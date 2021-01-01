My partner was brought up a Quaker. Their teaching is that its not just a duty to pay taxes, but a privilege.
In my experience, thats not a popular view. Wherever people are on the political spectrum, it seems to me that the view of a majority is that the taxman is, overall, in the same category as the banker, and the insurance salesman.
Thats a crude and inadequate depiction. Because when folk give their views on the NHS, or the welfare state, or funding of state education, theres a tacit acceptance that we all pay for these things through taxation.
So why do a lot of otherwise fair minded people feel as they do about the taxman? My guess is its because people believe the Taxman is fundamentally unfair. HMRC train tax inspectors up to senior roles in the organisation. After that, if those senior tax inspectors wish to earn more, they can leave HMRC and become tax advisors in the private sector. And thats exactly how it works.
If you explore the websites of companies specialising in tax advice, the former status of some consultant staff as ex-HMRC is a headline grabber. And unlike you or I, many big company representatives sit down at dinner, in the City, with senior HMRC people to negotiate their tax details.
We all use banks and insurance companies. We all know that us taxpayers bailed out the banks in 2008. We all know of examples of insurance companies failing to honour their commitments by hiding behind small print loopholes.
The Quakers are right of course. However, lots needs to change before us ordinary folk can feel entirely happy that the playing field is level.
I've always been happy paying tax. I do a decent paying job and I can see the benefits of government spending tax compared to them not giving a shiny shite.
I grew up when the Tories were in their pomp and the way they ran the country down was a disgrace. The state of everything everywhere was shameful for such a rich country.
For very little money (for those that can afford it) - spending money where it is needed is not only the right thing to do, it's the sensible thing to do. Have trouble with kids? Set up places where they can get involved, have fun, be safe and learn stuff - that might cost x but saves you y if they engage in criminal activity and the offshoots of stuff out there after that - victim support, damage to property, insurance costs and so on - each little thing you pick seems 'this big' when when you go into it, it's like the skin of an onion, the deeper you go, the more you realise that good spending means less overall spending and a happier, better educated, better working population.
The Tories are all about 'saving this obvious money here' and the stick, but don't realise that their plans and ideas to 'save a bit here' costs a lot, lot more elsewhere and for years down the line.
The country always gets a kicking when these get in, but usually the moderately wealthy aren't affected. But now, today, they are.
I would rather live in a happy, safe, fun environment with everyone doing well and everyone contributing and making the world a better place.
The Tories don't give much of a shit what the world outside their door looks like as long as they are doing better than everyone else.
So. In short. Yeah. Tax me more. Spend that money on shit I care about; The NHS, Schools, Hospitals, Mental Health Care, Kids, Green areas, helping people, the homeless, extra education, support and all the things that go towards helping the most vunerable and those that need help the most. Get the money out there and before you know it, that money isn't money spent. It's an investment in the people of the UK and it's an investment into the future.
But what do I know as I'm obviously a fucking Tory