Call it nice politics if you want but boy is it depressing to see Labour not only full embrace Brexit but start parroting their campaign slogans as well. It's a truly grim state of affairs.

Agreed. I won't vote for Labour in the next election for that reason, the same reason I didn't vote for them in the last one - they weren't strong enough on Europe. I understand it politically, but if they want to do that they can't take my vote for granted. Until they start being honest that leaving the EU is an absolute shitshow causing continuous harm economically and socially then I'm out.

I need to caveat the above by saying that I have the luxury of being able to not vote Labour - my constituency is Liverpool Wavertree which is one of the safest Labour seats in the country. If I lived in a marginal seat I'd definitely vote Labour and I do want them to win the next election, but I'll be voting for a party that backs re-joining the EU, probably the Greens. 
The thing with Brexit in this context is right wingers/Tories saw it as a chance to destroy worker's rights and conditions, whereas left wing Brexiteers saw it as a chance to improve them. The problem with that is we usually get Tory governments, so what's more likely?

Labour getting in for 1 or 2 terms isn't enough. If the Tories aren't destroyed this time they'll be back in to destroy another generation.
For what reason rightly or wrongly would left wingers think leaving the EU would improve workers rights and conditions.?
Yeah I've spoken to (some) of them.

They sound like a fucking walking Daily Mail. The ones I spoke to are full of hate, vitriol and despise 'foreigners' and 'immigrants' and are absolutely racist, xenophobic fucking shitbags.

Don't need these scumbags in my life and have jibbed those I know. Thankfully my other mates have fucked them off as well. They aren't too much of a fan of racist c*nts. I did spend quite a while talking to them and trying to understand them, but as time has gone on, they have got much worse. Much, much worse.

Enjoy your Brexit shitheads.

A lot of older people have been brainwashed for 40 years by the Daily Mail and Rupert Murdoch. The right wing radicalisation of the Boomer generation has been all-consuming.
For what reason rightly or wrongly would left wingers think leaving the EU would improve workers rights and conditions.?
Because we could all freely stroll about this green and sceptred isle picking asparagus for a living - why, it's like stepping right back into an idyllic Constable painting guvnor.
