I guess it's who you know, isn't it. I have a friend who voted Brexit and now deeply regrets it. He's Asian, and their community (for whatever reason) were strongly pushing for it and he bought into all the spiel because it was non-stop propaganda from his friends and family. He had the same experience with vaccinations, there were loads of WhatsApp messages knocking about in his circle of Asian friends, saying it was a really terrible thing to be vaccinated. Luckily, he'd learned his lesson.
But I can confirm he's not scum, just has a bad haircut.
I admit that if I met a Brexit voter that told me they'd been conned, that they regretted it and they'd made a mistake then fair enough, yeah, I'd 'forgive' them
Those that I have personally spoken to though have all doubled-down on everything and become more obnoxious than they already were.
I think it's largely down to people not wanting to admit they were wrong, people not wanting to admit they were conned, people not wanting to admit that they were stupid fuckers that have fucked their own lives, fucked their kids, fucked their country and fucked their community.
If they admitted they were wrong then they'd have to admit that we're fucked because of their stupidity.
Your mate sounds like 1 in a million.