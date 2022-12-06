« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1080 on: December 6, 2022, 05:34:08 pm
Labour urges government to consider crackdown on VPNs

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html

Good to see that technological illiteracy isn't limited to the Tories ::) Every time this issue gets raised politicians show their ignorance.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1081 on: December 6, 2022, 05:40:53 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December  6, 2022, 05:34:08 pm
Labour urges government to consider crackdown on VPNs

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html

Good to see that technological illiteracy isn't limited to the Tories ::) Every time this issue gets raised politicians show their ignorance.

Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1082 on: December 6, 2022, 05:46:57 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December  6, 2022, 05:34:08 pm
Labour urges government to consider crackdown on VPNs

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html

Good to see that technological illiteracy isn't limited to the Tories ::) Every time this issue gets raised politicians show their ignorance.
This happens every couple of years.  Some group of politicians starts trying to ban some piece of technology whether it's VPNs or E2E encryption or whatever, and eventually someone with a brain has a quiet word with them and it gets dropped.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1083 on: December 6, 2022, 06:01:34 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 05:40:53 pm
Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.

A brief explanation, cos thats all I know, is that it disguises your IP (internet) address
So for example if you were only able to access certain websites from a certain country, this is a way around that
They may also be useful for illegal activity on the web.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1084 on: December 6, 2022, 06:08:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  6, 2022, 06:01:34 pm
A brief explanation, cos thats all I know, is that it disguises your IP (internet) address
So for example if you were only able to access certain websites from a certain country, this is a way around that
They may also be useful for illegal activity on the web.

Thanks mate but why is it considered as ignorance to ban them for safeguarding issues.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1085 on: December 6, 2022, 06:14:49 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 06:08:17 pm
Thanks mate but why is it considered as ignorance to ban them for safeguarding issues.

No idea mate, Ive already literally told you everything I know about VPNs. ;D

Im guessing here, but maybe it wouldn't work, for whatever reason.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1086 on: December 6, 2022, 06:18:25 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December  6, 2022, 06:14:49 pm
No idea mate, Ive already literally told you everything I know about VPNs. ;D

Im guessing here, but maybe it wouldn't work, for whatever reason.

No worries mate thanks anyway 👍
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1087 on: December 6, 2022, 06:25:42 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 05:40:53 pm
Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.

In simple terms, every internet connected device has a unique IP address that identifies it. A VPN hides your IP address by effectively adding a middleman to your internet traffic - instead of your device connecting directly to a website you're visiting it instead encrypts your data and connects to an external server which then connects to the website. This means you become anonymous online because the website only sees the IP address of the external server and not of your device. 

This has all sorts of practical uses from the relatively mundane (e.g. browsing Netflix as if you were browsing it from a different country, giving you access to shows unavailable in your own country) to the crucially important such as hiding your internet activity from an oppressive government (e.g. the Great Firewall of China which imposes tight restrictions on internet activity).

Trying to ban it is stupid due to its extensive use in business for security purposes and because it's pretty much unenforceable. It's as ridiculous as when the Tories tried to ban message encryption so they could spy on everyone's WhatsApp conversations. There's always some bullshit moral justification like stopping terrorists or 'won't somebody think of the children!' but really it's just an excuse for authoritarian behaviour.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1088 on: December 6, 2022, 06:39:00 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December  6, 2022, 06:25:42 pm
In simple terms, every internet connected device has a unique IP address that identifies it. A VPN hides your IP address by effectively adding a middleman to your internet traffic - instead of your device connecting directly to a website you're visiting it instead encrypts your data and connects to an external server which then connects to the website. This means you become anonymous online because the website only sees the IP address of the external server and not of your device. 

This has all sorts of practical uses from the relatively mundane (e.g. browsing Netflix as if you were browsing it from a different country, giving you access to shows unavailable in your own country) to the crucially important such as hiding your internet activity from an oppressive government (e.g. the Great Firewall of China which imposes tight restrictions on internet activity).

Trying to ban it is stupid due to its extensive use in business for security purposes and because it's pretty much unenforceable. It's as ridiculous as when the Tories tried to ban message encryption so they could spy on everyone's WhatsApp conversations. There's always some bullshit moral justification like stopping terrorists or 'won't somebody think of the children!' but really it's just an excuse for authoritarian behaviour.

I get the oppressive government stuff but I can't agree with the think of the children comment.

We should think of them especially online where all kinds of depraved monsters can prey on them and hide it all away.

Is there a better way of doing stopping that if the VPN stuff isn't an option?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1089 on: December 6, 2022, 05:46:57 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 05:40:53 pm
Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.

For the context it is probably due to a vpn being able to bypass content filtering that is often turned on by default in broadband access and mobile access networks unless the bill payer opts out. This could allow kids to access sites that could be filtered such as porn. Of course it totally ignores the fact that privacy is your own decision and most companies would grind to a halt without being to use vpns for secure access (unless your name is liz truss)
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1090 on: December 6, 2022, 10:17:38 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 06:39:00 pm
I get the oppressive government stuff but I can't agree with the think of the children comment.

We should think of them especially online where all kinds of depraved monsters can prey on them and hide it all away.

Is there a better way of doing stopping that if the VPN stuff isn't an option?

I don't want to go overboard, but it's a 'bit' like saying, to stop kids accessing porn, or to prevent porn (including kiddy ) being distributed easily, lets ban the internet.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1091 on: December 6, 2022, 10:28:18 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 06:39:00 pm
I get the oppressive government stuff but I can't agree with the think of the children comment.

We should think of them especially online where all kinds of depraved monsters can prey on them and hide it all away.

Is there a better way of doing stopping that if the VPN stuff isn't an option?
VPNs have all sort of practical uses (even if they are massively oversold from an end user perspective). It would be basically impossible to operate securely over the Internet without them.

Even if you really did want to ban them, it's literally impossible to implement. You are trying to ban maths basically. Making prime numbers illegal.

And there are few things more resourceful than a teenager trying to access porn. It would be trivial to workaround.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1092 on: December 6, 2022, 10:45:50 pm
I actually wasn't concerned about teenagers accessing porn I was more concerned about peodos accessing kids but if you all say it's legit and can't be prevented then I guess that's ok then 🤷
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1093 on: December 6, 2022, 11:00:36 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 10:45:50 pm
I actually wasn't concerned about teenagers accessing porn I was more concerned about peodos accessing kids but if you all say it's legit and can't be prevented then I guess that's ok then 🤷
I have no idea how banning VPNs would stop paedos accessing kids to be honest. I suspect the people behind the ban don't either though to be honest.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1094 on: December 6, 2022, 11:27:09 pm
Quote from: Lusty on December  6, 2022, 11:00:36 pm
I have no idea how banning VPNs would stop paedos accessing kids to be honest. I suspect the people behind the ban don't either though to be honest.

That was kinda why I questioned your post originally.

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1095 on: December 7, 2022, 11:38:10 am
To be fair to Labour, they're just trying to add a clause to the new Online Safety Bill to make Ofcom assess whether VPN's can allow children to bypass the new age-restrictions for content included in the new Bill. And, if it's found that VPN's can facilitate this bypassing, then instructs the govt to identify this and look at measures to find solutions.

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 am
My MP suspended from the party after a complaint against him

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-63896445

(he's not much liked round here; a guy parachuted into a safe seat from Northern Ireland, who isn't very visible in the town (unless there's something to open), seeming more intent on trying to muscle his way up the greasy poll of the PLP.)
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1097 on: Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
See below.

Some people are saying that Starmer told the TUC in October that Labour will oppose and repeal any Tory legislation that damages workers' right to strike.

So what do we think this is? Would they rather not talk about it in the current climate? Is this just what always happens when politicians play different rooms differently and the media reports on it with the intention of riling up certain people?

Link here: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/08/labour-refusing-to-promise-repeal-of-tory-anti-strike-laws?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1670515646

Quote
Labour is refusing to promise to repeal all of the Conservatives proposed anti-strike laws, despite calling them unworkable and grandstanding.

Neither Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, nor Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, would commit on Thursday to reversing the proposals, which include strict curbs on when public sector workers can strike, if Labour wins the next election.

Rishi Sunak this week promised tough new laws to limit strikes, as Border Force guards became the latest group to announce they plan to walk out in the coming weeks. The government is already working on legislation to force transport workers to provide set minimum levels of service, while Sunak has refused to rule out completely banning emergency service workers from striking.

Starmer called the proposal to ban emergency strikers wrong but would not commit to scrapping it if it became law. Reeves said that committing to repeal was jumping the gun a little bit.

The Conservatives U-turn every day of the week and I would expect to have several more before we get to the next election, she said.

They have previously promised to repeal the minimum service legislation.

Starmer and Reeves were speaking to an audience of business leaders at Canary Wharf as part of the partys prawn cocktail offensive 2.0, which is seeking to repeat Tony Blairs success in persuading business leaders to back Labour.

The event on Thursday included speeches by Amanda Blanc, the chief executive of Aviva, and Ian Stuart, the chief executive of HSBC UK.

Jim ONeill, the former Goldman Sachs banker and Treasury minister under David Cameron, also spoke, having helped formulate the partys policies towards startups.

Starmer told the conference: Labour is back in business  We have more business engagement in the last two years than the Labour party has had in well over a decade.

Labours promise to the business community includes scrapping business rates and more public investment in sectors like the green economy.

Reeves also announced a range of proposed policies designed to help startups and small businesses, including greater independence for the British Business Bank to invest in fast-growing companies.

The French are starting to eat our lunch when it comes to investing in startups, she said. I want us to get a slice of that action.

Starmer said meanwhile the party would not levy windfall taxes on the financial services industry as it is promising to do on the energy industry. Asked to guarantee this would not happen, he replied: Yes. We set out our fiscal rules very early.

The charm offensive appears to be winning supporters among the business community.

Stuart told the event on Thursday: Im delighted to be supporting todays event, which represents another reminder of the commitment Labour has made under Sir Keir and Rachel, to deeper engage with business.

A corporate lobbyist told the Guardian the party looked like grownups compared with the government.

But Labour is in a more awkward position when it comes to its position on the strike action, which threatens to bring much of the country to a standstill over the winter, not least because it is still heavily reliant on union funding.

Figures released this week showed that the party received £1.6m in trade union donations between July and September this year, compared with £1.5m from individual donors.

Starmer expressed sympathy with those going on strike, saying: They are facing a very real cost of living crisis. Theyre struggling to pay their bills. But neither he nor Reeves would say whether they wanted to see them being paid more.

Reeves said: Ive always said Labour will not pluck numbers out of the air and everything in our manifesto will be fully costed and fully funded.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1098 on: Today at 09:55:17 am
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
See below.

Some people are saying that Starmer told the TUC in October that Labour will oppose and repeal any Tory legislation that damages workers' right to strike.

So what do we think this is? Would they rather not talk about it in the current climate? Is this just what always happens when politicians play different rooms differently and the media reports on it with the intention of riling up certain people?

Link here: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/08/labour-refusing-to-promise-repeal-of-tory-anti-strike-laws?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1670515646

Labour have already said they wouldnt pay what the RCN are asking for if they were in power
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1099 on: Today at 10:29:50 am
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 06:49:49 pm
See below.

Some people are saying that Starmer told the TUC in October that Labour will oppose and repeal any Tory legislation that damages workers' right to strike.

So what do we think this is? Would they rather not talk about it in the current climate? Is this just what always happens when politicians play different rooms differently and the media reports on it with the intention of riling up certain people?

Link here: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/dec/08/labour-refusing-to-promise-repeal-of-tory-anti-strike-laws?utm_term=Autofeed&CMP=twt_gu&utm_medium&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1670515646

Quote from: Cali on Today at 09:55:17 am
Labour have already said they wouldnt pay what the RCN are asking for if they were in power


But a Labour government would be so very different from a Tory one...

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1100 on: Today at 12:28:57 pm
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 10:29:50 am

But a Labour government would be so very different from a Tory one...



Don't you get tired of posting this shit all the time, when you know this is just the sort of anti-intellectual nonsense lazy fuckers who can't be arsed to even read a single political manifesto would say.
'They're all the same!' - cry the swathes of uninformed voters who don't care to know about anything to do with politics but just pretend to be informed and apathetic. You are clearly informed Nobby so this sort of post is so infuriating as I can't figure the motivation.

You can read the headlines and ignore the substance and keep posting this nonsense of course but what's the point? Are you being wifully lazy due to your bias or just wilfully ignorant?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1101 on: Today at 01:52:23 pm
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 12:28:57 pm
Don't you get tired of posting this shit all the time, when you know this is just the sort of anti-intellectual nonsense lazy fuckers who can't be arsed to even read a single political manifesto would say.
'They're all the same!' - cry the swathes of uninformed voters who don't care to know about anything to do with politics but just pretend to be informed and apathetic. You are clearly informed Nobby so this sort of post is so infuriating as I can't figure the motivation.

You can read the headlines and ignore the substance and keep posting this nonsense of course but what's the point? Are you being wifully lazy due to your bias or just wilfully ignorant?


I really don't think 'they're all the same' (I think most Labour MPs go into politics with different motivations than Tory ones). But when the two parties follow similar policy on issues that really matter to me, then why should I view them particularly differently?

Labour seem to be so frightened of the Tory-supporting media that they won't stick to their principles, so adopt Tory policy (like keeping any Tory bans on striking for some workers, or not paying nurses enough to recruit and retain staff (never mind the issue of fairness)

If Labour don't differentiate themselves on core 'economic' policy that makes a real difference on the ground, then they won't keep voters, who will look for differences in other policies - like social'cultural stuff. Given the penchent for casual racism/xenophobia and mild bigotry of many/most British, they're not going to attract more votes than the Tories on that.

My theory about the whole 'red wall' thing and to some extent Brexit, is that those people in the 90's saw Labour as the saviour that would change the shitty way that Britain had evolved under the Thatcher/Major governments. New Labour got massive majorities, yet the left-solution changes they made were rarely major. They deserve big credit for introducing the minimum wage and Sure Start, and there was certainly a lot of new hospital and school facilities created - but even on the latter they rolled out the red carpet for rich, greedy parasites to exploit and trouser £billions (collectively) from PFI/PPP, whilst overseeing the transering of hundreds of thousands of secure public sector jobs into the private sector. With too little difference in 'economic' policy, many voters began to look at other policy to decide their vote (and a chunk of the Brexit vote was people concluding that Labour or Tory governments both were too similar on economic policy and became susceptible to propaganda from those saying that the EU were acting against them as part of one huge cabal)

I've already said several times that, if I lived in a marginal, I'd vote for the party that had the best chance of beating the Tories. But I've zero party loyalty; the best way to sum up my political position is 'anti-Tory'. And if Labour ape some Tory policy then, like I say, I'm not going to differentiate.

I'd say slavishly and unthinkingly supporting a party without question, regardless of the policies they implement, is far more 'anti-intellectual' than my position.





