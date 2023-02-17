

Good, balanced post, Fordie.



On the bit I've highlighted, whilst you have a point about openly labelling those things as 'socialism' turning some people off, they are what I've always viewed as the essence of 'socialism'.



Thanks Nobby, I don't think it's all about the policys, it's who sells them and how they are sold, one thing that struck me during Brexit were the people who despised Corbyns Socialist policys on government aid/ subsidise for business as Socialism but cheered on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson when he said we can subsidize UK companies to survive after Brexit, I wont go into whether this is right or wrong it's the fact people were looking at Corbyns stance as Socialism and despised him for it yet they supported the same policy when the Torys said they will do it, pointed out the contradiction to one person who said it's got sod all to do with other countries, we can do what we want if we like.The biggest change in the direction for good in this country didn't come from arguing Socialism, it came from arguing decency and creating a better world. The Beveridge Report was well received by nearly all the public including Tory voters.Would it have been welcomed as warmly if the words Socialist values had been included, I doubt it.That's really were am coming from, arguing Socialism will make people think of hoW much tax do the Socialists want us to pay etc etc.Arguing to eradicate poverty and improve living standards as something every decent country should want will win over far more people, Socialism shouldn't even enter the argument, it should be what every decent person should want.