Can someone explain properly what's actually happened for this argument to be happening?



All I've got so far is she was hounded out of the party by anti semites but was she an MP or just a party member?



She's then done the rounds of other political parties but now wants back in? Again has she been an MP for other parties or just a member?



So now she wants to rejoin the labour party to stand as an MP or has the leadership specifically approached her to stand?



I don't follow politics as intricately as you guys, I've never heard of her or any of the issues she's faced.



What is it about her wanting to stand as a Labour candidate that's got so many riled up?



It sounds very petty and childish from what I've read on here.







She was a Labour MP, wasnt a big fan of Corbyn, got a lot of anti-semetic abuse and left the party to form Change or whatever they were called, and then became a Lib Dem, then lost her seat at the GE (she wasnt contesting the seat she won while a Labour MP In Merseyside but a seat in London).Kier Starmer has invited her to join the Labour Party that shes accepted.There seems to be an assumption she will run for an MP but I havent seen anything to say that one way or another.Personally I dont think she should be standing as an MP, I think its a bit antagonistic towards the left of the party for no real reason, its also not a big deal either to be fair. Ken Livingstone ran as Independent against Labour for his first Mayoral term, and Im sure plenty of Labour members and supporters voted for him over the Labour candidate (and its the only time in my life I have not voted Labour) so probably a degree of hypocrisy on some level, including by me.