Whats your issue with more medical students?
1) where will they train (will more medical schools be established)?
2) how can he assure that they will receive a high standard of education when clinical areas are already saturated with medical students?
3) will they increase the number of foundation training places proportionately? - if so, how? And how do they ensure each new doctor has adequate supervision?
4) currently theres a huge bottleneck between foundation training and speciality training, as speciality training numbers are limited (and UK trainees are now in direct competition for them with international trainees), will speciality training numbers be increased or will we keep haemorrhaging doctors into this bottleneck?
5) will they commit to full pay restoration?
Points 4 and 5 are crucial because retention is just as important. Its no good training more doctors if they keep dropping out once they realise how competitive/disruptive medical training is, and how undervalued their work is. Im sure Australia/NZ will appreciate it though.