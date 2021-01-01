No I doubt that the second chamber would have those powers - it would be pure chaos if they did.



What it sounds like the new second chamber would do, besides the Lords current function, is in ensuring the enforcement of devolution. And likewise, going by Browns proposals, it sounds like it would be PR only in part. There would be mandatory numbers of representatives from each of the nations and regions - this would not necessarily be a PR reflection, as the numbers would not necessarily coincide with the population at large (i.e. i imagine some regions and nations would be overrepresented as a proportion of the national population)



Regarding fixing the House of Commons - and putting the ideas of PR to one side for now - I imagine this would be much easier to do with a majority, and with the cooperation of the other smaller parties. It's not a case of reform of the Lords OR the Commons. Both need sorting out after the absolute trampling of Parliamentary standards that we have witnessed in recent years. Introducing proper enforcement mechanisms in the Commons would be a bit more straightforward than the abolition and reformation of the Lords I would think.



The other important thing with these reforms is this is not something that the Tories could simply come in and sweep away next time they are in power. It would represent a permanent and difficult-to-reverse restructuring of powers away from Westminster.