Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 33228 times)

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1360 on: December 15, 2022, 04:41:29 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 15, 2022, 04:27:52 pm
I have been a big supporter of Starmer's labour, but Wes Streeting is terrible. Whenever I see him speaking about the nurses strike, or upcoming doctor's strike, it's clear that he doesn't have a grasp of the issues and seems keen to show he's tough on unions. His 'plan' for the NHS is the usual shite the Tories would throw out to make headlines with little thought or actual plans. I want someone to push him on the 7,500 new medical students thing but they haven't yet.
The difference between the Torys saying this and Labours Wes Streeting is the Torys would say this just to con the voters, the Torys would only act to save themselves from loosing a election,  Streeting+Labour will do these sort of things because they want too help people.  it's about intention with Labour. the Torys have no intention of helping people unless forced to do so.
I really wish people would give them a break even if they get things wrong it will get sorted.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1361 on: December 15, 2022, 04:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 15, 2022, 03:28:42 pm
On the class question this is really interesting:

https://unherd.com/2022/12/why-do-we-pretend-to-be-working-class/



Thanks Yorkie; Im not sure Im any the wiser, though I admit I found the comments much more of interest than the article.

Anecdotally, my experience of what are traditionally known as blue/white collar jobs, and the assumed remuneration of each, is problematic. I have fishing pals from a whole range of working lives, plus a few who are multi-millionaires. Two who are blue collar are of particular interest; they both left school with minimal qualifications, and have problems communicating in writing. One works in the building trade applying high-tech rendering to properties, the other is retired but was an industrial sparkie. Both drive nearly new, top end 4x4s, both can afford, and indulge in, high cost salmon fishing I could only dream of affording. One is apolitical, but has a tendency to use right wing tropes, the other is a big fan of Johnson, and is a member of Stoke-on-Trents Red Wall.

When I was in education, there was a tendency of some colleagues to undervalue vocational education, and to be unwitting advocates of schools as exam factories. The trades appear to me now as a safer bet for a decent living - certainly than teaching. Thats only slightly tongue-in-cheek 😏
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1362 on: December 15, 2022, 04:51:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on December 15, 2022, 04:33:22 pm
Whats your issue with more medical students?
1) where will they train (will more medical schools be established)?
2) how can he assure that they will receive a high standard of education when clinical areas are already saturated with medical students?
3) will they increase the number of foundation training places proportionately? - if so, how? And how do they ensure each new doctor has adequate supervision?
4) currently theres a huge bottleneck between foundation training and speciality training, as speciality training numbers are limited (and UK trainees are now in direct competition for them with international trainees), will speciality training numbers be increased or will we keep haemorrhaging doctors into this bottleneck?
5) will they commit to full pay restoration?

Points 4 and 5 are crucial because retention is just as important. Its no good training more doctors if they keep dropping out once they realise how competitive/disruptive medical training is, and how undervalued their work is. Im sure Australia/NZ will appreciate it though.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1363 on: December 15, 2022, 05:12:57 pm »
Thinking about it, I'm fine with having a few rich people and a mass of the less well off. On fact I have no issue with the rich ones running the country if they have the skills to do it to the benefit of the country. What seems wrong is when we have super rich people accumulation amounts of wealth that amount to numbers we can't even process , at the extent of significant numbers who aren't even choosing between heating and eating, but failing to adequately do both.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1364 on: December 15, 2022, 05:40:48 pm »
The ultra low interest rate world post GFC has opened the gap massively between the impact of income and the impact of wealth, just by the explosion in most asset prices (property being only the most obvious one).

If you are a young high earner now without family money to help you out, then its far from certain you will ever be properly "wealthy", that status is reserved for ultra high earners (likely not paying PAYE anyway) and those who have family money to back them up. It will be interesting to see if that eases somewhat as rates rise, although that is also pretty crippling for those holding student loan debt.

Its not good for social mobility anyway

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1365 on: December 15, 2022, 07:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on December 15, 2022, 04:38:04 pm
This well-known 'quote' springs to mind:

Another one is the German sociologist (and socialist) Werner Sombart who said (in the early 1900s) that socialism in America broke against the "reefs of roast beef."
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1366 on: December 15, 2022, 10:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 15, 2022, 04:51:48 pm
1) where will they train (will more medical schools be established)?
2) how can he assure that they will receive a high standard of education when clinical areas are already saturated with medical students?
3) will they increase the number of foundation training places proportionately? - if so, how? And how do they ensure each new doctor has adequate supervision?
4) currently theres a huge bottleneck between foundation training and speciality training, as speciality training numbers are limited (and UK trainees are now in direct competition for them with international trainees), will speciality training numbers be increased or will we keep haemorrhaging doctors into this bottleneck?
5) will they commit to full pay restoration?

Points 4 and 5 are crucial because retention is just as important. Its no good training more doctors if they keep dropping out once they realise how competitive/disruptive medical training is, and how undervalued their work is. Im sure Australia/NZ will appreciate it though.
1, 2, 3 and 4 just need to happen and be planned for.  We deliberately dont train enough staff as we rely on overseas imports of talent if other countries can do it, Im not sure any of these are niot insurmountable in anyway.  Yes planning and fine detail is needed, but I wouldnt expect that right now.

We have the young talent to do this.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1367 on: December 15, 2022, 10:19:36 pm »
For those interested in internal Labour stuff, Naomi Wimborne Idrissi who was elected to the NEC and then suspended for attending meetings with proscribed groups has reportedly now been expelled.

Not a huge surprise, I didn't see how she could avoid this one.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1368 on: December 15, 2022, 10:31:00 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on December 15, 2022, 10:19:36 pm
For those interested in internal Labour stuff, Naomi Wimborne Idrissi who was elected to the NEC and then suspended for attending meetings with proscribed groups has reportedly now been expelled.

Not a huge surprise, I didn't see how she could avoid this one.

A quick google suggests that she and others are currently crowdfunding to pay off a libel settlement to John Ware (the journalist behind the Panorama investigation into A/S in the Labour party). They've had almost 70k pledged towards a target of 100k! The grift goes on...
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1369 on: December 16, 2022, 12:29:08 am »
Quote from: RedGlen on December 15, 2022, 02:34:46 pm
I've always thought of working class as the class of people who have to work to live - i.e. without employment they would be unable to live commensurate with modern standards of life. So everyone that is not, say, a landlord or someone who does not rely on their own labour for their main income, i.e. from passive income like investments, rent, trusts, inherited wealth etc.

By that definition I would therefore include just about 99% of the country as working class. So say your skilled professions, Doctors, Engineers, Nurses etc are all working class, even if they require significant education, investment and experience to do, ultimately they all rely on their labour - intellectual or physical - to earn money in order to live, they cannot stop working, or else they will become poverty stricken, that to me is working class.

I am of course aware that people from rich families also do these jobs, but since they don't actually need to work to live, they should not be counted as working class. Part of the reason people vote Tory is that they see themselves as not working class, when really Labour would do well to remind everyone what the real definition is (or should be), which is the vast, vast majority of the population.

I think that the definitions of class now come down to peoples options at the end of their working lives/retirement.

As you say the vast majority of the population has to work to meet their day to day living costs. But as a simple example there is a massive difference between somebody who is working to pay their rent where that money is lost forever and somebody who is working to pay a mortgage where a good chunk of the money will eventually come back to them either in the form of equity or in the form of having a retirement free of any housing costs.

Say if you compare a nurse and a 'normal' doctor currently in their 30s. Both will have to probably work till retirement. But with wages and house prices as they are I would suggest that the nurse (absent any inheritance/income from a partner) will likely reach retirement age still in rented accommodation. All the money they have paid in rent will have been 'wasted'. Any NHS pension they get will be taken into account for Pension Credit/Housing Benefit. In retirement they won't be much better off than somebody who has never worked. When they die very little will go down to their children. In contrast a Doctor is likely to be earning enough to get a mortgage and buy a property. So even though they might still have to work till retirement when they get there they will have no housing costs and will be able to keep all of their pensions and have the option of cashing in on the value of their property either by equity release or by downsizing. Whatever capital value remains when they die will go to their children.

Given the way the country's demographics are going I think this 'retirement' definition of class is going to become more and more stark.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1370 on: December 16, 2022, 12:44:07 am »
Sammy, yes I think pension will be a wake up call for a lot of people, in previous generations a lot more people had the benefit of more generous defined benefit schemes, where you got a % of your final or average pay as a pension depending on how long you worked for a company.

Now more and more people are just in defined contribution schemes where the money is invested in a pot and they can use that in retirement to supplement the state pension, a lot of people have an unrealistic idea of how much money per year they can withdraw safely from those pension pots to continue to deal with inflation and the possibility of good health and a long retirement.

3-4% is basically what people view as being a "safe" withdrawal rate, so if you have built up a pot of £100k that only ends up generating £3-4k a year.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1371 on: December 16, 2022, 12:45:32 am »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on December 16, 2022, 12:29:08 am
I think that the definitions of class now come down to peoples options at the end of their working lives/retirement.
...
Given the way the country's demographics are going I think this 'retirement' definition of class is going to become more and more stark.

That seems very logical. Is that your idea Sammy?


Incidentally my mum and dad had a nice retirement (with modest holidays and the ability to run a car) because of her pension plan - she worked on the line at the metal box in Speke for many years from the 70s through to the 90s, these are the sort of pensions no longer available to many workers (probably most) in the UK.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1372 on: December 16, 2022, 01:25:11 am »
Quote from: kavah on December 16, 2022, 12:45:32 am
That seems very logical. Is that your idea Sammy?



I certainly wouldn't lay any claim to coming up with the suggestion that there is a demographic time bomb ticking away!

In my line of work there has always been difficult conversations with pensioners on benefits explaining why the pensions they have worked their whole lives for are now being taken off their benefits. A few years ago those conversations were rare - most pensioners, even if they were on benefits, were managing to make ends meet. At the moment due to the rise in the cost of living and especially energy bills we are seeing a big increase in pensioners coming to us who are struggling to pay their bills. So those conversations are becoming more and more frequent.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1373 on: December 16, 2022, 05:50:35 pm »
Quote from: kavah on December 16, 2022, 12:45:32 am
she worked on the line at the metal box in Speke for many years from the 70s through to the 90s,
I worked there in the 70s.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1374 on: December 16, 2022, 08:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 16, 2022, 05:50:35 pm
I worked there in the 70s.

As did my uncle Tommy
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1375 on: December 16, 2022, 09:14:22 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 16, 2022, 08:59:25 pm
As did my uncle Tommy

I though he used to work on the docks and was down on his luck? It was tough..
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 10:48:10 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on December 16, 2022, 09:14:22 pm
I though he used to work on the docks and was down on his luck? It was tough..

I thought he worked in the textile mill across the railroad tracks?

Must be a different Tommy.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 11:21:11 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 16, 2022, 05:50:35 pm
I worked there in the 70s.

Dora Kavanagh mate if you can remember her - although loads worked there didnt the. Hard work on those lines for the women - she always said the operators had it easy for twice  the money  ;D
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 12:35:42 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:21:11 am
Dora Kavanagh mate if you can remember her - although loads worked there didnt the. Hard work on those lines for the women - she always said the operators had it easy for twice  the money  ;D
We didn't really have any women working where I worked, and no bloke would risk walking through the parts where all the women worked. Sexual harassment seemed to work the other way around in Speke. ;D
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 12:45:33 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 10:48:10 am
I thought he worked in the textile mill across the railroad tracks?

Must be a different Tommy.

Tommy's got his six-string in hock
Now he's holding in what he used to make it talk :(
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 02:29:53 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:45:33 pm
Tommy's got his six-string in hock
Now he's holding in what he used to make it talk :(

Did he buy the six string at the five and dime?
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 02:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 12:35:42 pm
Sexual harassment seemed to work the other way around in Speke. ;D

ha - right.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 03:20:36 pm »
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 09:58:23 am »
Pretty painful watching Cooper on Kuenssberg this morning. What is it with politicians just refusing to answer simple questions? Refusing to tell us what Labour will do about immigration and instead just saying everything the Tories have done wrong.

I get that a good route in to power at the moment may be to stay quiet and let the Tories fuck themselves. At the same time Labour just risk losing the left who fear the insinuation that they are anti-inmigration and the right who fear the insinuation of the opposite. Just tell people what you intend to do.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 11:52:56 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:58:23 am
Pretty painful watching Cooper on Kuenssberg this morning. What is it with politicians just refusing to answer simple questions? Refusing to tell us what Labour will do about immigration and instead just saying everything the Tories have done wrong.

I get that a good route in to power at the moment may be to stay quiet and let the Tories fuck themselves. At the same time Labour just risk losing the left who fear the insinuation that they are anti-inmigration and the right who fear the insinuation of the opposite. Just tell people what you intend to do.


What have Labour ever done to make anyone think they are 'anti-immigration' (Apart from that laughable bullshit the 'left' tried to twist a couple of weeks ago?)
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 12:19:35 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:52:56 am
What have Labour ever done to make anyone think they are 'anti-immigration' (Apart from that laughable bullshit the 'left' tried to twist a couple of weeks ago?)
one of the few things she actually said was that immigration should come down, and she refused to answer whether or not she thought Iranian refugees should be given a route into the country. She spoke about a points based system which was once the favoured term of UKIP and later the Tories. Basically in not saying anything they're letting other people speculate what their position might be.

I don't know what her position was based on that interview. I'd like to think it's the textbook case of trying to appear central enough to viewers while bringing in centre left policies once in power. But I've got no idea, because she just didn't answer anything.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 12:21:04 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:52:56 am
What have Labour ever done to make anyone think they are 'anti-immigration' (Apart from that laughable bullshit the 'left' tried to twist a couple of weeks ago?)

What is anti-immigration anyway or pro-immigration for that matter? Does saying no to any person who wants to come to the UK make you anti-immigration or do you have to be a fully fledged member of the "kick-em-out" daily mail brigade to be anti-immigration?

Are you pro-immigration if you want a system where we allow people to come over where we have Labour shortages but not where we don't, or does that make you anti immigration?

I think what I'm trying to say is that the labels 'anti-immigration' and 'pro-immigration' seem to be useless binaries if you want a nuanced discussion of the subject of immigration and they should really be done away with.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 12:25:06 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:52:56 am
What have Labour ever done to make anyone think they are 'anti-immigration' (Apart from that laughable bullshit the 'left' tried to twist a couple of weeks ago?)

Morning mate,
The leader stating there are too many foreigners in the nhs
The leader sticking with a block on free movement of people
The shadow home secretary stating immigration numbers must come down
The shadow home secretary refusing to say she would allow safe routes for Iranians to arrive here
The shadow home secretaries only commitment this morning was to fast track the return of Albanians
The shadow home secretary when asked if she would decriminalise asylum seekers, spoke only of Ukrainians (a plea for the vote of red wall racists)





