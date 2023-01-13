I see Starmer has doubled down on Streeting's idiotic NHS policy.



It's going to be interesting to hear what the left MPs say about this come election time, think they will dodge the issue as voters will love what Starmer says about NHS reform, what do they say when someone tells them ive been waiting for years for a OP or I can never get a doctors appointment. they may attack Starmers center left policys that prioritize helping people rather than ideology but I doubt if they will tell voters the same thing come election time, they know they will be asked what they will do, do we ever get a answer to that question, what would they do to clear the backlog of patients, what system would they bring in to help people get treatment quickly. throwing more money at the NHS won't clean up this chaos, arguing we need to train more people as the only solution is something I expect the Torys to say, solutions to help in 10yrs time aren't solutions to the problems we have right now.Can see the public loving this.is the stance all people should demand, couldn't give a shit if I need urgent treatment and they send me private.Starmer makes a powerful argument which will go down well with the public. the left and the Torys will struggle to attack it.Will there be problems? of course but they will make us all far better off.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the NHS must reform in order to survive.He also proposed allowing patients to make self-referrals for conditions like back pain to cut bureaucracy.Senior doctors have warned the NHS is in crisis, with services under huge pressure this winter.Asked if any reforms for the health service were off the table, Sir Keir told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: "No, we want to look at all sorts of reform."He said he wanted to "lift the burden" on the NHS by considering allowing patients to self-refer to specialists for some conditions like back pain.The interview came after the Labour leader set out his vision for the health service in an article for the Sunday Telegraph.He argued the idea the NHS is still the envy of the world is "plainly wrong" and that the situation for patients was "intolerable and dangerous".Sir Keir also said his party would double the number of graduating doctors and district nurses, increase training placements for nurses and midwives, and gradually turn family doctors into direct employees of the health service."It's time for us to think about a new, sustainable system, one that allows GPs to focus on caring for patients rather than the admin that comes with effectively running a small business," he wrote.His comments come after Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said last month the health service was in an "existential" crisis.Attempts to reform the NHS have proved politically contentious, especially for Labour. Some Labour MPs are ideologically opposed to private-sector involvement in the health service.But now Sir Keir has appeared to take a hit at some on the left of his party, and its previous leadership under Jeremy Corbyn, arguing that the NHS should not be "off-limits [or] treated as a shrine rather than a service".Labour's proposals come against a backdrop of winter pressures on the health service and strikes by nurses and ambulance workers.Last week, figures showed the proportion of patients seen within four hours in England's A&Es fell to a record low of 65% in December.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he hopes to end the deadlock with unions, while pushing forward controversial legislation that would impose minimum service levels on strike days for workers in health, education, transport and several other sectors.