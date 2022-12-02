« previous next »
Author Topic: Labour Thread  (Read 23700 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1000 on: December 2, 2022, 10:45:31 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December  2, 2022, 10:14:38 am
And it can all be packaged under, 'Taking Back Control'.

Especially if they are owned by foreign companies.
That said, we'd have to be very careful.  I don't see how we can 'take' shares from companies without totally trashing inward investment.
Offline ljycb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1001 on: December 2, 2022, 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December  2, 2022, 09:17:14 am
Why are we hating on Adrian Chiles?

I would love to know. He is great.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1002 on: December 2, 2022, 12:44:25 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on December  2, 2022, 10:52:15 am
I would love to know. He is great.

That draw in 2014 cost us the title.

Fucking hell Kolo
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1003 on: December 2, 2022, 12:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December  2, 2022, 10:14:38 am
And it can all be packaged under, 'Taking Back Control'.

Very smart. Very smart indeed Doc.
Offline Robinred

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1004 on: December 2, 2022, 05:43:32 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  2, 2022, 09:17:14 am
Why are we hating on Adrian Chiles?

Not hating at all - he seems sound. But its doubtful his gig with the Guardian would have happened had it not been for his relationship with, and subsequent marriage to, Kath Viner. If youve read any of his columns, theyre lightweight random stuff, and imho more suited to a tabloid rather than a serious broadsheet.

So you can put the blame for my inclusion of him in that post, on my innate snobbery with regard to journalism.
Offline Jshooters

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1005 on: December 2, 2022, 07:05:05 pm »
Offline PaulF

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1006 on: December 2, 2022, 08:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on December  2, 2022, 05:43:32 pm
Not hating at all - he seems sound. But its doubtful his gig with the Guardian would have happened had it not been for his relationship with, and subsequent marriage to, Kath Viner. If youve read any of his columns, theyre lightweight random stuff, and imho more suited to a tabloid rather than a serious broadsheet.

So you can put the blame for my inclusion of him in that post, on my innate snobbery with regard to journalism.
Thanks. I heard his piece about alcohol addiction and quite warmed to him. There's a lot of knowledge on these boards about people I don't know and I was fearing he was a Tory donor or something.
Offline ljycb

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1007 on: December 3, 2022, 07:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on December  2, 2022, 05:43:32 pm
Not hating at all - he seems sound. But its doubtful his gig with the Guardian would have happened had it not been for his relationship with, and subsequent marriage to, Kath Viner. If youve read any of his columns, theyre lightweight random stuff, and imho more suited to a tabloid rather than a serious broadsheet.

So you can put the blame for my inclusion of him in that post, on my innate snobbery with regard to journalism.

Were talking about the Guardian here though. Theres been writing in that newspaper that you wouldnt categorise as serious for as long as its been around.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1008 on: December 3, 2022, 07:18:37 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on December  3, 2022, 07:15:23 pm
Were talking about the Guardian here though. Theres been writing in that newspaper that you wouldnt categorise as serious for as long as its been around.
That paper got me through the Thatcher years, and for that I will always be grateful.
Offline Circa1892

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1009 on: December 3, 2022, 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on December  3, 2022, 07:15:23 pm
Were talking about the Guardian here though. Theres been writing in that newspaper that you wouldnt categorise as serious for as long as its been around.

Owen Jones rinse and repeat Labour must columns?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 am »
Keir Starmer warned by Labour peers not to waste political capital on Lords reform

Policy could distract party from pushing through other urgent measures, leader is told

Quote
Keir Starmer has been warned by Labour peers that he risks getting bogged down in a constitutional quagmire that will prevent him completing other urgent domestic reforms if he pushes ahead with plans to scrap the House of Lords in the first term of a Labour government.

Several senior Labour figures in the Lords have privately questioned the Labour leaders commitment to drive through proposals to replace the Lords with an elected second chamber in his first term, warning that he could use up huge amounts of political capital on an issue that few voters mention on the doorstep.

The Observer revealed a fortnight ago that Starmer had told peers he wanted to move to an elected second chamber and strip politicians of the power to make appointments to the Lords, as part of sweeping first-term changes aimed at restoring voters faith in politics. This was confirmed by party officials.

But the issue has caused disquiet in the party and led some to urge caution. Last night, aides to Starmer denied that there were tensions between Starmer and the former party leader Gordon Brown, who will on Monday publish a review of the constitution that he hopes will be adopted in large part by the party.

Browns report will recommend moving to an elected second chamber to help restore faith in the political system. It will also include plans for radical devolution of powers to the regions in the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster ever. There will also be plans to restore faith in politics through a new system to govern ethics.

But some at high levels of the party have cautioned against a manifesto commitment to drive through Lords reform as soon as a Labour comes to power, were it to win the next general election. Previous attempts to reform the Lords, such as in the early years of the Tory/Lib Dem coalition government, have ended in failure and deadlock.

One Labour peer with influence said: I would not say it is a backlash, more that he has been made aware of the reality that he could use up a lot of political capital at the expense of other domestic reforms if he goes too fast on this.

Another peer said: It sounds a good idea but, in the past, attempts to reform the Lords have led into a political quagmire.

In an article for this weekends Observer, Starmer, while not mentioning the House of Lords, promises to pursue a wide range of reforms to restore trust in politics and politicians. He writes: Tomorrow, we will begin to set out exactly how the next Labour government will meet that challenge.

The proposals published by Gordon Brown and the Commission on the UKs Future will set the path for the biggest ever transfer of control from Westminster back to the British people. It means that at the next election, Labour will stand on a promise of new powers for towns, cities, regions and nations to reignite our economy, while scrapping unaccountable ones in Westminster to restore trust in our politics.

This is a matter of personal conviction for me. I have always believed that the people best placed to decide what works in Stirling, Sunderland or Swansea are the people there. If we expect these places to drive growth we must first hand them the keys. But as well as bringing people closer to decision making, I want to change the very idea of who our politics serves. The way this Tory government keeps blithely putting up taxes, while endlessly pearl clutching over the prospect of oil companies or non-doms or Eton College paying their fair share leaves working people with one sense: that Britain is being run for someone, but that it isnt them. That will change.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/04/keir-starmer-warned-by-labour-peers-not-to-waste-political-capital-on-lords-reform


There will always be pushback against change, especially ones that are 'radical' and significant
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 10:32:27 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:39:14 am
Keir Starmer warned by Labour peers not to waste political capital on Lords reform

Policy could distract party from pushing through other urgent measures, leader is told

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/04/keir-starmer-warned-by-labour-peers-not-to-waste-political-capital-on-lords-reform


There will always be pushback against change, especially ones that are 'radical' and significant

No surprise that Labour peers are alarmed at losing their place in the trough. Once it was the toffs who stood in the way of change and, since their families came over with the Conqueror you can understand why. Seeing no one else will offer failed politicians jobs the HoL is their only option.

Another reason to get rid of them and let the electorate choose the second chamber.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 01:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:39:14 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/dec/04/keir-starmer-warned-by-labour-peers-not-to-waste-political-capital-on-lords-reform

There will always be pushback against change, especially ones that are 'radical' and significant

If ever you wanted evidence that Starmer is on the right track for this one.....

Labour could win the next four elections and you´d still have peers spouting the same shite. Which is why the Lords is still sadly with us when it should have been consigned to the dustbin 100 years ago
Offline Classycara

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1013 on: Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm »
I'm in favour of widely reforming them too, but I'm wondering if i'm missing something here based on the last few posts.

That article doesn't seem to contain any controversial views from the two sources in the Lords, and what I saw doesn't imply they are against the reforms - seems they're more concerned with Labour using their potential early time in government in a more crrefully triaged way and not to get bogged down with something extremely complicated and wonkish before other more pressing things are improved

Quote
One Labour peer with influence said: “I would not say it is a backlash, more that he has been made aware of the reality that he could use up a lot of political capital at the expense of other domestic reforms if he goes too fast on this.”

Another peer said: “It sounds a good idea but, in the past, attempts to reform the Lords have led into a political quagmire.”
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1014 on: Yesterday at 01:28:58 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
I'm in favour of widely reforming them too, but I'm wondering if i'm missing something here based on the last few posts.

That article doesn't seem to contain any controversial views from the two sources in the Lords, and what I saw doesn't imply they are against the reforms - seems they're more concerned with Labour using their potential early time in government in a more crrefully triaged way and not to get bogged down with something extremely complicated and wonkish before other more pressing things are improved


Thats how I read it too, its a waste of time and energy when there are far more pressing matters that need attention.

Obviously some peers will just want the gravy train, but their time will come.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1015 on: Yesterday at 01:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
I'm in favour of widely reforming them too, but I'm wondering if i'm missing something here based on the last few posts.

That article doesn't seem to contain any controversial views from the two sources in the Lords, and what I saw doesn't imply they are against the reforms - seems they're more concerned with Labour using their potential early time in government in a more crrefully triaged way and not to get bogged down with something extremely complicated and wonkish before other more pressing things are improved

It seems to me that they were suggesting he should not be embarking on this project in Labour´s entire first term in government. To be repeated ad nauseum until the Tories are back in.

What this misses (aside from Lords wanting to stay on the gravy train) is that the future of the United Kingdom is still at stake, which is a very pressing issue indeed. If Lords abolition and the establishment of a Federal second chamber can throw a spanner in the works of Scottish Nationalism (and even increasingly Welsh nationalism), and even potentially wins Labour back more support within Scotland, then it is a very urgent and necessary change. The constitutional arrangement of the United Kingdom has never been in greater need of a reform. 

Many of the pressing issues that need to be addressed, requires addressing the heavily centralised framework that makes addressing such issues so difficult and ineffective in the first place.

The talk is also of "political capital". Yet if Labour win with anything like the sort of majorities that are predicted, then Labour should have plenty of political capital to spare.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1016 on: Yesterday at 01:51:10 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:16:43 pm
I'm in favour of widely reforming them too, but I'm wondering if i'm missing something here based on the last few posts.

That article doesn't seem to contain any controversial views from the two sources in the Lords, and what I saw doesn't imply they are against the reforms - seems they're more concerned with Labour using their potential early time in government in a more crrefully triaged way and not to get bogged down with something extremely complicated and wonkish before other more pressing things are improved

Yes, based on experiencing the likes of Johnson, Im more concerned with HoC reform. 
Online damomad

Re: Labour Thread
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 07:59:35 am »
Starmer was on BBC News this morning. His answers are well prepared but a little stiff. He just never comes across as relatable to me, they showed an image of him watching the England Sengal game. It would have been a perfect opportunity to be out mingling with the general public but instead he's hanging out with Gordon Brown.

I also think by making the reform of the House of Lords a key policy, they've taken their eye off the mood of the general public. It's an easy win for the Tories to say they aren't focusing on what matters to the voter.
