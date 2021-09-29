« previous next »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 03:51:24 pm
You can put whatever spin on it you like, that's the reality. It may be electorally smart, time will tell, but it's still grim for Remainers like myself.
Actually, I think it is you who are 'putting a spin on it'. I understand your fears, but you are interpretting Starmer's. He did not actually say what you fear he means. I write someone who has been very critical of the Labour Party's approach and message since the Brexit was finalised. I think it was mistake for them to whip their MPs and to state 'no going back into the EU'.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm
Thanks for the above, it's always good to cross reference claims made....

Is there any restrictions on retrospectively bringing organisations into public ownership under the EU regulations...does anybody know? Is there a precedent for this.


Yes, there would be restrictions on how they could operate, especially with regards to perceived 'state aid' if the state-owned/nationalised entity was in any form of competitive market place

It's not as clear-cut as simply saying "The EU allows for nationalisation". It does... but there's restrictions on how they could operate.

And I'm saying that as someone who opposes Brexit/Lexit.
The biggest argument against Lexit is that Labour are relatively rarely in power in the UK.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:00:22 pm
Actually, I think it is you who are 'putting a spin on it'. I understand your fears, but you are interpretting Starmer's. He did not actually say what you fear he means. I write someone who has been very critical of the Labour Party's approach and message since the Brexit was finalised. I think it was mistake for them to whip their MPs and to state 'no going back into the EU'.

What spin have I put on it? I stated two things:

1) The Labour party have embraced Brexit - as you yourself admit, they voted in favour of Boris's deal and have since ruled out a return to either the single market or customs union.
2) They're parroting Brexit campaign slogans - see Starmer's speech today. Admittedly he has reappropriated it ('nice politics' as Tepid described it) but I still find it deeply uncomfortable to hear.

I find those two realities pretty grim and depressing. Don't get me wrong, the Tory alternative is far worse, but it doesn't exactly inspire any hope or optimism for the future. 
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 04:34:06 pm
What spin have I put on it? I stated two things:

1) The Labour party have embraced Brexit - as you yourself admit, they voted in favour of Boris's deal and have since ruled out a return to either the single market or customs union.
2) They're parroting Brexit campaign slogans - see Starmer's speech today. Admittedly he has reappropriated it ('nice politics' as Tepid described it) but I still find it deeply uncomfortable to hear.

I find those two realities pretty grim and depressing. Don't get me wrong, the Tory alternative is far worse, but it doesn't exactly inspire any hope or optimism for the future.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 02:47:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:27:41 pm
Quite a nice bit of politics today..


Starmer taking possession of take back control

Whoever came up with that idea was rather clever I think..

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64173370

Hes stolen their political clothing
Call it nice politics if you want but boy is it depressing to see Labour not only full embrace Brexit but start parroting their campaign slogans as well. It's a truly grim state of affairs.
I question the tactics, but it is not a full embrace, is it!?
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:17:25 pm
The biggest argument against Lexit is that Labour are relatively rarely in power in the UK.

Exactly.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:56:04 pm
Call it nice politics if you want but boy is it depressing to see Labour not only full embrace Brexit but start parroting their campaign slogans as well. It's a truly grim state of affairs.

I question the tactics, but it is not a full embrace, is it!?

How would you describe it?

Quote
Asked if he thought single market membership would benefit UK growth, the Labour leader told BBC Radio 4s Today programme on Monday: No, at this stage I dont think it would, and theres no case for going back to the EU or going back into the single market. I do think theres a case for a better Brexit. I do think theres a very good case for making Brexit work.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/05/reversing-brexit-now-would-not-help-uk-economy-says-keir-starmer

Quote
However, he stressed that that any debate on rejoining the EU would be to look back over our shoulder and jeopardise public faith in politics, adding: So let me be very clear: with Labour, Britain will not go back into the EU. We will not be joining the single market. We will not be joining a customs union.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/jul/04/starmer-ends-labour-silence-on-brexit-as-he-rules-out-rejoining-single-market

Sure sounds like a full embrace to me.
I would say it sounds like an embrace of the fact that voters don't particularly want this issue reopened right now
Take back control!!??  :o  :shocked

Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:19:05 pm
I would say it sounds like an embrace of the fact that voters don't particularly want this issue reopened right now

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-poll-referendum-rejoin-eu-b2250813.html

Maybe not 'right now' but there's almost a majority who want it reopened in the next 5 years and a comfortable majority who want it reopened within the next 10.
Hopefully he stays away from All Lives Matter
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:19:05 pm
I would say it sounds like an embrace of the fact that voters don't particularly want this issue reopened right now
That's it, isn't it. Politics. I am unconvinced that he is drawing the correct line (he's too unequivocal), but the calculation is - surely - that any other tone will only invite the worst kind of dishonest scrutiny from the right-wing press.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm
Thanks for the above, it's always good to cross reference claims made....

Is there any restrictions on retrospectively bringing organisations into public ownership under the EU regulations...does anybody know? Is there a precedent for this.

We brought several banks into public ownership in 2008, France have fully nationalised EDF. The Scottish Government has bought Prestwick Airport and Ferguson shipyrds in Glasgow....  the list goes on.
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 06:20:36 pm
We brought several banks into public ownership in 2008, France have fully nationalised EDF. The Scottish Government has bought Prestwick Airport and Ferguson shipyrds in Glasgow....  the list goes on.

Thanks for this.

Does anybody know the angle or argument then that Mick and co are taking with regards to the EU being an obstruction to public ownership?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  2, 2022, 09:36:09 am
These are the actions we need in order to transform this country - the question is, will Labour be brave enough to do it?

Englands water can be renationalised without compensation, activists say

Campaigners cite previous court rulings against shareholders, such as in the case of Northern Rock bank

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/dec/02/water-renationalised-without-compensation-activists-shareholders-england
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December  2, 2022, 10:14:38 am
And it can all be packaged under, 'Taking Back Control'.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:16:27 pm
That's it, isn't it. Politics. I am unconvinced that he is drawing the correct line (he's too unequivocal), but the calculation is - surely - that any other tone will only invite the worst kind of dishonest scrutiny from the right-wing press.

Well quite. I too dislike the look of it all, but I, like others in this debate, can see the politics of it, and given the nature of FPTP in U.K, plus the malign influence of the right wing media you flag, any doubts I have, Starmer gets the benefit of. For all his weaknesses, hes the countrys only hope of ousting the current appalling government.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm
Thanks for the above, it's always good to cross reference claims made....

Is there any restrictions on retrospectively bringing organisations into public ownership under the EU regulations...does anybody know? Is there a precedent for this.

At a high level state aid to prop up entities in a competitive market is against E.U. regs.  Nationalisation is not. Ie taking public ownership of the countrys gas supply would effectively be nationalisation.  Propping up one failing supplier is state aid.  However there are periodically grey areas.  Ie propping up some banks post 2008
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:27:02 pm
At a high level state aid to prop up entities in a competitive market is against E.U. regs.  Nationalisation is not. Ie taking public ownership of the countrys gas supply would effectively be nationalisation.  Propping up one failing supplier is state aid.  However there are periodically grey areas.  Ie propping up some banks post 2008

Arguably buying Prestwick Airport and Ferguson Shipyards is propping up failing suppliers, but I think they are OK becuase they are critical infrastructure or something like that. Prestwick I have always assumed was not allowed to fail because of its heavy use by the US military.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:56:59 pm
Thanks for the above, it's always good to cross reference claims made....

Is there any restrictions on retrospectively bringing organisations into public ownership under the EU regulations...does anybody know? Is there a precedent for this.

Here is a good article on the subject, its not as easy as to say Lynch is lying, or that the EU prevent nationalisation.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-railways-eu-rules-nationalise-single-market-restrictions-labour-a8968691.html

There are new laws coming in 2023
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
Here is a good article on the subject, its not as easy as to say Lynch is lying, or that the EU prevent nationalisation.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-railways-eu-rules-nationalise-single-market-restrictions-labour-a8968691.html

There are new laws coming in 2023
The criticism isn't Lynch lied, the criticism is the  RMT put out a pack of lies to support leaving the EU before the referendum back in 2016.
It's a matter of priorities again. whats more important.
The EU doesn't stop us Nationalising our railways but for the sake of argument lets assume they could, which is more important to trade unionists, the right to take industrial action in any form including strikes or full nationalisation of our railways. the RMT chose the ideological stance of Nationalisation, this is why Lynch looked so uncomfortable yesterday he has to justify this stance, Brexit has now given the Torys the power to attack the right to strike.
What exactly do they mean by take back control?
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:56:48 pm
What exactly do they mean by take back control?
Whatever they want

Thats why it was such an effective slogan back around the brexit vote.  It meant anything to anyone who had a grudge.

Now, everyone has a grudge with the crap government


Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:04:47 pm
Whatever they want

Thats why it was such an effective slogan back around the brexit vote.  It meant anything to anyone who had a grudge.

Now, everyone has a grudge with the crap government
Yep. it's not just a slogan either, that's been one of the biggest problems with the Torys, they have been a reactionary government rather than a pro active government. put it down to incompetence or austerity or whatever but they never step in to stop a problem before it arises, this shouldn't be underestimated as it meant the Torys lost control over problems they could have stopped before things got out of hand.
Labour will take back control by being pro-active with intelligent ministers with foresight to avert problems in the future.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm
The criticism isn't Lynch lied, the criticism is the  RMT put out a pack of lies to support leaving the EU before the referendum back in 2016.
It's a matter of priorities again. whats more important.
The EU doesn't stop us Nationalising our railways but for the sake of argument lets assume they could, which is more important to trade unionists, the right to take industrial action in any form including strikes or full nationalisation of our railways. the RMT chose the ideological stance of Nationalisation, this is why Lynch looked so uncomfortable yesterday. he has to justify this stance, Brexit has now given the Torys the power to attack the right to strike.

Ive used Lynch/RMT interchangeably there, is that wrong?
The last  time I saw seen Lynch discuss this properly was on LBC with JoB, who did he speak to yesterday, Id like to have  a look?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:29:07 pm
Ive used Lynch/RMT interchangeably there, is that wrong?
The last  time I saw seen Lynch discuss this properly was on LBC with JoB, who did he speak to yesterday, Id like to have  a look?
Link below. O'Brien took it easy on Lynch yesterday.

https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1610607929333321732
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Link below. O'Brien took it easy on Lynch yesterday.

https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1610607929333321732

Thanks mate - Ill have a listen
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Link below. O'Brien took it easy on Lynch yesterday.

https://twitter.com/LBC/status/1610607929333321732
Lynch attempts to defend the indefensible. He's not so hot when he's on the wrong side of the argument.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm
Lynch attempts to defend the indefensible. He's not so hot when he's on the wrong side of the argument.
It's the arguments the RMT made for wanting to leave the EU that annoyed me, it was bad enough arguing to vote leave but they went further and told people the EU are against workers rights, I know Labour people who swallowed this, one told me they were all for staying in the EU until someone told them the EU were anti trade union but that's brexit, a m8 told me.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:17:17 pm
It's the arguments the RMT made for wanting to leave the EU that annoyed me, it was bad enough arguing to vote leave but they went further and told people the EU are against workers rights, I know Labour people who swallowed this, one told me they were all for staying in the EU until someone told them the EU were anti trade union but that's brexit, a m8 told me.
-
Ive not listened yet, if we were still in the EU what would prevent the tories from introducing  their anti trade union laws?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:22:19 pm
-
Ive not listened yet, if we were still in the EU what would prevent the tories from introducing  their anti trade union laws?
EU law.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm
EU law.

Thanks  ;D   

Do you know which one ?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 11:22:19 pm
-
Ive not listened yet, if we were still in the EU what would prevent the tories from introducing  their anti trade union laws?
The TUC put out a statement before the referendum pointing out why it was so important for trade unionists to vote remain, O'Brien read out many of the points from the long list the TUC put out before the referendum, the TUC deals with trade union rights so I look at the points they made as facts.
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:44:08 pm
The TUC put out a statement before the referendum pointing out why it was so important for trade unionists to vote remain, O'Brien read out many of the points from the long list the TUC put out before the referendum, the TUC deals with trade union rights so I look at the points they made as facts.

Cool, thanks, Ill listen to the interview before I ask anything else, promise  :wave
