Did we have a bad healthcare system between 2000-2010.



Of course but we threw all that away over the last 12 yrs and it will take years to sort out.That's another thing we can praise this Labour leadership for. first leadership to tackle the "They are all as bad as each other" attacks.Now they are arguing the link between Health care and pressure on the NHS, this wasn't made recently. it was being argued last year during PMQT. Labour MPs asking the Tory minister for meetings to discuss the link between chopping care and the pressure it causes on the NHS.I won't accept everyone in the past knew care services took the pressure off the NHS, I was banging on ago about it on here years ago making the argument of slashing social care is a false economy as it just leads to far more expensive care in hospital, doctors full up but all we heard is we can't keep throwing money at the NHS as if that was the problem.. This was never theory it was something we suffered during the Thatcher period we never learned from.Streeting gets it, very few did, he was spot on when he said here's the kicker, not treating people when they fall ill actually costs the country more money in the end as they require more expensive care over a longer period. then theres the suffering waiting. the anger and frustration just getting a doctors appointment.The NHS does need more money so does social care but something needs to be done as soon as Labour take power. no reason for bringing in more radical change. are people against radical change or do they still want to go back to the old vicious cycle. what Labour are doing goes far more deeper than just getting the NHS back on track, they have now proved the austerity cuts to care etc actually costs the country more money in the long run. it leads to suffering. people talk about massive steps forward, that is a massive step forward.