Labour Thread

Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1880 on: Today at 10:07:22 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:38:53 am
Tories out at any cost Labour pls don't implode yet again that is all thx you got my vote

(I want socialism but before that let's get rid of Tories

ALWAYS amazed at places that vote Tory. Welsh Tories???)

There isnt anywhere that doesnt have Tories, I think 4000 people in Walton voted Tory in the last GE, this blew my mind.
Wales voted for Brexit, many of the Welsh  seats that  turned blue were to punish pro remain Labour MPs.


Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1881 on: Today at 10:55:16 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:35:28 am
Starmer just to the left of Le Pen?
That sort of nonsense is why this thread inevitably gets closed.


Quite.

Many of Le Pen's economic policies are actually to the left of Starmer's

TepidT2O

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1882 on: Today at 11:37:05 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:55:16 am

Quite.

Many of Le Pen's economic policies are actually to the left of Starmer's


Such as?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1883 on: Today at 11:52:56 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:37:05 am
Such as?


I was saying it half in jest, but...

Increasing welfare benefits
Cutting taxation for the lowest paid, whilst targeting tax dodging amongst the wealthy (as part of a broader campaign to address 'economic inequality')
Reducing the retirement age
Opposes privatisation of public services (and supporting re-nationalising some services)
Cutting VAT on fuel/energy and scrapping VAT on certain 'essentials'

There are right-of-centre economic policies, too, I hasten to add (cutting Corporation Tax, for instance)

The BNP also had no shortage of left-of-centre economic policies.

Of course, both le Pen and the BNP were far-right on social issues, especially concerning immigration and nationalism.


To add: this isn't me showing any support for le Pen or the BNP. I'd pluck my own eyes out with a rusty fork before I'd vote for either of the neo-fascists. But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.
Last Edit: Today at 11:56:40 am by Nobby Reserve
Riquende

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1884 on: Today at 12:22:02 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:52:56 am
But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.

Indeed. There's an economic left/right axis as well as a social/cultural one, and the latter has seemed to gain a lot more importance in the last decade or so. My own view here is that the Right realised that they'd lost the economic argument so decisively that they had to make people care more about the social issues - immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, so on.

This is why there are quite a few people (including on RAWK) who would regard themselves as traditional-Left, but who sometimes post cultural opinions that you'd see coming from the current Right. It's why Johnson was able to bust open the 'Red Wall' using Brexit as a crowbar, and why I see people criticise Labour getting too drawn into being 'progressive'.

I don't think the populist leaders care too much about the economic policies either, if it retains power. Johnson had plenty of critics inside the Tory party for over-spending (not necessarily on anything useful).
Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1885 on: Today at 12:32:42 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:52:56 am

I was saying it half in jest, but...

Increasing welfare benefits
Cutting taxation for the lowest paid, whilst targeting tax dodging amongst the wealthy (as part of a broader campaign to address 'economic inequality')
Reducing the retirement age
Opposes privatisation of public services (and supporting re-nationalising some services)
Cutting VAT on fuel/energy and scrapping VAT on certain 'essentials'

There are right-of-centre economic policies, too, I hasten to add (cutting Corporation Tax, for instance)

The BNP also had no shortage of left-of-centre economic policies.

Of course, both le Pen and the BNP were far-right on social issues, especially concerning immigration and nationalism.


To add: this isn't me showing any support for le Pen or the BNP. I'd pluck my own eyes out with a rusty fork before I'd vote for either of the neo-fascists. But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.

You could say the same about Italian Fascism and National Socialism. Some of their economic policies were recognisably 'left-wing' too.

If you were left-wing on economics, anti-semitic, didn't much care for the 'liberal inheritance' of individual human rights, and hated pan-European or global institutions, then you could quite easily shift from Communism (or even Social Democracy) to the Nazis. Many did.

I presume that's what has happened in the old 'Red Belts' around northern Paris. The former Communist vote, which was substantial, has now gone neo-Fascist.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1886 on: Today at 01:00:05 pm
Peoplle have trouble defining Hitler on the political spectrum as well. some believe he was a Socialist. he hated the big Capitalists, despised the US capitalist system for it.
Ideology does blur peoples thinking when it comes to judging politicians.
We really need to get away from admiring politicians just for their economic stance and start judging them more on the world they want to create, you can rule out all the past leaders who brought nothing but misery and destruction to their country if people had just judged them on their values, decency, the world they want to create and the people around them.
Economic policys are very important obviously but they can blur the lines and we end up supporting and defending people who can destroy everything we should value in our society.
I see a glimmer of hope maybe in 30yrs or so but we will know more at the next election and the following election, if we can move away from defining anything that helps people to live a decent life as Socialism. every policy to improve lives should be fought for under a argument of decency and creating a better world. hopefully Labour are heading in that direction now, at the end of the day that's the only thing that matters.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1887 on: Today at 01:15:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:42 pm
You could say the same about Italian Fascism and National Socialism. Some of their economic policies were recognisably 'left-wing' too.

If you were left-wing on economics, anti-semitic, didn't much care for the 'liberal inheritance' of individual human rights, and hated pan-European or global institutions, then you could quite easily shift from Communism (or even Social Democracy) to the Nazis. Many did.

I presume that's what has happened in the old 'Red Belts' around northern Paris. The former Communist vote, which was substantial, has now gone neo-Fascist.


Absolutely
Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1888 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:22:02 pm
Indeed. There's an economic left/right axis as well as a social/cultural one, and the latter has seemed to gain a lot more importance in the last decade or so. My own view here is that the Right realised that they'd lost the economic argument so decisively that they had to make people care more about the social issues - immigration, LGBTQ+ issues, so on.

This is why there are quite a few people (including on RAWK) who would regard themselves as traditional-Left, but who sometimes post cultural opinions that you'd see coming from the current Right. It's why Johnson was able to bust open the 'Red Wall' using Brexit as a crowbar, and why I see people criticise Labour getting too drawn into being 'progressive'.



 :thumbup

Agree completely.

As an aside, people talk about Labour needing to curb left-wing economic policies to attract the votes of the centre. Might it be just as important, if not more, to curb the focus on some of the socially-progressive policies that rank high on many lists of 'what I don't like about Labour'?

Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1889 on: Today at 01:20:27 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:00:05 pm
Peoplle have trouble defining Hitler on the political spectrum as well. some believe he was a Socialist. he hated the big Capitalists, despised the US capitalist system for it.
Ideology does blur peoples thinking when it comes to judging politicians.
We really need to get away from admiring politicians just for their economic stance and start judging them more on the world they want to create, you can rule out all the past leaders who brought nothing but misery and destruction to their country if people had just judged them on their values, decency, the world they want to create and the people around them.
Economic policys are very important obviously but they can blur the lines and we end up supporting and defending people who can destroy everything we should value in our society.
I see a glimmer of hope maybe in 30yrs or so but we will know more at the next election and the following election, if we can move away from defining anything that helps people to live a decent life as Socialism. every policy to improve lives should be fought for under a argument of decency and creating a better world. hopefully Labour are heading in that direction now, at the end of the day that's the only thing that matters.


Good, balanced post, Fordie.

On the bit I've highlighted, whilst you have a point about openly labelling those things as 'socialism' turning some people off, they are what I've always viewed as the essence of 'socialism'.

