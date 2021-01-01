Peoplle have trouble defining Hitler on the political spectrum as well. some believe he was a Socialist. he hated the big Capitalists, despised the US capitalist system for it.

Ideology does blur peoples thinking when it comes to judging politicians.

We really need to get away from admiring politicians just for their economic stance and start judging them more on the world they want to create, you can rule out all the past leaders who brought nothing but misery and destruction to their country if people had just judged them on their values, decency, the world they want to create and the people around them.

Economic policys are very important obviously but they can blur the lines and we end up supporting and defending people who can destroy everything we should value in our society.

I see a glimmer of hope maybe in 30yrs or so but we will know more at the next election and the following election, if we can move away from defining anything that helps people to live a decent life as Socialism. every policy to improve lives should be fought for under a argument of decency and creating a better world. hopefully Labour are heading in that direction now, at the end of the day that's the only thing that matters.