I've always thought of working class as the class of people who have to work to live - i.e. without employment they would be unable to live commensurate with modern standards of life. So everyone that is not, say, a landlord or someone who does not rely on their own labour for their main income, i.e. from passive income like investments, rent, trusts, inherited wealth etc.



By that definition I would therefore include just about 99% of the country as working class. So say your skilled professions, Doctors, Engineers, Nurses etc are all working class, even if they require significant education, investment and experience to do, ultimately they all rely on their labour - intellectual or physical - to earn money in order to live, they cannot stop working, or else they will become poverty stricken, that to me is working class.



I am of course aware that people from rich families also do these jobs, but since they don't actually need to work to live, they should not be counted as working class. Part of the reason people vote Tory is that they see themselves as not working class, when really Labour would do well to remind everyone what the real definition is (or should be), which is the vast, vast majority of the population.



I think that the definitions of class now come down to peoples options at the end of their working lives/retirement.As you say the vast majority of the population has to work to meet their day to day living costs. But as a simple example there is a massive difference between somebody who is working to pay their rent where that money is lost forever and somebody who is working to pay a mortgage where a good chunk of the money will eventually come back to them either in the form of equity or in the form of having a retirement free of any housing costs.Say if you compare a nurse and a 'normal' doctor currently in their 30s. Both will have to probably work till retirement. But with wages and house prices as they are I would suggest that the nurse (absent any inheritance/income from a partner) will likely reach retirement age still in rented accommodation. All the money they have paid in rent will have been 'wasted'. Any NHS pension they get will be taken into account for Pension Credit/Housing Benefit. In retirement they won't be much better off than somebody who has never worked. When they die very little will go down to their children. In contrast a Doctor is likely to be earning enough to get a mortgage and buy a property. So even though they might still have to work till retirement when they get there they will have no housing costs and will be able to keep all of their pensions and have the option of cashing in on the value of their property either by equity release or by downsizing. Whatever capital value remains when they die will go to their children.Given the way the country's demographics are going I think this 'retirement' definition of class is going to become more and more stark.