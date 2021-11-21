I seem to recall Betty retiring because she was fed up with the way the New Labour government was running things. Something about bypassing conventions or rules when it came to HoC procedures? I think disillusioned is probably the best word.
As for Berger, nobody really needs that much of a pretext to leave a party. MPs cross the aisle all the time, hell Churchill did it more than once. And there's a difference between leaving and being hounded out. I can't comment on the potential that claims of anti-Semitism against her from local party members were fabricated, and I'm the first one to admit I was never happy how she was parachuted into Wavertree, knowing nothing about the area or its people in general.
But again, if this is the kind of stuff that can put an entire wing of the party's nose out of joint, then said wing of the party should be taking a long, hard look at itself in the mirror. I'd say all the Change UK MPs left their respective parties for good reasons - the system is broke and attention needed drawing to it. So again, I've no real problem with her coming back, as the country needs capable people to fix the mess we are in.