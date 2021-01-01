The national debt I just a way to surpress us all its a political thing and is just numbers its never in a million years getting paid ever so no idea why people use this as a point



I mean this really sums you up I'm afraid and along with some of the other posts, claiming only the chosen few are truly left and this forum isn't progressive - is beyond parody. You need to peek outside your echo-bubble as you're the left-wing equivalent of a MAGA Republican. Nothing is too extreme for you and nothing but the most pure socialist policy will work. You might as well be talking about the economics of middle-earth at this this point.This forum is incredible left wing and to think that it isn't says more about you than anyone else. I'm left-wing but obviously in your eyes I'm a defacto Tory considering that I don't just wish away National debt and economic reality.There have been a few others who have said Labour following austerity is a choice. Firstly Labour haven't as far I know committed to any austerity policy proposed by the Tories or themselves. They have consistently said that they will need to have their manifesto fully costed and at the moment the economy is in such peril it is impossible to completely wish away the issues we face without some level of economic hardship over the next few years.Secondly. There is a WORLD of difference between Austerity and 'not paying the RCN / BMA want and fully funding recruitment, training and fixing the NHS'. This is a multi-billion pound issue over the next decade. It has been the biggest hot potato between governments since the mid-2000s, probably earlier. There obviously needs to be serious changes made in order for the whole healthcare system in the UK to survive, especially when you include factors such as social care and mental health as well as societal issues with diet & exercise.The idea that you can just tax some millionaires more money and that's it all sorted, is as naïve as it comes. There is without doubt a balancing act between taxing people and corporations and the net benefits of these taxes. There has to be for example an impulse and drive to invest in the country and encourage businesses to remain here employing people. There has to be a balance between taxing people enough that they just pay it and taxing them to a degree where it is beneficial for them to use financial services to move money from income from taxable sources to off-shore or tax exempt activities.I am all for leading the charge on closing tax loopholes but this is always said without any measure of understanding of how difficult it is to achieve. Here's a basic football analogy, how easy has it been for the biggest clubs in World football, with all the resources imaginable, as well as the European and National football governing bodies to prevent the outright cheating and corruption employed by Manchester City to become a leading club winning almost everything in sight? That's child's play compared to preventing billionaires not paying tax.Also we are one small island, people want to move money around, there are plenty of countries built on that idea and offering those services.So unless you think all of that is nonsense and you can just tax people whatever you need to fix all the public services, you need to balance a plan for the short term (perhaps utilising private healthcare to clear waiting lists, backlogs etc by govt decree) with long term - training and adapting the healthcare industry in Britain for the 21st century. At the same time - of course - giving public sector works as much in salary raises as possible, and listening to their concerns about safety, working hours, bureaucracy, efficiency and so on.