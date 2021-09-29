I don't mind if the Far Left are annoyed. If they want to leave the Labour party, all the better. It can only help Labour's electability. They add very little to the party in any case, apart from a nasty public face and the ability to make branch meetings a misery.



I also don't agree with your statement about "pandering to patriots" (not that you've really explained it). If welcoming victims of anti-semitism back into the Labour party is "pandering to patriots" then count me in.



Spot on.I don't really grasp how KJ thinks her readmission is moving the party to the right, but on the broader point yes there is a subset of people on the far left (tankies etc) who are all currently quite upset about a whole manner of things. this is a positive!during the last labour governmnets that we had, these same people (the older ones) were deliberately running campaigns as independents or as one of about 17 different acronyms (CPGB, SWP, CPB, Militant, RCP etc blah blah) deliberately trying to unseat Labour MPs. we don't need to mourn these same people leaving the party (again) to get back to those endeavours. leave them to enjoy their Stop The War marches pleading with Ukraine to surrender, or to talk about how it's just a series of unfortunate accidents that some of their favourite politicians are pals with racists and stuff like that which occupies their small minds.one thing that's become clear in the last couple of months is that the PLP is now looking a lot more united with regards to foreign policy, certainly away from the backbenches, and there's far fewer MPs with a storied history of backing and laundering talking points that happen to align with Putin (and other dictators) foreign policy. or at least, they've been marginalised and we're hearing less of them. john mcdonnell is taking pelters for his support of arming Ukraine to defend itself, and having his left credentials called into question by a lot of those same cranks mentioned before. noone should be 'pandering' to those weirdos. obviously they very rarely achieve their goals anyway, but still it's almost exclusively a thing to celebrate when they're displeased