« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 24206 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,228
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1040 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:57:59 pm
So can Starmer get a PR elected HoL in that has powers to overrule a FPTOP HoC?
Any sense in giving the HoL the power to essentially sack a PM for being a sack of shit?


Haven't read the proposals - but can't imagine the Lords would have any say in a PM or Govt? PM has been whoever can control a majority in the commons for donkeys years.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1041 on: Today at 01:34:01 pm »
No I doubt that the second chamber would have those powers - it would be pure chaos if they did.

What it sounds like the new second chamber would do, besides the Lords current function, is in ensuring the enforcement of devolution. And likewise, going by Browns proposals, it sounds like it would be PR only in part. There would be mandatory numbers of representatives from each of the nations and regions - this would not necessarily be a PR reflection, as the numbers would not necessarily coincide with the population at large (i.e. i imagine some regions and nations would be overrepresented as a proportion of the national population)

Regarding fixing the House of Commons - and putting the ideas of PR to one side for now - I imagine this would be much easier to do with a majority, and with the cooperation of the other smaller parties. It's not a case of reform of the Lords OR the Commons. Both need sorting out after the absolute trampling of Parliamentary standards that we have witnessed in recent years.  Introducing proper enforcement mechanisms in the Commons would be a bit more straightforward than the abolition and reformation of the Lords I would think.

The other important thing with these reforms is this is not something that the Tories could simply come in and sweep away next time they are in power. It would represent a permanent and difficult-to-reverse restructuring of powers away from Westminster.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1042 on: Today at 01:38:13 pm »
I'm a bit conflicted by the HoL discussion. Is it going to be I'm A Celeb, but with better food? Are we going to throw the baby away with the bathwater? What happens if one party has one thing in it's manifesto, and another party has the exact opposite in it's manifesto and they both control a House each? I'm sure there are many problems that can arise, while the Lords as it is, does some great work and has many heavyweights from all walks of life that can contribute greatly.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1043 on: Today at 01:42:47 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 10:17:36 am
They can start to rejoin the single market and hide it all behind "trade deals", or "taking back control/cutting red tape". The majority of the Brexiteers are too thick to work it out.

Yep this is probably the way to go. Turn a hard Brexit into a soft Brexit and then see where it goes after that. And you can get the credit for 'making Brexit work'.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,233
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1044 on: Today at 01:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:42:47 pm
Yep this is probably the way to go. Turn a hard Brexit into a soft Brexit and then see where it goes after that. And you can get the credit for 'making Brexit work'.
REBNIN, is the way to go - remain but not in name.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,261
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1045 on: Today at 01:53:18 pm »
The right wing rags will be all over any thawing of tensions between the UK and EU as Labour "trying to steal YOUR Brexit!"

They need a bogeyman. They serve no function without hating on Europe. Whatever Starmer wants to do, he'll have to play it smart, because the public need to not give a shit when the rags go into hysterics.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,847
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1046 on: Today at 01:58:59 pm »
HoL reform more than overdue, this could be a major constitutional moment for this country and there is enough brain power around to get this right. The fact that the Tories are not doing it should minimise the level of corruption and gerrymandering but Labour must steer clear of anything that looks like a vested interest also.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 