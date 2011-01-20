I know that mate, there was also a programme of eradication of the disabled too as they were seen as a burden and the Nazi's wanted to carry out experiments on them.
Many groups suffered.
First they came for the socialists...
It was political opponents who were the first victims. Trade unionists, Roma, homosexuals, mentally and physically disabled soon followed.
And, of course Jews, who initially suffered persecution but not wholesale imprisonment in labour/concentration camps.
Whilst all groups suffered, the Nazis literally devised a plan to murder as many Jews as possible. They had to revise methods of execution as they were concerned for the mental health of Third Reich soldiers doing the executions.
The details of The Final Solution To The Jewish Question
were thrashed out at the Wannsee Conference in January 1942 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wannsee_Conference
). The film Conspiracy (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conspiracy_(2001_film
)) is superb, if totally chilling in how it depicts the attitude of banality amongst some of the participants toward the issue of murdering millions of human beings.
I cannot begin to fathom the inhumanity within the Nazis.
I think the Holocaust should be primarily focused on the Jewish deaths, but to also include the other victims in remembrance.
We also cannot forget the hateful disdain Hitler and the Nazis held for Skavic people, too. Up to 20-25m Russians and other Slavic people died in WW2