Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 46749 times)

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:58:44 am
Oh that  :lmao
Yeah always a joke when your pulled up.
Re: Labour Thread
I'm more inclined to side with Andy's POV on this.

Corbyn is your stereotypical middle-class/upper middle-class lefty internationalist, tied to some ideology that says the left is best everywhere regardless of what it is doing, and believes that everybody's priorities are the same as his, and if only someone like him was leader the people would take to the streets to free Palestine and overthrow the monarchy.

Like alot of people of his ilk, he has never actually needed a Labour government to help him out in life, so the nuts and bolts of what a centre-left government can do for people's lives, their areas, their kids schools, their local hospital, policing, etc are just not his priorities, because he just doesn't think that way. I'm sure he believed that his policies would make all of those things better, and I'm not saying he acted in bad faith or wanted to do anything but make those things better, but his mind and priorities just weren't tuned to those things but instead were aimed towards utopian international affairs. Anyone who doesn't share them just needs convincing, and if they can't be convinced they are simply not worth trying to win the approval of.

This is not an attitude unique to Corbyn. If you're doing okay in life and become an MP in a safe seat, and your passions are internationalist and utopian, and you have other similar minded people around you, you'll safely live in that bubble and devote your energies to it, safe in the apparent knowledge that you'll never have to tow a party line from the back benches or that your small group will ever have to wield authority. There is a freedom there, and you never feel the need to support what you see as a dilution of your beliefs if that utopian vision still sits out there somewhere.

But then you assume authority, and your small group ends up leading the Labour party, and you need to be a lot more than a champagne radical obsessing over stuff going on abroad. You also can't sell yourself as some champion of peace when the only things you rail against are things done by the West, whilst supporting or ignoring stuff going on elsewhere because it doesn't suit your rigid ideology to speak against it. This marks you out as not particularly bright, and not particularly savvy.

It was actually a shame he was the one who reaped the benefit of Labour members revolting against the poor candidates in that leadership election. The time was ripe for a proper candidate of the left to do something and change the party. The policies of the left are not unpopular IMO. People support a fairer tax system, they support nationalisation of certain industries, they support public spending if it makes a difference and they do not like certain elements of capitalist free market ideology and would support regulations to curb it. But most also quite like to think that the person on the ballot to be PM actually quite likes the country he or she wishes to lead, and doesn't wish it to be more like somewhere else instead. A cleverer, more working class (or lower middle class), less internationalist version of Corbyn could have succeeded, but the moment was wasted on the wrong man with the wrong priorities.

Starmer isn't perfect, far from it, and he and Labour will inherit a mess which will handcuff them in the short term, but on so many issues a Labour government will work for me and those like me in ways a Tory government never will. A diluted version of what I believe in is always better than something I completely oppose, and so the choice is always the same, vote for half of what you like or get everything you hate. Corbyn and co. never had that choice, it was hope for everything you love and oppose everything until you get it.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 12:20:35 pm
I'm more inclined to side with Andy's POV on this.

...snip!

What a load of utter bollocks!

Starmer is to the UK what Macron is to France: just a little further left than Le Pen!  He'll roll back on PR just like he has for pretty much everything else he said he'd do in his 10 point plan. A red fucking Tory!
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:05:54 pm
Yeah always a joke when your pulled up.


It was a jokily-presented observation, based on your paranoia about 'the far left'. Your anti-left zealotry reminds me of the witch-hunts in that McCarthy era.

Maybe I don't view them as the kind of threat you do, because you're further away from supporting leftist policies than I am.

I'll point out, though, that I'm not 'far-left' myself. Yet you've made digs (in respect of PR) about me being some dangerous far-left nut. It's water off a duck's back with me, but I'll note that you're of a more sensitive disposition in future, comrade.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 12:40:18 pm
...snip!

What a load of utter bollocks!

Starmer is to the UK what Macron is to France: just a little further left than Le Pen! He'll roll back on PR just like he has for pretty much everything else he said he'd do in his 10 point plan. A red fucking Tory!

 :thumbup
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 12:40:18 pm
...snip!

What a load of utter bollocks!

Starmer is to the UK what Macron is to France: just a little further left than Le Pen!  He'll roll back on PR just like he has for pretty much everything else he said he'd do in his 10 point plan. A red fucking Tory!

Any evidence whatsoever to back that up.

He's got working class parents, went to a decent school, worked hard in a worthwhile career and actually worked for a living and appears to be solidly left of centre.

Corbyn lived in a mansion, has never had a job outside politics, seems to care about Palestine and a load of other stuff no one else gives a shit about and has always had a cushy life with his £1M+ cushy house in London.

Corbyn was given his big chance and was pretty much ineffective and has damaged and continues to damage Labour at every turn. I asked before - what has Corbyn ever actually accomplished? What has he ever done to help the people of the UK - the people that it was his job to look after?
Re: Labour Thread
It's daft to call Starmer a Red Tory!  He's not.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:42:02 pm

It was a jokily-presented observation, based on your paranoia about 'the far left'. Your anti-left zealotry reminds me of the witch-hunts in that McCarthy era.

Maybe I don't view them as the kind of threat you do, because you're further away from supporting leftist policies than I am.

I'll point out, though, that I'm not 'far-left' myself. Yet you've made digs (in respect of PR) about me being some dangerous far-left nut. It's water off a duck's back with me, but I'll note that you're of a more sensitive disposition in future, comrade.
I think your a realist more than a far left nutcase.
That still doesn't mean you don't agree with the far left nutcases long term dreams, you just know it's never going to happen in todays world so the realist says we have to compromise.
I answered some of the points you made on the argument for PR. we even discussed the left breaking away from the Labour party and the demands they would make from the center left Labour party to form a coalition, we were both in a agreement over that, the difference of opinion was you believe the extreme left are reasonable people who are willing to compromise.
Am not Paranoid over Commies being under the bed, I think the majority of the people calling for PR do want the Torys out but that shouldn't automataccly make them in favour of PR as I always believed PR will be disasasterous for the far lefts dream of a Left wing government, lets be honest if the far left refuse to support Starmer then they hardly going to form a coalition with the Lib Dems. so that was the point I was making for months, I only moved to the far left support for PR to drag the Labour party to the left after you mentioned it which made me look at things differently. hang on, is this about stopping the Torys from wining total power or is this about the Left believing PR will give them more clout to drag the party over to the left, bit of research and you spot on, that's what many on the left believe, so no paranoia from me and the Commie discussion was just that, a discussion on whether Communism works , it had sod all to do with PR, you just used it to claim I was paranoid,  I just found it baffling why so many people on the extreme left support PR knowing the aren't very reasonable nor willing to compromise much. as I say you tipped me off on that one, I never gave it much thought till you mentioned it.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 12:40:18 pm
...snip!

What a load of utter bollocks!

Starmer is to the UK what Macron is to France: just a little further left than Le Pen!  He'll roll back on PR just like he has for pretty much everything else he said he'd do in his 10 point plan. A red fucking Tory!

Starmer a bit left of Le Pen, fine. Thought this was a thread worth engaging in, but such is life.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 12:20:35 pm
I'm more inclined to side with Andy's POV on this.

Corbyn is your stereotypical middle-class/upper middle-class lefty internationalist, tied to some ideology that says the left is best everywhere regardless of what it is doing, and believes that everybody's priorities are the same as his, and if only someone like him was leader the people would take to the streets to free Palestine and overthrow the monarchy.

Like alot of people of his ilk, he has never actually needed a Labour government to help him out in life, so the nuts and bolts of what a centre-left government can do for people's lives, their areas, their kids schools, their local hospital, policing, etc are just not his priorities, because he just doesn't think that way. I'm sure he believed that his policies would make all of those things better, and I'm not saying he acted in bad faith or wanted to do anything but make those things better, but his mind and priorities just weren't tuned to those things but instead were aimed towards utopian international affairs. Anyone who doesn't share them just needs convincing, and if they can't be convinced they are simply not worth trying to win the approval of.

This is not an attitude unique to Corbyn. If you're doing okay in life and become an MP in a safe seat, and your passions are internationalist and utopian, and you have other similar minded people around you, you'll safely live in that bubble and devote your energies to it, safe in the apparent knowledge that you'll never have to tow a party line from the back benches or that your small group will ever have to wield authority. There is a freedom there, and you never feel the need to support what you see as a dilution of your beliefs if that utopian vision still sits out there somewhere.

But then you assume authority, and your small group ends up leading the Labour party, and you need to be a lot more than a champagne radical obsessing over stuff going on abroad. You also can't sell yourself as some champion of peace when the only things you rail against are things done by the West, whilst supporting or ignoring stuff going on elsewhere because it doesn't suit your rigid ideology to speak against it. This marks you out as not particularly bright, and not particularly savvy.

It was actually a shame he was the one who reaped the benefit of Labour members revolting against the poor candidates in that leadership election. The time was ripe for a proper candidate of the left to do something and change the party. The policies of the left are not unpopular IMO. People support a fairer tax system, they support nationalisation of certain industries, they support public spending if it makes a difference and they do not like certain elements of capitalist free market ideology and would support regulations to curb it. But most also quite like to think that the person on the ballot to be PM actually quite likes the country he or she wishes to lead, and doesn't wish it to be more like somewhere else instead. A cleverer, more working class (or lower middle class), less internationalist version of Corbyn could have succeeded, but the moment was wasted on the wrong man with the wrong priorities.
Really well expressed post on Corbyn and people like him (and their limitations with domestic policy). i think as a country though, his sort are let off a bit and taken on good faith (which they no longer deserve) that interested in making things better internationally.

When one digs into his international interests for around five to ten minutes they quickly realise his long and storied history of siding with autocratic dictators based (hidden behind untrue socialist window dressing/propaganda) - whether it's Chavez, Maduro, Castro, Rouhani, Asad and even Putin - over the populations (including socialists/civil society/trade unions) of Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and Syria.

It's an important characteristic that helps explain why he's more usefully defined politically as a StopTheWar stalwart than an internationalist socialist. Those on his part of the left side of the horse shoe don't want Syrians attending or talking at events about Russia and Asad bombing Syrians. They don't want democracy/civil liberty activists from Iran - they don't even want trade unionists - they instead invite people associated with the regime. They won't condemn the cuban state incarcerating and beating protesting workers, instead they'll invite delegates of the state to tea time events at parliament - not to hold them to account, but to help them launder their image. They'll go on visits to venzuela, they'll even lend their name and positions to try to legitimise stolen undemocratic elections (because state-induced famine and refugee crises are tolerable to corbyn and his type, in return for a regime that agrees with him that the west is a bastard).

His position is easily understood as a voluntarily-ill educated upper class man whose simple and mostly docile manner has fooled some people into thinking he's 'decent'/'well intentioned' - when in actuality he's an unpleasant man with no regard (or active disregard) for the people who have to deal with the dictatorships he goes to bat for. A privileged toff who is happy to present himself as an internationalist, but never actually did the work (instead he took the shortcut to just take money from iranian and russian state propogandists instead, to actively harm those populations)
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 12:40:18 pm
...snip!

What a load of utter bollocks!

Starmer is to the UK what Macron is to France: just a little further left than Le Pen!  He'll roll back on PR just like he has for pretty much everything else he said he'd do in his 10 point plan. A red fucking Tory!

Oh do fuck off!

Disagree with his policies all you like - this is a place for good debate - but placing him even close to Le Pen in terms of his politics is disingenuous at best and simply looking for an argument at worst.

There are plenty here, such as Nobby and Kennys Jacket, who disagree massively with Starmer but they put the effort in to discuss it in greater terms than just screaming "Red fucking Tory" like we are on Twitter.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Macc77 on Yesterday at 12:20:35 pm
I'm more inclined to side with Andy's POV on this.

Corbyn is your stereotypical middle-class/upper middle-class lefty internationalist, tied to some ideology that says the left is best everywhere regardless of what it is doing, and believes that everybody's priorities are the same as his, and if only someone like him was leader the people would take to the streets to free Palestine and overthrow the monarchy.

Like alot of people of his ilk, he has never actually needed a Labour government to help him out in life, so the nuts and bolts of what a centre-left government can do for people's lives, their areas, their kids schools, their local hospital, policing, etc are just not his priorities, because he just doesn't think that way. I'm sure he believed that his policies would make all of those things better, and I'm not saying he acted in bad faith or wanted to do anything but make those things better, but his mind and priorities just weren't tuned to those things but instead were aimed towards utopian international affairs. Anyone who doesn't share them just needs convincing, and if they can't be convinced they are simply not worth trying to win the approval of.

This is not an attitude unique to Corbyn. If you're doing okay in life and become an MP in a safe seat, and your passions are internationalist and utopian, and you have other similar minded people around you, you'll safely live in that bubble and devote your energies to it, safe in the apparent knowledge that you'll never have to tow a party line from the back benches or that your small group will ever have to wield authority. There is a freedom there, and you never feel the need to support what you see as a dilution of your beliefs if that utopian vision still sits out there somewhere.

But then you assume authority, and your small group ends up leading the Labour party, and you need to be a lot more than a champagne radical obsessing over stuff going on abroad. You also can't sell yourself as some champion of peace when the only things you rail against are things done by the West, whilst supporting or ignoring stuff going on elsewhere because it doesn't suit your rigid ideology to speak against it. This marks you out as not particularly bright, and not particularly savvy.

It was actually a shame he was the one who reaped the benefit of Labour members revolting against the poor candidates in that leadership election. The time was ripe for a proper candidate of the left to do something and change the party. The policies of the left are not unpopular IMO. People support a fairer tax system, they support nationalisation of certain industries, they support public spending if it makes a difference and they do not like certain elements of capitalist free market ideology and would support regulations to curb it. But most also quite like to think that the person on the ballot to be PM actually quite likes the country he or she wishes to lead, and doesn't wish it to be more like somewhere else instead. A cleverer, more working class (or lower middle class), less internationalist version of Corbyn could have succeeded, but the moment was wasted on the wrong man with the wrong priorities.

Starmer isn't perfect, far from it, and he and Labour will inherit a mess which will handcuff them in the short term, but on so many issues a Labour government will work for me and those like me in ways a Tory government never will. A diluted version of what I believe in is always better than something I completely oppose, and so the choice is always the same, vote for half of what you like or get everything you hate. Corbyn and co. never had that choice, it was hope for everything you love and oppose everything until you get it.


Seems fair.

Forwards not backwards though.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:05:54 pm
Yeah always a joke when your pulled up.
fordie, what's up with you? I've given Nobby far more stick the past couple of months over two or three issues, but he never reacted anything like this. It was just some rather gentle ribbing. I don't understand why you are taking so personally differences over genuinely held opinions on PR. I should add, I don't see (at least at RAWK) people arguing for PR for the sole/primary reason to stick it to the Tories. Rather, we just feel that whilst no system is perfect, PR is intrinsically more democratic. And if PR should turn out to help prevent such an anti-democratic party taking power again, well we will shed no tears. Irrespective, we just feel that, on balance, PR is the better and more democratic way to go. And you do not agree. And that's OK, surely!?
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 12:40:18 pm
...snip!

What a load of utter bollocks!

Starmer is to the UK what Macron is to France: just a little further left than Le Pen!  He'll roll back on PR just like he has for pretty much everything else he said he'd do in his 10 point plan. A red fucking Tory!
It's a real shame when someone takes the time and effort to put together their thoughts in a post like that, and someone like you comes along and responds with a couple of half arsed insults they probably copied from social media.
Re: Labour Thread
Corbo is like a provincial vicar, but instead of talking theological bollocks that only gives comfort to the similarly deluded, he talks political bollocks that gives comfort only to the similarly deluded. He's not really quick enough on his feet to deal with questions from non-believers and comes across as a bit thick, intransigent, and as not having even fully thought through some of his pet themes. Probably would still have done a better job than Johnson or Truss though.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:56:28 pm
Any evidence whatsoever to back that up.

He's got working class parents, went to a decent school, worked hard in a worthwhile career and actually worked for a living and appears to be solidly left of centre.

Corbyn lived in a mansion, has never had a job outside politics, seems to care about Palestine and a load of other stuff no one else gives a shit about and has always had a cushy life with his £1M+ cushy house in London.

Corbyn was given his big chance and was pretty much ineffective and has damaged and continues to damage Labour at every turn. I asked before - what has Corbyn ever actually accomplished? What has he ever done to help the people of the UK - the people that it was his job to look after?


Whatever your viewpoint is on Corbyn - and I'm on record many times stating I'm not a fan - there's a couple of misrepresentations there.

His parents weren't some landed gentry. His dad was an engineer and mum a teacher. Both were Labour members and peace campaigners. His dad's engineering specialism helped him earn a decent income, but they weren't particularly wealthy. Very middle-class than any hint of upper-class. They bought an old 5-bed farmhouse in the former grounds of an old aristocratic estate in a cheap area of the country. The house was apparently a little tumble-down, having been a guest house. (in it's done-up state, it was up for sale in 2016 for £650k - www.shropshirestar.com/news/property/2016/12/06/labour-leader-jeremy-corbyns-childhood-home-in-shropshire-for-sale/ )

Of course, the RWM wasn't short of articles portraying his family as 'lods of the manor' and Corbyn being 'posh' (his brother talked of them being 'country bumpkins who, when visiting London, didn't know how lifts worked)

His house in London is modest in size, and he's lived there for years. It's not his fault that house price inflation has outstripped both other price increases and wage rises by several factors. Even 2-bed flats in that area can go for over £1m.

Again, you're falling into the RWM trap of believing the headlines that Corbyn's a hypocrite millionaire.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:56:57 pm
I think your a realist more than a far left nutcase.
That still doesn't mean you don't agree with the far left nutcases long term dreams, you just know it's never going to happen in todays world so the realist says we have to compromise.
I answered some of the points you made on the argument for PR. we even discussed the left breaking away from the Labour party and the demands they would make from the center left Labour party to form a coalition, we were both in a agreement over that, the difference of opinion was you believe the extreme left are reasonable people who are willing to compromise.
Am not Paranoid over Commies being under the bed, I think the majority of the people calling for PR do want the Torys out but that shouldn't automataccly make them in favour of PR as I always believed PR will be disasasterous for the far lefts dream of a Left wing government, lets be honest if the far left refuse to support Starmer then they hardly going to form a coalition with the Lib Dems. so that was the point I was making for months, I only moved to the far left support for PR to drag the Labour party to the left after you mentioned it which made me look at things differently. hang on, is this about stopping the Torys from wining total power or is this about the Left believing PR will give them more clout to drag the party over to the left, bit of research and you spot on, that's what many on the left believe, so no paranoia from me and the Commie discussion was just that, a discussion on whether Communism works , it had sod all to do with PR, you just used it to claim I was paranoid,  I just found it baffling why so many people on the extreme left support PR knowing the aren't very reasonable nor willing to compromise much. as I say you tipped me off on that one, I never gave it much thought till you mentioned it.


Thanks for the reply, mate. Let's put this behind us and move on, yes? I don't want to fall out with anyone on here.

Re: Labour Thread
I read Momentum's reaction on twitter fortunately/unfortunately I've been blocked by those wonderful people at Novara Media. But I digress Momentum say 'Labour is a democratic socialist party it's written on our membership cards'. So it is and quite right too! It should be!

And who was it that first introduced for that to be written on the membership cards? That'd be that neo-liberal Blair and the new Clause 4!  ;D ;D ;D
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:31:04 pm

Whatever your viewpoint is on Corbyn - and I'm on record many times stating I'm not a fan - there's a couple of misrepresentations there.

His parents weren't some landed gentry. His dad was an engineer and mum a teacher. Both were Labour members and peace campaigners. His dad's engineering specialism helped him earn a decent income, but they weren't particularly wealthy. Very middle-class than any hint of upper-class. They bought an old 5-bed farmhouse in the former grounds of an old aristocratic estate in a cheap area of the country. The house was apparently a little tumble-down, having been a guest house. (in it's done-up state, it was up for sale in 2016 for £650k - www.shropshirestar.com/news/property/2016/12/06/labour-leader-jeremy-corbyns-childhood-home-in-shropshire-for-sale/ )

Of course, the RWM wasn't short of articles portraying his family as 'lods of the manor' and Corbyn being 'posh' (his brother talked of them being 'country bumpkins who, when visiting London, didn't know how lifts worked)

His house in London is modest in size, and he's lived there for years. It's not his fault that house price inflation has outstripped both other price increases and wage rises by several factors. Even 2-bed flats in that area can go for over £1m.

Again, you're falling into the RWM trap of believing the headlines that Corbyn's a hypocrite millionaire.

And I ask again - what has Corbyn actually ever done to help the people of the UK?
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:39:47 pm
And I ask again - what has Corbyn actually ever done to help the people of the UK?


It's not for want of trying, but he's never been in power. He was marginalised under Blair/Brown. And didn't quite make it to No10.

But the policies he proposed (stick to the 2017 manifesto; the 2019 was a dog's breakfast  ;D) would have made life better for more people that Blair/Brown did.



Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:56:28 pm
Any evidence whatsoever to back that up.

He's got working class parents, went to a decent school, worked hard in a worthwhile career and actually worked for a living and appears to be solidly left of centre.

Corbyn lived in a mansion, has never had a job outside politics, seems to care about Palestine and a load of other stuff no one else gives a shit about and has always had a cushy life with his £1M+ cushy house in London.

Corbyn was given his big chance and was pretty much ineffective and has damaged and continues to damage Labour at every turn. I asked before - what has Corbyn ever actually accomplished? What has he ever done to help the people of the UK - the people that it was his job to look after?
And Margaret Thatcher's dad was a greengrocer. So what?

What has any other Labour leader in modern times except Blair actually accomplished?  How could he help people in the UK if he's not in power? Why do his constituents who live in their cushy £1m+ houses in erm...let me see...a central London borough where houses are expensive!!...continue to vote for him?

When people show you who they are, believe them.  Starmer shows you who he is at every turn. Left of centre my eye!
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 01:28:39 pm
It's a real shame when someone takes the time and effort to put together their thoughts in a post like that, and someone like you comes along and responds with a couple of half arsed insults they probably copied from social media.
Yes a real shame!
Re: Labour Thread
Corbyn did seem to have a privileged upbringing, but I dont think pointing out that the current house hes living in is worth seven figures helps any argument centred around his cushy lifestyle. That its worth anywhere near that amount is an absolute joke and just goes to show how much of a racket the London housing market actually is.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:24:10 pm
fordie, what's up with you? I've given Nobby far more stick the past couple of months over two or three issues, but he never reacted anything like this. It was just some rather gentle ribbing. I don't understand why you are taking so personally differences over genuinely held opinions on PR. I should add, I don't see (at least at RAWK) people arguing for PR for the sole/primary reason to stick it to the Tories. Rather, we just feel that whilst no system is perfect, PR is intrinsically more democratic. And if PR should turn out to help prevent such an anti-democratic party taking power again, well we will shed no tears. Irrespective, we just feel that, on balance, PR is the better and more democratic way to go. And you do not agree. And that's OK, surely!?
It wasn't about a difference of opinion Jiminy, ive been attacked by idiots many times and it doesn't both me, I don't look at Nobby as a idiot, he's posted many brilliant posts ive agreed with and many ive disagreed with and never had a problem with it.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:42:33 pm

It's not for want of trying, but he's never been in power. He was marginalised under Blair/Brown. And didn't quite make it to No10.

But the policies he proposed (stick to the 2017 manifesto; the 2019 was a dog's breakfast  ;D) would have made life better for more people that Blair/Brown did.





So nothing then is what we're saying. If you have never been in power then you can affect nothing. If Corbyn was as popular as his supporters felt then he'd be in power. He had to face the worst government this country has ever seen as well. It seemed like an open goal to me. People can talk about him being torpedoed by his own party, but he just came across to many as a bumbling incompetent.

Which is really sad. I had high hopes for him and I had a real enthusiasm for his message, but he was shite at his job. Imagine if we'd had a great leader ready to step in that the time. What a difference that would have made, but we ended up with that useless duffer instead. Andy Burnham or one or two others could have made a real difference.

Let's hope that this leader we have no can finally kick these dogturds out of Number 10.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 01:43:19 pm
And Margaret Thatcher's dad was a greengrocer. So what?

What has any other Labour leader in modern times except Blair actually accomplished?  How could he help people in the UK if he's not in power? Why do his constituents who live in their cushy £1m+ houses in erm...let me see...a central London borough where houses are expensive!!...continue to vote for him?

When people show you who they are, believe them.  Starmer shows you who he is at every turn. Left of centre my eye!

Yes he's clearly left of centre. What proof have you got that he isn't?
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:32:22 pm

Thanks for the reply, mate. Let's put this behind us and move on, yes? I don't want to fall out with anyone on here.
Yeah, lets put it in the past.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 01:51:09 pm
It wasn't about a difference of opinion Jiminy, ive been attacked by idiots many times and it doesn't both me, I don't look at Nobby as a idiot, he's posted many brilliant posts ive agreed with and many ive disagreed with and never had a problem with it.
Well, you both seem to have sorted it out. After all, we have far more in common that we have differences.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:59:11 pm
Well, you both seem to have sorted it out. After all, we have far more in common that we have differences.

That's the thing. Broadly speaking we all believe in a Socialist System and we all want the best for the country and the people of this country. There are far, far more things that we have in common than against.

That's the biggest problem I have with Corbyn - he's really got everyone at each others throats about the smallest differences.

I have been called a 'Red Tory' a couple of times online and that's fine, but if someone said it to me in 'real life' I'd be dragging them outside for a little chat about it.

Re: Labour Thread
The jury is still very much out for me on Starmer, but his job is to lead the Labour Party to victory in an election, so its to be expected that he does everything he can to show the public that the party is no longer influenced by the groups who were in charge during an embarrassing election defeat last time out. If that means he has to go for the left and take accusations of being right wing on the chin then he genuinely wont care because the task at hand is bigger than upsetting some people. The game is the game.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:51:41 pm
So nothing then is what we're saying. If you have never been in power then you can affect nothing. If Corbyn was as popular as his supporters felt then he'd be in power. He had to face the worst government this country has ever seen as well. It seemed like an open goal to me. People can talk about him being torpedoed by his own party, but he just came across to many as a bumbling incompetent.

Which is really sad. I had high hopes for him and I had a real enthusiasm for his message, but he was shite at his job. Imagine if we'd had a great leader ready to step in that the time. What a difference that would have made, but we ended up with that useless duffer instead. Andy Burnham or one or two others could have made a real difference.

Let's hope that this leader we have no can finally kick these dogturds out of Number 10.
Honestly Andy, you post some really bizarre stuff at times.  I'm not saying that what you've said above is bizarre but the point that many people make about Corbyn that people who denigrate him or his policies seem to miss, is that the media is controlled by the establishment. There was no interest from them in how his policies might work just stupid stuff like photoshopping him in a Russian Cossack hat while ignoring and/or excusing the disinformation, lies, racism and corruption of Johnson's Tory government, and giving a voice to the likes of Frottage. Tony Evans is right: the people in this country are subservient by nature, bowing down to those in power.

Nonetheless, as I always say when people are complaining about cost of living, house prices, immigrants or whatever the media is shoving in their faces...it's what the people voted for! You get what you deserve.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 02:08:38 pm
The jury is still very much out for me on Starmer, but his job is to lead the Labour Party to victory in an election, so its to be expected that he does everything he can to show the public that the party is no longer influenced by the groups who were in charge during an embarrassing election defeat last time out. If that means he has to go for the left and take accusations of being right wing on the chin then he genuinely wont care because the task at hand is bigger than upsetting some people. The game is the game.


What if all the more left-leaning people then decide not to vote Labour, as the party no longer represents their politics/values
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:34:22 pm

What if all the more left-leaning people then decide not to vote Labour, as the party no longer represents their politics/values

If all left-leaning people didnt vote Labour in the next election then it would obviously have a massive impact on Labours chances of winning, but its unlikely isnt it? Some will spoil their ballot or vote against Labour, but I doubt it will be so many that it fucks Labour up. There will be more people who hold their nose and vote the Tories out than there will be people who take a principled stance because of Corbyns treatment. And in the meantime, there will almost certainly be a load of people who change their vote from Tory or Lib Dem to Labour.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:34:22 pm
What if all the more left-leaning people then decide not to vote Labour, as the party no longer represents their politics/values
Is this a genuine what if? Because there's quite a salient recent example we can examine
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/jun/18/key-points-from-review-of-2019-labour-election-defeat

The answer being that Labour might suffer a 'once in a century' scale defeat that saw them lose 60 seats while in opposition to a not very popular incumbent government.
Re: Labour Thread
Starmer's speech today on purging the party of its former anti-semites

https://action.labour.org.uk/page/122396/action/1?ea.tracking.id=campaign-email&utm_medium=email&utm_source=en&utm_campaign=MESSAGE-EHRCAnnouncement-AllMember&utm_content=MESSAGE-EHRCAnnouncement-AllMember&ea.url.id=6271722

I expect there will be a few die-hards on the Far Left who believe that there was no anti-semitism in the LP, or even that anti-semitism is impossible for a socialist to feel. But not many. There's a been a lot of education in recent times on this and too much evidence to the contrary.

I'm glad Starmer has made this a big thing - not just because any form of racism is despicable, but because purveyors of anti-semitism are symbolic of something sicker and more unnerving, even beyond racial hatred. They introduce an irrational and conspiracy obsessed mind-set into politics and turn genuine questions about the inequality of power and wealth into questions about a Jewish or Zionist cabal. They reduce complex phenomena to one thing - the power of Israel, or Rothschild or the "Zionist control of the media". They make the political culture stupid (as well as dangerous to Jews). Under Corbyn that was what the Labour party was becoming - stupid.

So, well done Starmer. Some of these evicted anti-semites will join genuinely anti-semitic left-wing organisations in future, some will no doubt drift over to Fascism (as they have always done in the past), but many will reflect and either shut-up or come back as better people.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:26:12 pm



Which bit is making you laugh, or is it all of it?

Harder question: Why?
Re: Labour Thread
Today is an important day for Starmer

He promised something, and he deliveredthats an important message for the electorate to hear about the government in waiting
Re: Labour Thread
Whilst I dont personally dislike Corbyn, I dont really see the point of him sticking around as an MP now. He may have a chance of winning that seat as an independent, but Id question whats in it for him or anybody else to do so.

He would be an MP without a party, with no real purpose, power or prospects of a cabinet position, and will be 75+ during the next Parliament cycle. Hes had his time in the spotlight and there is nothing more he can add to British politics inside the House of Commons.



Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: RobinHood on Today at 12:20:07 am
Whilst I dont personally dislike Corbyn, I dont really see the point of him sticking around as an MP now. He may have a chance of winning that seat as an independent, but Id question whats in it for him or anybody else to do so.

He would be an MP without a party, with no real purpose, power or prospects of a cabinet position, and will be 75+ during the next Parliament cycle. Hes had his time in the spotlight and there is nothing more he can add to British politics inside the House of Commons.

It's his livelihood. He's never had a job outside politics. After he jibbed out of college, he went into union politics, then local politics, then Westminster, where he's been since 1983.
