Here is a good article on the subject, its not as easy as to say Lynch is lying, or that the EU prevent nationalisation.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-eu-railways-eu-rules-nationalise-single-market-restrictions-labour-a8968691.html



There are new laws coming in 2023



The criticism isn't Lynch lied, the criticism is the RMT put out a pack of lies to support leaving the EU before the referendum back in 2016.It's a matter of priorities again. whats more important.The EU doesn't stop us Nationalising our railways but for the sake of argument lets assume they could, which is more important to trade unionists, the right to take industrial action in any form including strikes or full nationalisation of our railways. the RMT chose the ideological stance of Nationalisation, this is why Lynch looked so uncomfortable yesterday he has to justify this stance, Brexit has now given the Torys the power to attack the right to strike.