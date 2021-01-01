« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 36741 times)

Online gregor

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1480 on: Today at 10:13:58 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm
Call it nice politics if you want but boy is it depressing to see Labour not only full embrace Brexit but start parroting their campaign slogans as well. It's a truly grim state of affairs.

Agreed. I won't vote for Labour in the next election for that reason, the same reason I didn't vote for them in the last one - they weren't strong enough on Europe. I understand it politically, but if they want to do that they can't take my vote for granted. Until they start being honest that leaving the EU is an absolute shitshow causing continuous harm economically and socially then I'm out.

I need to caveat the above by saying that I have the luxury of being able to not vote Labour - my constituency is Liverpool Wavertree which is one of the safest Labour seats in the country. If I lived in a marginal seat I'd definitely vote Labour and I do want them to win the next election, but I'll be voting for a party that backs re-joining the EU, probably the Greens. 
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1481 on: Today at 10:34:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:28:35 am
The thing with Brexit in this context is right wingers/Tories saw it as a chance to destroy worker's rights and conditions, whereas left wing Brexiteers saw it as a chance to improve them. The problem with that is we usually get Tory governments, so what's more likely?

Labour getting in for 1 or 2 terms isn't enough. If the Tories aren't destroyed this time they'll be back in to destroy another generation.
For what reason rightly or wrongly would left wingers think leaving the EU would improve workers rights and conditions.?
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1482 on: Today at 10:39:00 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:16 am
Yeah I've spoken to (some) of them.

They sound like a fucking walking Daily Mail. The ones I spoke to are full of hate, vitriol and despise 'foreigners' and 'immigrants' and are absolutely racist, xenophobic fucking shitbags.

Don't need these scumbags in my life and have jibbed those I know. Thankfully my other mates have fucked them off as well. They aren't too much of a fan of racist c*nts. I did spend quite a while talking to them and trying to understand them, but as time has gone on, they have got much worse. Much, much worse.

Enjoy your Brexit shitheads.

A lot of older people have been brainwashed for 40 years by the Daily Mail and Rupert Murdoch. The right wing radicalisation of the Boomer generation has been all-consuming.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1483 on: Today at 10:44:21 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:34:24 am
For what reason rightly or wrongly would left wingers think leaving the EU would improve workers rights and conditions.?
Because we could all freely stroll about this green and sceptred isle picking asparagus for a living - why, it's like stepping right back into an idyllic Constable painting guvnor.
Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1484 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:34:24 am
For what reason rightly or wrongly would left wingers think leaving the EU would improve workers rights and conditions.?

The argument was wages would go up without cheap labour from the EU undercutting wages and therefore workers would have more say with supply and demand.

Plus the nationalisation argument which was generally why RMT backed Brexit.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1485 on: Today at 11:06:27 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:44:21 am
Because we could all freely stroll about this green and sceptred isle picking asparagus for a living - why, it's like stepping right back into an idyllic Constable painting guvnor.
:)
There was a thread giving all the reasons gave for voting leave, this wouldn't be out of place. all about wanting to return to the days when we had a corner shop at the end of the street.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online filopastry

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1486 on: Today at 11:10:19 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:00:47 am
The argument was wages would go up without cheap labour from the EU undercutting wages and therefore workers would have more say with supply and demand.

Plus the nationalisation argument which was generally why RMT backed Brexit.

How have those 2 arguments worked out for them then.

Surprisingly Brexit isn't leading to mass nationalisation, and real wages are declining.

Ironically some senior figures in the RMT were happy enough to jump on the Putin supporting bus in the past, and the Ukraine situation is one of the big drivers of real wage declines.
Online tubby

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 11:10:25 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:43:16 am
Yeah I've spoken to (some) of them.

They sound like a fucking walking Daily Mail. The ones I spoke to are full of hate, vitriol and despise 'foreigners' and 'immigrants' and are absolutely racist, xenophobic fucking shitbags.

Don't need these scumbags in my life and have jibbed those I know. Thankfully my other mates have fucked them off as well. They aren't too much of a fan of racist c*nts. I did spend quite a while talking to them and trying to understand them, but as time has gone on, they have got much worse. Much, much worse.

Enjoy your Brexit shitheads.

How do you reconcile this stance with support of the rail strikes, with Lynch being strongly pro-Brexit.  Is he scum too, are the strikers who voted for Brexit all scum in your eyes?

I just think we could do with more nuance with stuff like this.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 11:15:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:10:25 am
How do you reconcile this stance with support of the rail strikes, with Lynch being strongly pro-Brexit.  Is he scum too, are the strikers who voted for Brexit all scum in your eyes?

I just think we could do with more nuance with stuff like this.

I've had it out with all of them for fucking 5 or 6 years mate.

There is only so much hate, racism, xenophobia and bullshit I can stand.

As soon as I find anyone voted for Brexit then they can get to fuck as far as I'm concerned. I'll never change that stance. Fuck them and the horse they rode in on.

I'm personally Ok, but I have friends with kids and I have nieces and these fucking bastards have fucked all their lives for the forseeable future. How can you forgive someone for fucking kids up?
Online tubby

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 11:18:39 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:15:44 am
I've had it out with all of them for fucking 5 or 6 years mate.

There is only so much hate, racism, xenophobia and bullshit I can stand.

As soon as I find anyone voted for Brexit then they can get to fuck as far as I'm concerned. I'll never change that stance. Fuck them and the horse they rode in on.

I'm personally Ok, but I have friends with kids and I have nieces and these fucking bastards have fucked all their lives for the forseeable future. How can you forgive someone for fucking kids up?

So in that case, fuck the rail strikers?  You haven't backed them?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 11:18:44 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:10:25 am
How do you reconcile this stance with support of the rail strikes, with Lynch being strongly pro-Brexit.  Is he scum too, are the strikers who voted for Brexit all scum in your eyes?

I just think we could do with more nuance with stuff like this.
Leave Andy alone, I vicariously get it all off me chest reading his posts.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 11:22:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:00:47 am
The argument was wages would go up without cheap labour from the EU undercutting wages and therefore workers would have more say with supply and demand.

Plus the nationalisation argument which was generally why RMT backed Brexit.
When it comes to the crunch the RMT and the anti-EU left MPs only had one reason for wanting to leave the EU, the principle of nobody being allowed to tell us what to do. Sovereignty. Lynch said it in the video I posted, ive heard other left wing MPs say the same thing including Corbyn.
I think your right about the effect of the RMT pre referendum list making arguments that were not true to get people to vote leave, the last 7 yrs could all have been averted if a few hundred thousand had switched from leave to remain. 
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 11:24:43 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:10:19 am
How have those 2 arguments worked out for them then.

Surprisingly Brexit isn't leading to mass nationalisation, and real wages are declining.

Ironically some senior figures in the RMT were happy enough to jump on the Putin supporting bus in the past, and the Ukraine situation is one of the big drivers of real wage declines.

Brexit was always going to be a shitshow and worker's rights was the thing that concerned me most with it.

The Ukraine War and Covid has made the real wages situation a lot worse due to high inflation and economic effects of lockdowns.
Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:22:05 am
When it comes to the crunch the RMT and the anti-EU RMT left only had one reason for wanting to leave the EU, the principle of nobody being allowed to tell us what to do. Sovereignty. Lynch said it in the video I posted, ive heard other left wing MPs say the same thing including Corbyn.
I think your right about the effect of the pre referendum list making argument that were not true to get people to vote leave, the last 7 yrs could all have been averted if a few hundred thousand had switched from leave to remain.

Was listening to Lynch on O'Brien's show the other day and when pressed on it was mostly playing up the nationalisation angle for backing Brexit. Rather than blaming Brexit for a bonfire on worker's rights he was blaming the Tory government - but of course that's what we usually get in this Tory island of ours.

Left wingers backing Brexit didn't really think it through or lacked pragmatic thought. On the fence or reluctant Remainers is fair enough.

It goes back to that red wall thing as well of "my town has gone to shit since we've been in the EU" rather than blaming 40 years of Thatcherite policy and neoliberalism, EU were an easier scapegoat for Mail and S*n readers or anti-immigration types.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1494 on: Today at 11:40:59 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:18:39 am
So in that case, fuck the rail strikers?  You haven't backed them?

I totally back the Rail Strikers

I totally fucking hate these bastards that voted for fucking Brexit. Fuck them.
Online tubby

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1495 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:40:59 am
I totally back the Rail Strikers

I totally fucking hate these bastards that voted for fucking Brexit. Fuck them.

I guess it's who you know, isn't it.  I  have a friend who voted Brexit and now deeply regrets it.  He's Asian, and their community (for whatever reason) were strongly pushing for it and he bought into all the spiel because it was non-stop propaganda from his friends and family.  He had the same experience with vaccinations, there were loads of WhatsApp messages knocking about in his circle of Asian friends, saying it was a really terrible thing to be vaccinated.  Luckily, he'd learned his lesson.

But I can confirm he's not scum, just has a bad haircut.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1496 on: Today at 11:52:37 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:30:18 am
Was listening to Lynch on O'Brien's show the other day and when pressed on it was mostly playing up the nationalisation angle for backing Brexit. Rather than blaming Brexit for a bonfire on worker's rights he was blaming the Tory government - but of course that's what we usually get in this Tory island of ours.

Left wingers backing Brexit didn't really think it through or lacked pragmatic thought. On the fence or reluctant Remainers is fair enough.

It goes back to that red wall thing as well of "my town has gone to shit since we've been in the EU" rather than blaming 40 years of Thatcherite policy and neoliberalism, EU were an easier scapegoat for Mail and S*n readers or anti-immigration types.
Whoever compiled that RMT list on why they want people to vote leave thought it through, giving untrue examples on why the EU are anti-workers rights. that was unforgivable, wanting to leave the EU based on flawed information is one thing, wanting to leave the EU but lying because you can't give good examples to back your opinion up is something else.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1497 on: Today at 12:06:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:48:14 am
I guess it's who you know, isn't it.  I  have a friend who voted Brexit and now deeply regrets it.  He's Asian, and their community (for whatever reason) were strongly pushing for it and he bought into all the spiel because it was non-stop propaganda from his friends and family.  He had the same experience with vaccinations, there were loads of WhatsApp messages knocking about in his circle of Asian friends, saying it was a really terrible thing to be vaccinated.  Luckily, he'd learned his lesson.

But I can confirm he's not scum, just has a bad haircut.

I admit that if I met a Brexit voter that told me they'd been conned, that they regretted it and they'd made a mistake then fair enough, yeah, I'd 'forgive' them

Those that I have personally spoken to though have all doubled-down on everything and become more obnoxious than they already were.

I think it's largely down to people not wanting to admit they were wrong, people not wanting to admit they were conned, people not wanting to admit that they were stupid fuckers that have fucked their own lives, fucked their kids, fucked their country and fucked their community.

If they admitted they were wrong then they'd have to admit that we're fucked because of their stupidity.

Your mate sounds like 1 in a million.
Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1498 on: Today at 12:20:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:48:14 am
I guess it's who you know, isn't it.  I  have a friend who voted Brexit and now deeply regrets it.  He's Asian, and their community (for whatever reason) were strongly pushing for it and he bought into all the spiel because it was non-stop propaganda from his friends and family.  He had the same experience with vaccinations, there were loads of WhatsApp messages knocking about in his circle of Asian friends, saying it was a really terrible thing to be vaccinated.  Luckily, he'd learned his lesson.

But I can confirm he's not scum, just has a bad haircut.

In some Asian communities they backed Brexit as they saw it as making it easier for their own people/family/friends etc to get Visas to the UK from India or wherever.
Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1499 on: Today at 12:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:06:42 pm
I admit that if I met a Brexit voter that told me they'd been conned, that they regretted it and they'd made a mistake then fair enough, yeah, I'd 'forgive' them

Those that I have personally spoken to though have all doubled-down on everything and become more obnoxious than they already were.

I think it's largely down to people not wanting to admit they were wrong, people not wanting to admit they were conned, people not wanting to admit that they were stupid fuckers that have fucked their own lives, fucked their kids, fucked their country and fucked their community.

If they admitted they were wrong then they'd have to admit that we're fucked because of their stupidity.

Your mate sounds like 1 in a million.

It's hard to find people who admit they were conned/taken in and got it wrong. So they double down, still buy the Daily Mail and blame everyone else.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1500 on: Today at 12:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:20:46 pm
In some Asian communities they backed Brexit as they saw it as making it easier for their own people/family/friends etc to get Visas to the UK from India or wherever.
The irony is the racists who voted leave to keep the Muslims out actually voted for a system that will allow far more Muslims to enter the country.
India has 10x more Muslims than the EU.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1501 on: Today at 12:31:42 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:24:20 pm
The irony is the racists who voted leave to keep the Muslims out actually voted for a system that will allow far more Muslims to enter the country.
India has 10x more Muslims than the EU.

Yeah, I never understood this, it was quite an obvious consequence.


Online Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1502 on: Today at 12:31:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:22:32 pm
It's hard to find people who admit they were conned/taken in and got it wrong. So they double down, still buy the Daily Mail and blame everyone else.

Exactly.  Just look at all the threads on here  ;)
Online Fromola

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1503 on: Today at 12:32:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:24:20 pm
The irony is the racists who voted leave to keep the Muslims out actually voted for a system that will allow far more Muslims to enter the country.
India has 10x more Muslims than the EU.

Which should have always been obvious. Polish builders, Mediterranean chefs and waiters etc were predominantly white.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1504 on: Today at 12:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:06:42 pm
I admit that if I met a Brexit voter that told me they'd been conned, that they regretted it and they'd made a mistake then fair enough, yeah, I'd 'forgive' them

Those that I have personally spoken to though have all doubled-down on everything and become more obnoxious than they already were.

I think it's largely down to people not wanting to admit they were wrong, people not wanting to admit they were conned, people not wanting to admit that they were stupid fuckers that have fucked their own lives, fucked their kids, fucked their country and fucked their community.

If they admitted they were wrong then they'd have to admit that we're fucked because of their stupidity.

Your mate sounds like 1 in a million.

There is now a reported majority who want a 2nd referendum, meaninh theyt want to go back into Europe, so there clearly are people wo regret it, its just many are too stubborn to admit it
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-poll-referendum-rejoin-eu-b2250813.html

Starmer needs to stop pandering to red wall c*nts,. now remain looks like its not the vote losder he fears.
Online oldfordie

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1505 on: Today at 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:32:33 pm
Which should have always been obvious. Polish builders, Mediterranean chefs and waiters etc were predominantly white.
Yep, Brexiteers like to form opinions based on assumptions rather than research, 2 min forming a opinion, years defending that opinion.
@Alan_McGuinness
My son has lived through four chancellors, three home secretaries, two prime ministers and two monarchs.

He's four months old.

Online PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1506 on: Today at 01:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 12:06:42 pm
Your mate sounds like 1 in a million.

I'm not sure about that. I've got a shit haircut too :)
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1507 on: Today at 01:36:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:27:21 pm
I'm not sure about that. I've got a shit haircut too :)

I'd pay money to have a shit haircut :)
Online filopastry

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1508 on: Today at 01:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:35:37 pm
There is now a reported majority who want a 2nd referendum, meaninh theyt want to go back into Europe, so there clearly are people wo regret it, its just many are too stubborn to admit it
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-poll-referendum-rejoin-eu-b2250813.html

Starmer needs to stop pandering to red wall c*nts,. now remain looks like its not the vote losder he fears.


Which looks great but a lot of that support is extremely soft.

There was a recent polling that a majority of people would rather stay outside the EU if rejoining the EU meant adopting the Euro as our currency (which in theory it does for all new members).

Rejoin (on a much worse deal than we had previously) will not remotely be an easy sell to the British public
