Online John C

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 08:57:08 pm »
If you're wondering where the post went it was me that deleted it  :wave
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 09:01:18 pm »
Anyone watch the movie Denial on tv last night,  true story about Holocaust denier David Irving sueing prof Debrah Lipstadt for libel. on BBC Iplayer now, brilliant riveting movie but also a education on holocaust denial.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline rob1966

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 09:06:55 pm »
As far as I'm aware, the Holocaust specifically refers to the persecution and murder the Jews and that is why the focus is on the six million. The Jews had been getting blamed since 1918 for Germany losing WW1, Army top brass spread tales blaming them for stabbing Germany in the back, Hitler hated the Jews anyway, bought into the myth, as early as 1920 referred to Jews as germs. He blamed the Jews for everything and had promised to purge Germany of the Jews, which led to the mass extermination. No-one can agree when the Holocaust started, but 1933 seems to be an accepted year.

I Googled tonight and found the T4 programme, where they murdered around 250,000 disabled, mentally ill people and criminals of non German origin between 1939 and 1941. It looks like this was how they perfected the execution methods used in the death camps.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 09:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:52:00 pm
I know that mate, there was also a programme of eradication of the disabled too as they were seen as a burden and the Nazi's wanted to carry out experiments on them.

Many groups suffered.


First they came for the socialists...

It was political opponents who were the first victims. Trade unionists, Roma, homosexuals, mentally and physically disabled soon followed.

And, of course Jews, who initially suffered persecution but not wholesale imprisonment in labour/concentration camps.

Whilst all groups suffered, the Nazis literally devised a plan to murder as many Jews as possible. They had to revise methods of execution as they were concerned for the mental health of Third Reich soldiers doing the executions.

The details of The Final Solution To The Jewish Question were thrashed out at the Wannsee Conference in January 1942 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wannsee_Conference). The film Conspiracy (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conspiracy_(2001_film)) is superb, if totally chilling in how it depicts the attitude of banality amongst some of the participants toward the issue of murdering millions of human beings.

I cannot begin to fathom the inhumanity within the Nazis.

I think the Holocaust should be primarily focused on the Jewish deaths, but to also include the other victims in remembrance.

We also cannot forget the hateful disdain Hitler and the Nazis held for Skavic people, too. Up to 20-25m Russians and other Slavic people died in WW2
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 10:24:21 pm »
I'm finding KJ's fury here grotesque.
Online Robinred

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 10:38:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:21 pm
I'm finding KJ's fury here grotesque.

Me too. You previously used the term odd - and I think you were being circumspect. I think its beyond odd - its perverse. He needs to explain why he got so upset, because any rational reading of Holocaust history rightly focuses on the facts regarding the final solution - which in no way diminishes the Nazis abhorrent use of death camps to kill other victims. For the record, I may be less than objective; my father was Jewish.
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #1726 on: Today at 10:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:21 pm
I'm finding KJ's fury here grotesque.

For being pissed off that persecuted groups(one of which Im a member). were excluded from someones thoughts?

OK.
Online Kenny's Jacket

« Reply #1727 on: Today at 10:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:38:12 pm
Me too. You previously used the term odd - and I think you were being circumspect. I think its beyond odd - its perverse. He needs to explain why he got so upset, because any rational reading of Holocaust history rightly focuses on the facts regarding the final solution - which in no way diminishes the Nazis abhorrent use of death camps to kill other victims. For the record, I may be less than objective; my father was Jewish.

Ive absolutely not wanted to upset anyone, particularly anyone Jewish.  If its caused you distress I apologise.
Offline Sangria

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 11:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:39:17 pm
For being pissed off that persecuted groups(one of which Im a member). were excluded from someones thoughts?

OK.


It's reminiscent of "All lives matter", whose proponents rage over "Black lives matter".
