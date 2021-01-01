Such as?



I was saying it half in jest, but...Increasing welfare benefitsCutting taxation for the lowest paid, whilst targeting tax dodging amongst the wealthy (as part of a broader campaign to address 'economic inequality')Reducing the retirement ageOpposes privatisation of public services (and supporting re-nationalising some services)Cutting VAT on fuel/energy and scrapping VAT on certain 'essentials'There are right-of-centre economic policies, too, I hasten to add (cutting Corporation Tax, for instance)The BNP also had no shortage of left-of-centre economic policies.Of course, both le Pen and the BNP were far-right on social issues, especially concerning immigration and nationalism.To add: this isn't me showing any support for le Pen or the BNP. I'd pluck my own eyes out with a rusty fork before I'd vote for either of the neo-fascists. But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.