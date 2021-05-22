« previous next »
Labour Thread

oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1600 on: Today at 02:57:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:16:25 pm
Did we have a bad healthcare system between 2000-2010.
Of course but we threw all that away over the last 12 yrs and it will take years to sort out.
That's another thing we can praise this Labour leadership for. first leadership to tackle the "They are all as bad as each other" attacks.
Now they are arguing the link between Health care and pressure on the NHS, this wasn't made recently. it was being argued last year during PMQT. Labour MPs asking the Tory minister for meetings to discuss the link between chopping care and the pressure it causes on the NHS.
I won't accept everyone in the past knew care services took the pressure off the NHS, I was banging on ago about it on here years ago making the argument of slashing social care is a false economy as it just leads to far more expensive care in hospital, doctors full up but all we heard is we can't keep throwing money at the NHS as if that was the problem.. This was never theory it was something we suffered during the Thatcher period we never learned from.
Streeting gets it, very few did, he was spot on when he said here's the kicker,  not treating people when they fall ill actually costs the country more money in the end as they require more expensive care over a longer period. then theres the suffering waiting. the anger and frustration just getting a doctors appointment.
The NHS does need more money so does social care but something needs to be done as soon as Labour take power. no reason for bringing in more radical change. are people against radical change or do they still want to go back to the old vicious cycle. what Labour are doing goes far more deeper than just getting the NHS back on track, they have now proved the austerity cuts to care etc actually costs the country more money in the long run. it leads to suffering. people talk about massive steps forward, that is a massive step forward.
Last Edit: Today at 03:16:47 pm by oldfordie
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.
He's four months old.

He's four months old.

Al 666

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1601 on: Today at 03:40:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:45:35 pm
I have no idea what Spanish people are like in this regard, but can you imagine the amount of pointless consultations with specialists if the Great British Public could book their own appointments with specialists after 'doing their own research' on the Internet? :o

Surely it would be a good thing that people with specialised problems see specialists rather than allround GPs. What happens now is you ring up your GP someone gets back to you by phone and then you get to see a specialist. Surely it would be better to cut out the bureaucracy and leave GP's to treat people who are actually ill.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1602 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:40:34 pm
Surely it would be a good thing that people with specialised problems see specialists rather than allround GPs. What happens now is you ring up your GP someone gets back to you by phone and then you get to see a specialist. Surely it would be better to cut out the bureaucracy and leave GP's to treat people who are actually ill.
How reliable do you expect the Great British Public will be at choosing the correct specialist? And how many will have completed relevant preliminary tests which will aid their consultation with their chosen specialist?

Obviously, the bottleneck with GPs must be resolved. But increasing inefficiency in how specialists' time is utilised is surely not the answer.
Machae

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1603 on: Today at 04:00:06 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:50:43 pm
How reliable do you expect the Great British Public will be at choosing the correct specialist? And how many will have completed relevant preliminary tests which will aid their consultation with their chosen specialist?

Obviously, the bottleneck with GPs must be resolved. But increasing inefficiency in how specialists' time is utilised is surely not the answer.

Right now the receptionist decides whether you need an appointment or not. Send a picture of the rash on your cock
Clint Eastwood

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1604 on: Today at 04:11:56 pm
Quote from: Snail on Today at 01:37:43 pm


Fucking clown.
This here is my main issue. Have Labour actually spoken to anyone with any medical knowledge before coming out with statements like this? They are likely to be our next government and theyre talking like lay folk sat at the pub.

Theres a reason why back pain is triaged by medics before referral to physio. As for internal bleeding, I agree you shouldnt be seeing your GP, because you should be going to A&E. Idiotic.

Wes Streetings comment yesterday about the NHS has been run by doctors for too long is absolute tripe too. He has an agenda and its extremely weird.

Still no further development on the plans to double medical student numbers. No explanation of where they will study, and if theyll increase training posts.

Streeting is costing Labour the support of healthcare workers. Personally, Ive gone from a strong supporter of Starmer to indifference.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1605 on: Today at 04:18:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:40:34 pm
Surely it would be a good thing that people with specialised problems see specialists rather than allround GPs. What happens now is you ring up your GP someone gets back to you by phone and then you get to see a specialist. Surely it would be better to cut out the bureaucracy and leave GP's to treat people who are actually ill.
Depending on the cause, back pain could require a physio, a rheumatologist, a neurologist, a neurosurgeon, a general surgeon, a urologist. Some can probably be referred non-urgently to be seen in a few weeks, and some might need to attend A&E immediately. Some might need further imaging or tests to help aid diagnosis and determine what speciality to refer to (if it even needs referral).

Is it a good use of a specialists time to see a patient with back pain and have to order all basic tests to aid diagnosis and management, which could have been done by the GP already?

The waiting lists are already saturated.

The attitude of Streeting and Starmer isnt far off the same shown by anti-vax/anti-lockdown people. Theres a reason why we have experts.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1606 on: Today at 04:27:51 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 04:00:06 pm
Right now the receptionist decides whether you need an appointment or not. Send a picture of the rash on your cock
I believe I have already acknowledged that the bottleneck occurring at GP surgeries must be resolved. But I see no point in creating a new and completely unnecessary stressor for the NHS.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1607 on: Today at 04:32:08 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:11:56 pm
This here is my main issue. Have Labour actually spoken to anyone with any medical knowledge before coming out with statements like this? They are likely to be our next government and theyre talking like lay folk sat at the pub.

Theres a reason why back pain is triaged by medics before referral to physio. As for internal bleeding, I agree you shouldnt be seeing your GP, because you should be going to A&E. Idiotic.

Wes Streetings comment yesterday about the NHS has been run by doctors for too long is absolute tripe too. He has an agenda and its extremely weird.

Still no further development on the plans to double medical student numbers. No explanation of where they will study, and if theyll increase training posts.

Streeting is costing Labour the support of healthcare workers. Personally, Ive gone from a strong supporter of Starmer to indifference.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:18:45 pm
Depending on the cause, back pain could require a physio, a rheumatologist, a neurologist, a neurosurgeon, a general surgeon, a urologist. Some can probably be referred non-urgently to be seen in a few weeks, and some might need to attend A&E immediately. Some might need further imaging or tests to help aid diagnosis and determine what speciality to refer to (if it even needs referral).

Is it a good use of a specialists time to see a patient with back pain and have to order all basic tests to aid diagnosis and management, which could have been done by the GP already?

The waiting lists are already saturated.

The attitude of Streeting and Starmer isnt far off the same shown by anti-vax/anti-lockdown people. Theres a reason why we have experts.
Exactly. This, frankly, should be common sense. I don't know about Streeting (I don't live in the UK), but I thought Starmer was more intelligent than this.
Last Edit: Today at 04:33:54 pm by Jiminy Cricket
Al 666

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1608 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:18:45 pm
Depending on the cause, back pain could require a physio, a rheumatologist, a neurologist, a neurosurgeon, a general surgeon, a urologist. Some can probably be referred non-urgently to be seen in a few weeks, and some might need to attend A&E immediately. Some might need further imaging or tests to help aid diagnosis and determine what speciality to refer to (if it even needs referral).

Is it a good use of a specialists time to see a patient with back pain and have to order all basic tests to aid diagnosis and management, which could have been done by the GP already?

The waiting lists are already saturated.

The attitude of Streeting and Starmer isnt far off the same shown by anti-vax/anti-lockdown people. Theres a reason why we have experts.

Is a GP returning a call going to be able to decide which is the best course of action though?

My idea of reform and I suspect it is Starmer's would be to modernise. Things like the use of artificial intelligence and a new tier of medical professionals in between GP's and the current specialists. Personally, I think we have too big a gap between GP's who have a very wide depth of knowledge and specialists who tend to have great insight on certain things but not such a wide breadth of knowledge.

For the majority of people, I think an online evaluation followed up quickly by an interaction with a middle-tier medic would be better than the current system in which GP's and specialists are pretty much overwhelmed.
Guz-kop

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1609 on: Today at 05:12:30 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:18:45 pm
Depending on the cause, back pain could require a physio, a rheumatologist, a neurologist, a neurosurgeon, a general surgeon, a urologist. Some can probably be referred non-urgently to be seen in a few weeks, and some might need to attend A&E immediately. Some might need further imaging or tests to help aid diagnosis and determine what speciality to refer to (if it even needs referral).

Is it a good use of a specialists time to see a patient with back pain and have to order all basic tests to aid diagnosis and management, which could have been done by the GP already?

The waiting lists are already saturated.

The attitude of Streeting and Starmer isnt far off the same shown by anti-vax/anti-lockdown people. Theres a reason why we have experts.

It's populist politics again. What are people complaining about ? GPs. So let's go for them then.

It's infuriating. Absolutely infuriating seeing the stuff they're coming out with.
Guz-kop

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1610 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:53:56 pm
Is a GP returning a call going to be able to decide which is the best course of action though?

It's up to a clinician to decide triage and GPs are doing a hell of a lot.kf face to face stuff. What people do not realise is the absolute VAST amount of medical care is managed and managed well in general practice. Secondary care is only a small proportion and I say that as a hospital specialist ie not. GP
Machae

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1611 on: Today at 05:17:45 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:27:51 pm
I believe I have already acknowledged that the bottleneck occurring at GP surgeries must be resolved. But I see no point in creating a new and completely unnecessary stressor for the NHS.

I'm not disagreeing with you, just saying it's a load of shit and due to massive under investment, find ourselves in this situation. Some surgeries are happy to take on loads of patients, as it means they get more money (if they're on their books), but the service is pretty shit. You get to see a Dr after 2 months and some of them just want to consult for 10 mins then send you on your way.
Lusty

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1612 on: Today at 05:28:57 pm
Bringing GPs back into NHS employment seems like a massive act of Nationalisation which I would have thought would be more popular with the left.

Self referral seems inherently wrong to me though. Although the private insurers already allow it for things like physiotherapy, so maybe there is some sense in it? If it was leading to loads of expensive consultant appointments then I would have thought they would have been against it.

I assume the key to it is that certain specialists must cost less than GPs.
Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1613 on: Today at 05:50:41 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:17:45 pm
I'm not disagreeing with you, just saying it's a load of shit and due to massive under investment, find ourselves in this situation. Some surgeries are happy to take on loads of patients, as it means they get more money (if they're on their books), but the service is pretty shit. You get to see a Dr after 2 months and some of them just want to consult for 10 mins then send you on your way.

Yep.  As someone who has recent experience of this, I agree that it's shit!

Everyone knows the NHS is shit, go and speak to anyone who needs it, and they will say the same.

All my European friends go back to their "home" countries if possible, when dealing with any health and dentistry issues.
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1614 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 05:12:30 pm
It's populist politics again. What are people complaining about ? GPs. So let's go for them then.

It's infuriating. Absolutely infuriating seeing the stuff they're coming out with.
I was referred to a specialist around 5 yrs ago, he helped me a lot but I still came away feeling ive still got a problem , it got worse during the Covid lockdown and I lost a lot of weight, family were very concerned for obvious reasons, I managed to get a face to face appointment with my doctors in late 21 pretty easy considering but I knew she wouldn't be able to help me, the doctor referred me straight to a specialist. got a phone consultation within a month, specialist arranged all sorts of tests.
Getting in to see a doctor now has become far harder, ive given up now for local doctor, see a GP extra doctor in the evening every month or so for something else.
What's infuriating is having to go through a procedure than can be bypassed to save the doctor and the patient time. I should have been able to get in touch with a specialist and Al 666 makes a good point, a questionnaire would be a sort of triage I would have passed, specialist would have checked my medical history and given me a phone consolation as soon as possible.
A lot of the concerns over Starmers +Streetings ideas are unfounded, does anyone really think the plan is to bring in a system which allows every hypochondriac the right to demand to see a specialist.
The plan will be refined into a more detailed system in time, if faults are shown then Labour can adjust the plans, they won't be pig headed and force through a system that's doomed from day 1.
Last Edit: Today at 06:21:08 pm by oldfordie
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.
He's four months old.

He's four months old.

PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1615 on: Today at 06:49:09 pm
Could we have a triage layer before gp? Maybe a combo of questionnaire, Ai and someone with less training than a gp. This process acts quicker to get you to a GP or specialist.  Obviously there might be wrong referrals but this will happen all the time anyway.
Not sure who mentioned ai earlier and it's a little way off, bit I suspect for triage it could be massive. Esp for things that can be accurately diagnosed via questions or photos taken on phones.

And no, I'm not suggesting we train go receptionists to be clinicians.
killer-heels

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1616 on: Today at 06:55:54 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:50:41 pm
Yep.  As someone who has recent experience of this, I agree that it's shit!

Everyone knows the NHS is shit, go and speak to anyone who needs it, and they will say the same.

All my European friends go back to their "home" countries if possible, when dealing with any health and dentistry issues.

Yeh for all my criticism of Streeting especially, the NHS is pretty shite.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1617 on: Today at 07:13:44 pm
Sorry all, but I feel there a lot of fantastical thinking going on here. Self-referral to specialists is not going to solve the NHS's problems, and will only add to them. The greatest bottlenecks are the result of too few GPs, lack of hospital capacity, under-use/-capacity of care homes and other support service which (as oldfordie correctly identified) help (or should help) take some the load to prevent problems occurring in the first place  (or mitigate against escalation).
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1618 on: Today at 07:37:57 pm
As someone who works in IT, having the public self refer to specialists seems a bit like getting rid of your helpdesk and general IT Supoprt teams. At my work aboslutely nothing would get done if we did this. The "patients" would go to the wrong specialists, and tickets. or cases, would get passed around for ages before landing with the right person, and there is no single person to liaise between the different teams, or specialists, and the "patients".
oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1619 on: Today at 09:13:51 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:37:57 pm
As someone who works in IT, having the public self refer to specialists seems a bit like getting rid of your helpdesk and general IT Supoprt teams. At my work aboslutely nothing would get done if we did this. The "patients" would go to the wrong specialists, and tickets. or cases, would get passed around for ages before landing with the right person, and there is no single person to liaise between the different teams, or specialists, and the "patients".
? How do you know how the system will work, has anyone said every self referral applications will go straight to a particular specialist. imagine people will list symptoms and concerns and whether they have been under a specialist for this in the past, this is being ignored right now, everyone assuming all the patients have suddenly developed some illness, nope, there are many patients who have seen specialists on and off for something for years, they have to go back to the doctors to get referred back to a specialist if they have the same problems in a year or so.
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.
He's four months old.

He's four months old.

ianburns252

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1620 on: Today at 09:36:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:53:56 pm
Is a GP returning a call going to be able to decide which is the best course of action though?

My idea of reform and I suspect it is Starmer's would be to modernise. Things like the use of artificial intelligence and a new tier of medical professionals in between GP's and the current specialists. Personally, I think we have too big a gap between GP's who have a very wide depth of knowledge and specialists who tend to have great insight on certain things but not such a wide breadth of knowledge.

For the majority of people, I think an online evaluation followed up quickly by an interaction with a middle-tier medic would be better than the current system in which GP's and specialists are pretty much overwhelmed.

This is exactly what I was thinking - the triage can effectively be done through an online evaluation and push people in the right direction. Integrate with a booking system for those who are deemed to be in need of further eval/moving their treatment along and it would reduce the huge burden currently on GPs.

Would be good if you could do something around prescriptions through this kind of portal too
Last Edit: Today at 09:39:05 pm by ianburns252
Elmo!

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1621 on: Today at 09:43:54 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:13:51 pm
? How do you know how the system will work, has anyone said every self referral applications will go straight to a particular specialist. imagine people will list symptoms and concerns and whether they have been under a specialist for this in the past, this is being ignored right now, everyone assuming all the patients have suddenly developed some illness, nope, there are many patients who have seen specialists on and off for something for years, they have to go back to the doctors to get referred back to a specialist if they have the same problems in a year or so.

I wasn't claiming to know, I was making a comparison to a system I know.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1622 on: Today at 09:44:25 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:13:51 pm
? How do you know how the system will work, has anyone said every self referral applications will go straight to a particular specialist. imagine people will list symptoms and concerns and whether they have been under a specialist for this in the past, this is being ignored right now, everyone assuming all the patients have suddenly developed some illness, nope, there are many patients who have seen specialists on and off for something for years, they have to go back to the doctors to get referred back to a specialist if they have the same problems in a year or so.
There are already computerised differential diagnostic systems available to medical practitioners. I must assume that that they are not generally available to public to self-diagnose, and to self-refer for testing and specialist consultations for very good reasons. Those reasons? I expect that right at the top of the list is they are devilishly complicated and require someone who is highly medically trained to know how to use it, requiring skill in knowing what data is pertinent, and training in how to interpret the output. I am all but certain that what you seek is unobtainable.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1623 on: Today at 09:46:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:43:54 pm
I wasn't claiming to know, I was making a comparison to a system I know.
Frankly, I cannot imagine a more unsuitable area for 'customers' doing this for themselves than in medical diagnosis and treatment. I am sure what you said about your field is correct - and it would be a whole lot worse in medicine.
