For me, Labour dont get the benefit of the doubt, nor does any political party or politician. We elect them to have a certain set of values and quite frankly if they dont live up to them then its not good enough. They must always have the microscope on then and get no leeway.
Im worried about Reeves. For me she is far too right in this Labour party. Her background and everything gives me big concerns of what sort of chancellor she would be. Starmer not really being big on economic policy means she will have a lot of power.
Im happy enough for Labour to do what they need to do in order to win an election and fuck these Tories off, but yeah, once theyre in power, they are just the government, and if I dont like what theyre doing then Ill make it known. Same with any government.