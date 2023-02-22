« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
February 22, 2023, 07:50:50 pm
Re: Labour Thread
February 22, 2023, 07:51:37 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 22, 2023, 07:50:50 pm
Easily fixed.
Really really hard to fix.
Massively disruptive and would allow theft and bullying to occur
Re: Labour Thread
February 22, 2023, 07:54:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 22, 2023, 07:51:37 pm
Really really hard to fix.
Massively disruptive and would allow theft and bullying to occur

Seems like they could easily be linked to a photo (a photo on its own isn't biometrics) which make them useless to steal.
Re: Labour Thread
February 22, 2023, 08:08:46 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 22, 2023, 07:54:57 pm
Seems like they could easily be linked to a photo (a photo on its own isn't biometrics) which make them useless to steal.
Them being lost alone would be a nightmare.  Kids lose stuff all the time. You probably get 5% without their card, its trouble every time it happens.  Schools have no admin staff, they need less admin!
Re: Labour Thread
February 22, 2023, 08:15:46 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 22, 2023, 08:08:46 pm
Them being lost alone would be a nightmare.  Kids lose stuff all the time. You probably get 5% without their card, its trouble every time it happens.  Schools have no admin staff, they need less admin!

Fuck the kids, if they lose their card they can go without lunch for the day.  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
February 22, 2023, 09:52:33 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 22, 2023, 08:15:46 pm
Fuck the kids, if they lose their card they can go without lunch for the day.  ;D

Let's just chip the kids. Can't lose it that way. ;)
Re: Labour Thread
February 23, 2023, 05:29:36 pm
I have never understood people who are concerned with biometric data being used. These are schools, not big brother. This data could easily be obtained with anyone with a camera (or in the case of fingerprints, literally any object you have touched). What do think people are doing with this or could do with this? These aren't unscrupulous companies selling data on to the highest bidder.

This is entirely pragmatic. Use the data while they are at school and delete it immediately after they leave. I am also confident that should any person object to this, alternative arrangements would be made and that it is a system built on consent (and far more consent than any company uses when harvesting your data!)

To my knowledge, there exists no data gateway between law enforcement (with respect to this data) or any other government body.
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 01:42:05 pm
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on February 23, 2023, 05:29:36 pm
I have never understood people who are concerned with biometric data being used. These are schools, not big brother. This data could easily be obtained with anyone with a camera (or in the case of fingerprints, literally any object you have touched). What do think people are doing with this or could do with this? These aren't unscrupulous companies selling data on to the highest bidder.

This is entirely pragmatic. Use the data while they are at school and delete it immediately after they leave. I am also confident that should any person object to this, alternative arrangements would be made and that it is a system built on consent (and far more consent than any company uses when harvesting your data!)

To my knowledge, there exists no data gateway between law enforcement (with respect to this data) or any other government body.
You can indeed get fingerprints from high resolution photos or from surfaces, but those attacks don't scale. It's really hard to collect bulk information that way.

The concern is not what the school is planning to do with it, but what happens when the data (inevitably) gets breached. We've already seen one company that collects this data (not for schools) in a supposedly secure manner suddenly leave it all exposed unencrypted on the internet by accident.

And I would absolutely not rule out the possibility of this data being sold to the highest bidder like you say.  There are already questions around the data that the NHS app is sending to a company owned by a Tory donor. I assume that schools are not running these systems themselves, and I would never trust a third party not to abuse it.

Government or law enforcement will absolutely be able to access the data if they want to as well, the GDPR principles do not apply to law enforcement or security agencies.
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 01:58:18 pm
Quote from: Lusty on February 24, 2023, 01:42:05 pm
You can indeed get fingerprints from high resolution photos or from surfaces, but those attacks don't scale. It's really hard to collect bulk information that way.

The concern is not what the school is planning to do with it, but what happens when the data (inevitably) gets breached. We've already seen one company that collects this data (not for schools) in a supposedly secure manner suddenly leave it all exposed unencrypted on the internet by accident.

And I would absolutely not rule out the possibility of this data being sold to the highest bidder like you say.  There are already questions around the data that the NHS app is sending to a company owned by a Tory donor. I assume that schools are not running these systems themselves, and I would never trust a third party not to abuse it.

Government or law enforcement will absolutely be able to access the data if they want to as well, the GDPR principles do not apply to law enforcement or security agencies.

From 2019-2022 I managed a sales team for a company who developed and sold their own biometric fingerprint readers.

The technology in so far as 'data' i.e the fingerprint itself is completely sound - the data is immediately (the fingerprint) encrypted into binary data 0's and 1's - and cannot be reversed engineered into an image of that finger again.

Now the software behind the hardware, contains profiles which you can elaborate information upon depending on the application of the fingerprint reader. So for example a school may have - persons name, age, school, form, and transactional account with which the student could make the purchases.

This software is the same as any other software in terms of vulnerabilities, and equally potentially and able to be protected to the same degree as any other software.
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 02:13:46 pm
Quote from: Lusty on February 24, 2023, 01:42:05 pm
I assume that schools are not running these systems themselves, and I would never trust a third party not to abuse it.


Correct in our case, an external company came in with the scanners and provided the software that connected to the parentpay accounts (which ultimately all linked through the central database). I don't think the biometric data itself could identify the kids, it was tied to an unique ID to pull their account out of another system. So anyone making off just with the biometrics would find nothing but facial recognition data (not actual photos of faces) and an account ID.

Unfortunately I can't remember any more of the specifics, it was being set up in September that year and I handed my notice in a few weeks later so didn't really care!
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 02:15:35 pm
Quote from: Riquende on February 24, 2023, 02:13:46 pm
Correct in our case, an external company came in with the scanners and provided the software that connected to the parentpay accounts (which ultimately all linked through the central database). I don't think the biometric data itself could identify the kids, it was tied to an unique ID to pull their account out of another system. So anyone making off just with the biometrics would find nothing but facial recognition data (not actual photos of faces) and an account ID.

Unfortunately I can't remember any more of the specifics, it was being set up in September that year and I handed my notice in a few weeks later so didn't really care!

Yup if somebody stole the readers - all they would have is a piece of hardware with no value as you would not be able to extrapolate any data from it. That is housed on the software.
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 02:18:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 22, 2023, 07:50:20 pm
Lost or stolen.
Our school used fingerprints for a bit, stopped it during covid (and they only worked some of the time anyway) and went to smartcards with a £5 charge for losing them; the cards work fine, absolutely no reports of theft, occasional (but pretty rare) cases of students losing them. Perhaps we're lucky (and we're a relatively small senior school)?
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 02:35:06 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on February 24, 2023, 02:15:35 pm
Yup if somebody stole the readers - all they would have is a piece of hardware with no value as you would not be able to extrapolate any data from it. That is housed on the software.

Not the case for our system at work. You need the system to work even if the server goes down so all fingerprints are stored on all the readers (we use it for door access so it is critical they work even when the system is offline).
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 02:48:24 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 24, 2023, 02:35:06 pm
Not the case for our system at work. You need the system to work even if the server goes down so all fingerprints are stored on all the readers (we use it for door access so it is critical they work even when the system is offline).

The company I worked for, mitigated that issue by hosting the software ourselves if required we also had separate onsite servers available solely for the readers which so long as they were connected to the internet could be remotely accessed should the client have any issues. It also had a built in backup power supply in the event of loss of power on site.
Re: Labour Thread
February 24, 2023, 03:26:45 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on February 24, 2023, 01:58:18 pm
From 2019-2022 I managed a sales team for a company who developed and sold their own biometric fingerprint readers.

The technology in so far as 'data' i.e the fingerprint itself is completely sound - the data is immediately (the fingerprint) encrypted into binary data 0's and 1's - and cannot be reversed engineered into an image of that finger again.

Now the software behind the hardware, contains profiles which you can elaborate information upon depending on the application of the fingerprint reader. So for example a school may have - persons name, age, school, form, and transactional account with which the student could make the purchases.

This software is the same as any other software in terms of vulnerabilities, and equally potentially and able to be protected to the same degree as any other software.
This is good to hear, although I assume you mean something more robust than just encrypting an image of the fingerprint is going on.  Encrypted data is reversible (by design), you just need the key.  I think the standard for these things is that what is stored is not the fingerprint image itself but some mathematical function of it which has been hashed.  I would not be that confident that all vendors would be that responsible though, we have seen raw fingerprint dumps find their way onto the Internet before.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:19:01 am
Luciana Berger isnt going to stand as a MP is she?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 10:05:17 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:01 am
Luciana Berger isnt going to stand as a MP is she?

I wouldnt bet against it unfortunately.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 07:35:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:19:01 am
Luciana Berger isnt going to stand as a MP is she?

Islington North will be looking for a candidate
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 07:50:46 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 07:35:45 pm
Islington North will be looking for a candidate

That would be so sweet.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:11:23 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:50:46 pm
That would be so sweet.
It would be a bad idea for a bunch of reasons, not least her own safety.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:14:38 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:11:23 pm
It would be a bad idea for a bunch of reasons, not least her own safety.

Yeah, strange shout.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:17:22 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:50:46 pm
That would be so sweet.

It would be hilarious. The fume would be stratospheric.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:18:54 pm
I mean, she did do a fair few things against Labour didnt she?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:38:18 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:18:54 pm
I mean, she did do a fair few things against Labour didnt she?

Don't recall, what were those?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:42:54 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 08:38:18 pm
Don't recall, what were those?

Didnt she become a Lib Dem member?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:46:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:42:54 pm
Didnt she become a Lib Dem member?

I think if you are driven out of your own party by anti-semetic bullying then signing up for another party isn't held against you in the same way as if you left of your own accord.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:46:42 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:42:54 pm
Didnt she become a Lib Dem member?

Quote
Other political
affiliations   Parliamentary affiliation:
The Independents[1] (2019)
Party membership:
Independent (2019)
Change UK (2019)
Labour Co-op (before 2019, 2023present)
Liberal Democrats (20192023)
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:57:01 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:11:23 pm
It would be a bad idea for a bunch of reasons, not least her own safety.

You think the Corbynistas would attack her? Attempt to kill her perhaps?

I doubt that. There'll be the usual anti-semitic abuse I suppose. But isn't that all the more reason to stand? Can't let these racists intimidate people out of public life.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 08:58:05 pm
She has broken party rules, Starmer is just riding roughshod over these now.

Its a move that will purposely alienate the left and push the Labour party further to the right, before the election at least.
Expect more national anthem singing and taking back control rhetoric from Starmer as he courts the vote of "patriots"

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:08:15 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:58:05 pm
She has broken party rules, Starmer is just riding roughshod over these now.

Its a move that will purposely alienate the left and push the Labour party further to the right, before the election at least.
Expect more national anthem singing and taking back control rhetoric from Starmer as he courts the vote of "patriots"



What party rules has she broken?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:10:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:58:05 pm
She has broken party rules, Starmer is just riding roughshod over these now.

Its a move that will purposely alienate the left and push the Labour party further to the right, before the election at least.
Expect more national anthem singing and taking back control rhetoric from Starmer as he courts the vote of "patriots"


Oh no, not acceptable. She was racially abused.  She left the Labour Party due to racial abuse.

For example:

Labour members said she was a traitor and said she should kil herself.

This corbyn supporter got a 20 week prison sentence for abuse against her
https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/jeremy-corbyn-supporter-sentenced-for-antisemitic-threats-against-jewish-mps-luciana-berger-and-ruth-1.473818

Another here found guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2013/01/09/luciana-berger-jewish-mp-antisemitic-abuse_n_2439941.html


So, stuff the rules frankly.  Now, tell me you think shes crap, a terrible MP, whatever, fine  but dont tell me she should she banned for breaking party rules.

