Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 52039 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 09:40:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:10:59 pm
Oh no, not acceptable. She was racially abused.  She left the Labour Party due to racial abuse.

For example:

Labour members said she was a traitor and said she should kil herself.

This corbyn supporter got a 20 week prison sentence for abuse against her
https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/jeremy-corbyn-supporter-sentenced-for-antisemitic-threats-against-jewish-mps-luciana-berger-and-ruth-1.473818

Another here found guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2013/01/09/luciana-berger-jewish-mp-antisemitic-abuse_n_2439941.html


So, stuff the rules frankly.  Now, tell me you think shes crap, a terrible MP, whatever, fine  but dont tell me she should she banned for breaking party rules.
Fuck me. I could have done without seeing those tweets. To think that some of the people engaging in that sort of stuff were Labour Party members.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 09:44:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:38:44 pm
absurd
How, you said the rules dont apply due to the circumstances, so put something in the rules that caveat for being hounded out due to racism.

Thats not absurd, that was me placating your comments


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 09:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:31:43 pm
How did she break this rule?
I don't believe - as you are probably implying - that Luciana Berger did break any rules. That rule, I expect, relates to concurrent membership of another party. She left the Labour Party and joined another. Is she not a member of Labour again?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:45:19 pm
I don't believe - as you are probably implying - that Luciana Berger did break any rules. That rule, I expect, relates to concurrent membership of another party. She left the Labour Party and joined another. Is she not a member of Labour again?

Well maybe Kenny's Jacket can enlighten us. Which rule did she break?

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 09:49:30 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
To be honest I agree, it would be seen as provocative maybe even spiteful, I would be very surprised if she stood in Islington.
Someone needs to put a arm around Corbyn and tell him to keep his head down, his latest speeches for peace talks in Ukraine are doing the left no favours, quiet the opposite, he's leaving his supporters in a terrible position, impossible to defend. he needs to step down at the next election.

When has Corbyn ever listened to any advice that went against the grain of his own personal opinion of something? His supporters call him a man of principle; his critics say he's a stubborn fool.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm
Well maybe Kenny's Jacket can enlighten us. Which rule did she break?

The ones  posted Yorkie, surely standing as a LD MP is breaking those rules.



Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:45:19 pm
I don't believe - as you are probably implying - that Luciana Berger did break any rules. That rule, I expect, relates to concurrent membership of another party. She left the Labour Party and joined another. Is she not a member of Labour again?

If past membership of political parties is an issue let me know as in our local branch quite a few former Communist Party members in the Momentum slate.....

In any case not sure I see how that can be enforced in the way Kenny's Jacket envisions given that it would surely stop any MP ever changing party to Labour.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 09:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm
The ones  posted Yorkie, surely standing as a LD MP is breaking those rules.

Think th epoint you are missing is the rules apply to existing members, not those who have already left the party.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:51:08 pm
The ones  posted Yorkie, surely standing as a LD MP is breaking those rules.

I thought you might have made that mistake.

Those rules apply to Labour party members only. They do not apply to the general public. That would be weird.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:51:44 pm
If past membership of political parties is an issue let me know as in our local branch quite a few former Communist Party members in the Momentum slate.....

In any case not sure I see how that can be enforced in the way Kenny's Jacket envisions given that it would surely stop any MP ever changing party to Labour.

Is the rule not for Labour members changing, so wouldnt apply to Christian Wakeford for example?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:45:19 pm
I don't believe - as you are probably implying - that Luciana Berger did break any rules. That rule, I expect, relates to concurrent membership of another party. She left the Labour Party and joined another. Is she not a member of Labour again?
A Tory MP crossed the floor into Labour last year.
I can think of at least 1 high profile advisor of the last Labour leader who left another party and walked into the Labour party.
The main issue really is time. she stood against a Labour candidate over 3 yrs ago. leaving the Lib Dems is irrelevent. how long will she be a member of the Labour party before standing as a candidate.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:38:00 pm
To be honest I agree, it would be seen as provocative maybe even spiteful, I would be very surprised if she stood in Islington.
Someone needs to put a arm around Corbyn and tell him to keep his head down, his latest speeches for peace talks in Ukraine are doing the left no favours, quiet the opposite, he's leaving his supporters in a terrible position, impossible to defend. he needs to step down at the next election.
Fuck me - I've been out of the loop. So, the old fruit loop has been at it again.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/26/labour-left-breaks-with-jeremy-corbyn-over-sending-weapons-to-ukraine

If he had become PM, it might have been Labour who are facing the prospect of political annihilation (and lasting a generation) come the next election.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:53:57 pm
Is the rule not for Labour members changing, so wouldnt apply to Christian Wakeford for example?
Do you think that when a member requests readmission, they look at it on a case by case basis and they might just see some mitigating factors?
Like, when you murder someone who is holding a gun to your head, its likely you get no punishment 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm
Fuck me - I've been out of the loop. So, the old fruit loop has been at it again.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/26/labour-left-breaks-with-jeremy-corbyn-over-sending-weapons-to-ukraine

If he had become PM, it might have been Labour who are facing the prospect of political annihilation (and lasting a generation) come the next election.
That's it. I wouldn't even call it naive, it's just sounds like someone who has lost touch with reality. the article doesn't cover the speeches, he's been arguing for peace talks with Putin etc etc.
 Everyone says the Torys are gifting Labour this election but theres far more to it than that, Labour are 38pts ahead right now, a speech like that by a Labour leader would destroy that lead over night.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm
Do you think that when a member requests readmission, they look at it on a case by case basis and they might just see some mitigating factors?
Like, when you murder someone who is holding a gun to your head, its likely you get no punishment 

You would be better served asking the people who write the rules.
Your comment on her resigning due to racism was fair enough, but to put it in context, she formed another political party, then when that went wrong joined the LDs and stood against a Labour candidate
Her readmission is causing more division in the Labour Party.
Her readmission is divisive and provocative.

The votes lost from the left will be recovered by pandering to socially right wing patriots. God save the King.




Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 10:14:39 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm
Fuck me - I've been out of the loop. So, the old fruit loop has been at it again.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/feb/26/labour-left-breaks-with-jeremy-corbyn-over-sending-weapons-to-ukraine

If he had become PM, it might have been Labour who are facing the prospect of political annihilation (and lasting a generation) come the next election.

We would. It was very fortunate that he was gone by the time his mate invaded Ukraine.

Corbyn is a very stupid man. The one dead idea that keeps coming out of his grubby mouth is that "all wars end with a negotiated peace." It's his way of saying Ukraine could stop the killing now if it agreed to give Putin Crimea and the Donbas, as well as a permanent veto on their desire to join the EU. To become a vassal state of Russia in other words.

I'd love to ask him whether he defends the great negotiated peace of 1942. Wasn't it wonderful that no more British and Russian soldiers died and that the Americans didn't have to sacrifice their boys? Hitler got his lebensraum and that was bad news for Polandand Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia and Hungary and Rumania and Greece and France and Belgium and Holland and Norway and Denmark. And of course there are no Jews left on the European continent now. But at least "the killing stopped" and we got "peace".

And then there was the great negotiated peace of 1863 when Lincoln wisely rescinded the Emancipation Proclamation and the Southern States came back into the Union with their slave economy intact. Thank god no more soldiers died though.

And of course it's worse than that. Most peace settlements negotiated with tyrants end like the great negotiated peace of Munich 1938. They delay war for 12 months until the bastards grow hungry again.

But Corbyn is historically illiterate. He knows nothing of this. We're well rid of the buffoon. Shame on those who ever supported him.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:33:17 pm
Isn't this a bit like blaming the rape victim for being provocative or needlessly inflammatory?
Jesus, steady on mate.

I'm not saying that if she stood then she deserves what's coming to her.  I'm just saying it would be a bit childish on the part of the Labour party, there's absolutely no reason she needs to stand in that constituency apart from to rub the Corbynite's noses in it and use the antisemitism row to score some points.  I don't think that's a particularly worthwhile goal.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm »
I know she's from London, but does she actually have any connection to Islington North? Seems to be from Wembley. Does she live there?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 10:32:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:14:39 pm
We would. It was very fortunate that he was gone by the time his mate invaded Ukraine.

Corbyn is a very stupid man. The one dead idea that keeps coming out of his grubby mouth is that "all wars end with a negotiated peace." It's his way of saying Ukraine could stop the killing now if it agreed to give Putin Crimea and the Donbas, as well as a permanent veto on their desire to join the EU. To become a vassal state of Russia in other words.

I'd love to ask him whether he defends the great negotiated peace of 1942. Wasn't it wonderful that no more British and Russian soldiers died and that the Americans didn't have to sacrifice their boys? Hitler got his lebensraum and that was bad news for Polandand Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia and Hungary and Rumania and Greece and France and Belgium and Holland and Norway and Denmark. And of course there are no Jews left on the European continent now. But at least "the killing stopped" and we got "peace".

And then there was the great negotiated peace of 1863 when Lincoln wisely rescinded the Emancipation Proclamation and the Southern States came back into the Union with their slave economy intact. Thank god no more soldiers died though.

And of course it's worse than that. Most peace settlements negotiated with tyrants end like the great negotiated peace of Munich 1938. They delay war for 12 months until the bastards grow hungry again.

But Corbyn is historically illiterate. He knows nothing of this. We're well rid of the buffoon. Shame on those who ever supported him.
I've called Corbyn a c*nt here before, and quite some time ago (4 and 5 years ago - I just checked). I received a fair bit of criticism for that, even from critics of Corbyn, arguing that 'he is a nice man, just wrong', and the like. I think more have now come to a similar conclusion as me: he's a Brexiteering, mendacious c*nt, and anti-Semite. I do not accept that it is just stupidity which leads him to these positions, though he is clearly that too.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:10:34 pm
You would be better served asking the people who write the rules.
Your comment on her resigning due to racism was fair enough, but to put it in context, she formed another political party, then when that went wrong joined the LDs and stood against a Labour candidate
Her readmission is causing more division in the Labour Party.
Her readmission is divisive and provocative.

The votes lost from the left will be recovered by pandering to socially right wing patriots. God save the King.





Her readmission is upsetting antisemites 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:42:21 pm
Her readmission is upsetting antisemites

It might be, but its also upsetting people who are not anti-Semites

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:19:01 am
Luciana Berger isnt going to stand as a MP is she?

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:05:17 am
I wouldnt bet against it unfortunately.


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm
It might be, but its also upsetting people who are not anti-Semites

"Upsetting" would be if someone like Chris Williamson was readmitted to the Labour party and stood again (not to anti-semites obviously. They'd love it). Berger being readmitted shouldn't be a problem for any anti-racist. Getting 'upset' over the readmission of someone who was driven out of the party by the Jew haters is just plain weird. It sort of speaks for itself.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
"Upsetting" would be if someone like Chris Williamson was readmitted to the Labour party and stood again (not to anti-semites obviously. They'd love it). Berger being readmitted shouldn't be a problem for any anti-racist. Getting 'upset' over the readmission of someone who was driven out of the party by the Jew haters is just plain weird. It sort of speaks for itself.

Like I said, it will upset anti semites, but its clearly a divisive move. The left of the party will be upset, as you know.

Ill say KH and WLR are not anti semites and were disapproving of this. 
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm
Like I said, it will upset anti semites, but its clearly a divisive move. The left of the party will be upset, as you know.

Ill say KH and WLR are not anti semites and were disapproving of this. 


Leave them out of it. They made mildly disapproving comments about her standing as an MP. You're upset about her readmission to the Labour party.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2024 on: Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm »
Playing devils advocate here, what about the other ex-Labour MPs who left the party to set up Change UK and werent presumably subject to the horrific abuse she was? Should Chuka Umunna be allowed back in for example?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2025 on: Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm
Leave them out of it. They made mildly disapproving comments about her standing as an MP. You're upset about her readmission to the Labour party.

No Im saying its divisive; I coudnt give a fuck if she joins or not, Ive enough to worry about.

Starmer is a smart man he knows it will alienate more on the left, so will look to replace with votes among those more to the right by "pandering to patriots" is quite annoying.

If you dont think its a divisive move, look at your glee at the prospect of her running in Corbyns constituency. Thats obviously divisive towards the left. Its why you said it classic schadenfreude.









Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2026 on: Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:58:05 pm
Its a move that will purposely alienate the left and push the Labour party further to the right, before the election at least.
If her returning to the party - following the abuse (antisemitic and otherwise) she had to fight and the threats she faced before eventually leaving - is considered by some people to be alienating them, then the labour party should be thanking those people for their honesty and taking a great deal of delight in them no longer tarnishing the party by association.

I have no idea what the future holds for her, but the party would be daft not to tap her up for insight from her very good spell as a shadow health minister. Know from experience that despite her being quite junior at the time, that she was all over her brief and quickly up to speed in a complex post.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2027 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:38:59 pm
No Im saying its divisive; I coudnt give a fuck if she joins or not, Ive enough to worry about.

Starmer is a smart man he knows it will alienate more on the left, so will look to replace with votes among those more to the right by "pandering to patriots" is quite annoying.

If you dont think its a divisive move, look at your glee at the prospect of her running in Corbyns constituency. Thats obviously divisive towards the left. Its why you said it classic schadenfreude.

I don't mind if the Far Left are annoyed. If they want to leave the Labour party, all the better. It can only help Labour's electability. They add very little to the party in any case, apart from a nasty public face and the ability to make branch meetings a misery.

I also don't agree with your statement about "pandering to patriots" (not that you've really explained it). If welcoming victims of anti-semitism back into the Labour party is "pandering to patriots" then count me in.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 11:53:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:37:20 pm
Playing devils advocate here, what about the other ex-Labour MPs who left the party to set up Change UK and werent presumably subject to the horrific abuse she was? Should Chuka Umunna be allowed back in for example?
no, I think not.  He doesnt have mitigating circumstances.. hed have to wait out the time (is it 2 or 4 years?)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm
If her returning to the party - following the abuse (antisemitic and otherwise) she had to fight and the threats she faced before eventually leaving - is considered by some people to be alienating them, then the labour party should be thanking those people for their honesty and taking a great deal of delight in them no longer tarnishing the party by association.

I have no idea what the future holds for her, but the party would be daft not to tap her up for insight from her very good spell as a shadow health minister.. Know from experience that despite her being quite junior at the time, that she was all over her brief and quickly up to speed in a complex post.

If she ended up replacing Streeting in that position it would be great.
If you want to tarnish everyone who finds her readmission problematic, thats upto you. 
From my own point of view Ive said its divisive and why that annoys me, but for the removal of doubt any ire that I have as a result of that division is for Starmer not Berger as the party creeps towards the right.


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 12:06:06 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:56:55 pm
If she ended up replacing Streeting in that position it would be great.
If you want to tarnish everyone who finds her readmission problematic, thats upto you. 
From my own point of view Ive said its divisive and why that annoys me, but for the removal of doubt any ire that I have as a result of that division is for Starmer not Berger as the party creeps towards the right.

You do seem very exercised by this.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 12:06:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
I don't mind if the Far Left are annoyed. If they want to leave the Labour party, all the better. It can only help Labour's electability. They add very little to the party in any case, apart from a nasty public face and the ability to make branch meetings a misery.

I also don't agree with your statement about "pandering to patriots" (not that you've really explained it). If welcoming victims of anti-semitism back into the Labour party is "pandering to patriots" then count me in.

God save the King
Taking back control
Speeches in front of the flag
Shoe horning patriotism into his speeches
Agreeing to leave Begum stateless or facing the death penalty.





Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 12:08:07 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:06:15 am
God save the King
Taking back control
Speeches in front of the flag
Shoe horning patriotism into his speeches
Agreeing to leave Begum stateless or facing the death penalty.

I just don't see how inviting a victim of anti-semitism back into the Labour party adds to that list.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 12:11:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:08:07 am
I just don't see how inviting a victim of anti-semitism back into the Labour party adds to that list.

it doesnt add to the list, it means he needs to replace left wing votes and this is the route hes going down

Im repeating myself, now so Im off to bed

Night night Yorkie
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 12:14:14 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm
I don't mind if the Far Left are annoyed. If they want to leave the Labour party, all the better. It can only help Labour's electability. They add very little to the party in any case, apart from a nasty public face and the ability to make branch meetings a misery.

I also don't agree with your statement about "pandering to patriots" (not that you've really explained it). If welcoming victims of anti-semitism back into the Labour party is "pandering to patriots" then count me in.
Spot on.

I don't really grasp how KJ thinks her readmission is moving the party to the right, but on the broader point yes there is a subset of people on the far left (tankies etc) who are all currently quite upset about a whole manner of things. this is a positive!

during the last labour governmnets that we had, these same people (the older ones) were deliberately running campaigns as independents or as one of about 17 different acronyms (CPGB, SWP, CPB, Militant, RCP etc blah blah) deliberately trying to unseat Labour MPs. we don't need to mourn these same people leaving the party (again) to get back to those endeavours. leave them to enjoy their Stop The War marches pleading with Ukraine to surrender, or to talk about how it's just a series of unfortunate accidents that some of their favourite politicians are pals with racists and stuff like that which occupies their small minds.

one thing that's become clear in the last couple of months is that the PLP is now looking a lot more united with regards to foreign policy, certainly away from the backbenches, and there's far fewer MPs with a storied history of backing and laundering talking points that happen to align with Putin (and other dictators) foreign policy. or at least, they've been marginalised and we're hearing less of them. john mcdonnell is taking pelters for his support of arming Ukraine to defend itself, and having his left credentials called into question by a lot of those same cranks mentioned before. noone should be 'pandering' to those weirdos. obviously they very rarely achieve their goals anyway, but still it's almost exclusively a thing to celebrate when they're displeased
