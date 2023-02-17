« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 10:07:22 am
Quote from: ToneLa on February 17, 2023, 09:38:53 am
Tories out at any cost Labour pls don't implode yet again that is all thx you got my vote

(I want socialism but before that let's get rid of Tories

ALWAYS amazed at places that vote Tory. Welsh Tories???)

There isnt anywhere that doesnt have Tories, I think 4000 people in Walton voted Tory in the last GE, this blew my mind.
Wales voted for Brexit, many of the Welsh  seats that  turned blue were to punish pro remain Labour MPs.


Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 10:55:16 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 17, 2023, 07:35:28 am
Starmer just to the left of Le Pen?
That sort of nonsense is why this thread inevitably gets closed.


Quite.

Many of Le Pen's economic policies are actually to the left of Starmer's

Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 11:37:05 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 17, 2023, 10:55:16 am

Quite.

Many of Le Pen's economic policies are actually to the left of Starmer's


Such as?
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 11:52:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 17, 2023, 11:37:05 am
Such as?


I was saying it half in jest, but...

Increasing welfare benefits
Cutting taxation for the lowest paid, whilst targeting tax dodging amongst the wealthy (as part of a broader campaign to address 'economic inequality')
Reducing the retirement age
Opposes privatisation of public services (and supporting re-nationalising some services)
Cutting VAT on fuel/energy and scrapping VAT on certain 'essentials'

There are right-of-centre economic policies, too, I hasten to add (cutting Corporation Tax, for instance)

The BNP also had no shortage of left-of-centre economic policies.

Of course, both le Pen and the BNP were far-right on social issues, especially concerning immigration and nationalism.


To add: this isn't me showing any support for le Pen or the BNP. I'd pluck my own eyes out with a rusty fork before I'd vote for either of the neo-fascists. But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 12:22:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 17, 2023, 11:52:56 am
But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.

Indeed. There's an economic left/right axis as well as a social/cultural one, and the latter has seemed to gain a lot more importance in the last decade or so. My own view here is that the Right realised that they'd lost the economic argument so decisively that they had to make people care more about the social issues - immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, so on.

This is why there are quite a few people (including on RAWK) who would regard themselves as traditional-Left, but who sometimes post cultural opinions that you'd see coming from the current Right. It's why Johnson was able to bust open the 'Red Wall' using Brexit as a crowbar, and why I see people criticise Labour getting too drawn into being 'progressive'.

I don't think the populist leaders care too much about the economic policies either, if it retains power. Johnson had plenty of critics inside the Tory party for over-spending (not necessarily on anything useful).
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 12:32:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 17, 2023, 11:52:56 am

I was saying it half in jest, but...

Increasing welfare benefits
Cutting taxation for the lowest paid, whilst targeting tax dodging amongst the wealthy (as part of a broader campaign to address 'economic inequality')
Reducing the retirement age
Opposes privatisation of public services (and supporting re-nationalising some services)
Cutting VAT on fuel/energy and scrapping VAT on certain 'essentials'

There are right-of-centre economic policies, too, I hasten to add (cutting Corporation Tax, for instance)

The BNP also had no shortage of left-of-centre economic policies.

Of course, both le Pen and the BNP were far-right on social issues, especially concerning immigration and nationalism.


To add: this isn't me showing any support for le Pen or the BNP. I'd pluck my own eyes out with a rusty fork before I'd vote for either of the neo-fascists. But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.

You could say the same about Italian Fascism and National Socialism. Some of their economic policies were recognisably 'left-wing' too.

If you were left-wing on economics, anti-semitic, didn't much care for the 'liberal inheritance' of individual human rights, and hated pan-European or global institutions, then you could quite easily shift from Communism (or even Social Democracy) to the Nazis. Many did.

I presume that's what has happened in the old 'Red Belts' around northern Paris. The former Communist vote, which was substantial, has now gone neo-Fascist.
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 01:00:05 pm
Peoplle have trouble defining Hitler on the political spectrum as well. some believe he was a Socialist. he hated the big Capitalists, despised the US capitalist system for it.
Ideology does blur peoples thinking when it comes to judging politicians.
We really need to get away from admiring politicians just for their economic stance and start judging them more on the world they want to create, you can rule out all the past leaders who brought nothing but misery and destruction to their country if people had just judged them on their values, decency, the world they want to create and the people around them.
Economic policys are very important obviously but they can blur the lines and we end up supporting and defending people who can destroy everything we should value in our society.
I see a glimmer of hope maybe in 30yrs or so but we will know more at the next election and the following election, if we can move away from defining anything that helps people to live a decent life as Socialism. every policy to improve lives should be fought for under a argument of decency and creating a better world. hopefully Labour are heading in that direction now, at the end of the day that's the only thing that matters.
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 01:15:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 17, 2023, 12:32:42 pm
You could say the same about Italian Fascism and National Socialism. Some of their economic policies were recognisably 'left-wing' too.

If you were left-wing on economics, anti-semitic, didn't much care for the 'liberal inheritance' of individual human rights, and hated pan-European or global institutions, then you could quite easily shift from Communism (or even Social Democracy) to the Nazis. Many did.

I presume that's what has happened in the old 'Red Belts' around northern Paris. The former Communist vote, which was substantial, has now gone neo-Fascist.


Absolutely
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 01:18:07 pm
Quote from: Riquende on February 17, 2023, 12:22:02 pm
Indeed. There's an economic left/right axis as well as a social/cultural one, and the latter has seemed to gain a lot more importance in the last decade or so. My own view here is that the Right realised that they'd lost the economic argument so decisively that they had to make people care more about the social issues - immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, so on.

This is why there are quite a few people (including on RAWK) who would regard themselves as traditional-Left, but who sometimes post cultural opinions that you'd see coming from the current Right. It's why Johnson was able to bust open the 'Red Wall' using Brexit as a crowbar, and why I see people criticise Labour getting too drawn into being 'progressive'.



 :thumbup

Agree completely.

As an aside, people talk about Labour needing to curb left-wing economic policies to attract the votes of the centre. Might it be just as important, if not more, to curb the focus on some of the socially-progressive policies that rank high on many lists of 'what I don't like about Labour'?

Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 01:20:27 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on February 17, 2023, 01:00:05 pm
Peoplle have trouble defining Hitler on the political spectrum as well. some believe he was a Socialist. he hated the big Capitalists, despised the US capitalist system for it.
Ideology does blur peoples thinking when it comes to judging politicians.
We really need to get away from admiring politicians just for their economic stance and start judging them more on the world they want to create, you can rule out all the past leaders who brought nothing but misery and destruction to their country if people had just judged them on their values, decency, the world they want to create and the people around them.
Economic policys are very important obviously but they can blur the lines and we end up supporting and defending people who can destroy everything we should value in our society.
I see a glimmer of hope maybe in 30yrs or so but we will know more at the next election and the following election, if we can move away from defining anything that helps people to live a decent life as Socialism. every policy to improve lives should be fought for under a argument of decency and creating a better world. hopefully Labour are heading in that direction now, at the end of the day that's the only thing that matters.


Good, balanced post, Fordie.

On the bit I've highlighted, whilst you have a point about openly labelling those things as 'socialism' turning some people off, they are what I've always viewed as the essence of 'socialism'.

Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 01:50:33 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 17, 2023, 01:18:07 pm
Might it be just as important, if not more, to curb the focus on some of the socially-progressive policies that rank high on many lists of 'what I don't like about Labour'?

I dunno. I think that the usual course of events is either:

a) Something newsworthy happens that relates to a 'hot topic' social issue

or

b) The Tories announce a policy that relates to something similar (maybe even to just bait the trap)

Then the media sticks a mic in Labour's collective face and says "What's your take on that then?"

They either come out in support of the progressive cause, in which case the 'Trad-Left' moan about them caring too much about that sort of thing, or they stay quiet and risk looking like letting down minorities, looking weak in opposition etc.
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 01:53:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 17, 2023, 01:20:27 pm

Good, balanced post, Fordie.

On the bit I've highlighted, whilst you have a point about openly labelling those things as 'socialism' turning some people off, they are what I've always viewed as the essence of 'socialism'.
Thanks Nobby,  I don't think it's all about the policys, it's who sells them and how they are sold, one thing that struck me during Brexit were the people who despised Corbyns Socialist policys on government aid/ subsidise for business as Socialism but cheered on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson when he said we can subsidize UK companies to survive after Brexit, I wont go into whether this is right or wrong it's the fact people were looking at Corbyns stance as Socialism and despised him for it yet they supported the same policy when the Torys said they will do it, pointed out the contradiction to one person who said it's got sod all to do with other countries, we can do what we want if we like.
The biggest change in the direction for good in this country didn't come from arguing Socialism, it came from arguing decency and creating a better world. The Beveridge Report was well received by nearly all the public including Tory voters.
Would it have been welcomed as warmly if the words Socialist values had been included, I doubt it.
That's really were am coming from, arguing Socialism will make people think of hoW much tax do the Socialists want us to pay etc etc.
Arguing to eradicate poverty and improve living standards as something every decent country should want will win over far more people, Socialism shouldn't even enter the argument, it should be what every decent person should want.
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 01:56:26 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on February 17, 2023, 01:53:20 pm
Thanks Nobby,  I don't think it's all about the policys, it's who sells them and how they are sold, one thing that struck me during Brexit were the people who despised Corbyns Socialist policys on government aid/ subsidise for business as Socialism but cheered on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson when he said we can subsidize UK companies to survive after Brexit, I wont go into whether this is right or wrong it's the fact people were looking at Corbyns stance as Socialism and despised him for it yet they supported the same policy when the Torys said they will do it, pointed out the contradiction to one person who said it's got sod all to do with other countries, we can do what we want if we like.
The biggest change in the direction for good in this country didn't come from arguing Socialism, it came from arguing decency and creating a better world. The Beveridge Report was well received by nearly all the public including Tory voters.
Would it have been welcomed as warmly if the words Socialist values had been included, I doubt it.
That's really were am coming from, arguing Socialism will make people think of hoW much tax do the Socialists want us to pay etc etc.
Arguing to eradicate poverty and improve living standards as something every decent country should want will win over far more people, Socialism shouldn't even enter the argument, it should be what every decent person should want.

Politics is just like selling a product. All down to how you market your ideas. Socialism needs a rebranding as Decencyism. We can work on the name later  :D
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 02:11:24 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on February 17, 2023, 01:53:20 pm
Thanks Nobby,  I don't think it's all about the policys, it's who sells them and how they are sold, one thing that struck me during Brexit were the people who despised Corbyns Socialist policys on government aid/ subsidise for business as Socialism but cheered on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson when he said we can subsidize UK companies to survive after Brexit, I wont go into whether this is right or wrong it's the fact people were looking at Corbyns stance as Socialism and despised him for it yet they supported the same policy when the Torys said they will do it, pointed out the contradiction to one person who said it's got sod all to do with other countries, we can do what we want if we like.
The biggest change in the direction for good in this country didn't come from arguing Socialism, it came from arguing decency and creating a better world. The Beveridge Report was well received by nearly all the public including Tory voters.
Would it have been welcomed as warmly if the words Socialist values had been included, I doubt it.
That's really were am coming from, arguing Socialism will make people think of hoW much tax do the Socialists want us to pay etc etc.
Arguing to eradicate poverty and improve living standards as something every decent country should want will win over far more people, Socialism shouldn't even enter the argument, it should be what every decent person should want.


Again, excellent points that I agree 100% with   :thumbup


(one thing I will say is that not openly labelling 'decencyism' (tm FlashGordon  ;D) as 'socialism' should not be a reason not to deploy deep enough 'decencyism' policies to ensure that issues like poverty and economic inequality are combated)
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 03:03:30 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on February 17, 2023, 01:56:26 pm
Politics is just like selling a product. All down to how you market your ideas. Socialism needs a rebranding as Decencyism. We can work on the name later  :D
Exactly the way I look at it. this is why I compare the Torys to Cowboy builders, brilliant bullshitters when it comes to selling to the gullible, promise you the earth but they end up making things far worse due to incompetence and corruption etc, loads of excuses and more promises, no idea how people can even listen to anything they say now but people will come  the election debates. sat with big smiles thinking ohh I like the sound of that.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 17, 2023, 02:11:24 pm

Again, excellent points that I agree 100% with   :thumbup


(one thing I will say is that not openly labelling 'decencyism' (tm FlashGordon  ;D) as 'socialism' should not be a reason not to deploy deep enough 'decencyism' policies to ensure that issues like poverty and economic inequality are combated)
The country has lost it's way over the last 13yrs. even feeding hungry kids became a political issue. defending policys that bring poverty and hunger arguing you can cook a meal for 30p blah blah, none of this should be about socialism or even politics, no decent person should be arguing to support these policys.
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 03:54:59 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 17, 2023, 01:18:07 pm

 :thumbup

Agree completely.

As an aside, people talk about Labour needing to curb left-wing economic policies to attract the votes of the centre. Might it be just as important, if not more, to curb the focus on some of the socially-progressive policies that rank high on many lists of 'what I don't like about Labour'?



I think that if Labour gets into power it has a lot more flexibility to move to the left on economics than it does to move the country to some open-borders progressive utopia.

You don't want to sound too scary on the economy, but Britain has drifted to the left economically generally as more and more people feel they are struggling.

Still a lot of authoritarians out there on the liberal/authoritarian axis though.

And if you view Labour as being there to support the working classes that is an issue as in my experience that is where you tend to find a lot of pretty authoritarian views
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 05:13:56 pm
I suppose the hope is if you can help them so they feel less shit about their lives they might start begin to want to help others who are less well off in social standings.
Re: Labour Thread
February 17, 2023, 11:30:52 pm
Decenyism must ube the goal. But it will be portrayed as the socialists wanting to tax YOU more, to pay for the workshy and the immigrants. ( While they steal your jobs).
The sensible option is to tax the huge earners ( companies as well as individuals). The problem there is, it's cheaper for them to pay the media to paint the picture than to pay the taxes.
Re: Labour Thread
February 18, 2023, 01:18:18 am
Quote from: PaulF on February 17, 2023, 11:30:52 pm
Decenyism must ube the goal. But it will be portrayed as the socialists wanting to tax YOU more, to pay for the workshy and the immigrants. ( While they steal your jobs).
The sensible option is to tax the huge earners ( companies as well as individuals). The problem there is, it's cheaper for them to pay the media to paint the picture than to pay the taxes.
It's about basic standards of decency. the money to pay for this shouldn't be found from budgeting, we have the money. this is where we went wrong, Biden gave some brilliant speeches when he came to power, little story's from his past about people caring.
This will be a ongoing process. Labour will need to spend more to improve lives and they will be attacked for spending, so this is really about being able to defend themselves and get the support of the country.
Now if the Torys want to come back arguing the Socialists/left wingers want higher taxes, I would argue that's where we have been going wrong since the Torys took power. the Torys believe it's acceptable to see a large rise in poverty and suffering, we don't. they seem to think caring for people is Socialism, it's really nothing to  do with politics, it's about decency.
Re: Labour Thread
February 18, 2023, 07:42:29 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 17, 2023, 12:32:42 pm
You could say the same about Italian Fascism and National Socialism. Some of their economic policies were recognisably 'left-wing' too.

If you were left-wing on economics, anti-semitic, didn't much care for the 'liberal inheritance' of individual human rights, and hated pan-European or global institutions, then you could quite easily shift from Communism (or even Social Democracy) to the Nazis. Many did.

I presume that's what has happened in the old 'Red Belts' around northern Paris. The former Communist vote, which was substantial, has now gone neo-Fascist.
I assumed you were referring to JC (not this JC) when I read that. And you might have been. (Or not excluding him at least).
Re: Labour Thread
February 18, 2023, 10:02:13 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 18, 2023, 07:42:29 am
I assumed you were referring to JC (not this JC) when I read that. And you might have been. (Or not excluding him at least).

I wasn't mate, but now you point it out.....
Re: Labour Thread
February 18, 2023, 10:55:44 am
Knock it on it's head lads, it's the same as calling Starmer a Red Tory.
Re: Labour Thread
February 18, 2023, 02:08:00 pm
The biblical JC would be chased out of churches by angry Mail reading christians for being a middle-eastern looking, do-gooder, socialist, asylum seeker, coming over here to take our fish, drink our wine and sleep in our mangers.
Re: Labour Thread
February 18, 2023, 02:22:04 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on February 18, 2023, 02:08:00 pm
The biblical JC would be chased out of churches by angry Mail reading christians for being a middle-eastern looking, do-gooder, socialist, asylum seeker, coming over here to take our fish, drink our wine and sleep in our mangers.

And being a one man NHS.
Re: Labour Thread
February 18, 2023, 02:33:20 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 18, 2023, 02:22:04 pm
And being a one man NHS.
Alms for an ex-leper?

Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:05:50 pm
Interestingly Sadiq Kahn is introducing free school meals for all primary school kids in London for a year

Part of me thinks thinks that for a lot of kids its not good value for money, but Im still interested to see how it plays out
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm
Just checking tepid, do you think it might be poor value because there are lots of kids that can comfortably afford breakfast?
Kind of like the winter fuel allowance for pensioners.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm
Obviously there a re way more factors - causation/correlation etc - but Finland has amongst the best school education in the world and gives free school meals to everyone includiing secondary school. Their view is it is an integral part of the ability to learn.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm
Just checking tepid, do you think it might be poor value because there are lots of kids that can comfortably afford breakfast?
Kind of like the winter fuel allowance for pensioners.

Well its lunch not breakfast . But yes, Im not sure its the best use of £130m

Now, Id like the threshold for free school meals to go up as lots of families are struggling with fuel and food costs, but I wonder if the majority of the money could not be better spent
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:29:57 pm
Obviously there a re way more factors - causation/correlation etc - but Finland has amongst the best school education in the world and gives free school meals to everyone includiing secondary school. Their view is it is an integral part of the ability to learn.
Had.  Not has.

High levels of nuclear families where one parent stays home with the kids for quite a long time, high rates of literacy before kids even enter school,  reasonable childcare for others

But otherwise theyve just trashed their education system in the last few years.

I do think that its good for all kids to sit down and eat together, it can teach them the value of community etc
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:32 pm
Had.  Not has.

Is it no longer amongst the best?
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 10:32:52 pm
Is it no longer amongst the best?
Plummeting.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 10:36:01 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:34:09 pm
Plummeting.

HAve you got any links?
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 11:05:28 pm
The argument could be made that if everyone benefits from something then it means more people have a direct interest in protecting and maintaining it.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 09:49:19 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm
Well its lunch not breakfast . But yes, Im not sure its the best use of £130m

Now, Id like the threshold for free school meals to go up as lots of families are struggling with fuel and food costs, but I wonder if the majority of the money could not be better spent

Doesn't London account for about 1/3 of the Country's schoolkids. 0.19% of the annual Education spending for something as fundamental as lunch seems OK from a sniff test (with the qualification that this money doesn't actually come from DoE's budget, so its just being used as a bench mark. Taking the figures from the relevant London LA's would require more work than I can be arsed doing now, but just making the possible weakness in my point clear).

Means testing tends to produce worse value for money assessments in any case (as means testing is expensive)
