It's populist politics again. What are people complaining about ? GPs. So let's go for them then.
It's infuriating. Absolutely infuriating seeing the stuff they're coming out with.
I was referred to a specialist around 5 yrs ago, he helped me a lot but I still came away feeling ive still got a problem , it got worse during the Covid lockdown and I lost a lot of weight, family were very concerned for obvious reasons, I managed to get a face to face appointment with my doctors in late 21 pretty easy considering but I knew she wouldn't be able to help me, the doctor referred me straight to a specialist. got a phone consultation within a month, specialist arranged all sorts of tests.
Getting in to see a doctor now has become far harder, ive given up now for local doctor, see a GP extra doctor in the evening every month or so for something else.
What's infuriating is having to go through a procedure than can be bypassed to save the doctor and the patient time. I should have been able to get in touch with a specialist and Al 666 makes a good point, a questionnaire would be a sort of triage I would have passed, specialist would have checked my medical history and given me a phone consolation as soon as possible.
A lot of the concerns over Starmers +Streetings ideas are unfounded, does anyone really think the plan is to bring in a system which allows every hypochondriac the right to demand to see a specialist.
The plan will be refined into a more detailed system in time, if faults are shown then Labour can adjust the plans, they won't be pig headed and force through a system that's doomed from day 1.