As far as I'm aware, the Holocaust specifically refers to the persecution and murder the Jews and that is why the focus is on the six million. The Jews had been getting blamed since 1918 for Germany losing WW1, Army top brass spread tales blaming them for stabbing Germany in the back, Hitler hated the Jews anyway, bought into the myth, as early as 1920 referred to Jews as germs. He blamed the Jews for everything and had promised to purge Germany of the Jews, which led to the mass extermination. No-one can agree when the Holocaust started, but 1933 seems to be an accepted year.



I Googled tonight and found the T4 programme, where they murdered around 250,000 disabled, mentally ill people and criminals of non German origin between 1939 and 1941. It looks like this was how they perfected the execution methods used in the death camps.