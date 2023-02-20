« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
February 20, 2023, 01:10:01 pm
I've got a few friends who teach in Asia and they've said that some countries are trying to move away from their current systems as they are too focused on cramming knowledge in and not enough on creativity and problem solving. IIRC Finland has a much longer, play based preschool stage than the UK where children get to develop socially, become good at working in a team and get to experience a wide range of practical learning opportunities. I think I read that even older pupils have a similar element to their curriculum. Some Asian countries are starting to realise that some of the knowledge we want kids to learn and remember will not be needed in future, indeed it is probably out of day now as it's being taught, so it's better to spend some of the time to develop children's social, emotional and problem solving abilities. Interestingly, this was where the primary curriculum in England was heading after the last Labour government commissioned a review near the end of its last term. Then Gove came along with his antiquarian, public school clouded vision of getting kids to learn facts. A case in point being when he, or one of his ministers said it was more important for primary children to learn dates in history rather than say dressing up as a roman, which is exact opposite of what they should be doing at that age.
Re: Labour Thread
February 20, 2023, 02:42:35 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on February 20, 2023, 12:26:30 pm
Yeah, I'm by no means an expert but IMO there needs to be a balance between exam scores etc, and the physical and mental wellbeing of the child.

Indeed, I've seen it first hand, kids who weren't traditionally 'clever' excelling later in life and vice versa. Children develop at different ages, kids who aced exams struggling in menial jobs later in life
Re: Labour Thread
February 20, 2023, 03:52:22 pm
Quote from: Disregarder on February 20, 2023, 01:10:01 pm
I've got a few friends who teach in Asia and they've said that some countries are trying to move away from their current systems as they are too focused on cramming knowledge in and not enough on creativity and problem solving. IIRC Finland has a much longer, play based preschool stage than the UK where children get to develop socially, become good at working in a team and get to experience a wide range of practical learning opportunities. I think I read that even older pupils have a similar element to their curriculum. Some Asian countries are starting to realise that some of the knowledge we want kids to learn and remember will not be needed in future, indeed it is probably out of day now as it's being taught, so it's better to spend some of the time to develop children's social, emotional and problem solving abilities. Interestingly, this was where the primary curriculum in England was heading after the last Labour government commissioned a review near the end of its last term. Then Gove came along with his antiquarian, public school clouded vision of getting kids to learn facts. A case in point being when he, or one of his ministers said it was more important for primary children to learn dates in history rather than say dressing up as a roman, which is exact opposite of what they should be doing at that age.

Yep.

Its 20 years since I retired from teaching, but the nub of your post carries important truths. Schools as exam factories, allied to league tables and schools viewing neighbouring schools as competitors - these trends, exacerbated when the views of educators are largely ignored by government - are not good for students, nor the country.

A head I once worked for suggested that the problem with schools was that they found out what you couldnt do, and gave you more of it. Its obviously tongue-in-cheek, but also contains a kernel of truth.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 07:13:48 am
Someone mentioned the sniff test. And the cost of means testing the lunches smells like not worth the effort. That said tepid has his nose far closer to the coal face.
I think there is a bigger picture too , it's a small step toward socialism that would generally be backed. And if it works it's a good example to hold up.
Id genuinely be interested to see rashford applaud it.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 07:55:15 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:13:48 am
Someone mentioned the sniff test. And the cost of means testing the lunches smells like not worth the effort. That said tepid has his nose far closer to the coal face.
I think there is a bigger picture too , it's a small step toward socialism that would generally be backed. And if it works it's a good example to hold up.
Id genuinely be interested to see rashford applaud it.
Im for  expanding free school meals so more get them, but I dont applaud giving free school meals to middle class families. I am against giving them what is in effect something they dont need.
Resources are so scratch, we need to use them where they are most needed
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:55:15 am
Im for  expanding free school meals so more get them, but I dont applaud giving free school meals to middle class families. I am against giving them what is in effect something they dont need.
Resources are so scratch, we need to use them where they are most needed

I don't agree. You could use the same argument about any universal service, e.g. a health service\: provide it free only to those that need it.

Universality is better in my view. Provide school meals for everyone and, if necessary, tax the middle classes a bit more so they break even on the deal overall.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:45:18 am
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
I don't agree. You could use the same argument about any universal service, e.g. a health service\: provide it free only to those that need it.

Universality is better in my view. Provide school meals for everyone and, if necessary, tax the middle classes a bit more so they break even on the deal overall.


I agree completely.

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 12:05:25 pm
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
I don't agree. You could use the same argument about any universal service, e.g. a health service\: provide it free only to those that need it.

Universality is better in my view. Provide school meals for everyone and, if necessary, tax the middle classes a bit more so they break even on the deal overall.
The thing with means testing is it is already built into the tax system, so probably simpler to make things universal anyway.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:42:06 pm
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
I don't agree. You could use the same argument about any universal service, e.g. a health service\: provide it free only to those that need it.

Universality is better in my view. Provide school meals for everyone and, if necessary, tax the middle classes a bit more so they break even on the deal overall.
I dont agree. Healthcare is a poor example, get the wrong illness and even a millionaire could be bankrupted.

Its a fix for a problem that doesnt exist, spending money that could be better used elsewhere
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:45:13 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:45:18 am

I agree completely.



Me too. Apart from anything else there's the stigma aspect about Means-Tested free school meals. Children are very often especially sensitive to this.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 02:27:06 pm
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
I don't agree. You could use the same argument about any universal service, e.g. a health service\: provide it free only to those that need it.

Universality is better in my view. Provide school meals for everyone and, if necessary, tax the middle classes a bit more so they break even on the deal overall.
Yep.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:45:18 am
I agree completely.
Yep.
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 12:05:25 pm
The thing with means testing is it is already built into the tax system, so probably simpler to make things universal anyway.
Yep.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:45:13 pm
Me too. Apart from anything else there's the stigma aspect about Means-Tested free school meals. Children are very often especially sensitive to this.
And yep.

Many things can be made universal, and then sort it out at the taxation end. It is more efficient, with less/no stigma, and helps engender the notion of society and societal responsibility.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 02:52:28 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:27:06 pm
Yep.Yep.Yep.And yep.

Many things can be made universal, and then sort it out at the taxation end. It is more efficient, with less/no stigma, and helps engender the notion of society and societal responsibility.


Very much this.

Plus, I favour a society where as much as possible is delivered free to all, and paid for via higher [direct, progressive] taxation.

You just need to also ensure arseholes can't dodge tax.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm
Means testing always has the potential for people slipping through the net, and can have stigma attached to it as well.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:45:13 pm
Me too. Apart from anything else there's the stigma aspect about Means-Tested free school meals. Children are very often especially sensitive to this.
See I dont see a stigma anymore. Everything is certified by thumbprint these days so no one would ever know ..

Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 03:07:39 pm
Means testing always has the potential for people slipping through the net, and can have stigma attached to it as well.
Im all for widening the scope to avoid this, but theres a better use of resources for a lot of money going to happen.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:31:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:20:50 pm
See I dont see a stigma anymore. Everything is certified by thumbprint these days so no one would ever know ..


What?
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:32:12 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:31:29 pm
What?
You dont hand over cash.. kids just press their thumbprint on a sensor to pay
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:34:53 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:32:12 pm
You dont hand over cash.. kids just press their thumbprint on a sensor to pay

Da f*ck to that

Far too many organizations with peoples unique identifiers these days.

Mime would be bringing in a packed lunch (if I had any)
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:34:53 pm
Da f*ck to that

Far too many organizations with peoples unique identifiers these days.

Mime would be bringing in a packed lunch (if I had any)

The school where I worked until the end of '21 had been cashless for ages. Kids' food monies, payments for trips, everything, were all handled by the parents directly through an online portal. We'd actually moved away from thumbprints by the time I left, all the kids had a biometric face scan with their school photo so as they got to the till their account popped up automatically.

Staff could still pay with cash, but only at the special coffee bit at reception (run by the same external company).

It stops kids bringing cash to school (where it can be robbed or lost), and the parents can see what the kids have been putting through the canteen tills (which would have screwed me as I used to buy a single slice of pizza and use the rest to top up my pocket money).
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 07:01:55 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm
all the kids had a biometric face scan with their school photo so as they got to the till their account popped up automatically.

Wow! That's even worse
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 07:04:31 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:58:17 pm
The school where I worked until the end of '21 had been cashless for ages. Kids' food monies, payments for trips, everything, were all handled by the parents directly through an online portal. We'd actually moved away from thumbprints by the time I left, all the kids had a biometric face scan with their school photo so as they got to the till their account popped up automatically.

Staff could still pay with cash, but only at the special coffee bit at reception (run by the same external company).

It stops kids bringing cash to school (where it can be robbed or lost), and the parents can see what the kids have been putting through the canteen tills (which would have screwed me as I used to buy a single slice of pizza and use the rest to top up my pocket money).

Wow how do you go back for 2nds and 3rds? 
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:22:23 pm
How is it bad?
yeah

Like we have so much information on kids on computers, a bit of biometric data is the very least of anyones worries
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 07:23:10 am
Oh I see. It's a big brother thing.
If you've not been arrested, the police shouldn't have your fingerprints, but now they can just get them from a school database. Instead of asking apple for it.
I'm not sure lifting someone's print would be overly taxing either. I suppose searching all school databases for a match is a different prospect.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 11:44:03 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
yeah

Like we have so much information on kids on computers, a bit of biometric data is the very least of anyones worries
Completely disagree.  Biometric data is the one thing about yourself that you can never change, it should only be collected as an absolute last resort.  Using it for school lunches is absolutely bonkers.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:01:50 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:44:03 am
Completely disagree.  Biometric data is the one thing about yourself that you can never change, it should only be collected as an absolute last resort.  Using it for school lunches is absolutely bonkers.

I agree.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 01:52:10 pm
Even if that helps reduce bullying for cash in the playground or stealing cards (that they used between cash and fingerprints) from vulnerable kids?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:01:41 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:44:03 am
Completely disagree.  Biometric data is the one thing about yourself that you can never change, it should only be collected as an absolute last resort.  Using it for school lunches is absolutely bonkers.
We have information about pupils about them being raped, beaten, starved and other awful stuff. A finger print that is encrypted is genuinely not an issue
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:02:56 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 01:52:10 pm
Even if that helps reduce bullying for cash in the playground or stealing cards (that they used between cash and fingerprints) from vulnerable kids?
It reduces smoking, drug taking, peer on peer theft, free school meal shaming . Its an absolute no brainer in schools.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:11:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:01:41 pm
We have information about pupils about them being raped, beaten, starved and other awful stuff. A finger print that is encrypted is genuinely not an issue


 :thumbup
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:14:26 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:44:03 am
Completely disagree.  Biometric data is the one thing about yourself that you can never change, it should only be collected as an absolute last resort.  Using it for school lunches is absolutely bonkers.

 :thumbup
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:22:30 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:01:41 pm
We have information about pupils about them being raped, beaten, starved and other awful stuff. A finger print that is encrypted is genuinely not an issue

Thats fair enough.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:23:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:55:15 am
Im for  expanding free school meals so more get them, but I dont applaud giving free school meals to middle class families. I am against giving them what is in effect something they dont need.
Resources are so scratch, we need to use them where they are most needed

Agreed. They don't need hand-outs.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 03:17:58 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:02:56 pm
It reduces smoking, drug taking, peer on peer theft, free school meal shaming . Its an absolute no brainer in schools.

From a logistics point of view, getting 1000+ diners through the tills in 30 minutes is a lot easier when they don't have to put their stuff down, get the cash out & hand it over, wait for their change, put it away and then pick their lunch back up each time.

There must have been some opt-out option for parents who didn't want their kid to have all that recorded, but it wasn't my department so no idea how it would work.

-------------------------------

Anyway, why is this in the Labour thread? Is Starmer really that boring there's nothing to moan about?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 03:20:45 pm
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:23:23 pm
Agreed. They don't need hand-outs.
If free school meals become universal, they no longer can be labelled as 'hand outs'.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 03:43:35 pm
Quote from: ... on Today at 02:23:23 pm
Agreed. They don't need hand-outs.

We live in a world where electricity, gas and even bus fare has become so expensive that the government/council is having to subsidise them for people. Companies aren't cutting prices, so what really IS a hand out these days?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 06:39:33 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:01:41 pm
We have information about pupils about them being raped, beaten, starved and other awful stuff. A finger print that is encrypted is genuinely not an issue
That's not a good reason to collect MORE sensitive information though is it?

I'm also not convinced about the encryption, unless you've invented some new algorithm which will not be obsolete in the children's lifetime. It should be hashed rather than encrypted anyway.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 07:31:19 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 06:39:33 pm
That's not a good reason to collect MORE sensitive information though is it?

I'm also not convinced about the encryption, unless you've invented some new algorithm which will not be obsolete in the children's lifetime. It should be hashed rather than encrypted anyway.
No idea how it is encrypted to be honest.

But given that >90% have biometric data on their phone all day every day, Im not sure theres any greater risk
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 07:46:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:31:19 pm
No idea how it is encrypted to be honest.

But given that >90% have biometric data on their phone all day every day, Im not sure theres any greater risk
One person's data being stored on one device is very different to having a big database containing everyone's data.

As for the encryption, vendors in general have a bad record implementing this kind of thing, but in any case whatever they use will be obsolete probably by the time the kids finish university.

Regardless though I think we should be teaching children to take care of their personal data from a young age, and this seems to be teaching them the wrong thing.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 07:48:42 pm
Why can't they just use some sort of smart card?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 07:50:20 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:48:42 pm
Why can't they just use some sort of smart card?
Lost or stolen.
