Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1880 on: Today at 10:07:22 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:38:53 am
Tories out at any cost Labour pls don't implode yet again that is all thx you got my vote

(I want socialism but before that let's get rid of Tories

ALWAYS amazed at places that vote Tory. Welsh Tories???)

There isnt anywhere that doesnt have Tories, I think 4000 people in Walton voted Tory in the last GE, this blew my mind.
Wales voted for Brexit, many of the Welsh  seats that  turned blue were to punish pro remain Labour MPs.


Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1881 on: Today at 10:55:16 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 07:35:28 am
Starmer just to the left of Le Pen?
That sort of nonsense is why this thread inevitably gets closed.


Quite.

Many of Le Pen's economic policies are actually to the left of Starmer's

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1882 on: Today at 11:37:05 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:55:16 am

Quite.

Many of Le Pen's economic policies are actually to the left of Starmer's


Such as?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1883 on: Today at 11:52:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:37:05 am
Such as?


I was saying it half in jest, but...

Increasing welfare benefits
Cutting taxation for the lowest paid, whilst targeting tax dodging amongst the wealthy (as part of a broader campaign to address 'economic inequality')
Reducing the retirement age
Opposes privatisation of public services (and supporting re-nationalising some services)
Cutting VAT on fuel/energy and scrapping VAT on certain 'essentials'

There are right-of-centre economic policies, too, I hasten to add (cutting Corporation Tax, for instance)

The BNP also had no shortage of left-of-centre economic policies.

Of course, both le Pen and the BNP were far-right on social issues, especially concerning immigration and nationalism.


To add: this isn't me showing any support for le Pen or the BNP. I'd pluck my own eyes out with a rusty fork before I'd vote for either of the neo-fascists. But it does give another example of how 'left- and right-wing' labels can be simplistic.
