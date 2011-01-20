Given the currently escalation I can see in my Social Feeds, which tends to start along the lines of the right of the Labour Party to right wingers to Tories and then in some cases, fascists - I thought it would be interesting to see how many times The Labour Right Right Wing (In relation to the Labour Party and Labour voters) Tories (In relation to the Labour Party and Labour voters and Far right (For the same came up..)This was in just 2 and a bit pages.stamfordman: The point is that the current Labour leader's only achievement is to break every pledge he made and to position the party to the right of the Tories on some issues. It doesn't augur well for change for the better, does it. We should also bear in mind Alexei Sayle's accurate in my experience comment about theWhatstheplanthen: What do we expect, thenever accepted Corbyn and hobbled him and the party during the 2017 general election.....The party has become a vehicle for closet Tory and thederstar: The Labour leadership in Scotland have always beenand so have dominated Scottish politics for decades.alexito: The left always buckles down because it knows that, in England, the Labour Party is the only hope for ordinary people.are the ones who whine, micromanage and, in the not too distant past, split and hand power to Margaret Thatcher.alexito: Whensay the left is unelectable, they're actively appeasing the right-wing media.KrisFernie: So its time for Tories.2 and Starmer will for ever have to move to theto satisfy the needs of The S*n or the Fail.q321gg8cla: Blair going on national tv the pre vote night telling people not to vote Corbyn . The lies re a lot of stuff going on but no decency to admit thegrumpyranter: This sort of stuff has been going on for years I was deeply involved in the Labour Party and I was astonished by the behaviour of thewithin the Labour Party. Pre Starmer they were more low key and devious but now they are more visible because they think no one cares or will sanction them [This one actually attempts to put the word in quotes to say what they mean]stamfordman: Thedominated the parliamentary party when Jeremy Corbyn became leader and tried their best to get rid of him and to lose elections...q321gg8cla: You missed the Labourwar chest to block a Corbyn govt. until you have the decency to face up to the blatent disgusting behaviour of thein labour ,you talk gobble de gookstamfordman: It's not a definition really. But at the end of the day we either have principles as a supposedly democratic socialist party or we abandon them and letwalk all over us and the people we care for.makeinstall: If theof the party werent working against him, Corbyn would have won. This tired old trope of "the looney left" is exactly that whereas theof the Labour party need to wake up to the simple fact that they aregchill: It's (Labour)at best at the moment.makeinstall: At the next election, Starmer will not garner any support in Scotland. To continue with a FPTP system, Labour need to win them back but they wont withpolicies.robbo100: Oh yes, it's irrelevant when the targets are the left. Near media silence on it. But when it'salleging they're under unfair attack (from 'left wing bullies' etc.) it's front page news.RedRedCheese: My challenge for 2023 to the Labour left is to stop engaging in good faith, with people who hate us and act entirely in bad faith. Thehas shown again and again that smashing the left is their core goal. Anything else will always come secondary to this. I don't fraternise willfully with paid up members of the Conservative party, but when the occasion has arisen I have generally found them to be far more genial and good humoured than the, who were, without question some of the most intellectually barren, thuggish, venal and downright unpleasant people I have ever had the misfortune to be compelled to spend time with.peteinblack: The vicious campaign of lies and smears against Corbyn by the Pravda-like Mail, Express, Sun, Telegraph, and Times are what handed an 80+ parliamentary majority. Why can't yoube honest for once?robbo100: Unprecedented factional ruthlessness is going on, barely reported by the media. Such a contrast to when Corbyn was leader. The merest sniff of a centrist MP being deselected then and he or she would be all over the BBC and the front pages with their puppy dog eyes whilst bleating about Momentum and 'left wing bullies'. Oh yes, let's all be quiet now because we don't want to risk damaging Labour's election chances - not something that seemed to worry thewhen Corbyn was in power. Truth be known, stopping Labour from winning was their aim.peteinblack: Did you object to the Blairites constantly sniping against Corbyn and attacking the Left, and thus boosting the Tories? Youonly preach loyalty and unity when you're running the Labour Party, but when it's the Left, you are totally disloyal and treacherous. What arrogance and hypocrisy.; "Don't do as we do, do as we say."formerlyprawn: These arepolicy proposals, made to pander to right-wing voters...... If they're 'gonna rule out anything to do with the EU...because thedont like it, even though it damages our country' then you are not a centrist party...you AREformerlyprawn: Same was said in 2017...and theof the labour party chose ideological purity. Look where that got us. Now they're castigating us for following their example....well almost......there are other choices.... which shows that its deliberate wording by some to convince the nation that the centre-left of the Labour Party are actually, in truth, centre-right/far right/tories/fascists in the political spectrum.Perhaps something to bear in mind when posters write stuff. They, personally, might not be wanting to distort the truth, but this is where we have now ended up. Its mentioned so often and so wifully and in such a way to distort the truth that it cant be accidental. Its fairly amusing that someone who is left-leaning is now accused routinely as being far to the right of the entire third Reich.So there is an agenda. What is the goal of that agenda? Who does it serve? Is it fair enough to routinely accuse someone left leaning that wants a socialist party in power to reverse the damage that the actual right-wing in this country have caused?Doesn't seem reasonable to me.