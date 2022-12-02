I'm in favour of widely reforming them too, but I'm wondering if i'm missing something here based on the last few posts.



That article doesn't seem to contain any controversial views from the two sources in the Lords, and what I saw doesn't imply they are against the reforms - seems they're more concerned with Labour using their potential early time in government in a more crrefully triaged way and not to get bogged down with something extremely complicated and wonkish before other more pressing things are improved



It seems to me that they were suggesting he should not be embarking on this project in Labour´s entire first term in government. To be repeated ad nauseum until the Tories are back in.What this misses (aside from Lords wanting to stay on the gravy train) is that the future of the United Kingdom is still at stake, which is a very pressing issue indeed. If Lords abolition and the establishment of a Federal second chamber can throw a spanner in the works of Scottish Nationalism (and even increasingly Welsh nationalism), and even potentially wins Labour back more support within Scotland, then it is a very urgent and necessary change. The constitutional arrangement of the United Kingdom has never been in greater need of a reform.Many of the pressing issues that need to be addressed, requires addressing the heavily centralised framework that makes addressing such issues so difficult and ineffective in the first place.The talk is also of "political capital". Yet if Labour win with anything like the sort of majorities that are predicted, then Labour should have plenty of political capital to spare.