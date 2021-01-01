Morning mate



I was giving a list of stuff that TLP have said that could make them look anti immigration. Perhaps I have misinterpreted

what you view as an immigration issues and asylum issues, but for me they are the same.



Im confused as to why you think Im against training people?



You also seem to indicate I speak for the left, I dont, I just gave a list of comments from the Labour front bench that could easily be interpreted as anti immigration.



Do you have anything from the Labour party that could be considered pro immigration.



Most of what I hear from the shadow cabinet are dog whistles for votes from people I have nothing in common with.



Ive not mentioned Corbyn, why do you think he wanted immigration over training, this doesnt seem like the kind of thing Corbyn would want. Also I find it problematic you wouldn't want Labour to not win based on increasing immigration. Thats not cool, not cool at all.



:'(





"I was giving a list of stuff that TLP have said that could make them look anti immigration. Perhaps I have misinterpretedwhatview as an immigration issues and asylum issues, but for me they are the same."-- Well immigration policies are immigration policies. Things that aren't immigration policies aren't immigration policies. Nothing that you posted from what I've seen makes even slightly think that Labour are 'anti-immigration' as you claim - so what you said doesn't make sense to me.You also seem to indicate I speak for the left, I dont, I just gave a list of comments from the Labour front bench that could easily be interpreted as anti immigration.-- Well what you've said pretty much mirrors most of the 'left' things popping up daily/weekly in my feed. It's entirely possbile that you haven't seen those, in which case, you're obviously channelling the 'left' somehow and you need to be getting on the TV as a political clairvoyantSince I've seen them and I can't see how any of them could be interpreted as anti immigration then again I don't really understand what you mean.Im confused as to why you think Im against training people?-- Well in the interview you seemed to be targetting, Starmer made it quite clear that more training of UK people was on his mind which might lead to lower immigration in areas that weren't needed. Since he said then that he's all for immigration for people we need, then the only thing I can think you're objecting to is him wanting to train people? So again, I don't understand what you mean?Most of what I hear from the shadow cabinet are dog whistles for votes from people I have nothing in common with.-- Great such as what, because you haven't posted anything that I'd consider that - except for being cagey on Brexit - which I mentioned before and you didn't come back on. Is it 'wrong' to be boxing clever in politics or should you just be open, honest to guarantee that you'll never, ever be in power and that the Tories can expect to be in power forever. If you didn't mean that, then again, I'm confused as I don't know what you mean.Ive not mentioned Corbyn, why do you think he wanted immigration over training, this doesnt seem like the kind of thing Corbyn would want. Also I find it problematic you wouldn't want Labour to not win based on increasing immigration. Thats not cool, not cool at all.-- I was being a bit whimsical. We both know that he wanted Brexit and must be loving it now after being the first politcian to demand it was triggered at 07:30 am the next morning.. I have no idea what Corbyn really wanted as he seemed to be pretty dishonest most of the time as leader. Perhaps we'll never know. He'd be great in a flip-flop factory though.