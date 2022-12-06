Don't you get tired of posting this shit all the time, when you know this is just the sort of anti-intellectual nonsense lazy fuckers who can't be arsed to even read a single political manifesto would say.

'They're all the same!' - cry the swathes of uninformed voters who don't care to know about anything to do with politics but just pretend to be informed and apathetic. You are clearly informed Nobby so this sort of post is so infuriating as I can't figure the motivation.



You can read the headlines and ignore the substance and keep posting this nonsense of course but what's the point? Are you being wifully lazy due to your bias or just wilfully ignorant?



I really don't think 'they're all the same' (I think most Labour MPs go into politics with different motivations than Tory ones). But when the two parties follow similar policy on issues that really matter to me, then why should I view them particularly differently?Labour seem to be so frightened of the Tory-supporting media that they won't stick to their principles, so adopt Tory policy (like keeping any Tory bans on striking for some workers, or not paying nurses enough to recruit and retain staff (never mind the issue of fairness)If Labour don't differentiate themselves on core 'economic' policy that makes a real difference on the ground, then they won't keep voters, who will look for differences in other policies - like social'cultural stuff. Given the penchent for casual racism/xenophobia and mild bigotry of many/most British, they're not going to attract more votes than the Tories on that.My theory about the whole 'red wall' thing and to some extent Brexit, is that those people in the 90's saw Labour as the saviour that would change the shitty way that Britain had evolved under the Thatcher/Major governments. New Labour got massive majorities, yet the left-solution changes they made were rarely major. They deserve big credit for introducing the minimum wage and Sure Start, and there was certainly a lot of new hospital and school facilities created - but even on the latter they rolled out the red carpet for rich, greedy parasites to exploit and trouser £billions (collectively) from PFI/PPP, whilst overseeing the transering of hundreds of thousands of secure public sector jobs into the private sector. With too little difference in 'economic' policy, many voters began to look at other policy to decide their vote (and a chunk of the Brexit vote was people concluding that Labour or Tory governments both were too similar on economic policy and became susceptible to propaganda from those saying that the EU were acting against them as part of one huge cabal)I've already said several times that, if I lived in a marginal, I'd vote for the party that had the best chance of beating the Tories. But I've zero party loyalty; the best way to sum up my political position is 'anti-Tory'. And if Labour ape some Tory policy then, like I say, I'm not going to differentiate.I'd say slavishly and unthinkingly supporting a party without question, regardless of the policies they implement, is far more 'anti-intellectual' than my position.