Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 10:01:38 am
It would probably be best for all concerned if we just gave people the benefit of the doubt that they weren't trying to make some point about Corbyn etc when they have made no mention of Corbyn and don't have a history of doing so.
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 10:08:56 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 13, 2023, 09:29:45 am
I said nothing in political nature. The only person to add politics was the other poster who got involved.

Talking about feigning indignation on someone else's behalf for a political motive. The hypocrisy  ;D. That's exactly what they've done. Jiminy happily accepted the point I was making (as I knew he would) then another poster got involved and used it as a chance to get up on their soapbox. Making some farcical claims.

I've lost count of the amount of posts I've made on here calling Corbyn a shite politician. Have had countless arguments with my brother about him who is a big fan. To then be told I'm using the tragedy of Hillsborough as cover to try and defend Corbyn and his ilk is fucking not on.

I'd like an apology, won't hold my breath though.

I've just gone through Absinthe's post history. This is his/her only post in the politics section, so where the fuck did Byrnee get the notion from that he/she was defending Corbyn and his supportes. Figment of imagination again? Looks like it.

If he'd used the word 'crybabies' then a lot of this could have been avoided.

Great post above by classycara and highlighted when I speak to my mates that are still very, very much Pro-Corbyn and very, very much anti-anything that isn't Corbyn.

This stance is highlighted by the language (from the last few days from a couple of my mates) - 'back-stabbed', 'never given a chance', 'conspiracy', 'false reports', 'made-up accounts', 'witch hunt', 'Labour is corrupt', 'Starmer is corrupt', 'Starmer is worse than Thatcher' and other things along the line.

As my American mates would said, Corbyn 'fans' are still butt-hurt about the way Corbyn was 'treated' - having the whip removed. When you say, that was absolutely his choice with his stance, his choice of language and his refusal to back down or apologise - but no, it's not him -it's always someone else.

So. Can we go for 'crybabies' in future to remove the link to other unrelated subjects?
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 11:52:57 am
Quote from: classycarra on January 12, 2023, 11:50:45 pm
I think if you jump back to the originating post, you'd find that it's Absinthe making accusations of pretence about the usage of the phrase "professional victims". This was on a post entirely away from any Liverpool FC/scouse/football context, but about social media posters, old allies, talking heads from the left (who supported Corbyn, but not his successor) criticising Starmer's leadership/labour.
Initially, I had no idea of Absinthe's true point, but his apparent point suggested to me that he took issue with my merely suggesting anything negative about the Corbyn supporters described by Andy @ Allerton. I responded - and effectively doubled down - with a follow-up post. Then a post from FlashGordon clarified what seems certain to be Absinthe's actual point. I accepted Absinthe and FG's point (without reservation) when it was made clear to me. In hindsight, I do not take Absinthe's comment to be a of defense of the Corbytn supporters described by Andy (though, it might be).
Quote
Perhaps Jimmy could have used a different phrase (eg 'victim complex') but whatever the phrase, knowing the definitions you can very easily see the relevance of it (whether one agrees with it or not) if you have a cursory understanding of the history of the labour party and of the movements people like Corbyn and factional supporters have been in since the early 80s going back to the Benn-ites.
Yes, given the (understandable) sensitivities to the phrase 'professional victims' by many at RAWK, I'd have been better advised to use 'victim complex', it works well, and does describe well enough what I was attempting to convey.

You make a good point about a certain segment of the Labour Party going back decades. This reaction is not restricted to Corbyn supporters. It is an inability by a certain segment of Labour Party supporters to apply any self-reflection or behave pragmatically. The point is to do good, but to do this, we first must win power.
Quote
I mean just look at the political campaign group Corbyn convened at his home address in 1982 called "Defeat the Witch-Hunt" - around the time Militant being kicked out of the party was being discussed, which Corbyn strongly opposed. Then look at the group his longtime allies Jackie Walker and Ken Livingstone set up in 2017 while he was leader - "Labour Against the Witchhunt". That word again "witchhunt" - as if people are out to get them.
I do not recall the Corbyn campaign, nor the one run by Livingstone (I was not living in the UK at the time) - but they say it all really. Any rational person would understand how kicking out Militant was essential for the Labour Party if they were to ever again win power (and I have no idea which 'witch hunt' drew the ire of Walker and Livingstone). It screams weakness to me - display of a 'victim complex' is a generally unattractive quality for a political leader, thought it seems to work for some (look at Trump).
Quote
We can all see, from the language involved in just these two examples from groups linked to the topic that Jiminy was replying to, how one could label this wing of the party - who've twice managed to wrestle control of the labour party and twice performed terribly (while vocally whinging that it's other people's fault for not liking them, and taking no personal responsibility) - could arguably meet the criteria of a label/phrase that can be defined along the lines of 'seems to think that all hardships in their life stems from their being oppressed'?
Certainly, left-leaning politics is 'oppressed' by the stranglehold of right-wing media in the UK. But do we winge and moan about it, or do we get on and attempt to (pragmatically) overcome it? I suppose I am agreeing (to some degree) with Byrnee there (in a general sense). But I think there is the world of difference between groups and (ordinary) people being targetted and ideas (and political parties and politicians) being targetted using language we ordinarily might find reprehensible.

So, as I wrote before, I will accept (and adapt) if a particular phrase or term is used to target marginalised/maligned groups. I can also accept that Byrnee and others might feel differently about a particular phrase which is used in derogatory way against their cohort. We should be able to agree to disagree about these things.
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 12:14:50 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 13, 2023, 10:08:56 am
If he'd used the word 'crybabies' then a lot of this could have been avoided.

Great post above by classycara and highlighted when I speak to my mates that are still very, very much Pro-Corbyn and very, very much anti-anything that isn't Corbyn.

This stance is highlighted by the language (from the last few days from a couple of my mates) - 'back-stabbed', 'never given a chance', 'conspiracy', 'false reports', 'made-up accounts', 'witch hunt', 'Labour is corrupt', 'Starmer is corrupt', 'Starmer is worse than Thatcher' and other things along the line.

As my American mates would said, Corbyn 'fans' are still butt-hurt about the way Corbyn was 'treated' - having the whip removed. When you say, that was absolutely his choice with his stance, his choice of language and his refusal to back down or apologise - but no, it's not him -it's always someone else.

So. Can we go for 'crybabies' in future to remove the link to other unrelated subjects?

You're missing the point though, massively.

This has fuck all to do with Corbyn or his supporters, how many times doe's that have to be said  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 12:43:30 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 13, 2023, 12:14:50 pm
You're missing the point though, massively.

This has fuck all to do with Corbyn or his supporters, how many times doe's that have to be said  ;D


Okay here's my olive branch Flash: I sincerely apologise for calling you a fan of Corbyn as if anyone did that with me I'd feel ill. So for that I am truly sorry. I wouldn't want to be associated with that Russian-apologist Anti-Semite either.

Fundamentally I over-reacted to someone lurching in here and snidely telling a regular poster who was talking about a political movement, within a political party, in a political thread - that they shouldn't be using particular words. And I then dragged you in Flash assuming you were agreeing rather than explaining, which was my mistake.

I'm not Elon Musk here on a free speech protest but have we really become so afraid of offense that we don't use those words ourselves? I don't understand the need - indeed it is impossible - to placate every random who decides he or she is offended by a certain word regardless of context. There are obviously words we agree within society that shouldn't be used. But Liverpool fans are not a protected class of people who can claim our own words of offence and be taken seriously. Even if we were, there would need to be a greater amount of our class (LFC fans) who are willing to propose not using these words in public, that's for those people to decide I guess.

The claim was spurious, it was missing the context of the conversation - and ignored the actual point. As Jiminy, classycara and Andy have pointed out, the claim was absolutely justified.

If Absinthe does indeed turn a whiter shade of pale every time he or she hears the word 'victim' on the news then I suggest they need to remove themselves from the heady world of internet forums as they aren't really ready for it.

We have our own justifiable reasons to boycott certain publications, and fight for justice. This really isn't the fight.

Anyway, Corbyn was useless, is a national disgrace and is very much in our past. We have some hope for the future, a Labour party that might just get in power and start to make things better for a lot of people.
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 04:07:13 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on January 13, 2023, 12:43:30 pm

Okay here's my olive branch Flash: I sincerely apologise for calling you a fan of Corbyn as if anyone did that with me I'd feel ill. So for that I am truly sorry. I wouldn't want to be associated with that Russian-apologist Anti-Semite either.

Fundamentally I over-reacted to someone lurching in here and snidely telling a regular poster who was talking about a political movement, within a political party, in a political thread - that they shouldn't be using particular words. And I then dragged you in Flash assuming you were agreeing rather than explaining, which was my mistake.

I'm not Elon Musk here on a free speech protest but have we really become so afraid of offense that we don't use those words ourselves? I don't understand the need - indeed it is impossible - to placate every random who decides he or she is offended by a certain word regardless of context. There are obviously words we agree within society that shouldn't be used. But Liverpool fans are not a protected class of people who can claim our own words of offence and be taken seriously. Even if we were, there would need to be a greater amount of our class (LFC fans) who are willing to propose not using these words in public, that's for those people to decide I guess.

The claim was spurious, it was missing the context of the conversation - and ignored the actual point. As Jiminy, classycara and Andy have pointed out, the claim was absolutely justified.

If Absinthe does indeed turn a whiter shade of pale every time he or she hears the word 'victim' on the news then I suggest they need to remove themselves from the heady world of internet forums as they aren't really ready for it.

We have our own justifiable reasons to boycott certain publications, and fight for justice. This really isn't the fight.

Anyway, Corbyn was useless, is a national disgrace and is very much in our past. We have some hope for the future, a Labour party that might just get in power and start to make things better for a lot of people.

Fair enough, this has rumbled on for far too long anyway.
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 05:30:44 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on January 13, 2023, 09:29:45 am
I said nothing in political nature. The only person to add politics was the other poster who got involved.

Talking about feigning indignation on someone else's behalf for a political motive. The hypocrisy  ;D. That's exactly what they've done. Jiminy happily accepted the point I was making (as I knew he would) then another poster got involved and used it as a chance to get up on their soapbox. Making some farcical claims.
What?

What made you think my reply to Kenny's jacet, referring to Absinthe and Jiminy's comments, was directed at you? Or have I misread?

Don't really get what you're replying to me for with that stuff - it seems like the conversation you and Byrnee were having, which I deliberately didn't refer to knowing there was a misunderstanding of your position.

Apologies though, if this wasn't directed at me and I got wrong end of the stick

EDIT - seen it was all resolved in follow up comments, so please ignore mate
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 05:48:21 pm
Lets all just be friends.
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 05:49:17 pm
Quote from: ljycb on January 13, 2023, 05:48:21 pm
Lets all just be friends.


Excellent. I'll give Jeremy a shout to come join us in a group hug.

Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 06:39:08 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 13, 2023, 05:49:17 pm

Excellent. I'll give Jeremy a shout to come join us in a group hug.

I reckon Byrneee would like him if he got to know him.
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 07:19:47 pm
I find this all rather fucking depressing.
Re: Labour Thread
January 13, 2023, 10:51:00 pm
Looks like they might be able to not win the next election by burning up all their funds on legal fees .


BBC News - Ex-Corbyn staff court case could dent Labour election fund
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64248136
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 01:01:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on January 13, 2023, 10:51:00 pm
Looks like they might be able to not win the next election by burning up all their funds on legal fees .


BBC News - Ex-Corbyn staff court case could dent Labour election fund
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64248136

They should be fine.
Re: Labour Thread
Yesterday at 05:24:49 pm
Tories will struggle to raise as much money if it continues to look like they will lose the next election
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 11:02:40 am
I see Starmer has doubled down on Streeting's idiotic NHS policy.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 11:16:32 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:02:40 am
I see Starmer has doubled down on Streeting's idiotic NHS policy.
Care to be more specific? Link?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:00:50 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:02:40 am
I see Starmer has doubled down on Streeting's idiotic NHS policy.

Every time  I hear the prick speak, voting for him becomes even harder. .
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:04:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:00:50 pm
Every time  I hear the prick speak, voting for him becomes even harder. .
The NHS absolutely has to change absolutely

And its absolutely right that we have to think outside the box.  I doubt self referral will happen though, the pitfalls are too great to outweigh the benefits.

I suspect some GPs may be horrified at the thought of becoming NHS employees again, but I think this will help the NHS and should (of done correctly) help GPs too.

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:09:30 pm
He's thrown his Scottish MSPs colleagues under the bus this morning, regarding the GRA reforms in Scotland, as well as not having anything to say about the Tories undermining devolution yet again.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:13:10 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:02:40 am
I see Starmer has doubled down on Streeting's idiotic NHS policy.

Never heard what Streeting said but Starmer focused on prevention and intervention to ease the burden on cure activities, which makes sense IMO.  It does need reform and hopefully a move away from the ridiculous internal market type activity brought in years ago by the Tories.  Its a public essential service not a quasi market.  As for using the private sector to ease the burden (on waiting lists), that happens now anyway, just not in a planned manner.

Also the pledge to increase recruitment across all grades, whats not to like?
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:15:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:04:11 pm
The NHS absolutely has to change absolutely

And its absolutely right that we have to think outside the box.  I doubt self referral will happen though, the pitfalls are too great to outweigh the benefits.

I suspect some GPs may be horrified at the thought of becoming NHS employees again, but I think this will help the NHS and should (of done correctly) help GPs too.

Given his claim the NHS doesn't need more money, why is the NHS in Wales so shite.  He can just give Drakeford the answers.

Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:20:47 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:09:30 pm
He's thrown his Scottish MSPs colleagues under the bus this morning, regarding the GRA reforms in Scotland, as well as not having anything to say about the Tories undermining devolution yet again.

His speeches and interviews are increasingly becoming dog whistles to Red Wall bigots.

Red Wall bigots wont like the GRA reforms.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:23:12 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:15:15 pm
Given his claim the NHS doesn't need more money, why is the NHS in Wales so shite.  He can just give Drakeford the answers.


It doesnt JUST need more money would be a better way of putting it for me.

I think I would argue the the Welsh NHS has exactly the same structural problems as the English NHS though and thus needs similar reform
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:28:46 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:02:40 am
I see Starmer has doubled down on Streeting's idiotic NHS policy.
It's going to be interesting to hear what the left MPs say about this come election time, think they will dodge the issue as voters will love what Starmer says about NHS reform, what do they say when someone tells them ive been waiting for years for a OP or I can never get a doctors appointment. they may attack Starmers center left policys that prioritize helping people rather than ideology but I doubt if they will tell voters the same thing come election time, they know they will be asked what they will do, do we ever get a answer to that question, what would they do to clear the backlog of patients, what system would they bring in to help people get treatment quickly. throwing more money at the NHS won't clean up this chaos, arguing we need to train more people as the only solution is something I expect the Torys to say, solutions to help in 10yrs time aren't solutions to the problems we have right now.

Can see the public loving this. Free at the point of entry is the stance all people should demand, couldn't give a shit if I need urgent treatment and they send me private.

Starmer makes a powerful argument which will go down well with the public. the left and the Torys will struggle to attack it.
Will there be problems? of course but they will make us all far better off.

 Keir Starmer: The NHS must reform to survive

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the NHS must reform in order to survive.

He told the BBC the NHS should always be free at the point of use but there was also a role for the private sector, including to help clear waiting lists.

He also proposed allowing patients to make self-referrals for conditions like back pain to cut bureaucracy.

Senior doctors have warned the NHS is in crisis, with services under huge pressure this winter.

Asked if any reforms for the health service were off the table, Sir Keir told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: "No, we want to look at all sorts of reform."

"The reason I want to reform the health service is because I want to preserve it. I think if we don't reform the health service we will be in managed decline," he added.
Sir Keir criticised the "bureaucracy" in some parts of the health service, adding: "Anybody who's been on the 8 o'clock call trying to get a GP appointment knows exactly what I'm talking about."

He said he wanted to "lift the burden" on the NHS by considering allowing patients to self-refer to specialists for some conditions like back pain.

The interview came after the Labour leader set out his vision for the health service in an article for the Sunday Telegraph.


He argued the idea the NHS is still the envy of the world is "plainly wrong" and that the situation for patients was "intolerable and dangerous".

Sir Keir also said his party would double the number of graduating doctors and district nurses, increase training placements for nurses and midwives, and gradually turn family doctors into direct employees of the health service.

"It's time for us to think about a new, sustainable system, one that allows GPs to focus on caring for patients rather than the admin that comes with effectively running a small business," he wrote.

His comments come after Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said last month the health service was in an "existential" crisis.

Attempts to reform the NHS have proved politically contentious, especially for Labour. Some Labour MPs are ideologically opposed to private-sector involvement in the health service.

But now Sir Keir has appeared to take a hit at some on the left of his party, and its previous leadership under Jeremy Corbyn, arguing that the NHS should not be "off-limits [or] treated as a shrine rather than a service".

Labour's proposals come against a backdrop of winter pressures on the health service and strikes by nurses and ambulance workers.

Last week, figures showed the proportion of patients seen within four hours in England's A&Es fell to a record low of 65% in December.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he hopes to end the deadlock with unions, while pushing forward controversial legislation that would impose minimum service levels on strike days for workers in health, education, transport and several other sectors.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-64279654


Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:30:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:23:12 pm
It doesnt JUST need more money would be a better way of putting it for me.

I think I would argue the the Welsh NHS has exactly the same structural problems as the English NHS though and thus needs similar reform

But that isnt how Starmer put it.

So why hasn't Starmer given Drakeford the solution to these Structural problems.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:33:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:30:28 pm
But that isnt how Starmer put it.

So why hasn't Starmer given Drakeford the solution to these Structural problems.
No, agreed, but its how I think he should have put it.

And the article you posted above?  There is a bureaucracy in the NHS that you could remove.  Hes quite right that we shouldnt have to queue up in the cold or hang on a phone line at 8.30am.

So, I dont agree with all the ideas, but the central thrust is correct
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:40:24 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:33:43 pm
No, agreed, but its how I think he should have put it.

And the article you posted above?  There is a bureaucracy in the NHS that you could remove.  Hes quite right that we shouldnt have to queue up in the cold or hang on a phone line at 8.30am.

So, I don’t agree with all the ideas, but the central thrust is correct

Ive not posted an article, I cant find one either  :D

Interesting that you mention ending the 8am scramble for an appointment.  Its already become a thing in Wales.  However it cost extra money (that KS said wasnt needed) and GPs are ignoring it.





Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:43:07 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:40:24 pm
Ive not posted an article, I cant find one either  :D

Interesting that you mention ending the 8am scramble for an appointment.  Its already become a thing in Wales.  However it cost extra money (that KS said wasnt needed) and GPs are ignoring it.



Sorry cant read!  It was oldfordie!.

I would argue that thats possibly why reforming the way GPs are contracted and employed is such a good idea.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 12:46:07 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:02:40 am
I see Starmer has doubled down on Streeting's idiotic NHS policy.

A lot of it is weirdly lacking in evidence. Streeting is utter shite and stands for nothing - hes the danger that could blow the election for Labour.
