (which, as we've known for some time now, and with some personal anecdotes from good RAWKites who were sick of it, has its share of scumbags invovled in it): https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/four-members-liverpool-wavertree-labour-18334533
Online Red Beret

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »
As an aside, let's not forget, we've had two MPs assassinated in the past seven years. Threats to life have to be taken seriously.
Online PatriotScouser

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 02:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
Page 14
Chapter 2.1

Possessing membership of a registered
political party in the United Kingdom other
than the Party or the Co-operative Party

and

Joining a Parliamentary party or caucus
other than the Parliamentary Labour Party
or the Labour Party in the Welsh
Parliament or the Scottish Parliament

I really wish I had the permission to type out what I think of you.
