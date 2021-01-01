I'm more inclined to side with Andy's POV on this.



Corbyn is your stereotypical middle-class/upper middle-class lefty internationalist, tied to some ideology that says the left is best everywhere regardless of what it is doing, and believes that everybody's priorities are the same as his, and if only someone like him was leader the people would take to the streets to free Palestine and overthrow the monarchy.



Like alot of people of his ilk, he has never actually needed a Labour government to help him out in life, so the nuts and bolts of what a centre-left government can do for people's lives, their areas, their kids schools, their local hospital, policing, etc are just not his priorities, because he just doesn't think that way. I'm sure he believed that his policies would make all of those things better, and I'm not saying he acted in bad faith or wanted to do anything but make those things better, but his mind and priorities just weren't tuned to those things but instead were aimed towards utopian international affairs. Anyone who doesn't share them just needs convincing, and if they can't be convinced they are simply not worth trying to win the approval of.



This is not an attitude unique to Corbyn. If you're doing okay in life and become an MP in a safe seat, and your passions are internationalist and utopian, and you have other similar minded people around you, you'll safely live in that bubble and devote your energies to it, safe in the apparent knowledge that you'll never have to tow a party line from the back benches or that your small group will ever have to wield authority. There is a freedom there, and you never feel the need to support what you see as a dilution of your beliefs if that utopian vision still sits out there somewhere.



But then you assume authority, and your small group ends up leading the Labour party, and you need to be a lot more than a champagne radical obsessing over stuff going on abroad. You also can't sell yourself as some champion of peace when the only things you rail against are things done by the West, whilst supporting or ignoring stuff going on elsewhere because it doesn't suit your rigid ideology to speak against it. This marks you out as not particularly bright, and not particularly savvy.



It was actually a shame he was the one who reaped the benefit of Labour members revolting against the poor candidates in that leadership election. The time was ripe for a proper candidate of the left to do something and change the party. The policies of the left are not unpopular IMO. People support a fairer tax system, they support nationalisation of certain industries, they support public spending if it makes a difference and they do not like certain elements of capitalist free market ideology and would support regulations to curb it. But most also quite like to think that the person on the ballot to be PM actually quite likes the country he or she wishes to lead, and doesn't wish it to be more like somewhere else instead. A cleverer, more working class (or lower middle class), less internationalist version of Corbyn could have succeeded, but the moment was wasted on the wrong man with the wrong priorities.



Starmer isn't perfect, far from it, and he and Labour will inherit a mess which will handcuff them in the short term, but on so many issues a Labour government will work for me and those like me in ways a Tory government never will. A diluted version of what I believe in is always better than something I completely oppose, and so the choice is always the same, vote for half of what you like or get everything you hate. Corbyn and co. never had that choice, it was hope for everything you love and oppose everything until you get it.



