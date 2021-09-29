Actually, I think it is you who are 'putting a spin on it'. I understand your fears, but you are interpretting Starmer's. He did not actually say what you fear he means. I write someone who has been very critical of the Labour Party's approach and message since the Brexit was finalised. I think it was mistake for them to whip their MPs and to state 'no going back into the EU'.
What spin have I put on it? I stated two things:
1) The Labour party have embraced Brexit - as you yourself admit, they voted in favour of Boris's deal and have since ruled out a return to either the single market or customs union.
2) They're parroting Brexit campaign slogans - see Starmer's speech today. Admittedly he has reappropriated it ('nice politics' as Tepid described it) but I still find it deeply uncomfortable to hear.
I find those two realities pretty grim and depressing. Don't get me wrong, the Tory alternative is far worse, but it doesn't exactly inspire any hope or optimism for the future.