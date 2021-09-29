« previous next »
Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 11:04:40 am
So what your saying is you dont like the left like most on here well done you

I could go down this rabbit hole with you but I won't.

Because for people such as yourself those on 'the left' are pure socialists aka pure cultists drinking at the alter or Saint Jeremy or Saint Benn.

I sit in the same row as the likes of Bevin, Attlee, Castle, Wilson and Healey. I can guarantee if they were around today they wouldn't be left wing enough for the likes of you.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 11:04:40 am
So what your saying is you dont like the left like most on here well done you

I'd say that around 95%+ of this forum are from the 'left' - not that it's that simple as there are several axis that form someone's political makeup.

Your point (Which gets tiring) is that if someone isn't 'as left' as you arre and doesn't 'believe' in exactly the same things you believe in then they are Tory/Far Right/Fascists

Which is fine, you can believe that, just shows that you don't know much about poltiics. I know very, very little about politics (I learned quite a lot on here listening to people from all sides of the divide) but even I know that and I'm a thick bellend.

Perhaps you should do a little bit of reading on politics and come back. A single view on a single line doesn't the whole world make.

For the country to recover, then the 'left' and the 'right' and the 'centre' all need to work together. That's only really happened once from what I remember, but this undoing all the good work shit doesn't help anyone does it/ Look how fucked we are as a country.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 12:01:48 pm
I could go down this rabbit hole with you but I won't.

Because for people such as yourself those on 'the left' are pure socialists aka pure cultists drinking at the alter or Saint Jeremy or Saint Benn.

I sit in the same row as the likes of Bevin, Attlee, Castle, Wilson and Healey. I can guarantee if they were around today they wouldn't be left wing enough for the likes of you.

Well done again this time for misrepresenting me and by what you posted no you dont sit with those
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:06:28 pm
I'd say that around 95%+ of this forum are from the 'left' - not that it's that simple as there are several axis that form someone's political makeup.

Your point (Which gets tiring) is that if someone isn't 'as left' as you arre and doesn't 'believe' in exactly the same things you believe in then they are Tory/Far Right/Fascists

Which is fine, you can believe that, just shows that you don't know much about poltiics. I know very, very little about politics (I learned quite a lot on here listening to people from all sides of the divide) but even I know that and I'm a thick bellend.

Perhaps you should do a little bit of reading on politics and come back. A single view on a single line doesn't the whole world make.

For the country to recover, then the 'left' and the 'right' and the 'centre' all need to work together. That's only really happened once from what I remember, but this undoing all the good work shit doesn't help anyone does it/ Look how fucked we are as a country.

Again another misrepresentation of me where have I said people are far right but no chance is 95% of this forum on the left yous are all giving a thumbs up to private help helping the nhs whereas its just more public money going into private hands thats not a left way of thinking is it but no one wants to criticize starmers labour on here as there all in on him and that ok thats there prerogative but dont tell me its left wing its not 
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:00:17 pm
The point is that there are no easy answers.

The economy is fucked right now and is likely to be fucked for the next 50+ years. Brexit has seen to that. We've lost a shit load of people who have left due to covid and won't be coming back due to Brexit.

We have a National Debt that is truly frightning and we have a party still in power that seems to be on a mission to destroy the UK - one that has been explored several times in articles and books I've read - if your Conservative government can do enough damage then the ability to run a service not only is difficult, but it becomes impossible for it to function in the future.

The Tories have always hated the NHS and their policies have caused it to crash and burn. The NHS was created off the back of WW II and in a different time. If the NHS was no more then would there be actual political will to get it 'back'?

Now I am happy for pay more tax on stuff like the NHS because the tax is a drop in the ocean compared to the medical bills that I *might* need, but you just have to look at the mindset of Americans who could we wiped out from a modest medical emergency and how many are against a proper, well funded medical service for everyone because their mindset appears to be 'Why should I pay for SOMEONE ELSE?" - not "Hey, if I get sick then I'm covered for everything"


The biggest problem I can see is that there are more and more people that I'm coming across in the UK that have this "Why should I PAY FOR EVERYONE ELSE! I need to look after number one"

Seeing quiet a few disappointing posts as well on SM from people that I would have thought would know better having a go at refugees and 'them taking all our money and beds' and claims that we pay millions for them to come over here and stay at the Ritz and get sports cars and free phones and.. and.. and.. and....


I would say the main battle to recover the country is to win the Hearts and Minds of the people that live here and let them know how much it ALSO benefits THEM as well as the 'other people' they pay for.

If you have got shit loads of cash, but can't get medical or dental care and it's not safe to go out on the streets and you're increasingly a victim of violence and the world is a shitty place to live in then what exactly is that cash doing for you?

If you spend so that the community around you is a great, vibrant and lovely place to live and everyone is happy and everyone gets cared for then that's win-win for me.

We need to convince all the 'me me me' people in society that this can be a thing for them too.

The national debt I just a way to surpress us all its a political thing and is just numbers its never in a million years getting paid ever so no idea why people use this as a point
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm
Again another misrepresentation of me where have I said people are far right but no chance is 95% of this forum on the left yous are all giving a thumbs up to private help helping the nhs whereas its just more public money going into private hands thats not a left way of thinking is it but no one wants to criticize starmers labour on here as there all in on him and that ok thats there prerogative but dont tell me its left wing its not 

First of all stop talking bollocks. You posted stuff claiming that it proved that Labour wanted to privatise the NHS. This was bollocks and you've failed to prove any evidence.

Using Private Health care (That has happened since Thatcher put it in - 1980) is something that's happened for 40 years. It's not a new thing (This was explained above) and I thought that everyone knew this anyway. Whether that is 'right' or 'wrong' is outside this discussion, but there are some areas which are very, very speciliast and the machines and training runs into tens of millions and yet is used only on tens of people a year. Should every hospital have a machine that costs a fortune - plus it's maintenance costs and keep expensive staff on for something that is barely used? Wouldn't it be better to use that money that would help the most people and pay the private sector for each use of the machine - which ends up obviously costing a lot less. There are plenty of examples of this. The NHS has to use its limited resouces and finances to help the most people.

Secondly, you went on from your unfounded claim that Labour was going to privatise the NHS to then accuse everyone on here for being 'not left' bit of a stretch that. Your initial post was rubbish and this one is worse.


EDIT: Corrected the time frame for how long private medical had been used in the NHS. Before the NHS, the landscape was entirely different.

Good Wiki article on its founding, funding and other stuff. Worth a read: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_National_Health_Service
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:49:38 pm
First of all stop talking bollocks. You posted stuff claiming that it proved that Labour wanted to privatise the NHS. This was bollocks and you've failed to prove any evidence.

Using Private Health care (That has happened since Thatcher put it in - 1980) is something that's happened for 40 years. It's not a new thing (This was explained above) and I thought that everyone knew this anyway. Whether that is 'right' or 'wrong' is outside this discussion, but there are some areas which are very, very speciliast and the machines and training runs into tens of millions and yet is used only on tens of people a year. Should every hospital have a machine that costs a fortune - plus it's maintenance costs and keep expensive staff on for something that is barely used? Wouldn't it be better to use that money that would help the most people and pay the private sector for each use of the machine - which ends up obviously costing a lot less. There are plenty of examples of this. The NHS has to use its limited resouces and finances to help the most people.

Secondly, you went on from your unfounded claim that Labour was going to privatise the NHS to then accuse everyone on here for being 'not left' bit of a stretch that. Your initial post was rubbish and this one is worse.


EDIT: Corrected the time frame for how long private medical had been used in the NHS. Before the NHS, the landscape was entirely different.

Good Wiki article on its founding, funding and other stuff. Worth a read: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_the_National_Health_Service

Im not talking hillocks just coz you dont like what I post as paints labour in a not so great light theres no need to get angry with me and I could post on here starmer saying the government cant afford 19% for nurses even tho thats not true Ofc they can and mps were on £58000 ten years or so ago and are now on £80k+ which is a near 50% increase in that time do you think nurses have had anything similar do you think starmer will support them going on strike?
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 01:03:18 pm
Im not talking hillocks just coz you dont like what I post as paints labour in a not so great light theres no need to get angry with me and I could post on here starmer saying the government cant afford 19% for nurses even tho thats not true Ofc they can and mps were on £58000 ten years or so ago and are now on £80k+ which is a near 50% increase in that time do you think nurses have had anything similar do you think starmer will support them going on strike?

I'm not angry. Why would I be angry?

How about you answering any of the questions anyone asked you.

1. You claimed what you posted proved that Labour intended to privatise the NHS. Do you agree that what you posted didn't say this at all?
2. I gave an example of a scenario that exists today: Very expensive machines that are needed by very few people. What should be done about this?
 a. The NHS should spend millions on machines they will barely use with expensive staff to run them
 b. The NHS should hire a machine from someone for the few times they need it and pay the costs as one-offs
 c. The NHS should do nothing and the patients should die
3. Labour are proposing to use Private Health Care for certain things (As they do now for a range of things, see above). What do you think the NHS should do to clear the back log
 a. Use private health care for the immediate future to get the queues down to manageable levels and in the mean time recruit more staff and get more people back into the NHS
 b. The NHS should recruit and get more people into the NHS. The benefits of this will be seen in maybe 4-5 years. In the meantime, the queue of 7.1 million people is likely to build into many more millions
 c. The NHS should do nothing. Obviously this will lead to many more deaths and far bigger queues and likely lead to the total collapse of the NHS as we know it
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 12:13:58 pm
The national debt I just a way to surpress us all its a political thing and is just numbers its never in a million years getting paid ever so no idea why people use this as a point

I mean this really sums you up I'm afraid and along with some of the other posts, claiming only the chosen few are truly left and this forum isn't progressive - is beyond parody. You need to peek outside your echo-bubble as you're the left-wing equivalent of a MAGA Republican. Nothing is too extreme for you and nothing but the most pure socialist policy will work. You might as well be talking about the economics of middle-earth at this this point.

This forum is incredible left wing and to think that it isn't says more about you than anyone else. I'm left-wing but obviously in your eyes I'm a defacto Tory considering that I don't just wish away National debt and economic reality.

There have been a few others who have said Labour following austerity is a choice. Firstly Labour haven't as far I know committed to any austerity policy proposed by the Tories or themselves. They have consistently said that they will need to have their manifesto fully costed and at the moment the economy is in such peril it is impossible to completely wish away the issues we face without some level of economic hardship over the next few years.

Secondly. There is a WORLD of difference between Austerity and 'not paying the RCN / BMA want and fully funding recruitment, training and fixing the NHS'. This is a multi-billion pound issue over the next decade. It has been the biggest hot potato between governments since the mid-2000s, probably earlier. There obviously needs to be serious changes made in order for the whole healthcare system in the UK to survive, especially when you include factors such as social care and mental health as well as societal issues with diet & exercise.

The idea that you can just tax some millionaires more money and that's it all sorted, is as naïve as it comes. There is without doubt a balancing act between taxing people and corporations and the net benefits of these taxes. There has to be for example an impulse and drive to invest in the country and encourage businesses to remain here employing people. There has to be a balance between taxing people enough that they just pay it and taxing them to a degree where it is beneficial for them to use financial services to move money from income from taxable sources to off-shore or tax exempt activities.

I am all for leading the charge on closing tax loopholes but this is always said without any measure of understanding of how difficult it is to achieve. Here's a basic football analogy, how easy has it been for the biggest clubs in World football, with all the resources imaginable, as well as the European and National football governing bodies to prevent the outright cheating and corruption employed by Manchester City to become a leading club winning almost everything in sight? That's child's play compared to preventing billionaires not paying tax.

Also we are one small island, people want to move money around, there are plenty of countries built on that idea and offering those services.

So unless you think all of that is nonsense and you can just tax people whatever you need to fix all the public services, you need to balance a plan for the short term (perhaps utilising private healthcare to clear waiting lists, backlogs etc by govt decree) with long term - training and adapting the healthcare industry in Britain for the 21st century. At the same time - of course - giving public sector works as much in salary raises as possible, and listening to their concerns about safety, working hours, bureaucracy, efficiency and so on.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 11:16:32 am
You think this forum is progressive?

100%.

Some may be more progressive than others, not sure where I fall on that spectrum, out of the people I know in real life I'm probably the most progressive but online I'd say I fall more in the left of centre bracket. That's ok, there's nothing wrong with it. If you think everyone is going to be as progressive as yourself you're in for a rude awakening. You'll never achieve anything. So instead of picking fights all the time with people who are more aligned with your views than the other side maybe you should concentrate on trying to build a functioning coalition. The left will never achieve anything on their own, it's shitty that this is the case but reality tells us it is. So instead of using the stick all the time why not try the carrot and over time you never know people might begin to see things more in line with your own vision for progression.

Just an idea, no need to reply all guns blazing calling me a New Labour fanatic etc.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 11:21:13 am
Hopefully it would be a short term measure and ease the pain if those in waiting lists. As you can see from Rob)s posts real people benefit from this provision.

A question - if you were in pain and desperately waiting for a knee replacement operation would you patiently wait over two years to have the operation carried out at Broadgreen or have it carried out in a few months at a Spire hospital?

Obviously this doesnt solve the long term problems caused by the Tories 12 years of neglect but eases the immediate burdens of those in pain.

My brother was unable to work before his operation, then it took months before he was fit enough to go back to work, he was running up huge debts just to keep a roof over his families head, they had 3 kids under 6 when he did his back in in a workplace accident. About 3 months after his operation, I had open heart surgery ay Wythenshawe. I had about 2 or 3 months left to live at this point, so If they'd have sent me private, I wouldn't have given two fucks. My Stepdad was only 63 at the time, he's 82 now and the surgery gave him his life back, he couldn't do anything before his surgery.

When they did my op, they were cancelling loads of bypasses on my ward as they were short on Intensive care nurses - so farming operations out, being done by NHS surgeons, to the private hospitals with capacity, was a necessary evil. These are peoples lives we're dealing with here - something those Tory c*nts don't give a fucking shit about.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 12:11:48 pm
Again another misrepresentation of me where have I said people are far right but no chance is 95% of this forum on the left yous are all giving a thumbs up to private help helping the nhs whereas its just more public money going into private hands thats not a left way of thinking is it but no one wants to criticize starmers labour on here as there all in on him and that ok thats there prerogative but dont tell me its left wing its not

What other options are there to clear the massive waiting lists people are facing THIS WINTER. Can you provide a workable solution. Otherwise you have no right to criticise any proposals.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 01:36:50 pm
100%.

Some may be more progressive than others, not sure where I fall on that spectrum, out of the people I know in real life I'm probably the most progressive but online I'd say I fall more in the left of centre bracket. That's ok, there's nothing wrong with it. If you think everyone is going to be as progressive as yourself you're in for a rude awakening. You'll never achieve anything. So instead of picking fights all the time with people who are more aligned with your views than the other side maybe you should concentrate on trying to build a functioning coalition. The left will never achieve anything on their own, it's shitty that this is the case but reality tells us it is. So instead of using the whip all the time why not try the carrot and over time you never know people might begin to see things more in line with your own vision for progression.

Just an idea, no need to reply all guns blazing calling me a New Labour fanatic etc.

You bastard red Tory!  ;)

You make a great point about winning more friends with honey and that is something that the left (emphasis on not talking just about Labour as we do often conflate Left = Labour but as Cali has pointed out that isn't the case) need to do with allies across that half of the spectrum in order to make the world better for everyone.

It would seem to me that Cali seems to subscribe to a more authoritarian view of the left which doesn't yield much in terms of a crossover of views whereas RAWK is definitely the liberal/progressive arm of things which does tend toward compromise.

Cali even has some fair points in between the anger - particularly with regard to worries that a short term use of the private sector may turn into a larger more permanent one. Personally I don't think Labour would do so, but I can understand being concerned - as many say with the club's ownership, we give them the space to make choices but if they don't listen or make poor ones then we will bloody well let them know.

Fact is though (and Andy makes some great points on this) that the NHS can't run without the private system as things stand - equipment and specialists who the NHS don't need daily can be "loaned" from the sector for the few times a year they are needed rather than having each trust needing to supply them which will run up eye watering bills.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Cali on Yesterday at 01:03:18 pm
Im not talking hillocks just coz you dont like what I post as paints labour in a not so great light theres no need to get angry with me and I could post on here starmer saying the government cant afford 19% for nurses even tho thats not true Ofc they can and mps were on £58000 ten years or so ago and are now on £80k+ which is a near 50% increase in that time do you think nurses have had anything similar do you think starmer will support them going on strike?

Full stops mate - just occasionally. It really helps the reader.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 01:47:50 pm
You bastard red Tory!  ;)

You make a great point about winning more friends with honey and that is something that the left (emphasis on not talking just about Labour as we do often conflate Left = Labour but as Cali has pointed out that isn't the case) need to do with allies across that half of the spectrum in order to make the world better for everyone.

It would seem to me that Cali seems to subscribe to a more authoritarian view of the left which doesn't yield much in terms of a crossover of views whereas RAWK is definitely the liberal/progressive arm of things which does tend toward compromise.

Cali even has some fair points in between the anger - particularly with regard to worries that a short term use of the private sector may turn into a larger more permanent one. Personally I don't think Labour would do so, but I can understand being concerned - as many say with the club's ownership, we give them the space to make choices but if they don't listen or make poor ones then we will bloody well let them know.

Fact is though (and Andy makes some great points on this) that the NHS can't run without the private system as things stand - equipment and specialists who the NHS don't need daily can be "loaned" from the sector for the few times a year they are needed rather than having each trust needing to supply them which will run up eye watering bills.
Streeting has already answered the question on whether Labour would continue to use the private sector after clearing the backlog of the long waiting list,  the arguments made to claim people are worried over Labour continuing to use the private sector don't make any sense.
So Labour bring down the long waiting list, they then bring in thousands of doctors and nurses into the NHS to return the NHS to a efficiently run health service once again, Why would they need to send patients for private treatment when the NHS are capable of providing this treatment themselves.
We are talking long term here, nobody will be able to sort this mess out in a few yrs, I will continue to give them a break even if they make mistakes as there heart is in the right place, isn't that the way we should all think, don't shit on the people who keep trying to help you when they make the odd mistake.
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,150
  • Red since '64
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 03:16:29 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:00:35 am
Can't see anyone on here not hoping that those avoiding tax are prosecuted.

For me, anyone who avoids or evades tax should be taken to court and they either pay up what they owe or they have everything taken off them and spend some serious jail time

I don't agree with the definition where people say tax evasion isn't the same as tax avoidance. If you are actively and deliberatley avoiding tax you should pay -whether a company or an individual then you are a fucking thief and it's about time thieves like you paid their own way. People have a go at refugees and at jobseekers and the like, when the real fucking thieving shitbags are those avoiding tax.

Get them all paying WHAT THEY OWE and we can look at reducing that debt that the Tories have racked up.

Also investigate all dodgy dealings with any UK MP and again, get that money back into the treasury and we again should be looking at serious jail time and recover illegally gained monies from those in politics that have taken backhanders against the good of their own nation.


My partner was brought up a Quaker. Their teaching is that its not just a duty to pay taxes, but a privilege.

In my experience, thats not a popular view. Wherever people are on the political spectrum, it seems to me that the view of a majority is that the taxman is, overall, in the same category as the banker, and the insurance salesman.

Thats a crude and inadequate depiction. Because when folk give their views on the NHS, or the welfare state, or funding of state education, theres a tacit acceptance that we all pay for these things through taxation.

So why do a lot of otherwise fair minded people feel as they do about the taxman? My guess is its because people believe the Taxman is fundamentally unfair. HMRC train tax inspectors up to senior roles in the organisation. After that, if those senior tax inspectors wish to earn more, they can leave HMRC and become tax advisors in the private sector. And thats exactly how it works.

If you explore the websites of companies specialising in tax advice, the former status of some consultant staff as ex-HMRC is a headline grabber. And unlike you or I, many big company representatives sit down at dinner, in the City, with senior HMRC people to negotiate their tax details.

We all use banks and insurance companies. We all know that us taxpayers bailed out the banks in 2008. We all know of examples of insurance companies failing to honour their commitments by hiding behind small print loopholes.

The Quakers are right of course. However, lots needs to change before us ordinary folk can feel entirely happy that the playing field is level.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 03:16:29 pm

My partner was brought up a Quaker. Their teaching is that its not just a duty to pay taxes, but a privilege.

In my experience, thats not a popular view. Wherever people are on the political spectrum, it seems to me that the view of a majority is that the taxman is, overall, in the same category as the banker, and the insurance salesman.

Thats a crude and inadequate depiction. Because when folk give their views on the NHS, or the welfare state, or funding of state education, theres a tacit acceptance that we all pay for these things through taxation.

So why do a lot of otherwise fair minded people feel as they do about the taxman? My guess is its because people believe the Taxman is fundamentally unfair. HMRC train tax inspectors up to senior roles in the organisation. After that, if those senior tax inspectors wish to earn more, they can leave HMRC and become tax advisors in the private sector. And thats exactly how it works.

If you explore the websites of companies specialising in tax advice, the former status of some consultant staff as ex-HMRC is a headline grabber. And unlike you or I, many big company representatives sit down at dinner, in the City, with senior HMRC people to negotiate their tax details.

We all use banks and insurance companies. We all know that us taxpayers bailed out the banks in 2008. We all know of examples of insurance companies failing to honour their commitments by hiding behind small print loopholes.

The Quakers are right of course. However, lots needs to change before us ordinary folk can feel entirely happy that the playing field is level.


I've always been happy paying tax. I do a decent paying job and I can see the benefits of government spending tax compared to them not giving a shiny shite.

I grew up when the Tories were in their pomp and the way they ran the country down was a disgrace. The state of everything everywhere was shameful for such a rich country.

For very little money (for those that can afford it) - spending money where it is needed is not only the right thing to do, it's the sensible thing to do. Have trouble with kids? Set up places where they can get involved, have fun, be safe and learn stuff - that might cost x but saves you y if they engage in criminal activity and the offshoots of stuff out there after that - victim support, damage to property, insurance costs and so on - each little thing you pick seems 'this big' when when you go into it, it's like the skin of an onion, the deeper you go, the more you realise that good spending means less overall spending and a happier, better educated, better working population.

The Tories are all about 'saving this obvious money here' and the stick, but don't realise that their plans and ideas to 'save a bit here' costs a lot, lot more elsewhere and for years down the line.

The country always gets a kicking when these get in, but usually the moderately wealthy aren't affected. But now, today, they are.

I would rather live in a happy, safe, fun environment with everyone doing well and everyone contributing and making the world a better place.

The Tories don't give much of a shit what the world outside their door looks like as long as they are doing better than everyone else.

So. In short. Yeah. Tax me more. Spend that money on shit I care about; The NHS, Schools, Hospitals, Mental Health Care, Kids, Green areas, helping people, the homeless, extra education, support and all the things that go towards helping the most vunerable and those that need help the most. Get the money out there and before you know it, that money isn't money spent. It's an investment in the people of the UK and it's an investment into the future.

But what do I know as I'm obviously a fucking Tory :D
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:38:12 pm
Streeting has already answered the question on whether Labour would continue to use the private sector after clearing the backlog of the long waiting list,  the arguments made to claim people are worried over Labour continuing to use the private sector don't make any sense.
So Labour bring down the long waiting list, they then bring in thousands of doctors and nurses into the NHS to return the NHS to a efficiently run health service once again, Why would they need to send patients for private treatment when the NHS are capable of providing this treatment themselves.
We are talking long term here, nobody will be able to sort this mess out in a few yrs, I will continue to give them a break even if they make mistakes as there heart is in the right place, isn't that the way we should all think, don't shit on the people who keep trying to help you when they make the odd mistake.

I was giving Cali a bit of leeway as whilst he has said that I can understand some people not trusting what is said.

I'm fully on board with your points here - the only one is that there are some things, as Andy points out, that are simply uneconomical due to infrequent use and so seem to be better served in the Private sector, although if trusts co-ordinated then maybe it could be resolved
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:38:12 pm
Streeting has already answered the question on whether Labour would continue to use the private sector after clearing the backlog of the long waiting list,  the arguments made to claim people are worried over Labour continuing to use the private sector don't make any sense.
So Labour bring down the long waiting list, they then bring in thousands of doctors and nurses into the NHS to return the NHS to a efficiently run health service once again, Why would they need to send patients for private treatment when the NHS are capable of providing this treatment themselves.
We are talking long term here, nobody will be able to sort this mess out in a few yrs, I will continue to give them a break even if they make mistakes as there heart is in the right place, isn't that the way we should all think, don't shit on the people who keep trying to help you when they make the odd mistake.
Its the regressive left making these arguments. Vexatious ones which are a total fiction.
Indeed, I might call them a witch-hunt 
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 03:37:27 pm
I was giving Cali a bit of leeway as whilst he has said that I can understand some people not trusting what is said.

I'm fully on board with your points here - the only one is that there are some things, as Andy points out, that are simply uneconomical due to infrequent use and so seem to be better served in the Private sector, although if trusts co-ordinated then maybe it could be resolved
I understand but I wouldn't concede the point as it gives credince to the criticism they are making.
Andy is right, happened to me in a small way 18months ago. going dizzy every now and then, I knew it was my ears clogged up and probably needed syringing. doctor arranged the appointment at doctors but the nurse told me I cant have the water syringing as I had grommets years ago. so I had to go private for earwax microsuction. booked the appointment straight away and paid £50. few days later I got a text from doctor telling me she had made a appointment for me to have the microsuction treatment in a clinic which charges so must have been privately.
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 03:57:52 pm
Its the regressive left making these arguments. Vexatious ones which are a total fiction.
Indeed, I might call them a witch-hunt 
Yeah, all out making the same argument on the web and not coming out of it well. it's going to be interesting to see how the SCG MPs campaign on this at the next election, Dianne Abbott was having a go at Streeting a few weeks back telling him the answer is to train more doctors and nurses, embarrassing.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 04:53:34 pm
I understand but I wouldn't concede the point as it gives credince to the criticism they are making.
Andy is right, happened to me in a small way 18months ago. going dizzy every now and then, I knew it was my ears clogged up and probably needed syringing. doctor arranged the appointment at doctors but the nurse told me I cant have the water syringing as I had grommets years ago. so I had to go private for earwax microsuction. booked the appointment straight away and paid £50. few days later I got a text from doctor telling me she had made a appointment for me to have the microsuction treatment in a clinic which charges so must have been privately. Yeah, all out making the same argument on the web and not coming out of it well. it's going to be interesting to see how the SCG MPs campaign on this at the next election, Dianne Abbott was having a go at Streeting a few weeks back telling him the answer is to train more doctors and nurses, embarrassing.

Aye, fair point.

I have had it myself when my knee was redone - NHS in Leeds didn't have the right specialist for it so referred me through to private and they had me back on a football pitch less than 6 months after the initial consultation.

There is a big issue with ideology clouding/preventing practical solutions - need to get beyond blind faith and accept that the real world needs these imperfect methods at times
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 05:02:09 pm
Aye, fair point.

I have had it myself when my knee was redone - NHS in Leeds didn't have the right specialist for it so referred me through to private and they had me back on a football pitch less than 6 months after the initial consultation.

There is a big issue with ideology clouding/preventing practical solutions - need to get beyond blind faith and accept that the real world needs these imperfect methods at times

Yes, what you think should be done and what needs to actually be done can be worlds apart from how you think things should happen.

I said it earlier about my brother and stepdad having their ops switched to private and that reminded me about the aftermath of my own op. You have the surgery, then you go into ICU for the night, then you go into high dependency for 2 days before you go back to the ward. However, if you are in for a bypass, which is pretty routine, if there aren't enough ICU beds or high dependency beds, you get sent home. Like I said, when I was in Wytheshawe, they were cancelling loads of operations due to a lack of ICU nurses. I was lucky and got my op for two reasons, 1) I didn't have long left and 2) I was an extremely rare case, most of the surgeons hadn't done an op on anyone with my condition and certainly not at my age, so the theatre was packed with loads having a gawp.

Now, with a bypass, they can send you to a private hospital and your NHS surgeon will do the op there, but there are risks involved in that if there are complications, they have to transfer you to an NHS ICU as they don't have the facilities there and that is extremely risky, but most of the time the op goes as planned, so they can handle the aftercare there. If they didn't make use of the private hospitals facilities, the waiting lists just get longer and longer and longer.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 02:38:12 pm
Why would they need to send patients for private treatment when the NHS are capable of providing this treatment themselves.
If the wrong people are pulling the strings, they'll make sure the NHS is never in a position of being able to provide the treatment themselves.

Bit of a sidestep, and not really a pro or anti Labour point. But might the NHS push some of the riskier ops onto the private sector for fear of litigation if it goes wrong?
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm
If the wrong people are pulling the strings, they'll make sure the NHS is never in a position of being able to provide the treatment themselves.

Bit of a sidestep, and not really a pro or anti Labour point. But might the NHS push some of the riskier ops onto the private sector for fear of litigation if it goes wrong?

It's still an NHS operation, they just use the private hospitals facilities and pay them for using them. They showed our kid the bill for his, eye watering.

Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 05:02:09 pm
Aye, fair point.

I have had it myself when my knee was redone - NHS in Leeds didn't have the right specialist for it so referred me through to private and they had me back on a football pitch less than 6 months after the initial consultation.

There is a big issue with ideology clouding/preventing practical solutions - need to get beyond blind faith and accept that the real world needs these imperfect methods at times
Yeah, I think nearly everyone understands the problems Labour will face to bring back a efficient NHS. 2 problems, short term +long term.
I think Streetings more clued up on this than people give him credit, it's all right people saying we need to train up more nurses and doctors but we need to keep them in the NHS as well and that means responding to their grievances in good faith. that's been the problem that led to these disputes, the Torys have felt very smug over the way they've managed to con the public with their NHS bullshit, the  NHS workers anger led to despair and anger and now they've had enough.
If the Torys or whoever want to take away the rights of workers in vital services to strike then they have to start acting in good faith, treat the workers fairly and they will respond. they cant take away their right to strike playing politics and treating them like shit.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:22:00 pm
Yeah, I think nearly everyone understands the problems Labour will face to bring back a efficient NHS. 2 problems, short term +long term.
I think Streetings more clued up on this than people give him credit, it's all right people saying we need to train up more nurses and doctors but we need to keep them in the NHS as well and that means responding to their grievances in good faith. that's been the problem that led to these disputes, the Torys have felt very smug over the way they've managed to con the public with their NHS bullshit, the  NHS workers anger led to despair and anger and now they've had enough.
If the Torys or whoever want to take away the rights of workers in vital services to strike then they have to start acting in good faith, treat the workers fairly and they will respond. they cant take away their right to strike playing politics and treating them like shit.

The key being that if they didn't treat workers like shit then they wouldn't have to take away the right to strike as it wouldn't be a problem.

They want to have their cake and eat it - low wages and no mechanism to push back against it
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:51:22 pm
If the wrong people are pulling the strings, they'll make sure the NHS is never in a position of being able to provide the treatment themselves.

Bit of a sidestep, and not really a pro or anti Labour point. But might the NHS push some of the riskier ops onto the private sector for fear of litigation if it goes wrong?
The Administrators ?
First of all you will need to be referred by your doctor. they would send you to a NHS consultant.
Wouldn't the consultants be the ones who decide who needs a operation, cant see them telling them you will have to go private for treatment unless they have a unreasonably long waiting list. we have to be reasonable. a lot depends on the problem.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 06:26:52 pm
The key being that if they didn't treat workers like shit then they wouldn't have to take away the right to strike as it wouldn't be a problem.

They want to have their cake and eat it - low wages and no mechanism to push back against it
Yep. I would of classed myself as a militant years ago, all because we faced bad management who looked at us as the enemy, never responded to genuine grievances in good faith, that changed dramaticcly in the 90s. workers responded. strikes stopped.
You hear people talk about not being a supporter of unions, I always assume they work in a good company who look after them well.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:40:11 pm
Yep. I would of classed myself as a militant years ago, all because we faced bad management who looked at us as the enemy, never responded to genuine grievances in good faith, that changed dramaticcly in the 90s. workers responded. strikes stopped.
You hear people talk about not being a supporter of unions, I always assume they work in a good company who look after them well.

Honestly that was me when I was younger.

Had only ever seen things from the "bad attracts bad" world view when I was young and had a proper Tory mindset on things.

Took a workplace that literally nearly killed me and seeing friends suffer to realise that things aren't black and white and to appreciate the value of unions and strike action
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 06:40:11 pm
Yep. I would of classed myself as a militant years ago, all because we faced bad management who looked at us as the enemy, never responded to genuine grievances in good faith, that changed dramaticcly in the 90s. workers responded. strikes stopped.
You hear people talk about not being a supporter of unions, I always assume they work in a good company who look after them well.

The good employer wants a union shop. Without them they can smash up their workforce and push them around, for sure, but in the long run the company will tend to suffer. It will become inefficient, its workers will practice ca-canny, they will move on as soon as they have a choice, and the whole shop will be dispirited and disorganised. With a well-organised trade union small difficulties can be flagged straight away and dealt with immediately - hopefully with reason on both sides.

The problem in this country isn't too many unionised workers. It's too few. We should follow the German model. And workers should be have representation on management boards of every company in the land, private as well as public. Their voices are more important than the shareholders - though I don't mind profit-sharing in principle either.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:17:25 pm
The good employer wants a union shop. Without them they can smash up their workforce and push them around, for sure, but in the long run the company will tend to suffer. It will become inefficient, its workers will practice ca-canny, they will move on as soon as they have a choice, and the whole shop will be dispirited and disorganised. With a well-organised trade union small difficulties can be flagged straight away and dealt with immediately - hopefully with reason on both sides.

The problem in this country isn't too many unionised workers. It's too few. We should follow the German model. And workers should be have representation on management boards of every company in the land, private as well as public. Their voices are more important than the shareholders - though I don't mind profit-sharing in principle either.
I agree we should follow the German model but theres a lot more to good industrial relations than having a few workers on the board to give their opinions and advice. am talking from the top to the bottom and how good Companys do value their workforce.
I believe workers will respond positively when they are treated with respect, when they know their concerns and problems are being listened too and not just being fobbed off. ive seen it work in practice, going from militancy to willing co-operation to make the company successful. that only came about due to a complete change in attitude towards the workforce by management.
That's the problem I see with all the big industrial disputes right now.
Management treating their workforce like shit, showing no concern for their problems at work or at home.
I was listening to the Union boss of the Royal mail yesterday, very impressive and to be honest streets ahead of many of the past union bosses, he pointed out all the problems and pointed out the solutions, the management must know he's right as well but what good does that do if the management don't change their attitude.
I think company/workforce relations will get worse over the coming years as company's will fight for survival. the whizz kids who don't give a shit will look for ways to cut costs to survive.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 01:37:34 pm
My brother was unable to work before his operation, then it took months before he was fit enough to go back to work, he was running up huge debts just to keep a roof over his families head, they had 3 kids under 6 when he did his back in in a workplace accident. About 3 months after his operation, I had open heart surgery ay Wythenshawe. I had about 2 or 3 months left to live at this point, so If they'd have sent me private, I wouldn't have given two fucks. My Stepdad was only 63 at the time, he's 82 now and the surgery gave him his life back, he couldn't do anything before his surgery.

When they did my op, they were cancelling loads of bypasses on my ward as they were short on Intensive care nurses - so farming operations out, being done by NHS surgeons, to the private hospitals with capacity, was a necessary evil. These are peoples lives we're dealing with here - something those Tory c*nts don't give a fucking shit about.

Cali hasnt answered my question about whether he would accept an operation at a private facility or wait for one in an NHS hospital. He must have pain free knees. ;D
Re: Labour Thread
Fact os best we can hope for is centre left government because anything further left will mean a tory government forever. You only have to look at the history books for that
Re: Labour Thread
Private hospitals coming to the NHSs rescue? Labour should know better

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/dec/12/private-hospitals-nhs-labour-wes-streeting-healthcare
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
Fact os best we can hope for is centre left government because anything further left will mean a tory government forever. You only have to look at the history books for that

Its always tough for Labour sadly, the last time a Labour leader not called Tony Blair won a majority was in 1974 and that was a majority of 3 seats!
Re: Labour Thread
I understand people's concern about the possibility of creep if private hospitals are used to bring down waiting lists. First, we should understand that the NHS has made use private medical facilities for a long time now. Additionally, from the very formation of the NHS, most NHS consultants also operate in private practice. And the vast majority of dentists were/are in private practice, contracted by the NHS to provide services. The NHS was never a pure system.

Second, there is a national health crisis. It will take a decade or more to train enough doctors and nurses to make a meaningful difference. And huge amounts of money (which the UK does not have) to build new facilities. However, there is some untapped resources which can be tapped from the private sector in short order and for relatively little cost (when compared with the alternative). So, by making use of the private health sector, the UK brings relief, better health, and saves lives. It also saves money.

Longer term, yes, more doctors and nurses must be trained. And more and better health facilities must be built. All of that takes a lot of time and money. For now, the UK/NHS must do what is necessary to treat patients in a more timely manner. Or not, because dogma.
Re: Labour Thread
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:14:12 am
Its always tough for Labour sadly, the last time a Labour leader not called Tony Blair won a majority was in 1974 and that was a majority of 3 seats!

22 of my 56 years has been under a labour PM, but in the 43 years since 1979, we've only had 13 years of Labour. Fucking scary how much of a hold these c*nts have had on this country. Foot, Kinnock, Brown, Milliband and Corbyn just did not appeal to the public. Fucking depressing how utterly stupid the UK voters are.
