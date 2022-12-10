« previous next »
For me, Labour dont get the benefit of the doubt, nor does any political party or politician. We elect them to have a certain set of values and quite frankly if they dont live up to them then its not good enough. They must always have the microscope on then and get no leeway.

Im worried about Reeves. For me she is far too right in this Labour party. Her background and everything gives me big concerns of what sort of chancellor she would be. Starmer not really being big on economic policy means she will have a lot of power.

Im happy enough for Labour to do what they need to do in order to win an election and fuck these Tories off, but yeah, once theyre in power, they are just the government, and if I dont like what theyre doing then Ill make it known. Same with any government.
What will you do?
What will you do?


Ill post about it on social media.  ;D
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/12/10/labour-vows-war-hostile-health-unions/

What a surprise the Torygraph attacking Labour.  Getting ever more desperate given the state of the NHS under the Tories.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/12/10/labour-vows-war-hostile-health-unions/
Interesting that when you read the story the headline is odd.

In return for lots of extra doctors the Labour Party want the BMA to do it to higher standards of patient care.

Hardly vowing war.
Interesting that when you read the story the headline is odd.

In return for lots of extra doctors the Labour Party want the BMA to do it to higher standards of patient care.

Hardly vowing war.

Amazing how the left and the right both falsely interpret an attempt to improve the NHS. And I wouldnt be surprised if its the BMA stirring things up if they think it may interfere with their private health activities - more NHS doctors, less need for people to go private.
