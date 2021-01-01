Can you explain please mate?



I've no idea what a VPN is, what it does and why it is or isn't important in this context.



In simple terms, every internet connected device has a unique IP address that identifies it. A VPN hides your IP address by effectively adding a middleman to your internet traffic - instead of your device connecting directly to a website you're visiting it instead encrypts your data and connects to an external server which then connects to the website. This means you become anonymous online because the website only sees the IP address of the external server and not of your device.This has all sorts of practical uses from the relatively mundane (e.g. browsing Netflix as if you were browsing it from a different country, giving you access to shows unavailable in your own country) to the crucially important such as hiding your internet activity from an oppressive government (e.g. the Great Firewall of China which imposes tight restrictions on internet activity).Trying to ban it is stupid due to its extensive use in business for security purposes and because it's pretty much unenforceable. It's as ridiculous as when the Tories tried to ban message encryption so they could spy on everyone's WhatsApp conversations. There's always some bullshit moral justification like stopping terrorists or 'won't somebody think of the children!' but really it's just an excuse for authoritarian behaviour.