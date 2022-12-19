« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 03:20:47 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 19, 2022, 11:16:08 am
Morning mate

I  was giving a list of stuff that TLP have said that could make them look anti immigration. Perhaps I have misinterpreted
what you view as an immigration  issues and asylum issues, but for me they are the same.

Im confused as to why you think Im against training people?

You also seem to indicate I speak for the left, I dont, I just gave a list of comments from the Labour front bench that could easily be interpreted as anti immigration.

Do you have  anything from the Labour party that could be considered pro immigration.

Most of what I hear from the shadow cabinet are dog whistles for votes from people I have nothing in common with.

Ive not mentioned Corbyn, why do you think he wanted immigration over training, this doesnt seem like the kind of thing Corbyn would want. Also I find it problematic you wouldn't want Labour to not win based on increasing immigration. Thats not cool, not cool at all.

 :'(








I honestly don't understand a word of that. I must be being thick or something?

I was confused by your first post. This one has completely baffled me.
Poor.

Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 05:02:28 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 19, 2022, 03:20:47 pm
I honestly don't understand a word of that. I must be being thick or something?

I was confused by your first post. This one has completely baffled me.

Evening Pal.

Well my first post was a list of rhetoric from TLP that may be considered anti immigration. 
The last post seems straight forward enough.  :wave
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 07:17:11 pm
l thought it was straight forward enough to understand. Perhaps if you post it as a poll instead then Andy might be able to follow.
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 07:56:03 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 19, 2022, 11:16:08 am
Morning mate

I  was giving a list of stuff that TLP have said that could make them look anti immigration. Perhaps I have misinterpreted
what you view as an immigration  issues and asylum issues, but for me they are the same.

Im confused as to why you think Im against training people?

You also seem to indicate I speak for the left, I dont, I just gave a list of comments from the Labour front bench that could easily be interpreted as anti immigration.

Do you have  anything from the Labour party that could be considered pro immigration.

Most of what I hear from the shadow cabinet are dog whistles for votes from people I have nothing in common with.

Ive not mentioned Corbyn, why do you think he wanted immigration over training, this doesnt seem like the kind of thing Corbyn would want. Also I find it problematic you wouldn't want Labour to not win based on increasing immigration. Thats not cool, not cool at all.

 :'(



"I  was giving a list of stuff that TLP have said that could make them look anti immigration. Perhaps I have misinterpreted
what you view as an immigration  issues and asylum issues, but for me they are the same."


-- Well immigration policies are immigration policies. Things that aren't immigration policies aren't immigration policies. Nothing that you posted from what I've seen makes even slightly think that Labour are 'anti-immigration' as you claim - so what you said doesn't make sense to me.


You also seem to indicate I speak for the left, I dont, I just gave a list of comments from the Labour front bench that could easily be interpreted as anti immigration.

-- Well what you've said pretty much mirrors most of the 'left' things popping up daily/weekly in my feed. It's entirely possbile that you haven't seen those, in which case, you're obviously channelling the 'left' somehow and you need to be getting on the TV as a political clairvoyant :) Since I've seen them and I can't see how any of them could be interpreted as anti immigration then again I don't really understand what you mean.


Im confused as to why you think Im against training people?

-- Well in the interview you seemed to be targetting, Starmer made it quite clear that more training of UK people was on his mind which might lead to lower immigration in areas that weren't needed. Since he said then that he's all for immigration for people we need, then the only thing I can think you're objecting to is him wanting to train people? So again, I don't understand what you mean?


Most of what I hear from the shadow cabinet are dog whistles for votes from people I have nothing in common with.

-- Great such as what, because you haven't posted anything that I'd consider that - except for being cagey on Brexit - which I mentioned before and you didn't come back on. Is it 'wrong' to be boxing clever in politics or should you just be open, honest to guarantee that you'll never, ever be in power and that the Tories can expect to be in power forever. If you didn't mean that, then again, I'm confused as I don't know what you mean.


Ive not mentioned Corbyn, why do you think he wanted immigration over training, this doesnt seem like the kind of thing Corbyn would want. Also I find it problematic you wouldn't want Labour to not win based on increasing immigration. Thats not cool, not cool at all.

-- I was being a bit whimsical. We both know that he wanted Brexit and must be loving it now after being the first politcian to demand it was triggered at 07:30 am the next morning.. I have no idea what Corbyn really wanted as he seemed to be pretty dishonest most of the time as leader. Perhaps we'll never know. He'd be great in a flip-flop factory though.

:)
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 08:32:03 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 19, 2022, 07:56:03 pm
Nothing that you posted from what I've seen makes even slightly think that Labour are 'anti-immigration' as you claim - so what you said doesn't make sense to me.


Cooper wanting numbers to come down,
Starmer wanting less  Immigrants  in an already understaffed NHS
Cooper refusing to commit to safe routes for Asylum seekers with brown or black skin.

Quote
-- Well what you've said pretty much mirrors most of the 'left' things popping up daily/weekly in my feed. It's entirely possbile that you haven't seen those, in which case, you're obviously channelling the 'left' somehow and you need to be getting on the TV as a political clairvoyant :) Since I've seen them and I can't see how any of them could be interpreted as anti immigration then again I don't really understand what you mean.

Thanks I also think I should be on tv more. 

Quote

-- Great such as what, because you haven't posted anything that I'd consider that - except for being cagey on Brexit - which I mentioned before and you didn't come back on. Is it 'wrong' to be boxing clever in politics or should you just be open, honest to guarantee that you'll never, ever be in power and that the Tories can expect to be in power forever. If you didn't mean that, then again, I'm confused as I don't know what you mean.


The acid test is when they are in power, Im hoping its all a big hoax.  Time will tell, but based on what they are saying, This is not the rhetoric I want from a labour government. Surely with how bad the Tories are Starmer can win by giving us some positive vibes around immigration and Brexit?

Quote
-- I was being a bit whimsical. We both know that he wanted Brexit and must be loving it now after being the first politcian to demand it was triggered at 07:30 am the next morning.. I have no idea what Corbyn really wanted as he seemed to be pretty dishonest most of the time as leader. Perhaps we'll never know. He'd be great in a flip-flop factory though.

Whimsical about Tory rule - good one.  You seem to flip flop on weather its acceptable to not want Labour to win, being as you called out the left for saying they wont vote for Starmer. Maybe they too are just being whimsical.  ;)

So you condemn Corbyn for being pro Brexit after the referendum, but not Starmer, interesting.

Andy if you dont think the examples Ive  given you are anti immigration, then Im not sure where else this conversation can go .

 
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 08:51:41 pm
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 08:56:00 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 19, 2022, 08:51:41 pm
We all know he's here for some Corbyn bashing  ;)

bloody centrists  :)
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 09:50:14 pm
I think most people understand the difference between Immigration and Asylum seekers so no need to go into details. I don't think even Braverman will send French FOM workers to Rwanda now. ;)
Fact is FOM has gone, that means a points based system we already had in place before we left the EU, how it works can be changed, it would be crazy for Labour to argue for a Immigration system that allows anyone to come to the UK regardless of skills etc so this is not a yes no issue.
 Cooper and Starmer have both been saying. some immigration like low skilled will go down, the skilled immigration the country needs will go up.
Are they against Immigration? Arguing we need to bring more skilled people into the country doesn't sound anti-immigration, arguing we need to get the numbers down must be based on the Torys record on immigration and to be honest am not arsed looking up all the stats.
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 10:44:02 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 19, 2022, 08:51:41 pm
We all know he's here for some Corbyn bashing  ;)

Not really :)


But most of the rhetoric appears to be along the lines of Starmer is shite, Corbyn was great.

I do apologise for bringing Corbyn into it, but the bit that Kenny has been missing from the recent posts/tweets and suchlike on Social media saying basically "Starmer is a Tory c*nt" is that either with or alongside such statements, there are posts/tweets railing against Corbyn being binned. Then these are followed up by 'This is happening now. Corbyn was against it - bet you are glad you kept him out now"

So, sadly the things are still linked.

I've re-read what Kenny has said and I agree that if you want to be wifully unaware of what the quotes actually said and the context then that's very easy to do

"Labour are against any immigration" is very easy to say. Less easy to say if you want to be impartial are those other words alongside those words. Labour clearly aren't against immigration and have clearly stated so. There is also an element, of course, in that some of the country (About half, if not more) have been whipped into a frenzy about "Bloody immigrants coming over here taking our women/wives/jobs/ale/chip butties" - again all bollocks, but if you want be willfully blind then you can argue the case about pretty much any old shite you want to.

When Kenny raised that list, I spent a bit of time reading, watching some interviews, trying to work out what they were saying and why.

Not sure why I bothered as it's clear that Kenny, in this instance, didn't want any reply other than "STARMERS LABOUR BAD"

It's pretty clear whatever they say on any issue at all, then it'll be slagged off and nitpicked to death. Which is fine, but not very condusive to interesting and entertaining discussions.

Kenny thinks "LABOUR BAD" I'm thinking "LABOUR HAVING TO BE CLEVER, CUTE, POLITICALLY AWARE AND AVOID OBVIOUS LANDMINES AND PITFALLS LIKE THE LAST FEW LEADERS DID."

Kenny then doubled down to imply racism against people with "brown or black skin" which I'm struggling to even get my head around to be honest.
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 11:07:19 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 19, 2022, 10:44:02 pm
Not really :)


But most of the rhetoric appears to be along the lines of Starmer is shite, Corbyn was great.

I do apologise for bringing Corbyn into it, but the bit that Kenny has been missing from the recent posts/tweets and suchlike on Social media saying basically "Starmer is a Tory c*nt" is that either with or alongside such statements, there are posts/tweets railing against Corbyn being binned. Then these are followed up by 'This is happening now. Corbyn was against it - bet you are glad you kept him out now"

So, sadly the things are still linked.

I've re-read what Kenny has said and I agree that if you want to be wifully unaware of what the quotes actually said and the context then that's very easy to do

"Labour are against any immigration" is very easy to say. Less easy to say if you want to be impartial are those other words alongside those words. Labour clearly aren't against immigration and have clearly stated so. There is also an element, of course, in that some of the country (About half, if not more) have been whipped into a frenzy about "Bloody immigrants coming over here taking our women/wives/jobs/ale/chip butties" - again all bollocks, but if you want be willfully blind then you can argue the case about pretty much any old shite you want to.

When Kenny raised that list, I spent a bit of time reading, watching some interviews, trying to work out what they were saying and why.

Not sure why I bothered as it's clear that Kenny, in this instance, didn't want any reply other than "STARMERS LABOUR BAD"

It's pretty clear whatever they say on any issue at all, then it'll be slagged off and nitpicked to death. Which is fine, but not very condusive to interesting and entertaining discussions.

Kenny thinks "LABOUR BAD" I'm thinking "LABOUR HAVING TO BE CLEVER, CUTE, POLITICALLY AWARE AND AVOID OBVIOUS LANDMINES AND PITFALLS LIKE THE LAST FEW LEADERS DID."

Kenny then doubled down to imply racism against people with "brown or black skin" which I'm struggling to even get my head around to be honest.

Well the only countries that Cooper said will get safe routes to apply for asylum is Ukraine and Hong Kong. Even our far right home secretaries have offered that, Id like a bit more compassion. Offering that to HK and Ukraine is great, but we can do more.

I also said its just dog whistling and hoped that  when in power Labour will be more compassionate to those seeking asylum.


As for this Starmer is bad thing youve made up, our discussion centred around immigrants/asylum seekers.

ending charitable status for schools, GB Energy and Reforming the Lords Im pleased with.  (We had similar policies in previous manifestos)

Night night Andy
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 11:17:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 19, 2022, 11:07:19 pm
Well the only countries that Cooper said will get safe routes to apply for asylum is Ukraine and Hong Kong. Even our far right home secretaries have offered that, Id like a bit more compassion. Offering that to HK and Ukraine is great, but we can do more.

I also said its just dog whistling and hoped that  when in power Labour will be more compassionate to those seeking asylum.


As for this Starmer is bad thing youve made up, our discussion centred around immigrants/asylum seekers.

ending charitable status for schools, GB Energy and Reforming the Lords Im pleased with.  (We had similar policies in previous manifestos)

Night night Andy


I'd like to see a transcript of that Cooper interview where she apparantly was possessed by Joseph Goebbels between biscuits and tea.
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 11:20:28 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 19, 2022, 11:17:40 pm
I'd like to see a transcript of that Cooper interview where she apparantly was possessed by Joseph Goebbels between biscuits and tea.


When she said numbers have to come dowm I posted a link to the clip on bbc

The rest was from the Laura Kuennsberg show last Sunday morning, still on the iplayer.
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 11:35:40 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 19, 2022, 11:20:28 pm

When she said numbers have to come dowm I posted a link to the clip on bbc

The rest was from the Laura Kuennsberg show last Sunday morning, still on the iplayer.



In that interview you posted : https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-22499889 she summed up with

We have benefited in Britain over many generations with people that have come to this country, contributing, built great businesses, worked in the National Health Service and even ones that have won Olympic Gold Medals, so immigration has got to be controlled, its got to be managed but youve also got to recognise its importance to Britains future



And you are saying that this sentence means that Labour are rabidly anti-immigration? I've heard the way the Tories (for instance) or UKIP (For instance) speak about immigration and I've never heard them speak like this about it. Have you?
Re: Labour Thread
December 19, 2022, 11:46:27 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 19, 2022, 11:35:40 pm


In that interview you posted : https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-22499889 she summed up with

We have benefited in Britain over many generations with people that have come to this country, contributing, built great businesses, worked in the National Health Service and even ones that have won Olympic Gold Medals, so immigration has got to be controlled, its got to be managed but youve also got to recognise its importance to Britains future



And you are saying that this sentence means that Labour are rabidly anti-immigration? I've heard the way the Tories (for instance) or UKIP (For instance) speak about immigration and I've never heard them speak like this about it. Have you?

No, Im not saying that, if I were, Id have said that, or similar
you asked a question, what seems months ago now, I answered it.
I would like the Labour party to be more compassionate towards Asylum seekers.  At the moment the only difference between the govt and the opposition is that we would scrap Rwanda, Id like a bit more than that.

What would you like them to do?

Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 12:15:26 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 19, 2022, 11:46:27 pm
No, Im not saying that, if I were, Id have said that, or similar
you asked a question, what seems months ago now, I answered it.
I would like the Labour party to be more compassionate towards Asylum seekers.  At the moment the only difference between the govt and the opposition is that we would scrap Rwanda, Id like a bit more than that.

What would you like them to do?



Well my initial question was "What have Labour ever done to make anyone think they are 'anti-immigration"

So your response was in response to that. You posted some things - including that link - which doesn't sound massively anti-immigration, then you mentioned some other stuff that, when I looked at what was said did on occasion look a bit cagey (In regards to Brexit) and also mentioned control, but also mentioned that we need more immigration of skills that we lack - which also doesn't sound very anti immigration. And then a few things about illegal immigration (Which I think we can all agree that we all want to see less of - people risking their lives to flee from war and torture) and then a few more things about asylum seekers


The conclusion I've drawn is that you've not convinced me. My question was "What have Labour ever done to make anyone think they are 'anti-immigration"


After a few responses you said "Andy if you dont think the examples Ive  given you are anti immigration, then Im not sure where else this conversation can go"


Well, I've put forward my case to why I don't think that Labour have an anti-immigration policy (Though they are (and in my opinion correctly) wording what they say carefully with the idea that it's OK to have controls on immigration) - which I can't see anything wrong with - surely every country wants to have controls on things that affect them and in the UK's case is currently a hot-potato. They have said they want to stop illegal immigration - which sounds good to me. As I have said, the Tory government allow NO legal routes in the UK as far as I'm aware, so people have no choice. I'm sure Labour will give them that choice again and haven't seen any evidence off you or anyone else that they wouldn't..


So. No. I'm not convinced. Convince me that what Starmer and Cooper and Labour are saying proves that they are an anti-immigration Party. Because I don't think they are and I don't think your proof stands up as is - just waiting for the Columbo moment now where you say "Just another thing" and come up with the best clearest response ever. If you can do that then fair play, if you can provide actual evidence that the Labour Party is actually anti-immigration then great.

Not convinced.
Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 12:28:59 am
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 20, 2022, 12:15:26 am
They have said they want to stop illegal immigration - which sounds good to me. As I have said, the Tory government allow NO legal routes in the UK as far as I'm aware, so people have no choice. I'm sure Labour will give them that choice again and haven't seen any evidence off you or anyone else that they wouldn't..


So. No. I'm not convinced. Convince me that what Starmer and Cooper and Labour are saying proves that they are an anti-immigration Party. Because I don't think they are and I don't think your proof stands up as is - just waiting for the Columbo moment now where you say "Just another thing" and come up with the best clearest response ever. If you can do that then fair play, if you can provide actual evidence that the Labour Party is actually anti-immigration then great.

Not convinced.

I mentioned a few times that Cooper refused to say she would open up any additional safe routes. It was on tv Sunday morning,again its on the iplayer.
 



Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 12:39:00 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck. on December 20, 2022, 12:28:59 am
I mentioned a few times that Cooper refused to say she would open up any additional safe routes. It was on tv Sunday morning,again its on the iplayer.
 





So she didn't say it, which means you assume that she won't.

So, still not proof that Labour are anti-immigration. Proof that Labour are being a bit closed mouthed about this current political hot potato though.

Or do you think that is proof. As I said, I don't think something that doesn't prove anything - by literally not saying anything one way or the other is proof that it's one thing or the other.

Not sure if I can make that any clearer ;)

Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 06:32:17 am
I'm not sure you can make it any more confusing!

But I think we get the point you are putting across.
Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 11:59:55 am
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 19, 2022, 10:44:02 pm

But most of the rhetoric appears to be along the lines of Starmer is shite, Corbyn was great.


FWIW, I think Corbyn was shite. And I think Starmer is shite.


But at least Corbyn's manifesto had policies I supported, whereas I don't believe Starmer's will (indeed I believe a Starmer government will implement or continue policies that I'm vehemently against).
Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 12:15:46 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on December 20, 2022, 11:59:55 am

FWIW, I think Corbyn was shite. And I think Starmer is shite.


But at least Corbyn's manifesto had policies I supported, whereas I don't believe Starmer's will (indeed I believe a Starmer government will implement or continue policies that I'm vehemently against).

We can agree that Corbyn was genuinely shite.

I'm unsure about Starmer. He's not setting the world on fire, but I have said a few times that I'm sick to the back teeth of 'popularity politics' - so he's good there and I'm sick of 'Insta-decisions to appease the masses bullshit' - and he's again in the clear there.

He's uninspiring, but a bright chap with left-leaning ideals in a Party that needs to get control of the country before much of the damage is permanent from the crooked, thick, incompetent shitstains that are running it into the ground. Labour are being cagey about things they need to be cagey about and putting ideas out there.

I've asked others, but if Starmer fully went for it and just doubled-down on what Corbyn said (Whose manfiesto wasn't that radical) and pushed out a total change for a Socialist state and then got wiped out in the next election and the Tories stayed in power for another 12 years, is that a win?

I couldn't give a fuck what he says. I'm not interested. I want to see these bollockfaced Tories out. I want to see our country less fucked.
Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:16:50 pm
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 20, 2022, 12:15:46 pm
We can agree that Corbyn was genuinely shite.

I'm unsure about Starmer. He's not setting the world on fire, but I have said a few times that I'm sick to the back teeth of 'popularity politics' - so he's good there and I'm sick of 'Insta-decisions to appease the masses bullshit' - and he's again in the clear there.

He's uninspiring, but a bright chap with left-leaning ideals in a Party that needs to get control of the country before much of the damage is permanent from the crooked, thick, incompetent shitstains that are running it into the ground. Labour are being cagey about things they need to be cagey about and putting ideas out there.

I've asked others, but if Starmer fully went for it and just doubled-down on what Corbyn said (Whose manfiesto wasn't that radical) and pushed out a total change for a Socialist state and then got wiped out in the next election and the Tories stayed in power for another 12 years, is that a win?

I couldn't give a fuck what he says. I'm not interested. I want to see these bollockfaced Tories out. I want to see our country less fucked.

To be fair, a Labour party with many of Corbyn's policies could win - they just need to not call them socialist policies because that scares people off (and also many of the policies really aren't)

It does seem that people are generally supportive of these policies in isolation but that they get spooked when it is pushed as a way to bring unbridled capitalism down - just call them what they are, "policies designed to help the country as a whole, to give people the platform (being well funded education, NHS, services) to focus on doing the best for their families rather than whether they can feed their families, and to stop the rot that is setting in through the mismanagement by the current govt"
Re: Labour Thread
December 20, 2022, 04:48:06 pm
It makes you wonder why this bloke felt he should stand as a Labour MP and how he got in the selection list;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64033841
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:27:41 pm
Quite a nice bit of politics today..


Starmer taking possession of take back control

Whoever came up with that idea was rather clever I think..

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64173370

Hes stolen their political clothing
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:36:59 pm
Not sure if this is the thread for it, but it'd be really really great if Owen Jones just fucked the fuck off, and when he's finished fucking off, maybe fuck off some more.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:47:38 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:27:41 pm
Quite a nice bit of politics today..


Starmer taking possession of take back control

Whoever came up with that idea was rather clever I think..

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64173370

Hes stolen their political clothing

Call it nice politics if you want but boy is it depressing to see Labour not only full embrace Brexit but start parroting their campaign slogans as well. It's a truly grim state of affairs.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:50:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:27:41 pm
Quite a nice bit of politics today..


Starmer taking possession of take back control

Whoever came up with that idea was rather clever I think..

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-64173370

Hes stolen their political clothing


For me, he's getting too wrapped up in the whole 'Leave' bullshit.

Brexit is steadily losing more and more support across the country. Ruling out rejoining in the next Parliament (which wouldn't have been possible anyway) would have been enough to give Labour figures the ability to stamp on any rejoining lies from the right-wing.

He's already [stupidly and needlessly] categorically ruled out rejoining the SM and CU, which really ties Labour's hands. To now start empathising with the Brexit wankers and saying that he "couldn't disagree with the basic case so many Leave voters made to me".

WTF???????

Any politician worth their salt shouldn't be pandering to racist, xenophobic small-mindedness and saying 'well they have a point'. They should be explaining, politely but firmly, why the alternative is better for society and better for humanity.

That's not to say that people who blame immigrants and the EU and wokeists for their perception that they're missing out on the life of Riley shouldn't be aggrieved at all. They've every right to be angry. But they direct their anger in the wrong direction. I'd have thought any left-of-centre politician would be explaining how we're all fucked-over by a greedy financial elite, the owners of capital, who hoard too great a share of the national wealth that we all labour to produce. And that we need to address the issue of growing wealth inequality as THE number one priority. A wealth tax, and targetting tax dodging and asset-hiding should be at the heart of this.


As to the whole ethos of devolving power to 'communities', I've always had massive reservations. Too often, you get petty little empire-builders, in local politics for their own egoes and gratification. And it's even more open to corruption by wealthy shysters and businesses.


Would a Labour government be better than a Tory one?

Yes, without doubt.

Does the prospect of a Labour government excite me?

Not at all. It will, as I've said many times, only tinker round the periphery of the socio-economic problems within this country, and won't do what is necessary to reverse the growing wealth inequality. There will still be super-rich dosging tax and hiding assets. There will still be extreme poverty with people living in cold, mouldy hovels and starving.

Until both are eradicated (and you eradicate the latter by addressing the former), I'll consider any government to be a failure.
Re: Labour Thread
Today at 02:55:02 pm
I listened to Mick Lynch on LBC yesterday.

And for the first time I understand the left position on Brexit in addition most likely why Corbyn was a Brexiteer.

Apparently the EU impose some competition restrictions and regulations that hamper fully public ownership of such organisations and utilities, if this is true - it at least makes sense of their position to me now.

Would welcome more reading on this matter however.
