Call it nice politics if you want but boy is it depressing to see Labour not only full embrace Brexit but start parroting their campaign slogans as well. It's a truly grim state of affairs.



Agreed. I won't vote for Labour in the next election for that reason, the same reason I didn't vote for them in the last one - they weren't strong enough on Europe. I understand it politically, but if they want to do that they can't take my vote for granted. Until they start being honest that leaving the EU is an absolute shitshow causing continuous harm economically and socially then I'm out.I need to caveat the above by saying that I have the luxury of being able to not vote Labour - my constituency is Liverpool Wavertree which is one of the safest Labour seats in the country. If I lived in a marginal seat I'd definitely vote Labour and I do want them to win the next election, but I'll be voting for a party that backs re-joining the EU, probably the Greens.