Actually, I think it is you who are 'putting a spin on it'. I understand your fears, but you are interpretting Starmer's. He did not actually say what you fear he means. I write someone who has been very critical of the Labour Party's approach and message since the Brexit was finalised. I think it was mistake for them to whip their MPs and to state 'no going back into the EU'.



What spin have I put on it? I stated two things:1) The Labour party have embraced Brexit - as you yourself admit, they voted in favour of Boris's deal and have since ruled out a return to either the single market or customs union.2) They're parroting Brexit campaign slogans - see Starmer's speech today. Admittedly he has reappropriated it ('nice politics' as Tepid described it) but I still find it deeply uncomfortable to hear.I find those two realities pretty grim and depressing. Don't get me wrong, the Tory alternative is far worse, but it doesn't exactly inspire any hope or optimism for the future.