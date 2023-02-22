I have never understood people who are concerned with biometric data being used. These are schools, not big brother. This data could easily be obtained with anyone with a camera (or in the case of fingerprints, literally any object you have touched). What do think people are doing with this or could do with this? These aren't unscrupulous companies selling data on to the highest bidder.



This is entirely pragmatic. Use the data while they are at school and delete it immediately after they leave. I am also confident that should any person object to this, alternative arrangements would be made and that it is a system built on consent (and far more consent than any company uses when harvesting your data!)



To my knowledge, there exists no data gateway between law enforcement (with respect to this data) or any other government body.



You can indeed get fingerprints from high resolution photos or from surfaces, but those attacks don't scale. It's really hard to collect bulk information that way.The concern is not what the school is planning to do with it, but what happens when the data (inevitably) gets breached. We've already seen one company that collects this data (not for schools) in a supposedly secure manner suddenly leave it all exposed unencrypted on the internet by accident.And I would absolutely not rule out the possibility of this data being sold to the highest bidder like you say. There are already questions around the data that the NHS app is sending to a company owned by a Tory donor. I assume that schools are not running these systems themselves, and I would never trust a third party not to abuse it.Government or law enforcement will absolutely be able to access the data if they want to as well, the GDPR principles do not apply to law enforcement or security agencies.