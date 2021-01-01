« previous next »
Labour Thread

TheShanklyGates

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1080 on: Yesterday at 05:34:08 pm
Labour urges government to consider crackdown on VPNs

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html

Good to see that technological illiteracy isn't limited to the Tories ::) Every time this issue gets raised politicians show their ignorance.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1081 on: Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:34:08 pm
Labour urges government to consider crackdown on VPNs

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html

Good to see that technological illiteracy isn't limited to the Tories ::) Every time this issue gets raised politicians show their ignorance.

Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1082 on: Yesterday at 05:46:57 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 05:34:08 pm
Labour urges government to consider crackdown on VPNs

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html

Good to see that technological illiteracy isn't limited to the Tories ::) Every time this issue gets raised politicians show their ignorance.
This happens every couple of years.  Some group of politicians starts trying to ban some piece of technology whether it's VPNs or E2E encryption or whatever, and eventually someone with a brain has a quiet word with them and it gets dropped.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1083 on: Yesterday at 06:01:34 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm
Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.

A brief explanation, cos thats all I know, is that it disguises your IP (internet) address
So for example if you were only able to access certain websites from a certain country, this is a way around that
They may also be useful for illegal activity on the web.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1084 on: Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:01:34 pm
A brief explanation, cos thats all I know, is that it disguises your IP (internet) address
So for example if you were only able to access certain websites from a certain country, this is a way around that
They may also be useful for illegal activity on the web.

Thanks mate but why is it considered as ignorance to ban them for safeguarding issues.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1085 on: Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm
Thanks mate but why is it considered as ignorance to ban them for safeguarding issues.

No idea mate, Ive already literally told you everything I know about VPNs. ;D

Im guessing here, but maybe it wouldn't work, for whatever reason.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1086 on: Yesterday at 06:18:25 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:14:49 pm
No idea mate, Ive already literally told you everything I know about VPNs. ;D

Im guessing here, but maybe it wouldn't work, for whatever reason.

No worries mate thanks anyway 👍
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1087 on: Yesterday at 06:25:42 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm
Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.

In simple terms, every internet connected device has a unique IP address that identifies it. A VPN hides your IP address by effectively adding a middleman to your internet traffic - instead of your device connecting directly to a website you're visiting it instead encrypts your data and connects to an external server which then connects to the website. This means you become anonymous online because the website only sees the IP address of the external server and not of your device. 

This has all sorts of practical uses from the relatively mundane (e.g. browsing Netflix as if you were browsing it from a different country, giving you access to shows unavailable in your own country) to the crucially important such as hiding your internet activity from an oppressive government (e.g. the Great Firewall of China which imposes tight restrictions on internet activity).

Trying to ban it is stupid due to its extensive use in business for security purposes and because it's pretty much unenforceable. It's as ridiculous as when the Tories tried to ban message encryption so they could spy on everyone's WhatsApp conversations. There's always some bullshit moral justification like stopping terrorists or 'won't somebody think of the children!' but really it's just an excuse for authoritarian behaviour.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1088 on: Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:25:42 pm
In simple terms, every internet connected device has a unique IP address that identifies it. A VPN hides your IP address by effectively adding a middleman to your internet traffic - instead of your device connecting directly to a website you're visiting it instead encrypts your data and connects to an external server which then connects to the website. This means you become anonymous online because the website only sees the IP address of the external server and not of your device. 

This has all sorts of practical uses from the relatively mundane (e.g. browsing Netflix as if you were browsing it from a different country, giving you access to shows unavailable in your own country) to the crucially important such as hiding your internet activity from an oppressive government (e.g. the Great Firewall of China which imposes tight restrictions on internet activity).

Trying to ban it is stupid due to its extensive use in business for security purposes and because it's pretty much unenforceable. It's as ridiculous as when the Tories tried to ban message encryption so they could spy on everyone's WhatsApp conversations. There's always some bullshit moral justification like stopping terrorists or 'won't somebody think of the children!' but really it's just an excuse for authoritarian behaviour.

I get the oppressive government stuff but I can't agree with the think of the children comment.

We should think of them especially online where all kinds of depraved monsters can prey on them and hide it all away.

Is there a better way of doing stopping that if the VPN stuff isn't an option?
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1089 on: Yesterday at 06:40:54 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:40:53 pm
Can you explain please mate? 

I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.

For the context it is probably due to a vpn being able to bypass content filtering that is often turned on by default in broadband access and mobile access networks unless the bill payer opts out. This could allow kids to access sites that could be filtered such as porn. Of course it totally ignores the fact that privacy is your own decision and most companies would grind to a halt without being to use vpns for secure access (unless your name is liz truss)
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 10:17:38 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
I get the oppressive government stuff but I can't agree with the think of the children comment.

We should think of them especially online where all kinds of depraved monsters can prey on them and hide it all away.

Is there a better way of doing stopping that if the VPN stuff isn't an option?

I don't want to go overboard, but it's a 'bit' like saying, to stop kids accessing porn, or to prevent porn (including kiddy ) being distributed easily, lets ban the internet.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 10:28:18 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 06:39:00 pm
I get the oppressive government stuff but I can't agree with the think of the children comment.

We should think of them especially online where all kinds of depraved monsters can prey on them and hide it all away.

Is there a better way of doing stopping that if the VPN stuff isn't an option?
VPNs have all sort of practical uses (even if they are massively oversold from an end user perspective). It would be basically impossible to operate securely over the Internet without them.

Even if you really did want to ban them, it's literally impossible to implement. You are trying to ban maths basically. Making prime numbers illegal.

And there are few things more resourceful than a teenager trying to access porn. It would be trivial to workaround.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
I actually wasn't concerned about teenagers accessing porn I was more concerned about peodos accessing kids but if you all say it's legit and can't be prevented then I guess that's ok then 🤷
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 10:45:50 pm
I actually wasn't concerned about teenagers accessing porn I was more concerned about peodos accessing kids but if you all say it's legit and can't be prevented then I guess that's ok then 🤷
I have no idea how banning VPNs would stop paedos accessing kids to be honest. I suspect the people behind the ban don't either though to be honest.
Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 11:27:09 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:00:36 pm
I have no idea how banning VPNs would stop paedos accessing kids to be honest. I suspect the people behind the ban don't either though to be honest.

That was kinda why I questioned your post originally.

Re: Labour Thread
Reply #1095 on: Today at 11:38:10 am
To be fair to Labour, they're just trying to add a clause to the new Online Safety Bill to make Ofcom assess whether VPN's can allow children to bypass the new age-restrictions for content included in the new Bill. And, if it's found that VPN's can facilitate this bypassing, then instructs the govt to identify this and look at measures to find solutions.

